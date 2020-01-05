MARYCA
Tripp scores 39, Pacific beats Saint Mary's 107-99 in 4OT

  • AP
  • Jan 05, 2020

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahlil Tripp scored a career-high 39 points and Pacific outlasted Saint Mary's 107-99 in the fourth overtime Saturday night.

The Tigers (14-4, 2-0 West Coast Conference) rallied from eight-point deficit with 4:28 to go in the second half to tie it at 64 before the end of regulation.

Tripp's pair of free throws tied it at 74 with 42 seconds left in the first overtime and he missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Pacific's Gary Chivichyan banked in a step-back 3-pointer to tie it at 81 as time expired in the second overtime. Chivichyan made 1 of 2 free throws with 10 seconds left to tie at 91 at the end of the third overtime. Daniss Jenkins made all eight of his free throws in the fourth overtime to help the Tigers pull away.

Jenkins finished with 20 points and Chivichyan scored 19.

Jordan Ford scored a career-high 36 points for the Gaels (14-3, 1-1), who had a five-game winning streak snapped.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
M. Fitts
J. Tripp
27.9 Min. Per Game 27.9
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
47.2 Field Goal % 51.4
41.4 Three Point % 7.4
79.2 Free Throw % 70.8
+ 1 Gary Chivichyan made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Gary Chivichyan missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Kristers Zoriks 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel 4.0
  Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Jock Perry 14.0
  Gary Chivichyan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Gary Chivichyan made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Alex Ducas 14.0
+ 2 Jordan Ford made driving layup 15.0
+ 1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 99 107
Field Goals 31-87 (35.6%) 33-71 (46.5%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 29-41 (70.7%) 35-45 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 38 54
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 27 42
Team 0 0
Assists 8 6
Steals 7 2
Blocks 0 13
Turnovers 7 14
Fouls 29 28
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Ford G
36 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
J. Tripp G
39 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
12OT2OT3OT4OTT
away team logo Saint Mary's 14-3 362810710899
home team logo Pacific 14-4 25391071016107
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Mary's 14-3 78.0 PPG 36.3 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Pacific 14-4 71.3 PPG 39.1 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
3
J. Ford G 21.6 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.9 APG 49.8 FG%
0
J. Tripp G 14.5 PPG 8.2 RPG 1.3 APG 51.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Ford G 36 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
0
J. Tripp G 39 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
35.6 FG% 46.5
29.6 3PT FG% 33.3
70.7 FT% 77.8
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
T. Kuhse
T. Krebs
D. Fotu
M. Fitts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ford 36 1 1 11/28 4/12 10/11 2 58 1 0 0 1 0
T. Kuhse 15 7 5 3/10 0/0 9/13 1 50 2 0 0 1 6
T. Krebs 13 5 0 4/12 2/7 3/3 5 37 1 0 2 1 4
D. Fotu 8 3 0 4/8 0/0 0/1 5 29 0 0 1 1 2
M. Fitts 7 10 1 2/12 0/2 3/4 5 39 2 0 2 3 7
Bench
A. Ducas
K. Bowen
J. Perry
E. Thomas
K. Zoriks
L. Johnson
A. Menzies
D. Sheets
Q. Clinton
M. Tass
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Ducas 5 2 0 2/7 0/3 1/2 4 27 1 0 1 2 0
K. Bowen 5 3 1 1/1 0/0 3/6 1 18 0 0 0 0 3
J. Perry 4 5 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 2 3
E. Thomas 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/1 3 12 0 0 0 0 2
K. Zoriks 3 0 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 0
L. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tass - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 38 8 31/87 8/27 29/41 29 300 7 0 7 11 27
Pacific
Starters
J. Tripp
D. Jenkins
P. Crockrell II
A. McCray
B. Finstuen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tripp 39 11 3 12/21 1/4 14/19 5 52 0 0 4 3 8
D. Jenkins 20 8 0 3/13 1/3 13/14 3 52 0 2 0 1 7
P. Crockrell II 6 2 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 5 29 1 0 2 0 2
A. McCray 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 1
B. Finstuen 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 2 2
Bench
G. Chivichyan
J. Price-Noel
S. Fritz
J. Hampshire
A. Vereen
J. Bailey
J. Moore
J. Brahmbhatt
J. Salazar
T. Rooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Chivichyan 19 4 0 6/11 4/8 3/6 4 42 0 0 1 1 3
J. Price-Noel 15 2 1 5/8 0/2 5/6 4 23 1 0 1 0 2
S. Fritz 6 9 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 34 0 5 3 3 6
J. Hampshire 2 8 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 20 0 5 0 1 7
A. Vereen 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 31 0 1 1 0 4
J. Bailey 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 54 6 33/71 6/18 35/45 28 300 2 13 14 12 42
NCAA BB Scores