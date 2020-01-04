WYO
Freshman Roddy lifts Colorado State over Wyoming 72-61

  • Jan 04, 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Freshman David Roddy posted career highs of 19 points and 13 rebounds to spark Colorado State to a 72-61 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.

Roddy hit 7 of 11 shots from the floor for the Rams (10-7, 1-3 Mountain West Conference) and blocked three shots. It was his second double-double of the season. Isaiah Stevens added 17 points and six assists, while Kendle Moore scored 11.

Hunter Maldonado paced the Cowboys (5-11, 0-4) with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jake Hendricks had 12 points and four steals, while freshman Kenny Foster scored 10 off the bench before fouling out.

Colorado State shot 51% from the floor but made just 5 of 23 from 3-point range (22%) and 15 of 25 at the free-throw line (60%). Wyoming shot 38% overall but hit 10 of 26 from distance (38.5%) and 9 of 12 foul shots.

Team Stats
Points 61 72
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 26-51 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 42
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 19 30
Team 3 3
Assists 10 15
Steals 11 8
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
24
H. Maldonado G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
21
D. Roddy G
19 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Wyoming 5-11 194261
home team logo Colorado State 10-7 324072
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Wyoming
Starters
H. Maldonado
J. Hendricks
H. Thompson
B. Porter
A. Banks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Maldonado 25 6 4 8/19 4/7 5/7 4 40 1 0 9 1 5
J. Hendricks 12 2 0 4/12 3/10 1/1 3 37 4 0 0 0 2
H. Thompson 8 7 1 3/7 1/3 1/2 3 34 1 0 1 0 7
B. Porter 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Banks 0 4 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 22 2 0 1 1 3
Bench
K. Foster
K. Marble II
T. Taylor
G. Milton III
A. Mueller
H. Fornstrom
T. Morman
D. Gosar
J. Turner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Foster 10 2 1 4/9 2/5 0/0 5 24 1 0 2 1 1
K. Marble II 6 2 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 17 2 0 0 1 1
T. Taylor 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 0
G. Milton III 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Fornstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gosar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 23 10 21/55 10/26 9/12 22 200 11 0 13 4 19
Colorado State
Starters
D. Roddy
I. Stevens
K. Martin
N. Carvacho
K. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Roddy 19 13 1 7/11 0/3 5/5 4 33 0 3 5 4 9
I. Stevens 17 1 6 7/13 0/3 3/5 1 35 3 0 2 0 1
K. Martin 10 4 1 4/11 2/8 0/1 2 34 3 0 1 0 4
N. Carvacho 9 12 2 4/5 0/0 1/7 3 22 1 1 3 5 7
K. Moore 8 1 2 2/3 2/3 2/3 2 33 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
J. Tonje
H. Edwards
P. Byrd
D. Thomas
T. Kirk
I. Sargiunas
A. Thistlewood
K. Lukasiewicz
J. Moors
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tonje 5 1 1 1/4 1/4 2/2 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
H. Edwards 4 2 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 3 13 1 0 2 0 2
P. Byrd 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Thomas 0 5 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 5
T. Kirk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sargiunas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Thistlewood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lukasiewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moors - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 39 15 26/51 5/23 15/25 16 200 8 4 16 9 30
