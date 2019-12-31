GATECH
Vassell, Williams lead Florida St. past Ga. Tech

  • AP
  • Dec 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Devin Vassell scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds Tuesday, leading No. 18 Florida State past Georgia Tech 70-58 for its 15th straight home victory.

Patrick Williams scored 12 points while Trent Forrest had eight points and six assists for Florida State (12-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Michael Devoe scored 19 points, knocking down 6 of 8 three-point attempts. Moses Wright added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season, for Georgia Tech (6-7, 1-2). But the Yellow Jackets were undone by 20 turnovers, one short of their season high.

Vassell had eight points and Dominik Olejniczak added seven points in the second half for Florida State, which shot 53% from the floor after halftime to pull away.

TAKEAWAYS

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets managed just three bench points and wore out in the second half against the deeper Seminoles.

Florida State: The Seminoles won on their defensive strength, blocking nine shots and creating 11 steals.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: at North Carolina on Saturday.

Florida State: at Louisville on Saturday.

Team Stats
Points 58 70
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 29-63 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 34
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 20 22
Team 9 3
Assists 15 16
Steals 7 11
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 20 12
Fouls 12 12
Technicals 0 0
Georgia Tech
Starters
M. Devoe
M. Wright
J. Usher
J. Banks III
J. Alvarado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Devoe 19 3 3 6/13 6/8 1/2 1 39 0 0 4 0 3
M. Wright 13 10 0 6/13 1/3 0/0 3 36 2 2 6 1 9
J. Usher 11 1 3 4/11 0/4 3/3 3 31 0 0 3 0 1
J. Banks III 8 6 0 3/4 0/0 2/3 3 32 1 1 2 2 4
J. Alvarado 4 2 5 2/10 0/4 0/0 1 39 3 0 3 0 2
Bench
B. Parham
K. Moore
A. Price
S. Phillips
S. Medlock
E. Cole
M. Rice
K. Sjolund
D. Didenko
C. Boyd
N. Broadway
J. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Parham 3 2 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 19 0 0 2 1 1
K. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
A. Price 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sjolund - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Didenko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Broadway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 24 15 22/55 8/22 6/8 12 200 7 3 20 4 20
Florida State
Starters
D. Vassell
T. Forrest
A. Polite
M. Osborne
R. Gray
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Vassell 14 9 1 6/13 2/5 0/0 2 34 2 1 1 2 7
T. Forrest 8 3 6 4/11 0/2 0/0 2 35 1 2 1 0 3
A. Polite 8 4 2 2/8 2/4 2/2 1 29 2 0 2 1 3
M. Osborne 7 4 2 3/5 1/1 0/0 1 22 2 1 0 0 4
R. Gray 4 2 1 1/4 0/0 2/4 4 24 1 2 5 1 1
Bench
P. Williams
D. Olejniczak
R. Evans
B. Koprivica
N. Jack
W. Wilkes
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
M. Walker
T. Hands
C. Yates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Williams 12 4 0 6/9 0/1 0/0 1 26 1 2 1 3 1
D. Olejniczak 9 2 2 4/6 0/0 1/2 0 15 1 1 1 1 1
R. Evans 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
B. Koprivica 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 2 1 0 0 1 1
N. Jack 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
W. Wilkes 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 31 16 29/63 6/17 6/9 12 200 11 9 12 9 22
