Fitts lifts Saint Mary's over San Francisco 69-58

  • Jan 03, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Malik Fitts scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Saint Mary's topped San Francisco 69-58 on Thursday night in the West Coast Conference opener.

Jordan Ford added 16 points for Saint Mary's (14-2), which won its fifth consecutive game, and Tommy Kuhse added 15 points.

Charles Minlend had 15 points for the Dons (11-5), Jamaree Bouyea added 13 and Khalil Shabazz 11.

Fitts had seven points in a 12-0 run that put the Gaels on top 23-18 at the 8:46 mark of the first half. A late 11-3 run, which included a Fitts dunk and a jumper, pushed the lead into 10 points before a USF trey made it 36-28 at the half.

Ford scored 13 points in the second half, getting four points in a 6-0 run to get the lead into double figures, and then had five quick points after the Dons closed within six with just under six minutes to go. The Gaels made 12 of 12 free throws in the second half, eight in the final 2:05.

Key Players
M. Fitts
J. Bouyea
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
49.2 Field Goal % 55.9
42.6 Three Point % 36.1
79.4 Free Throw % 61.7
  Turnover on Trevante Anderson 3.0
  Offensive foul on Trevante Anderson 3.0
  Bad pass turnover on Tanner Krebs, stolen by Trevante Anderson 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu 18.0
  Jamaree Bouyea missed jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea 26.0
+ 2 Jamaree Bouyea made jump shot 32.0
+ 1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
Team Stats
Points 69 58
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 20-60 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 46 31
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 31 22
Team 5 1
Assists 9 5
Steals 5 9
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
24
M. Fitts F
21 PTS, 13 REB
14
C. Minlend G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Mary's 14-2 363369
home team logo San Francisco 11-5 283058
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Mary's 14-2 76.7 PPG 36.2 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo San Francisco 11-5 80.6 PPG 39.5 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
24
M. Fitts F 16.3 PPG 7.9 RPG 1.7 APG 49.2 FG%
14
C. Minlend G 14.4 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.0 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
24
M. Fitts F 21 PTS 13 REB 0 AST
14
C. Minlend G 15 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
43.3 FG% 33.3
36.4 3PT FG% 24.0
86.7 FT% 70.6
Saint Mary's
Starters
M. Fitts
J. Ford
T. Kuhse
T. Krebs
D. Fotu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Fitts 21 13 0 9/19 1/3 2/2 2 40 2 1 2 2 11
J. Ford 16 5 0 5/14 1/3 5/6 1 37 0 0 2 2 3
T. Kuhse 15 5 3 6/13 1/2 2/2 3 38 1 0 3 0 5
T. Krebs 7 5 0 2/4 1/1 2/2 2 29 0 1 2 2 3
D. Fotu 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 12 1 1 0 0 1
Bench
A. Ducas
J. Perry
A. Menzies
D. Sheets
E. Thomas
K. Zoriks
Q. Clinton
L. Johnson
M. Tass
K. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Ducas 6 3 0 2/3 0/1 2/2 1 16 0 0 0 1 2
J. Perry 4 4 2 2/4 0/1 0/1 3 15 1 0 1 1 3
A. Menzies 0 5 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 2 3
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tass - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 41 9 26/60 4/11 13/15 16 200 5 3 11 10 31
San Francisco
Starters
C. Minlend
J. Bouyea
K. Shabazz
J. Ratinho
J. Lull
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Minlend 15 5 1 5/14 1/5 4/4 3 33 0 1 3 2 3
J. Bouyea 13 5 1 5/11 0/3 3/4 2 38 2 1 1 1 4
K. Shabazz 11 5 2 4/9 3/5 0/0 5 28 4 0 1 0 5
J. Ratinho 10 1 1 3/10 2/7 2/4 0 33 1 0 0 0 1
J. Lull 9 9 0 3/9 0/3 3/5 2 36 0 0 2 2 7
Bench
R. Raitanen
T. Anderson
D. Ryuny
J. Kunen
D. Milstead
T. Jurkatamm
J. Bieker
I. Hawthorne
J. Visser
E. Nwabueze
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Raitanen 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Anderson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 2 0 0
D. Ryuny 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 1 1 0 0 0
J. Kunen 0 5 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 3 2
D. Milstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jurkatamm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bieker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hawthorne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Visser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nwabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 30 5 20/60 6/25 12/17 16 200 9 3 10 8 22
NCAA BB Scores