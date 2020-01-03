Hinton scores 20, leads Houston to 78-63 defeat of UCF
HOUSTON (AP) Nate Hinton scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, notching his sixth double-double this season, and Houston topped Central Florida 78-63 on Friday night, winning a fifth-straight game.
Fabian White Jr. added 13 points for Houston (11-3, 1-0 American Athletic Conference), DeJon Jarreau added 12 points all from the free throw line, and Quentin Grimes scored 10.
Houston led 37-33 at halftime and saw UCF cut its lead to two points twice in the early going of the second half. Frank Bertz cut the gap to 47-45 with a 3-pointer at 13:40 only to see Houston take off on a 12-1 run over the next four-plus minutes.
Jarreau made 7 of 8 from the line in that stretch.
Dazon Ingram had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Knights (9-5, 0-2). Collin Smith added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ceasar DeJesus added 10 points.
Houston plays Temple on the road on Tuesday. Central Florida faces SMU on the road on Wednesday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|29.2
|Min. Per Game
|29.2
|12.2
|Pts. Per Game
|12.2
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|9.2
|Reb. Per Game
|9.2
|39.8
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|29.4
|Three Point %
|44.8
|71.6
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|23.0
|Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|+ 2
|Quentin Grimes made dunk
|36.0
|Lost ball turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Quentin Grimes
|41.0
|+ 1
|DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|DeJon Jarreau missed 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Personal foul on Dazon Ingram
|46.0
|+ 1
|Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.
|46.0
|Offensive rebound by Collin Smith
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|78
|Field Goals
|22-65 (33.8%)
|21-55 (38.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-30 (23.3%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-19 (63.2%)
|30-38 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|45
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|23
|31
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|15
|Fouls
|26
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|33.8
|FG%
|38.2
|
|
|23.3
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|63.2
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hinton
|20
|16
|3
|7/12
|3/6
|3/6
|4
|36
|5
|0
|3
|3
|13
|F. White Jr.
|13
|4
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|20
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Q. Grimes
|10
|2
|4
|3/9
|1/4
|3/4
|4
|27
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Gresham
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|C. Mills
|2
|1
|1
|1/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jarreau
|12
|6
|4
|0/6
|0/2
|12/14
|4
|22
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|C. Harris Jr.
|8
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|25
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|M. Sasser
|8
|3
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Gorham
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Alley Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|42
|12
|21/55
|6/21
|30/38
|20
|200
|9
|4
|15
|11
|31
