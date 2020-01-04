No. 21 Penn State topples No. 23 Iowa 89-86 in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Lamar Stevens punctuated a late bucket that assured Penn State would leave the steamy Palestra triumphant with a yell of "This is my city!"
"It was just some emotions that came out," Stevens said.
No sense holding them in, not after a win that could propel the Nittany Lions toward their first NCAA Tournament in nine years. Stevens' face was on the big screen with the message, "Thank you, Philly!" The mascot was chest bumped by overzealous players. Coach Pat Chambers grabbed a mic and told the nearly 8,000 fans that packed the place that, yeah, football-crazed Penn State was a basketball school, too.
"My head is still spinning," Chambers said. "That was wild."
Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points and Mike Watkins' fast-break dunk with 1:42 left put No. 21 Penn State ahead to stay in a wild 89-86 win over No. 23 Iowa on Saturday at the Palestra.
Chambers might finally have a team he can take to the NCAA Tournament in his ninth season.
"Our vision has always been to be a Top 25 team, to find success and go to the NCAA Tournament consistently," Chambers said.
Those goals have been a chore at dreary Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State's on-campus arena that barely averaged an announced attendance of 10,000 fans last season. But 193 miles down the road at the Palestra, the heart of Philly hoops, the steamy gym was packed. Tickets on the secondary market were going for $150 a seat in the corners - or, "Corners! as its known when the Palestra is sold out - and fans arrived early to walk the concourse that serves as much as a hall of fame as it does a stop for a $4 hot dog.
The floor temps hovered in the 80s and industrial fans were needed to cool the players.
"It felt like 120," Chambers cracked.
Iowa couldn't handle the heat down the stretch. Luka Garza scored 34 points for the Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten), but he missed three crucial free throws in the waning moments.
Garza, who scored 44 points last month at Michigan, scored 12 straight points in one stretch in the first half but missed two foul shots with 3:21 left and Iowa clinging to a two-point lead.
Penn State supporters roared "We Are!" from the opening tip and the Palestra decibel meter hit 11 when Myreon Jones made a 3 for a late one-point lead. Garza went 1 of 2 from the line to even the score at 79-all. Watkins delivered for PSU with a go-ahead dunk before Stevens sealed it with a late layup - and his boasting howl.
Stevens and Jones each scored 16 points for the Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1). Stevens sparked the idea of PSU making a return trip to Palestra. A graduate of Philadelphia's Roman Catholic High School, Stevens badgered Chambers about playing a game at the Palestra before his career ended. He surely could not have imagined a showdown between two nationally ranked teams going basket-for-basket in front of a packed house once Iowa agreed to play in Philly.
"Playing in high school is great, but it's nothing like coming back and playing in college," Stevens said. “It's just the environment and how loud the crowd gets. It's mainly only Penn State in the gym, cheering for us.”
Penn State might want to petition to play all its Big Ten games at the Palestra. The Nittany Lions got the best of Iowa and coach Fran McCaffery, a former Penn standout who played home games at the Palestra.
Walk past the pictures of Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain in their high school uniforms, and there's a photo of McCaffery in his No. 23 Penn jersey. The caption read, "Fran McCafferty, 1979-82, was integral in three Ivy League Championship titles for the Quakers." McCaffery walked in the same concourse doors Saturday as fans and fist-bumped a row of black-and-gold wearing supporters. Yes, even an Ivy League school can't ace spelling - there's no T in McCaffery - and McCaffery left with another unwanted letter: an L.
"Everyone in the league is used to a hostile environment," McCaffery said. "Loud, road situations. I think what made today so difficult is the heat."
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: The Hawkeyes can only hope the game won't cost them beyond the loss; starting guard CJ Fredrick left with an ankle or foot injury.
Penn State: Penn State played as a ranked team against a ranked team for the first time since 1996. Chambers found little success over his first eight seasons. But powered by a deep, veteran roster, the Nittany Lions cracked the Top 25 this season for the first time since March 1996. They haven't played an NCAA Tournament game since 2011.
"They have many more guys that can score the ball, different pieces that bring something to the table," McCaffery said.
