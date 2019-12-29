UCDAV
Manigault paces New Mexico to 74-69 win over UC Davis

  AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) New Mexico center Corey Manigault pulled down his first double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead New Mexico to a 74-69 win Sunday over UC Davis.

Manigault also had four steals, including one at midcourt with 2:40 remaining, after which he fed Vante Hendrix for a go-ahead dunk to break a 64-64 tie.

Although Joe Mooney followed with a 3-pointer for the Aggies, Damon Squire missed two foul shots for UC Davis and Zane Martin hit a runner in the lane to put the Lobos up to stay.

Stefan Gonzales finished with 14 to lead the Aggies (5-10).

Makuach Maluach added 14 points with eight rebounds for New Mexico (13-2).

Foul trouble took a toll on UC Davis as Aggies' top scorer Mooney left the game with 13:13 left in the second half with his fourth foul after scoring eight points. He finished with 13.

And Aggies center Matt Neufeld fouled out with 9:33 remaining after scoring 10 points with seven rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UC Davis: After a Division-II tuneup on Friday, the Aggies embark on Big West play Jan. 9 against UC Riverside.

New Mexico: After a brief, two-game teaser to start Mountain West play earlier in December, the Lobos get back at it as one of three teams to start conference play 2-0. New Mexico is still adjusting to the suspension of two starters last week and trying to come up with a solid eight-man rotation without post Carlton Bragg and point guard J.J. Caldwell. Bragg was second in the conference in rebounding at 10.9 per game and Caldwell led the conference in assists at 5.7 per game. New Mexico officials have not discussed the reasons behind the suspensions nor the length of them.

UP NEXT

UC Davis: The Aggies finish up what has been a challenging nonconference slate at home Friday against Holy Names.

New Mexico: The Lobos resume conference play Wednesday at San Jose State.

Key Players
E. Manjon
J. Lyle
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
33.8 Field Goal % 45.4
20.0 Three Point % 40.5
73.7 Free Throw % 78.6
  Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix 1.0
  Ezra Manjon missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 2 Vante Hendrix made dunk 6.0
  Lost ball turnover on Joe Mooney, stolen by Vante Hendrix 6.0
+ 1 Vante Hendrix made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Vante Hendrix missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Damion Squire 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix 20.0
  Zane Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Elijah Pepper 20.0
Team Stats
Points 69 74
Field Goals 24-58 (41.4%) 24-55 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 3-16 (18.8%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 23-35 (65.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 42
Offensive 12 18
Defensive 19 22
Team 3 2
Assists 17 12
Steals 9 11
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 20 21
Fouls 26 17
Technicals 2 3
away team logo
2
S. Gonzalez G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
C. Manigault F
20 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo UC Davis 5-10 323769
home team logo New Mexico 13-2 363874
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Team Stats
away team logo UC Davis 5-10 70.1 PPG 32.1 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo New Mexico 13-2 80.6 PPG 40.7 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
2
S. Gonzalez G 8.5 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.1 APG 44.2 FG%
1
C. Manigault F 10.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.5 APG 62.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
S. Gonzalez G 14 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
1
C. Manigault F 20 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
41.4 FG% 43.6
42.3 3PT FG% 18.8
58.8 FT% 65.7
UC Davis
Starters
J. Mooney
D. Squire
M. Neufeld
E. Pepper
E. Manjon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mooney 13 1 2 4/12 3/7 2/2 4 24 4 0 5 1 0
D. Squire 12 7 5 3/7 3/5 3/6 5 28 0 0 5 1 6
M. Neufeld 10 7 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 5 13 0 0 0 3 4
E. Pepper 5 5 6 2/5 1/1 0/0 4 29 1 0 4 3 2
E. Manjon 4 2 2 2/7 0/2 0/2 0 28 1 1 3 0 2
Bench
S. Gonzalez
K. Koehler
C. Fuller
A. Adebayo
R. Printup
B. Shaw
C. Ba
A. Murphy
W. Harris
O. Gehrke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Gonzalez 14 4 1 4/10 4/10 2/2 3 27 0 0 0 0 4
K. Koehler 6 3 0 2/3 0/1 2/3 3 27 1 0 1 3 0
C. Fuller 5 2 1 2/8 0/0 1/2 1 19 2 0 0 1 1
A. Adebayo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 0 0
R. Printup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Gehrke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 31 17 24/58 11/26 10/17 26 200 9 1 20 12 19
New Mexico
Starters
C. Manigault
M. Maluach
V. Jackson
Z. Martin
J. Lyle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Manigault 20 11 2 6/12 0/0 8/13 2 38 4 0 1 3 8
M. Maluach 14 8 0 4/10 0/2 6/9 0 30 0 1 2 7 1
V. Jackson 12 7 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 4 25 0 0 3 2 5
Z. Martin 10 2 3 4/7 0/2 2/3 3 31 3 1 5 0 2
J. Lyle 3 5 4 1/6 1/4 0/0 3 39 2 0 6 1 4
Bench
V. Hendrix
K. McGee
T. Percy
C. Bragg Jr.
J. Caldwell
J. Arroyo
C. Patterson
D. Headdings
K. Wegscheider
E. Kuac
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Hendrix 13 7 2 4/8 0/2 5/8 3 27 2 0 1 5 2
K. McGee 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 2 0 0
T. Percy 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
C. Bragg Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 40 12 24/55 3/16 23/35 17 200 11 2 21 18 22
NCAA BB Scores