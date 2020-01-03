UCF
HOU

No Text

Hinton scores 20, leads Houston to 78-63 defeat of UCF

  • AP
  • Jan 03, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) Nate Hinton scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, notching his sixth double-double this season, and Houston topped Central Florida 78-63 on Friday night, winning a fifth-straight game.

Fabian White Jr. added 13 points for Houston (11-3, 1-0 American Athletic Conference), DeJon Jarreau added 12 points all from the free throw line, and Quentin Grimes scored 10.

Houston led 37-33 at halftime and saw UCF cut its lead to two points twice in the early going of the second half. Frank Bertz cut the gap to 47-45 with a 3-pointer at 13:40 only to see Houston take off on a 12-1 run over the next four-plus minutes.

Jarreau made 7 of 8 from the line in that stretch.

Dazon Ingram had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Knights (9-5, 0-2). Collin Smith added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ceasar DeJesus added 10 points.

Houston plays Temple on the road on Tuesday. Central Florida faces SMU on the road on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Ingram
N. Hinton
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
12.2 Pts. Per Game 12.2
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
39.8 Field Goal % 43.8
29.4 Three Point % 44.8
71.6 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton 23.0
  Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 2 Quentin Grimes made dunk 36.0
  Lost ball turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Quentin Grimes 41.0
+ 1 DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
  DeJon Jarreau missed 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Dazon Ingram 46.0
+ 1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
  Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr. 46.0
  Offensive rebound by Collin Smith 47.0
Team Stats
Points 63 78
Field Goals 22-65 (33.8%) 21-55 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 7-30 (23.3%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 30-38 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 41 45
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 23 31
Team 7 3
Assists 15 12
Steals 4 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 26 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
12
D. Ingram G
13 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
11
N. Hinton G
20 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 9-5 333063
home team logo Houston 11-3 374178
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 9-5 70.5 PPG 42.6 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Houston 11-3 77.2 PPG 45.2 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
12
D. Ingram G 9.4 PPG 7.5 RPG 3.9 APG 41.5 FG%
11
N. Hinton G 12.2 PPG 9.2 RPG 1.7 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
12
D. Ingram G 13 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
11
N. Hinton G 20 PTS 16 REB 3 AST
33.8 FG% 38.2
23.3 3PT FG% 28.6
63.2 FT% 78.9
UCF
Starters
D. Ingram
C. Smith
C. DeJesus
D. Fuller Jr.
B. Mahan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Ingram 13 9 6 2/9 1/1 8/10 2 35 1 0 5 3 6
C. Smith 11 11 3 4/14 0/3 3/6 4 24 0 1 3 6 5
C. DeJesus 10 1 1 5/9 0/3 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 0 1
D. Fuller Jr. 7 1 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 5 21 1 0 2 0 1
B. Mahan 7 4 0 2/6 2/6 1/2 5 27 1 0 1 0 4
Starters
D. Ingram
C. Smith
C. DeJesus
D. Fuller Jr.
B. Mahan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Ingram 13 9 6 2/9 1/1 8/10 2 35 1 0 5 3 6
C. Smith 11 11 3 4/14 0/3 3/6 4 24 0 1 3 6 5
C. DeJesus 10 1 1 5/9 0/3 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 0 1
D. Fuller Jr. 7 1 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 5 21 1 0 2 0 1
B. Mahan 7 4 0 2/6 2/6 1/2 5 27 1 0 1 0 4
Bench
F. Bertz
A. Diggs
I. Doumbia
M. Milon
D. Green Jr.
S. Mobley
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
M. Bol
T. Johnson Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Bertz 8 2 2 3/7 2/6 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 1 1
A. Diggs 5 5 1 2/5 1/2 0/1 4 20 1 2 2 0 5
I. Doumbia 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
M. Milon 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
D. Green Jr. 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 2 1 0
S. Mobley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 34 15 22/65 7/30 12/19 26 200 4 3 16 11 23
Houston
Starters
N. Hinton
F. White Jr.
Q. Grimes
B. Gresham
C. Mills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hinton 20 16 3 7/12 3/6 3/6 4 36 5 0 3 3 13
F. White Jr. 13 4 0 4/8 0/0 5/6 1 20 1 0 2 3 1
Q. Grimes 10 2 4 3/9 1/4 3/4 4 27 2 0 3 0 2
B. Gresham 5 3 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 0 15 0 1 0 1 2
C. Mills 2 1 1 1/8 0/4 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
N. Hinton
F. White Jr.
Q. Grimes
B. Gresham
C. Mills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hinton 20 16 3 7/12 3/6 3/6 4 36 5 0 3 3 13
F. White Jr. 13 4 0 4/8 0/0 5/6 1 20 1 0 2 3 1
Q. Grimes 10 2 4 3/9 1/4 3/4 4 27 2 0 3 0 2
B. Gresham 5 3 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 0 15 0 1 0 1 2
C. Mills 2 1 1 1/8 0/4 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
D. Jarreau
C. Harris Jr.
M. Sasser
J. Gorham
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jarreau 12 6 4 0/6 0/2 12/14 4 22 0 0 3 1 5
C. Harris Jr. 8 4 0 2/2 0/0 4/4 2 25 0 3 1 1 3
M. Sasser 8 3 0 2/5 2/4 2/2 0 17 0 0 1 1 2
J. Gorham 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2
C. Alley Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 13 1 0 0 1 0
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 42 12 21/55 6/21 30/38 20 200 9 4 15 11 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores