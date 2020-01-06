USC
WASH

No Text

Stewart leads way in Washington's 72-40 blowout of USC

  • AP
  • Jan 06, 2020

SEATTLE (AP) After a lackluster thud to begin Pac-12 Conference play, Washington rebounded with its biggest conference blowout in nearly a decade.

Isaiah Stewart scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Quade Green added 14 points and Washington rebounded from a loss to open conference play with a 72-40 romp over Southern California on Sunday night.

Stewart was again dominant on the interior despite sitting the final 9 minutes of the first half with foul trouble. The freshman post was 6-of-12 shooting and had two of Washington’s 12 blocked shots. Fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels added 11 points despite an off shooting night, but also had seven rebounds and six blocks.

Washington (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12) had dropped two straight, including its Pac-12 opener on Thursday night against UCLA. The rout of USC was an impressive bounce-back performance by the Huskies.

It was Washington's biggest conference victory since beating California 109-77 on Feb. 10, 2011.

“We should have never lost that game," Green said of the 66-64 loss to UCLA. “We had to come out and lay one on them today.”

USC freshman Onyeka Okongwu had 12 points and nine rebounds, but was the only Trojans player in double figures. The Trojans (12-3, 1-1) had their seven-game win streak snapped thanks to a terrible night of shooting. USC shot 20% from the field and just 2 of 15 on 3-pointers. The lack of shooting from the perimeter allowed Washington’s zone to be even more effective in clogging the paint.

“When they got the ball in the paint we had length and athleticism flying around, which made it very difficult to score in the paint and that was what I loved the most,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.

USC had not lost since Nov. 29 when it lost to Marquette and opened conference play with a win at Washington State earlier in the week. The 40 points were a season-low for the Trojans. They scored 54 in a win over Fairfield in late November.

“Tonight is as poorly as we can play. We couldn't make some of the stuff up that happened offensively tonight,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “I never saw this coming. I thought our guys would come out and execute. We got the ball where we wanted for most of the game we just didn't finish our shots and then we had a lot of silly turnovers.”

It was a matchup of talented freshmen in the post with Stewart and Okongwu going head-to-head. Stewart was the clear winner, but he also had a better supporting cast.

Washington used a trio of scoring runs to turn the game into a blowout. The Huskies jumped out to a 10-1 lead to start, but it was the run to close the first half with Stewart on the bench that was decisive. Washington led just 14-12 when Stewart checked out after picking up his second foul with 9:19 left in the half. The Huskies outscored USC 21-9 the rest of the half to take a 35-21 lead. Nahziah Carter scored eight points during the stretch and the Huskies received unexpected contributions from Nate Roberts off the bench with seven points and six rebounds in the first half.

USC pulled within 41-29 after Jonah Mathews hit the Trojans first 3 of the game and Nick Rakocevic scored. Washington answered with 11 straight points, started by McDaniels’ 3-pointer and capped by Jamal Bey’s dunk in transition and a 23-point lead.

Washington led by as many as 35 in the second half.

AWFUL OFFENSE

USC's 40 points was the fewest by the Trojans since scoring 39 in a loss to Utah on Feb. 1, 2015. It was Washington's biggest victory over USC since a 28-point win in 2012.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans must get better at taking care of the ball. USC committed at least 20 turnovers for the second straight game and for the third time this season.

Washington: The Huskies got a big boost of the bench from Roberts, who scored all his points in the first half. He finished with seven rebounds and was crucial in helping build the 14-point halftime lead. Roberts had a trio of dunks and was solid defensively. Roberts was averaging less than 5 minutes per game.

