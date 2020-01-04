WAKE
PITT

No Text

Wake Forest rallies from 16 down, edges Pittsburgh 69-65

  • AP
  • Jan 04, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Ismael Massoud scored 14 points off the bench, Torry Johnson added 12 and Wake Forest clamped down on Pittsburgh late in a 69-65 victory on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons (8-5, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) held Pitt (10-4, 1-2) scoreless over the last 3:07 after Panther guard Trey McGowens hit a reverse layup to pull Pitt within 66-65.

The Panthers missed their last five shots, including a potential go-ahead 3-pointer by McGowens with 27 seconds left. McGowens also had a potential game-tying layup blocked by Wake Forest's Olivier Sarr with less than one second to go. Brandon Childress drained two free throws for the Demon Deacons for the final margin.

Ryan Murphy led Pitt with 18 points and four assists. McGowens finished with 12 points and Xavier Johnson and Justin Champagnie added 11 points each for the Panthers but Pitt saw a three-game winning streak come to a crashing halt during a back-and-forth second half in a game that saw 11 ties and 10 lead changes.

Wake Forest went up 59-51 on a pair of free throws by Massoud with 7:33 to go before the Panthers responded. An Eric Hamilton layup capped an 8-0 run that tied it at 59 but the Demon Deacons hung around. A 3-pointer by Andrien White gave the Demon Deacons a 66-63 edge and Wake Forest's defense made sure it was enough to hold on.

The Panthers raced to a 22-6 lead behind a sea of turnovers and missed shots by the Demon Deacons, coming off a 14-day layoff. Yet Pitt's offensive flow slowed to a crawl, giving Wake Forest time to find its footing behind Chaundee Brown. The Panthers missed 14 of their last 17 shots to end the half and Wake Forest drew within 30-27 at the break, nearly tying it on a running heave by Childress at the buzzer that hit the front of the rim.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: In a pivotal season for head coach Danny Manning, the Demon Deacons gave their season a needed jolt after a wildly uneven nonconference slate that included losses to Boston College and Charlotte and a win over Xavier.

Pitt: The Panthers are eyeing taking another step forward in Jeff Capel's second season. How far they climb after winning three conference games a year ago will depend largely on their ability to win the rock fights with teams in a similar position.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Hosts Florida State on Wednesday. The Demon Deacons are 1-4 against the Seminoles under Manning.

Pitt: Visits North Carolina on Wednesday. The Panthers have dropped six straight to the Tar Heels.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 0.0
+ 1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws 0.0
  Personal foul on Eric Hamilton 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress 0.0
  Trey McGowens missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton 6.0
  Isaiah Mucius missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Isaiah Mucius made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Eric Hamilton 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius 4.0
  Xavier Johnson missed jump shot 6.0
Team Stats
Points 69 65
Field Goals 21-45 (46.7%) 23-59 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 33
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 27 22
Team 2 2
Assists 15 14
Steals 3 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
I. Massoud F
14 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
24
R. Murphy G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Wake Forest 8-5 274269
home team logo Pittsburgh 10-4 303565
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Wake Forest 8-5 74.3 PPG 42 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Pittsburgh 10-4 66.4 PPG 40.2 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
25
I. Massoud F 3.4 PPG 2.2 RPG 0.1 APG 36.1 FG%
24
R. Murphy G 11.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.8 APG 37.2 FG%
Top Scorers
25
I. Massoud F 14 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
24
R. Murphy G 18 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
46.7 FG% 39.0
39.1 3PT FG% 33.3
72.0 FT% 75.0
Wake Forest
Starters
C. Brown
A. White
B. Childress
I. Mucius
O. Oguama
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 10 7 0 4/11 2/6 0/1 2 30 1 0 2 1 6
A. White 9 2 3 3/8 3/6 0/1 2 26 1 0 1 0 2
B. Childress 8 5 6 2/4 1/2 3/4 2 36 0 0 2 1 4
I. Mucius 6 3 1 2/5 0/1 2/4 1 20 0 0 3 1 2
O. Oguama 4 4 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 2 15 0 0 0 1 3
Starters
C. Brown
A. White
B. Childress
I. Mucius
O. Oguama
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 10 7 0 4/11 2/6 0/1 2 30 1 0 2 1 6
A. White 9 2 3 3/8 3/6 0/1 2 26 1 0 1 0 2
B. Childress 8 5 6 2/4 1/2 3/4 2 36 0 0 2 1 4
I. Mucius 6 3 1 2/5 0/1 2/4 1 20 0 0 3 1 2
O. Oguama 4 4 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 2 15 0 0 0 1 3
Bench
I. Massoud
T. Johnson
O. Sarr
J. Neath
M. Lester
S. Okeke
S. Wright Jr.
B. Buchanan
M. Wynn
T. Ingraham
G. van Beveren
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Massoud 14 3 0 4/8 3/6 3/5 0 16 0 1 0 0 3
T. Johnson 12 1 1 3/4 0/1 6/6 1 25 0 0 2 0 1
O. Sarr 6 7 4 2/3 0/0 2/2 4 25 1 2 2 1 6
J. Neath 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 0 0
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wright Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ingraham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. van Beveren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 32 15 21/45 9/23 18/25 15 200 3 3 14 5 27
Pittsburgh
Starters
R. Murphy
T. McGowens
X. Johnson
J. Champagnie
E. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Murphy 18 4 4 7/12 4/6 0/0 1 40 2 0 0 1 3
T. McGowens 12 2 2 4/15 1/6 3/6 2 31 2 0 2 1 1
X. Johnson 11 4 6 3/10 1/1 4/4 4 36 1 0 3 0 4
J. Champagnie 11 8 1 4/12 1/6 2/2 1 39 0 0 1 1 7
E. Hamilton 8 8 0 3/6 0/1 2/2 5 26 0 1 0 3 5
Starters
R. Murphy
T. McGowens
X. Johnson
J. Champagnie
E. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Murphy 18 4 4 7/12 4/6 0/0 1 40 2 0 0 1 3
T. McGowens 12 2 2 4/15 1/6 3/6 2 31 2 0 2 1 1
X. Johnson 11 4 6 3/10 1/1 4/4 4 36 1 0 3 0 4
J. Champagnie 11 8 1 4/12 1/6 2/2 1 39 0 0 1 1 7
E. Hamilton 8 8 0 3/6 0/1 2/2 5 26 0 1 0 3 5
Bench
T. Brown
A. Coulibaly
G. Drumgoole Jr.
K. Chukwuka
S. George
A. Starzynski
A. Toney
C. Aiken Jr.
I. Horton
O. Ezeakudo
K. Marshall
C. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brown 5 1 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 4 17 1 1 1 1 0
A. Coulibaly 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 1
G. Drumgoole Jr. 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 1 1
K. Chukwuka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Toney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ezeakudo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 31 14 23/59 7/21 12/16 19 200 6 2 7 9 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores