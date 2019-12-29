Manigault paces New Mexico to 74-69 win over UC Davis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) New Mexico center Corey Manigault pulled down his first double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead New Mexico to a 74-69 win Sunday over UC Davis.
Manigault also had four steals, including one at midcourt with 2:40 remaining, after which he fed Vante Hendrix for a go-ahead dunk to break a 64-64 tie.
Although Joe Mooney followed with a 3-pointer for the Aggies, Damon Squire missed two foul shots for UC Davis and Zane Martin hit a runner in the lane to put the Lobos up to stay.
Stefan Gonzales finished with 14 to lead the Aggies (5-10).
Makuach Maluach added 14 points with eight rebounds for New Mexico (13-2).
Foul trouble took a toll on UC Davis as Aggies' top scorer Mooney left the game with 13:13 left in the second half with his fourth foul after scoring eight points. He finished with 13.
And Aggies center Matt Neufeld fouled out with 9:33 remaining after scoring 10 points with seven rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
UC Davis: After a Division-II tuneup on Friday, the Aggies embark on Big West play Jan. 9 against UC Riverside.
New Mexico: After a brief, two-game teaser to start Mountain West play earlier in December, the Lobos get back at it as one of three teams to start conference play 2-0. New Mexico is still adjusting to the suspension of two starters last week and trying to come up with a solid eight-man rotation without post Carlton Bragg and point guard J.J. Caldwell. Bragg was second in the conference in rebounding at 10.9 per game and Caldwell led the conference in assists at 5.7 per game. New Mexico officials have not discussed the reasons behind the suspensions nor the length of them.
UP NEXT
UC Davis: The Aggies finish up what has been a challenging nonconference slate at home Friday against Holy Names.
New Mexico: The Lobos resume conference play Wednesday at San Jose State.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|17.9
|Pts. Per Game
|17.9
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|33.8
|Field Goal %
|45.4
|20.0
|Three Point %
|40.5
|73.7
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|1.0
|Ezra Manjon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 2
|Vante Hendrix made dunk
|6.0
|Lost ball turnover on Joe Mooney, stolen by Vante Hendrix
|6.0
|+ 1
|Vante Hendrix made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Vante Hendrix missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Damion Squire
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
|20.0
|Zane Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Elijah Pepper
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|74
|Field Goals
|24-58 (41.4%)
|24-55 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-17 (58.8%)
|23-35 (65.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|42
|Offensive
|12
|18
|Defensive
|19
|22
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|17
|12
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|20
|21
|Fouls
|26
|17
|Technicals
|2
|3
|Team Stats
|UC Davis 5-10
|70.1 PPG
|32.1 RPG
|13.0 APG
|New Mexico 13-2
|80.6 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|S. Gonzalez G
|8.5 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|1.1 APG
|44.2 FG%
|
1
|C. Manigault F
|10.1 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|62.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Gonzalez G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|C. Manigault F
|20 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|43.6
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|58.8
|FT%
|65.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|13
|1
|2
|4/12
|3/7
|2/2
|4
|24
|4
|0
|5
|1
|0
|D. Squire
|12
|7
|5
|3/7
|3/5
|3/6
|5
|28
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|M. Neufeld
|10
|7
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|E. Pepper
|5
|5
|6
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|E. Manjon
|4
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|28
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|13
|1
|2
|4/12
|3/7
|2/2
|4
|24
|4
|0
|5
|1
|0
|D. Squire
|12
|7
|5
|3/7
|3/5
|3/6
|5
|28
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|M. Neufeld
|10
|7
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|E. Pepper
|5
|5
|6
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|E. Manjon
|4
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|28
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gonzalez
|14
|4
|1
|4/10
|4/10
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Koehler
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|C. Fuller
|5
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|19
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Adebayo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|R. Printup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Gehrke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|31
|17
|24/58
|11/26
|10/17
|26
|200
|9
|1
|20
|12
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Manigault
|20
|11
|2
|6/12
|0/0
|8/13
|2
|38
|4
|0
|1
|3
|8
|M. Maluach
|14
|8
|0
|4/10
|0/2
|6/9
|0
|30
|0
|1
|2
|7
|1
|V. Jackson
|12
|7
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Z. Martin
|10
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|31
|3
|1
|5
|0
|2
|J. Lyle
|3
|5
|4
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|39
|2
|0
|6
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Manigault
|20
|11
|2
|6/12
|0/0
|8/13
|2
|38
|4
|0
|1
|3
|8
|M. Maluach
|14
|8
|0
|4/10
|0/2
|6/9
|0
|30
|0
|1
|2
|7
|1
|V. Jackson
|12
|7
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Z. Martin
|10
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|31
|3
|1
|5
|0
|2
|J. Lyle
|3
|5
|4
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|39
|2
|0
|6
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Hendrix
|13
|7
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|5/8
|3
|27
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|K. McGee
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Percy
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Bragg Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arroyo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Headdings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wegscheider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kuac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|40
|12
|24/55
|3/16
|23/35
|17
|200
|11
|2
|21
|18
|22