UP NEXT

USC: The Trojans are at rival UCLA on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies travel to Stanford on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
O. Okongwu
21 F
Q. Green
55 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
61.9 Field Goal % 51.4
0.0 Three Point % 44.7
70.8 Free Throw % 83.7
  Defensive rebound by Bryan Penn-Johnson 27.0
  Isaiah Mobley missed free throw 27.0
  Personal foul on Jason Crandall 27.0
+ 2 Bryan Penn-Johnson made dunk, assist by Quin Barnard 38.0
  Bad pass turnover on Max Agbonkpolo, stolen by RaeQuan Battle 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Max Agbonkpolo 55.0
  RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
+ 3 Max Agbonkpolo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Adlesh 1:13
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley 1:18
  Isaiah Mobley missed layup 1:20
  Offensive rebound by Southern California 1:25
Team Stats
Points 40 72
Field Goals 13-65 (20.0%) 27-58 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 2-15 (13.3%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 12-25 (48.0%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 46 42
Offensive 21 11
Defensive 18 30
Team 7 1
Assists 5 13
Steals 9 14
Blocks 1 12
Turnovers 21 18
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
O. Okongwu F
10 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
33
I. Stewart F
18 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo USC 12-3 211940
home team logo Washington 11-4 353772
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Team Stats
away team logo USC 12-3 72.5 PPG 43.1 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Washington 11-4 73.6 PPG 37.2 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
21
O. Okongwu F 17.8 PPG 9.2 RPG 0.9 APG 61.9 FG%
33
I. Stewart F 19.5 PPG 9.1 RPG 0.7 APG 59.7 FG%
Top Scorers
21
O. Okongwu F 10 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
33
I. Stewart F 18 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
20.0 FG% 46.6
13.3 3PT FG% 28.6
48.0 FT% 63.2
USC
Starters
O. Okongwu
N. Rakocevic
J. Mathews
E. Weaver
E. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Okongwu 10 9 0 4/13 0/0 2/3 3 31 1 0 2 7 2
N. Rakocevic 6 8 1 2/14 0/1 2/2 3 24 1 0 3 3 5
J. Mathews 5 0 0 2/7 1/5 0/1 3 27 3 0 1 0 0
E. Weaver 3 4 0 1/6 0/4 1/4 2 23 2 0 1 0 4
E. Anderson 1 3 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 4 15 0 0 3 2 1
Starters
O. Okongwu
N. Rakocevic
J. Mathews
E. Weaver
E. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Okongwu 10 9 0 4/13 0/0 2/3 3 31 1 0 2 7 2
N. Rakocevic 6 8 1 2/14 0/1 2/2 3 24 1 0 3 3 5
J. Mathews 5 0 0 2/7 1/5 0/1 3 27 3 0 1 0 0
E. Weaver 3 4 0 1/6 0/4 1/4 2 23 2 0 1 0 4
E. Anderson 1 3 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 4 15 0 0 3 2 1
Bench
K. Sturdivant
I. Mobley
M. Agbonkpolo
Q. Adlesh
D. Utomi
T. Lewis
D. London
M. Anderson
N. Baumann
C. O'Bannon Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Sturdivant 6 0 1 1/1 0/0 4/4 0 10 0 1 4 0 0
I. Mobley 4 7 1 2/13 0/0 0/5 2 24 2 0 3 5 2
M. Agbonkpolo 3 4 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 11 0 0 2 2 2
Q. Adlesh 2 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
D. Utomi 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/2 0 19 0 0 1 1 1
T. Lewis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. London 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 39 5 13/65 2/15 12/25 17 201 9 1 21 21 18
Washington
Starters
I. Stewart
Q. Green
J. McDaniels
N. Carter
H. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Stewart 18 10 1 6/12 0/1 6/7 3 27 0 2 4 4 6
Q. Green 14 2 5 6/10 2/5 0/0 1 29 4 0 3 0 2
J. McDaniels 11 7 3 3/12 1/4 4/8 2 30 2 6 3 1 6
N. Carter 9 6 1 3/8 2/5 1/2 3 32 2 4 2 2 4
H. Wright 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 13 1 0 1 0 1
Starters
I. Stewart
Q. Green
J. McDaniels
N. Carter
H. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Stewart 18 10 1 6/12 0/1 6/7 3 27 0 2 4 4 6
Q. Green 14 2 5 6/10 2/5 0/0 1 29 4 0 3 0 2
J. McDaniels 11 7 3 3/12 1/4 4/8 2 30 2 6 3 1 6
N. Carter 9 6 1 3/8 2/5 1/2 3 32 2 4 2 2 4
H. Wright 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 13 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
N. Roberts
J. Bey
B. Penn-Johnson
E. Hardy
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
S. Timmins
J. Crandall
R. Battle
R. Sorn
J. Brooks
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
R. Lundeen
M. Tsohonis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Roberts 7 7 0 3/3 0/0 1/2 2 22 1 0 1 2 5
J. Bey 4 3 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 3
B. Penn-Johnson 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
E. Hardy 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 0 0
T. Rice 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Barnard 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Timmins 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 1
J. Crandall 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Battle 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 6 2 0 1 1 1
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lundeen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tsohonis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 41 13 27/58 6/21 12/19 20 200 14 12 18 11 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores