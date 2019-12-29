WVU
No. 22 West Virginia rallies, upsets No. 2 Ohio State 67-59

  • Dec 29, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22 and No. 22 West Virginia rallied to beat No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 Sunday.

The Mountaineers (11-1) trailed by nine late in the first half but went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride, a freshman guard, followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jump shot to extend the lead to 59-54.

Kaleb Wesson's 3-pointer pulled the Buckeyes (11-2) within 61-57 with 51 seconds remaining, but they missed two shots on their next possession. Ohio State was held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls.

West Virginia put the game away on two free throws by Jordan McCabe and a steal and score by Chase Harler to take its largest lead at 65-57. Harler scored 10 points and Culver finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Wesson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have split their last four games. Kyle Young grabbed 11 rebounds and Duane Washington Jr. had 12 points.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins is 3-0 against Ohio State since taking over the program in 2007 and recorded his 19th win over a top 10 team with West Virginia.

The matchup drew a near-capacity crowd of 16,781 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the first college game in the arena since its two-year renovation was completed in September.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers moved up three spots in the AP poll after a 75-64 victory at Youngstown State on Dec. 21. They started the season 10-1 for the fifth time in six years, dropping a 70-68 decision against St. John’s in New York on Dec. 7.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes won their first nine games before losing 84-71 at Minnesota on Dec. 15. They began the season ranked No. 18 and have been in the top 10 since Nov. 18. Ohio State has only played two true road games.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Visits Kansas in Big 12 action Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Wisconsin in Big Ten play Friday.

Team Stats
Points 67 59
Field Goals 22-54 (40.7%) 15-48 (31.3%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 15-25 (60.0%) 21-29 (72.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 42
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 23 27
Team 3 4
Assists 8 10
Steals 7 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 16 21
Fouls 24 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
M. McBride G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
34
K. Wesson F
17 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 22 West Virginia 11-1 313667
home team logo 2 Ohio State 11-2 372259
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo 22 West Virginia 11-1 75.5 PPG 44.9 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo 2 Ohio State 11-2 79.2 PPG 43.8 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
4
M. McBride G 7.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.7 APG 33.3 FG%
34
K. Wesson F 13.9 PPG 9.0 RPG 2.1 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
4
M. McBride G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
34
K. Wesson F 17 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
40.7 FG% 31.3
40.0 3PT FG% 33.3
60.0 FT% 72.4
Bench
M. McBride
C. Harler
S. McNeil
B. Knapper
G. Osabuohien
L. Routt
T. Sherman
S. Macke
J. Bridges
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McBride 21 2 2 6/12 3/4 6/8 1 25 1 0 2 1 1
C. Harler 10 0 0 4/6 2/4 0/0 0 24 0 1 0 0 0
S. McNeil 6 0 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0
B. Knapper 5 1 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 1 8 1 0 2 0 1
G. Osabuohien 3 2 3 1/7 0/0 1/3 3 31 3 1 1 1 1
L. Routt 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 5 11 0 0 1 0 2
T. Sherman 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
S. Macke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 30 8 22/54 8/20 15/25 24 200 7 5 16 7 23
Ohio State
Bench
D. Washington Jr.
D. Carton
E. Liddell
A. Gaffney
I. Diallo
D. Hummer
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
J. Ahrens
H. Hookfin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Washington Jr. 12 1 1 3/8 2/5 4/4 4 21 2 0 1 1 0
D. Carton 3 4 2 1/5 1/2 0/0 3 22 1 0 5 1 3
E. Liddell 2 4 2 0/1 0/1 2/2 3 18 0 1 2 1 3
A. Gaffney 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
I. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 38 10 15/48 8/24 21/29 25 200 6 2 21 11 27
