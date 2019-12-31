Vassell, Williams lead Florida St. past Ga. Tech
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Devin Vassell scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds Tuesday, leading No. 18 Florida State past Georgia Tech 70-58 for its 15th straight home victory.
Patrick Williams scored 12 points while Trent Forrest had eight points and six assists for Florida State (12-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Michael Devoe scored 19 points, knocking down 6 of 8 three-point attempts. Moses Wright added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season, for Georgia Tech (6-7, 1-2). But the Yellow Jackets were undone by 20 turnovers, one short of their season high.
Vassell had eight points and Dominik Olejniczak added seven points in the second half for Florida State, which shot 53% from the floor after halftime to pull away.
TAKEAWAYS
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets managed just three bench points and wore out in the second half against the deeper Seminoles.
Florida State: The Seminoles won on their defensive strength, blocking nine shots and creating 11 steals.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: at North Carolina on Saturday.
Florida State: at Louisville on Saturday.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|11.8
|Pts. Per Game
|11.8
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|46.1
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|45.3
|Three Point %
|32.1
|69.0
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jordan Usher, stolen by Anthony Polite
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech
|24.0
|Trent Forrest missed jump shot
|26.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Usher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Usher made 1st of 2 free throws
|54.0
|Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray
|54.0
|+ 2
|Patrick Williams made jump shot
|1:00
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|1:26
|Moses Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:28
|Defensive rebound by James Banks III
|1:34
|Anthony Polite missed jump shot
|1:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|70
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|29-63 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|34
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|9
|3
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|7
|11
|Blocks
|3
|9
|Turnovers
|20
|12
|Fouls
|12
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 6-7
|66.0 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|11.9 APG
|18 Florida State 12-2
|76.6 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|M. Devoe G
|17.8 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.9 APG
|46.1 FG%
|
24
|D. Vassell G
|11.6 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.2 APG
|49.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Devoe G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|D. Vassell G
|14 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Devoe
|19
|3
|3
|6/13
|6/8
|1/2
|1
|39
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|M. Wright
|13
|10
|0
|6/13
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|36
|2
|2
|6
|1
|9
|J. Usher
|11
|1
|3
|4/11
|0/4
|3/3
|3
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Banks III
|8
|6
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|32
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|J. Alvarado
|4
|2
|5
|2/10
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|39
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Vassell
|14
|9
|1
|6/13
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|34
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|T. Forrest
|8
|3
|6
|4/11
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|A. Polite
|8
|4
|2
|2/8
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Osborne
|7
|4
|2
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|R. Gray
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|24
|1
|2
|5
|1
|1
-
NIOWA
ILLST38
40
2nd 13:31
-
MORGAN
CSN50
63
2nd 14:17
-
MIAMI
CLEM11
19
1st 8:19
-
UCRIV
AF16
26
1st 11:48
-
HARTFD
BGREEN68
81
Final
-
GATECH
18FSU58
70
Final
-
GWASH
UVM51
76
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCF62
58
Final
-
EVAN
MOST0
0134 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
GTOWN
PROV0
0150.5 O/U
+1
5:30pm FS1
-
BC
2DUKE0
0140 O/U
-22
6:00pm
-
FAMU
IOWAST0
0146.5 O/U
-28.5
7:00pm
-
RIDER
WISC0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm BTN
-
DRAKE
BRAD0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
11BUTLER
STJOHN0
0135 O/U
+4
7:30pm FS1