Freshman Roddy lifts Colorado State over Wyoming 72-61
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Freshman David Roddy posted career highs of 19 points and 13 rebounds to spark Colorado State to a 72-61 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.
Roddy hit 7 of 11 shots from the floor for the Rams (10-7, 1-3 Mountain West Conference) and blocked three shots. It was his second double-double of the season. Isaiah Stevens added 17 points and six assists, while Kendle Moore scored 11.
Hunter Maldonado paced the Cowboys (5-11, 0-4) with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jake Hendricks had 12 points and four steals, while freshman Kenny Foster scored 10 off the bench before fouling out.
Colorado State shot 51% from the floor but made just 5 of 23 from 3-point range (22%) and 15 of 25 at the free-throw line (60%). Wyoming shot 38% overall but hit 10 of 26 from distance (38.5%) and 9 of 12 foul shots.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by A.J. Banks
|14.0
|+ 3
|Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks
|43.0
|+ 2
|David Roddy made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|1:07
|A.J. Banks missed layup
|1:09
|Bad pass turnover on David Roddy, stolen by A.J. Banks
|1:15
|Defensive rebound by David Roddy
|1:28
|Hunter Maldonado missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:28
|+ 1
|Hunter Maldonado made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:28
|Personal foul on Kris Martin
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|72
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|26-51 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-26 (38.5%)
|5-23 (21.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|42
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|19
|30
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|11
|8
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|16
|Fouls
|22
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wyoming 5-11
|60.3 PPG
|32.5 RPG
|10.0 APG
|Colorado State 10-7
|72.7 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|H. Maldonado G
|17.6 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|3.5 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
21
|D. Roddy G
|10.1 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.4 APG
|44.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|H. Maldonado G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|D. Roddy G
|19 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.2
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|21.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Maldonado
|25
|6
|4
|8/19
|4/7
|5/7
|4
|40
|1
|0
|9
|1
|5
|J. Hendricks
|12
|2
|0
|4/12
|3/10
|1/1
|3
|37
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|H. Thompson
|8
|7
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|B. Porter
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Banks
|0
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Foster
|10
|2
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|5
|24
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Marble II
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|17
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Taylor
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Milton III
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Mueller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Fornstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Morman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gosar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|23
|10
|21/55
|10/26
|9/12
|22
|200
|11
|0
|13
|4
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roddy
|19
|13
|1
|7/11
|0/3
|5/5
|4
|33
|0
|3
|5
|4
|9
|I. Stevens
|17
|1
|6
|7/13
|0/3
|3/5
|1
|35
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Martin
|10
|4
|1
|4/11
|2/8
|0/1
|2
|34
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|N. Carvacho
|9
|12
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/7
|3
|22
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|K. Moore
|8
|1
|2
|2/3
|2/3
|2/3
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tonje
|5
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|H. Edwards
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|13
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|P. Byrd
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Thomas
|0
|5
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T. Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sargiunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Thistlewood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lukasiewicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|39
|15
|26/51
|5/23
|15/25
|16
|200
|8
|4
|16
|9
|30
