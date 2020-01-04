UCONN
Rideau, Collins lead USF past UConn 75-60

  • AP
  • Jan 04, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) UConn and South Florida were both coming off disappointing conference opening losses.

USF rebounded quickly while the Huskies struggled again.

Laquincy Rideau had 17 points and six assists, David Collins scored 15 points, and South Florida beat UConn 75-60 on Saturday.

The Bulls (8-7, 1-1 American) also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Michael Durr. USF lost 82-64 to SMU on Wednesday.

''I'm really pleased with the response,'' South Florida's Brian Gregory said. ''It's a great win for us. It showed why and how we can win.''

James Bouknight had 11 points for UConn (9-5, 0-2 American), which was coming off a 67-51 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

''When you don't have a guy in the program that's ever had a winning season and things start going sideways, it's hard to have that strong leadership presence as a player, '' UConn coach Dan Hurley said. '''Hey, get behind me, follow me, I know how this is suppose to go' and then that runs through a team. I think that's a large part of what you've seen here the last two days.''

''I don't think it's any of the player's fault, I don't think it's any of our fault,'' Hurley added. ''We've just got a long way to go as a program. here.''

UConn senior guard Christian Vital had nine points. He's averaging 13.8.

The Huskies got within 12 with eight minutes remaining but Rideau's layup completed a 7-0 run that made it 70-51.

''We picked up defense,'' said Rideau, who also had eight rebounds.

UConn finished 6 for 16 from 3-point range, but missed all six tries in the second half.

Justin Brown put USF ahead 53-38 on a 3-pointer with 15 1/2 minutes to play.

South Florida went 21 of 29 from the free-throw line. UConn made 10 of 16.

Rashun Williams extended the Bulls lead to 61-42 midway through the second half. That surge came during a four-minute scoreless stretch by UConn.

Rideau had 13 points as USF took a 39-32 halftime advantage. He had a 3-point play and added a layup during a 12-2 run that put the Bulls up 39-29.

Alterique Gilbert cut the UConn deficit to seven on a long-range jumper with 9 seconds left in the first half.

''This game is a lot about confidence,'' Hurley said. ''It's about putting the last game behind you. We've got to spend a lot of time soul searching and a lot time trying to repair the psyche of the number of the guys that have been struggling.''

BIG PICTURE

UConn: It was a rare loss in the all-time series between the teams. The Huskies have won 22 of the 26 overall meetings.

USF: Rideau has had success against UConn. In three previous games, the senior guard averaged 17.7 points and six rebounds.

UP NEXT

UConn: Has its conference home opener against Tulane on Wednesday night.

USF: Play Tuesday night at East Carolina.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Bad pass turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Mark Calleja 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney 21.0
  Xavier Castaneda missed layup, blocked by Akok Akok 23.0
+ 1 Isaiah Whaley made free throw 46.0
  Shooting foul on Madut Akec 46.0
+ 2 Isaiah Whaley made layup 46.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley 46.0
  Akok Akok missed jump shot 48.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida 57.0
  Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Xavier Castaneda 1:31
  Defensive rebound by Akok Akok 1:33
Team Stats
Points 60 75
Field Goals 22-54 (40.7%) 24-52 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 21-29 (72.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 38
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 22 25
Team 1 3
Assists 14 14
Steals 7 11
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
2
J. Bouknight G
11 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
L. Rideau G
17 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Connecticut 9-5 322860
home team logo South Florida 8-7 393675
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Connecticut 9-5 72.5 PPG 41.6 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo South Florida 8-7 64.1 PPG 36.4 RPG 10.0 APG
Key Players
2
J. Bouknight G 9.4 PPG 3.2 RPG 0.9 APG 53.2 FG%
3
L. Rideau G 12.9 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.1 APG 38.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Bouknight G 11 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
3
L. Rideau G 17 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
40.7 FG% 46.2
37.5 3PT FG% 42.9
62.5 FT% 72.4
Connecticut
Starters
A. Akok
C. Vital
A. Gilbert
T. Polley
J. Carlton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Akok 10 4 0 4/6 1/2 1/2 4 24 1 1 4 1 3
C. Vital 9 3 2 3/10 0/4 3/4 3 23 1 0 1 1 2
A. Gilbert 4 1 8 1/3 1/2 1/2 4 30 1 0 3 0 1
T. Polley 3 2 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 2
J. Carlton 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 2 0 0
South Florida
Starters
L. Rideau
D. Collins
M. Durr
E. Dawson III
J. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Rideau 17 8 6 7/13 2/3 1/1 3 35 2 0 2 1 7
D. Collins 15 3 4 4/9 0/1 7/11 5 31 4 2 4 1 2
M. Durr 12 9 1 3/4 0/0 6/8 2 28 1 0 1 4 5
E. Dawson III 9 3 1 3/9 1/3 2/3 1 29 2 0 3 1 2
J. Brown 9 4 0 3/6 1/4 2/2 1 26 0 0 0 0 4
Bench
X. Castaneda
R. Williams
A. Maricevic
M. Akec
M. Calleja
B. Mack
A. Yetna
J. Chaplin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Castaneda 8 2 1 2/5 1/1 3/4 2 23 1 0 1 0 2
R. Williams 5 3 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 1 2
A. Maricevic 0 3 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 2 1
M. Akec 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Calleja 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
B. Mack 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chaplin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 35 14 24/52 6/14 21/29 18 200 11 2 11 10 25
NCAA BB Scores