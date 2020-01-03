Davis nets 20 in Stanford’s 68-52 victory over Cal
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Daejon Davis scored a season-high 20 points withsix rebounds and five assists in helping Stanford beat California 68-52 in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams Thursday night.
Tyrell Terry added 14 points and five rebounds for the Cardinal (12-2), who beat Cal at home for the first time in three years. Bryce Wills scored 10 points.
Grant Anticevich scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Bears (6-8), who lost their fourth straight.
California's two leading scorers Matt Bradley and Kareem South were a combined 2-of-17 shooting for eight points early in the second half. Bradley finished with 13 points and has reached double figures in all but one game.
Bradley's layup midway through the second half brought the Bears within 44-35 but Davis scored the next five points and Spencer Jones hit a 3-pointer to extend Stanford's lead.
The Cardinal were coming off a 72-56 loss to Kansas, in which it missed its first 14 shots, but had won their first eight home contests.
Stanford missed 10 of its first 12 shots and then made 11 of its next 19, including a Jaiden Delaire 3-pointer with four seconds left, putting the Cardinal ahead 32-21 at halftime.
THE BIG PICTURE
California: The Golden Bears opened the season with four consecutive victories but have since lost eight of 10. They were looking to win their third straight win at Stanford for the first time since 1984-86. After committing at least 10 turnovers in each of their first nine games, the Bears have committed nine or fewer in three of the past five games.
Stanford: The Cardinal has committed at least 10 turnovers in its first 14 games. Stanford averaged 13.7 turnovers through nine games and then made at least 19 turnovers in its previous four games. The Cardinal lost its three previous conference openers.
UP NEXT
California: Hosts Washington State on Thursday.
Stanford: Hosts Washington on Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|43.8
|Field Goal %
|46.9
|35.3
|Three Point %
|40.3
|86.1
|Free Throw %
|89.2
|Defensive rebound by Stanford
|0.0
|Jacob Orender missed jump shot
|1.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaac White
|38.0
|Kuany Kuany missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Dimitrios Klonaras
|51.0
|Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|+ 1
|D.J. Thorpe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|+ 1
|D.J. Thorpe made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Shooting foul on Daejon Davis
|1:16
|Offensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|68
|Field Goals
|17-56 (30.4%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|30
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|3
|14
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|18
|10
|Fouls
|12
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|California 6-8
|65.8 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|9.5 APG
|Stanford 12-2
|72.3 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|G. Anticevich F
|8.3 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|1.1 APG
|45.2 FG%
|
1
|D. Davis G
|8.3 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|3.5 APG
|47.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Anticevich F
|16 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|D. Davis G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|30.4
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Anticevich
|16
|10
|1
|6/11
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|M. Bradley
|13
|8
|0
|5/16
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|K. South
|7
|2
|0
|1/8
|1/4
|4/5
|0
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|A. Kelly
|2
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|6
|3
|0
|J. Brown
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Anticevich
|16
|10
|1
|6/11
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|M. Bradley
|13
|8
|0
|5/16
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|K. South
|7
|2
|0
|1/8
|1/4
|4/5
|0
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|A. Kelly
|2
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|6
|3
|0
|J. Brown
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris-Dyson
|4
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Austin
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Kuany
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Thiemann
|2
|6
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|D. Thorpe
|2
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|J. Orender
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Gordon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Klonaras
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|35
|3
|17/56
|4/15
|14/17
|12
|200
|3
|2
|18
|11
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|20
|6
|5
|7/15
|3/6
|3/3
|4
|35
|3
|0
|1
|0
|6
|T. Terry
|14
|5
|3
|4/6
|3/4
|3/3
|1
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|B. Wills
|10
|2
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|O. da Silva
|8
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|32
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|S. Jones
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|20
|6
|5
|7/15
|3/6
|3/3
|4
|35
|3
|0
|1
|0
|6
|T. Terry
|14
|5
|3
|4/6
|3/4
|3/3
|1
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|B. Wills
|10
|2
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|O. da Silva
|8
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|32
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|S. Jones
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Delaire
|8
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|16
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. White
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Keefe
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|R. Herenton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Beskind
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Fitzmorris
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Kisunas
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Begovich
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Begovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|28
|14
|25/54
|9/23
|9/14
|13
|200
|8
|5
|10
|4
|24
-
UTEP
FIU67
69
Final
-
SFA
SELOU82
71
Final
-
SFTRPA
BRYANT63
67
Final
-
LIB
FGC59
46
Final
-
CLMB
MAINE72
75
Final/OT
-
JMAD
NCWILM64
60
Final
-
UNF
KENSAW76
57
Final
-
LONGWD
WINTHR67
91
Final
-
NTEXAS
WKY84
93
Final
-
JVILLE
NALAB57
62
Final
-
MINN
PURDUE78
83
Final/2OT
-
LPSCMB
STETSON66
63
Final
-
FORD
VCU46
64
Final
-
WAGNER
MOUNT66
47
Final
-
NCASHV
PRESBY77
79
Final
-
STJOES
RICH52
84
Final
-
MTSU
ODU60
70
Final
-
STLOU
DUQ59
73
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP67
65
Final
-
GAST
APPST69
60
Final
-
UAB
CHARLO44
51
Final
-
GASOU
CSTCAR70
67
Final
-
AMER
COLG51
65
Final
-
TOWSON
CHARLS69
81
Final
-
ARMY
BUCK65
67
Final
-
LAFAY
BU72
73
Final
-
RI
BROWN75
85
Final
-
ELON
NEAST68
77
Final
-
UVM
DART77
68
Final
-
LEHIGH
NAVY58
64
Final
-
TXSA
FAU64
79
Final
-
RICE
MRSHL69
89
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD70
80
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA88
61
Final
-
USCUP
CHARSO75
89
Final
-
SAMHOU
MCNSE94
75
Final
-
MERMAK
SACHRT65
57
Final
-
FDU
STFRAN63
79
Final
-
ROBERT
CCTST89
78
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR68
72
Final
-
TNTECH
EKY59
74
Final
-
UIW
NICHST60
76
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF60
57
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST73
52
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL74
67
Final
-
NWST
TXAMCC62
67
Final
-
TROY
LAMON63
79
Final
-
ILL
14MICHST56
76
Final
-
CARK
HOUBP107
111
Final/OT
-
SEATTLE
UMKC86
90
Final/3OT
-
UTVALL
CHIST94
73
Final
-
SIUE
BELMONT79
69
Final
-
TNMART
MURYST76
89
Final
-
OREGST
UTAH69
81
Final
-
EILL
TNST79
84
Final
-
SEMO
PEAY63
78
Final
-
20DAYTON
LSALLE84
58
Final
-
MONST
NCOLO59
68
Final
-
MNTNA
SUTAH60
58
Final
-
NDAK
DENVER82
71
Final
-
4OREG
COLO65
74
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST74
94
Final
-
JAXST
MOREHD76
72
Final
-
ORAL
SDAKST79
96
Final
-
PORTST
IDAHO61
72
Final
-
USD
LOYMRY58
64
Final
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST67
76
Final
-
WMONT
UCSB66
87
Final
-
UCLA
WASH66
64
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER59
56
Final
-
1GONZAG
PORT85
72
Final
-
USC
WASHST65
56
Final
-
CAL
STNFRD52
68
Final
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN69
58
Final