UP NEXT
Iowa plays Tuesday at Nebraska.
Penn State plays Tuesday at Rutgers.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Myles Dread made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Myles Dread made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Joe Wieskamp
|3.0
|+ 2
|Joe Toussaint made driving layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Myles Dread made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Myles Dread made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Joe Toussaint
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
|10.0
|Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|89
|Field Goals
|31-65 (47.7%)
|33-72 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|8-28 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|39
|Offensive
|12
|15
|Defensive
|26
|19
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|4
|11
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|7
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|23 Iowa 10-4
|80.8 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|18.1 APG
|21 Penn State 12-2
|80.4 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Key Players
|
55
|L. Garza C
|21.6 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|1.2 APG
|55.8 FG%
|
12
|I. Brockington G
|9.8 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.0 APG
|48.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Garza C
|34 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|I. Brockington G
|23 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.7
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|34
|12
|0
|13/19
|1/3
|7/14
|3
|35
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|J. Wieskamp
|23
|10
|1
|8/15
|5/10
|2/2
|2
|35
|0
|0
|4
|2
|8
|J. Toussaint
|18
|1
|4
|6/14
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|29
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. McCaffery
|3
|4
|4
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Fredrick
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|34
|12
|0
|13/19
|1/3
|7/14
|3
|35
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|J. Wieskamp
|23
|10
|1
|8/15
|5/10
|2/2
|2
|35
|0
|0
|4
|2
|8
|J. Toussaint
|18
|1
|4
|6/14
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|29
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. McCaffery
|3
|4
|4
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Fredrick
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Kriener
|8
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|B. Evelyn
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Pemsl
|0
|6
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|J. Bohannon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Till
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vanderloo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|38
|16
|31/65
|11/26
|13/20
|16
|200
|4
|5
|15
|12
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|16
|4
|1
|6/11
|0/2
|4/8
|4
|24
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|M. Dread
|14
|7
|4
|3/11
|2/8
|6/6
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|M. Jones
|5
|3
|0
|2/9
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Watkins
|4
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|22
|1
|3
|1
|3
|1
|J. Wheeler
|4
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|16
|4
|1
|6/11
|0/2
|4/8
|4
|24
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|M. Dread
|14
|7
|4
|3/11
|2/8
|6/6
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|M. Jones
|5
|3
|0
|2/9
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Watkins
|4
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|22
|1
|3
|1
|3
|1
|J. Wheeler
|4
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Brockington
|23
|2
|0
|9/15
|0/3
|5/7
|2
|24
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Jones Jr.
|16
|4
|3
|6/9
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|S. Lundy
|7
|3
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|T. Buttrick
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Harrar
|0
|6
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|G. Hazle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McCloskey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beattie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|34
|13
|33/72
|8/28
|15/22
|16
|200
|11
|5
|7
|15
|19
-
SELOU
TXAMCC81
78
2nd 9.0
-
OHIO
WMICH63
75
2nd 28.0
-
TNMART
PEAY54
69
2nd 4:52
-
4OREG
UTAH67
62
2nd 2:35 PACN
-
USD
SNCLRA63
80
2nd 0.0
-
USM
LATECH50
78
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
RICE
WKY61
68
2nd 7.10 ESP3
-
PORTST
EWASH61
69
2nd 2:43
-
WILL
SDAKST47
73
2nd 6:45
-
EILL
BELMONT48
65
2nd 8:31
-
ARKPB
MVSU52
61
1st 12:21
-
WEBER
NAU30
36
1st 25.0
-
BAMA
FLA43
25
1st 2:48
-
GATECH
UNC38
21
