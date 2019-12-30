JACKST
No. 6 Baylor wins 9th in row 83-57 win over Jackson State

  • Dec 30, 2019

WACO, Texas (AP) Jared Butler scored 18 points, Freddie Gillespie had another double-double and No. 6 Baylor won its ninth game in a row, beating Jackson State 83-57 on Monday in the Bears' last game before Big 12 play.

The Bears (10-1), playing for the first time in 12 days, missed their first six shots. They didn't score until MaCio Teague had a three-point play after both teams went scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of the game.

After Jackson State (3-10) took its only lead at 8-7 on a 3-pointer by Miles Daniels, Baylor went on a game-deciding 32-6 run in less than seven minutes when the Bears made 11 of 13 field goals and six different players scored at least four points.

Teague finished with 16 points and Davion Mitchell had 10 for the Bears. Gillespie had 10 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.

Butler made two 3-pointers in the big run, including the go-ahead shot to start the spurt. He also made the ally-oop pass for a slam dunk by Mark Vital, who also had a steal and breakaway layup in that stretch.

Roland Griffin had 16 points to lead Jackson State. Tristan Jarrett, who came in as the Southwestern Athletic Conference's leading scorer with 20 points, finished 4-of-17 shooting and scored all 12 of his points after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Jackson State: The Tigers played their second game in a row against a Top 10 team. They lost 77-49 at No. 9 Memphis on Dec. 21. After forcing 28 Memphis turnovers, Baylor had only 15 turnovers against JSU. ... Jackson State has played only twice at home, winning both of those games, and is 1-10 on the road.

Baylor: The Bears forced 18 turnovers, and turned those into 28 points. It was the ninth time to force at least 15 turnovers, after doing that only seven times in 34 games last season. ... Baylor is 59-1 against SWAC opponents, with a 9-0 mark against Jackson State by an average margin of 26 points.

UP NEXT

Jackson State opens SWAC play with its first two league games at home, Saturday against Alabama State and next Monday against Alabama A&M.

Baylor plays its Big 12 opener at home Saturday night against Texas, before games at No. 22 Texas Tech and No. 3 Kansas.

Jackson State
Starters
R. Griffin
T. Jarrett
J. James
C. McClelland
J. McKinnis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Griffin 16 7 0 6/13 2/3 2/2 5 33 1 0 5 2 5
T. Jarrett 13 2 2 4/17 1/5 4/6 3 23 0 0 5 1 1
J. James 4 0 0 1/4 1/2 1/2 3 30 0 0 4 0 0
C. McClelland 3 2 2 0/4 0/2 3/4 1 19 3 1 1 1 1
J. McKinnis 2 12 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 5 32 0 1 0 4 8
Bench
V. Wallis
M. Daniels
K. Spencer
L. Howard
D. Ross
D. Wilson
J. Everett
H. Shelton
K. Wesley
K. Lewis
G. Warner
K. Evans
K. Parks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Wallis 10 5 0 4/11 0/0 2/2 2 32 1 0 2 3 2
M. Daniels 5 2 3 2/3 1/1 0/1 1 20 2 0 1 0 2
K. Spencer 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 1 1
L. Howard 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Everett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Shelton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wesley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Warner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 32 8 20/60 5/13 12/17 22 200 7 2 18 12 20
Baylor
Starters
J. Butler
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
F. Gillespie
M. Vital
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butler 18 3 3 5/10 4/6 4/4 1 29 1 1 3 0 3
M. Teague 16 5 2 5/11 3/6 3/5 1 27 2 0 4 1 4
D. Mitchell 14 1 5 5/6 2/3 2/2 4 25 3 0 2 0 1
F. Gillespie 10 13 1 3/3 0/0 4/4 0 21 0 0 0 5 8
M. Vital 6 6 3 3/8 0/4 0/2 1 27 4 0 3 1 5
Bench
T. Clark
M. Mayer
D. Bandoo
F. Thamba
O. Okeke
J. Moffatt
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
A. Flagler
J. Turner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Clark 7 2 1 2/4 0/0 3/3 2 20 0 2 0 0 2
M. Mayer 5 2 0 2/3 0/0 1/4 1 12 0 0 1 2 0
D. Bandoo 5 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 3 25 0 0 2 1 1
F. Thamba 2 4 0 0/4 0/0 2/4 1 12 0 0 0 1 3
O. Okeke 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Flagler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 39 16 27/54 10/21 19/28 14 200 10 3 15 11 28
