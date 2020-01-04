TEXAS
Texas
Longhorns
10-3
away team logo
44
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Sat Jan. 4
8:00pm
BONUS
59
TF 9
home team logo
BAYLOR
6 Baylor
Bears
11-1
ML: +322
BAYLOR -8.5, O/U 129.5
ML: -422
TEXAS
BAYLOR

No Text

No. 6 Baylor beats Texas 59-44 in Big 12 for 10th win in row

  • AP
  • Jan 04, 2020

WACO, Texas (AP) MaCio Teague matched his season high with 21 points for No. 6 Baylor, which overcame a miserable shooting game to open Big 12 play and beat Texas 59-44 on Saturday night for its 10th win in a row.

After building a 36-23 halftime lead, the Bears (11-1, 1-0) missed 18 of their first 20 shots in the second half before Matthew Mayer's short jumper that made it 47-37 with 7 1/2 minutes left.

The Bears shot 22.6% (7 of 31) after halftime, and 31.3% (20 of 64) overall.

Jared Butler, who came in as the league's third-leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, had 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting. Teague was 5 of 16 from the field while making all nine of his free throws.

Jericho Sims had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Texas (10-3, 0-1), while Courtney Ramey had 11 points. The Longhorns lost for the second time in three games. They entered conference play following a home win over High Point and a 22-point loss at Providence before Christmas.

Baylor hasn't lost since falling to Washington in Alaska during the opening week of the season in November.

Baylor had its first double-digit lead on Butler's 3-pointer just over eight minutes into the game. The Bears followed a Texas turnover with misses by Mitchell and Butler. The second miss was rebounded by Gillespie, and the ball quickly went to Mitchell and then back out to Butler on the left wing for the shot that made it 18-8.

A short hook shot by Sims had the Longhorns within 27-23 with just under three minutes left, but they didn't score again before halftime.

Teague rebounded his own missed 3 for an inside jumper, and then then had a steal that led to Matthew Mayer's 3-pointer and a 36-23 halftime lead after he rebounded Butler's missed 3.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: While Baylor struggled, the Longhorns couldn't get going from long range. After averaging 8.7 made 3-pointers a game coming in, they were 3 of 16 in the Big 12 opener. Texas also missed 10 of 15 free throw attempts.

Baylor: In 240 minutes of action their last six games, the Bears have been in the lead or tied for 234 minutes and nine seconds. Baylor led for 38 minutes against the Longhorns, who were ahead for only 64 seconds.

UP NEXT

Texas plays its next two games at home, Wednesday against Oklahoma and then Saturday against Kansas State.

Baylor has two big tests on the road next week. The Bears play Tuesday night at No. 22 Texas Tech, last year's Big 12 co-champion, before taking on preseason favorite No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.

---

Key Players
K. Jones
22 F
M. Teague
31 G
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
56.0 Field Goal % 40.9
25.0 Three Point % 35.4
55.6 Free Throw % 84.0
  Defensive rebound by Jared Butler 13.0
  Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by MaCio Teague 15.0
+ 2 Jared Butler made layup 29.0
+ 3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jase Febres 54.0
+ 1 Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Personal foul on Andrew Jones 1:08
+ 2 Andrew Jones made driving layup 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones 1:22
  Davion Mitchell missed jump shot 1:24
  Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague 1:31
Team Stats
Points 44 59
Field Goals 18-52 (34.6%) 20-64 (31.3%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 5-15 (33.3%) 14-16 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 35 48
Offensive 8 17
Defensive 23 27
Team 4 4
Assists 9 6
Steals 2 5
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
J. Sims F
13 PTS, 15 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
31
M. Teague G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Texas 10-3 232144
home team logo 6 Baylor 11-1 362359
Ferrell Center Waco, TX
Ferrell Center Waco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Texas 10-3 69.0 PPG 36.6 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo 6 Baylor 11-1 77.2 PPG 40.6 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
20
J. Sims F 8.8 PPG 7.3 RPG 0.9 APG 67.2 FG%
31
M. Teague G 14.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.5 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
20
J. Sims F 13 PTS 15 REB 1 AST
31
M. Teague G 21 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
34.6 FG% 31.3
18.8 3PT FG% 29.4
33.3 FT% 87.5
Texas
Starters
J. Sims
A. Jones
M. Coleman III
J. Febres
K. Hepa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sims 13 15 1 6/10 0/0 1/4 1 38 0 1 1 6 9
A. Jones 9 4 1 3/9 1/5 2/5 4 30 0 0 2 0 4
M. Coleman III 9 3 1 4/10 1/1 0/2 3 32 0 0 2 0 3
J. Febres 2 1 1 0/7 0/5 2/4 2 28 0 0 2 0 1
K. Hepa 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 29 2 2 0 0 1
Bench
C. Ramey
R. Hamm Jr.
G. Liddell
K. Jones
B. Cunningham
D. Whiteside
W. Baker
D. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ramey 11 4 2 5/12 1/2 0/0 1 31 0 0 2 1 3
R. Hamm Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
G. Liddell 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 1 1 0
K. Jones 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 31 9 18/52 3/16 5/15 17 200 2 4 10 8 23
Baylor
Starters
M. Teague
J. Butler
F. Gillespie
M. Vital
D. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Teague 21 6 1 5/16 2/7 9/9 1 37 1 1 1 0 6
J. Butler 13 6 0 4/15 1/6 4/4 3 34 0 0 3 2 4
F. Gillespie 5 12 0 2/6 0/0 1/1 3 29 0 4 0 6 6
M. Vital 4 7 0 2/8 0/1 0/1 1 26 2 2 1 6 1
D. Mitchell 3 5 3 1/5 1/2 0/0 4 23 1 0 2 0 5
Bench
M. Mayer
D. Bandoo
T. Clark
F. Thamba
O. Okeke
J. Moffatt
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
A. Flagler
J. Turner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mayer 7 1 2 3/5 1/1 0/0 2 17 1 0 0 1 0
D. Bandoo 4 4 0 2/7 0/0 0/1 0 23 0 0 0 1 3
T. Clark 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0
F. Thamba 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 1 2
O. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Flagler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 44 6 20/64 5/17 14/16 16 200 5 8 8 17 27
NCAA BB Scores