1st 2:52
-
STKATH
CSN40
51
1st 33.0
-
IOWAST
TCU38
39
1st 31.0 ESPU
-
BOISE
NEVADA35
37
1st 42.0 CBSSN
-
INDST
DRAKE38
49
1st 30.0
-
SIUE
TNST39
46
2nd 16:40
-
CHARSO
HAMP14
12
1st 14:44
-
ALST
JACKST6
12
1st 14:45
-
NICHST
SAMHOU14
4
1st 14:50
-
BCU
NORFLK2
2
1st 18:59
-
ALCORN
PVAM5
17
1st 15:55
-
ALAM
GRAM6
12
1st 14:37
-
LSU
TENN78
64
Final
-
IND
15MD59
75
Final
-
CREIGH
11BUTLER57
71
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH69
45
Final
-
OKLAST
22TXTECH50
85
Final
-
NCST
CLEM70
81
Final
-
WAKE
PITT69
65
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI78
75
Final
-
UGA
9MEMP65
62
Final
-
WCAR
CIT86
82
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC86
73
Final/OT
-
WYO
COLOST61
72
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA61
66
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT77
73
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST86
54
Final
-
WINTHR
CAMP87
72
Final
-
NH
HARTFD52
61
Final
-
UCIRV
HARV73
77
Final
-
MORGAN
DELST81
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
74
Final
-
NILL
BUFF73
72
Final
-
MIAOH
CMICH82
93
Final
-
MIZZOU
17UK59
71
Final
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL67
64
Final
-
18FSU
7LVILLE78
65
Final
-
10NOVA
MARQET60
71
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL66
65
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA60
75
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT73
82
Final/2OT
-
23IOWA
21PSU86
89
Final
-
VATECH
19UVA39
65
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB68
62
Final
-
ABIL
LAMAR74
62
Final
-
TXARL
ARKLR89
92
Final
-
YOUNG
CLEVST74
82
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON49
69
Final
-
TEXST
ARKST70
67
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD73
56
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD72
83
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST93
69
Final
-
JAXST
EKY80
71
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST66
64
Final
-
LIB
NJTECH65
38
Final
-
ALBANY
BING74
62
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO62
68
Final
-
ELON
HOFSTRA75
102
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS69
85
Final
-
UTEP
FAU56
59
Final
-
16WVU
3KANSAS53
60
Final
-
ILLST
SILL55
67
Final
-
ND
CUSE88
87
Final
-
ETNST
FURMAN56
65
Final
-
ROBERT
MERMAK69
58
Final
-
GASOU
APPST72
74
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH53
59
Final
-
CINCY
TULANE71
76
Final
-
MISS
24WICHST54
74
Final
-
MCNSE
CARK69
79
Final
-
HOW
UMES66
78
Final
-
FAMU
NCCU45
61
Final
-
CHATT
MERCER70
61
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD62
73
Final
-
STETSON
KENSAW57
54
Final
-
UNF
NALAB82
65
Final
-
8AUBURN
MISSST80
68
Final
-
SCST
COPPST79
75
Final
-
SJST
FRESNO0
0137.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
SFA
NORL0
0150 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
UCLA
WASHST0
0138 O/U
+2
7:00pm PACN
-
LPSCMB
FGC0
0133.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
VALPO
EVAN0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
WOFF0
0128.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
TEXAM
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
TXSA
FIU0
0159.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
ODU0
0116.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
NCWILM0
0131.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
SACHRT
WAGNER0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
PRINCE
PENN0
0146 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CSLOSAN
LNGBCH0
0
7:30pm
-
ORAL
NEBOM0
0157.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
TEXAS
6BAYLOR0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
SDCC
UCRIV0
0
8:00pm
-
TROY
LALAF0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
LOYCHI0
0124 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
BRAD
NIOWA0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
UTVALL
UMKC0
0139.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
2DUKE
MIAMI0
0148.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESPN
-
SEMO
MURYST0
0136 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0148 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
MNTNA
NCOLO0
0132 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
SMU
VANDY0
0145 O/U
+1
9:00pm SECN
-
LOYMRY
BYU0
0135.5 O/U
-16
9:00pm
-
ARIZST
25ARIZ0
0146.5 O/U
-11
9:30pm PACN
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST0
0137 O/U
+5
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0144.5 O/U
+10
10:00pm
-
MARYCA
UOP0
0126 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG0
0161.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
AF
UNLV0
0141 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPU
-
13SDGST
UTAHST0
0129.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
IDST
SACST0
0121 O/U
-8
10:05pm