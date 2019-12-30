No. 6 Baylor wins 9th in row 83-57 win over Jackson State
WACO, Texas (AP) Jared Butler scored 18 points, Freddie Gillespie had another double-double and No. 6 Baylor won its ninth game in a row, beating Jackson State 83-57 on Monday in the Bears' last game before Big 12 play.
The Bears (10-1), playing for the first time in 12 days, missed their first six shots. They didn't score until MaCio Teague had a three-point play after both teams went scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of the game.
After Jackson State (3-10) took its only lead at 8-7 on a 3-pointer by Miles Daniels, Baylor went on a game-deciding 32-6 run in less than seven minutes when the Bears made 11 of 13 field goals and six different players scored at least four points.
Teague finished with 16 points and Davion Mitchell had 10 for the Bears. Gillespie had 10 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.
Butler made two 3-pointers in the big run, including the go-ahead shot to start the spurt. He also made the ally-oop pass for a slam dunk by Mark Vital, who also had a steal and breakaway layup in that stretch.
Roland Griffin had 16 points to lead Jackson State. Tristan Jarrett, who came in as the Southwestern Athletic Conference's leading scorer with 20 points, finished 4-of-17 shooting and scored all 12 of his points after halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Jackson State: The Tigers played their second game in a row against a Top 10 team. They lost 77-49 at No. 9 Memphis on Dec. 21. After forcing 28 Memphis turnovers, Baylor had only 15 turnovers against JSU. ... Jackson State has played only twice at home, winning both of those games, and is 1-10 on the road.
Baylor: The Bears forced 18 turnovers, and turned those into 28 points. It was the ninth time to force at least 15 turnovers, after doing that only seven times in 34 games last season. ... Baylor is 59-1 against SWAC opponents, with a 9-0 mark against Jackson State by an average margin of 26 points.
UP NEXT
Jackson State opens SWAC play with its first two league games at home, Saturday against Alabama State and next Monday against Alabama A&M.
Baylor plays its Big 12 opener at home Saturday night against Texas, before games at No. 22 Texas Tech and No. 3 Kansas.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|56.8
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|Three Point %
|36.1
|55.6
|Free Throw %
|80.5
|+ 2
|Khalil Spencer made layup
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Jackson State
|19.0
|Matthew Mayer missed jump shot
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
|28.0
|Obim Okeke missed jump shot, blocked by Cainan McClelland
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Obim Okeke
|38.0
|Cainan McClelland missed jump shot
|40.0
|+ 2
|Matthew Mayer made layup
|57.0
|Offensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
|1:02
|Flo Thamba missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:05
|+ 1
|Flo Thamba made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|83
|Field Goals
|20-60 (33.3%)
|27-54 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|19-28 (67.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|39
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|20
|28
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|8
|16
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|15
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Jackson State 3-10
|67.2 PPG
|33.2 RPG
|13.4 APG
|6 Baylor 10-1
|76.6 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|R. Griffin F
|15.3 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|35.6 FG%
|
12
|J. Butler G
|17.6 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|3.3 APG
|46.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Griffin F
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|J. Butler G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|67.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Griffin
|16
|7
|0
|6/13
|2/3
|2/2
|5
|33
|1
|0
|5
|2
|5
|T. Jarrett
|13
|2
|2
|4/17
|1/5
|4/6
|3
|23
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|J. James
|4
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|C. McClelland
|3
|2
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|19
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J. McKinnis
|2
|12
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|32
|0
|1
|0
|4
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Wallis
|10
|5
|0
|4/11
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|M. Daniels
|5
|2
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Spencer
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Howard
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Everett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Shelton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wesley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Warner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|32
|8
|20/60
|5/13
|12/17
|22
|200
|7
|2
|18
|12
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butler
|18
|3
|3
|5/10
|4/6
|4/4
|1
|29
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|M. Teague
|16
|5
|2
|5/11
|3/6
|3/5
|1
|27
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|D. Mitchell
|14
|1
|5
|5/6
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|25
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|F. Gillespie
|10
|13
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|8
|M. Vital
|6
|6
|3
|3/8
|0/4
|0/2
|1
|27
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Clark
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|20
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|M. Mayer
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|D. Bandoo
|5
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|F. Thamba
|2
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|O. Okeke
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Moffatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Flagler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|39
|16
|27/54
|10/21
|19/28
|14
|200
|10
|3
|15
|11
|28
