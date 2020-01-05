VCU
GMASON

No Text

Santos-Silva scores 26 to lift VCU past George Mason 72-59

  • AP
  • Jan 05, 2020

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Marcus Santos-Silva tied his career high with a season-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and VCU beat George Mason 72-59 on Sunday.

De'Riante Jenkins scored 13 points for the Rams (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Mike'L Simms added 11.

VCU put together a 12-2 run late in the first half, highlighted by Simms and Jenkins hitting 3-pointers, that helped produce a 33-22 halftime lead. Santos-Silva scored the first eight points in a 10-2 surge midway through the second half for a 57-39 lead and George Mason never threatened.

VCU went 18 of 18 from the foul line, 12 in the second half, and had a 40-25 rebounding advantage.

Javon Greene had 13 points for the Patriots (11-3, 0-1), Xavier Johnson added 12 and Justin Kier 11.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Hyland
J. Greene
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
41.7 Field Goal % 36.6
39.6 Three Point % 33.3
66.7 Free Throw % 78.6
  Defensive rebound by Vince Williams 20.0
  Justin Kier missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte 32.0
  KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 2 Xavier Johnson made layup 1:07
  Lost ball turnover on Vince Williams, stolen by Xavier Johnson 1:11
+ 3 Justin Kier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 1:38
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller 1:42
  Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:44
  Lost ball turnover on Hason Ward, stolen by Xavier Johnson 1:54
  Offensive rebound by Hason Ward 1:59
Team Stats
Points 72 59
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 21-57 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 18-18 (100.0%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 40 25
Offensive 9 3
Defensive 27 19
Team 4 3
Assists 13 10
Steals 6 8
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
M. Santos-Silva F
26 PTS, 12 REB
home team logo
23
J. Greene G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo VCU 12-3 333972
home team logo George Mason 11-3 223759
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
away team logo VCU 12-3 71.9 PPG 35.7 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo George Mason 11-3 69.6 PPG 44.1 RPG 11.2 APG
Key Players
14
M. Santos-Silva F 12.4 PPG 8.4 RPG 1.1 APG 60.2 FG%
23
J. Greene G 12.5 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.7 APG 37.4 FG%
Top Scorers
14
M. Santos-Silva F 26 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
23
J. Greene G 13 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
45.3 FG% 36.8
35.3 3PT FG% 25.0
100.0 FT% 73.3
VCU
Starters
M. Santos-Silva
D. Jenkins
M. Simms
N. Hyland
I. Vann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Santos-Silva 26 12 0 10/14 0/0 6/6 1 27 0 2 2 6 6
D. Jenkins 13 6 2 3/7 1/4 6/6 2 34 0 0 2 0 6
M. Simms 11 2 0 4/5 3/4 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 1 1
N. Hyland 5 6 2 2/7 1/3 0/0 1 25 0 1 2 1 5
I. Vann 4 0 1 1/5 0/2 2/2 2 23 1 2 2 0 0
Starters
M. Santos-Silva
D. Jenkins
M. Simms
N. Hyland
I. Vann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Santos-Silva 26 12 0 10/14 0/0 6/6 1 27 0 2 2 6 6
D. Jenkins 13 6 2 3/7 1/4 6/6 2 34 0 0 2 0 6
M. Simms 11 2 0 4/5 3/4 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 1 1
N. Hyland 5 6 2 2/7 1/3 0/0 1 25 0 1 2 1 5
I. Vann 4 0 1 1/5 0/2 2/2 2 23 1 2 2 0 0
Bench
M. Evans
V. Williams
C. Douglas
K. Curry
H. Ward
J. McAllister
M. Crowfield
A. Henderson VI
J. Clark III
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Evans 6 3 6 1/5 0/2 4/4 1 21 1 0 3 0 3
V. Williams 3 4 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 3 18 1 0 2 0 4
C. Douglas 2 0 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 2 1 0 0
K. Curry 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 14 2 0 1 0 2
H. Ward 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0
J. McAllister 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Crowfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Henderson VI - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 36 13 24/53 6/17 18/18 18 199 6 7 17 9 27
George Mason
Starters
J. Greene
J. Miller
J. Hartwell II
J. Oduro
A. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Greene 13 3 4 3/11 2/5 5/6 3 28 3 0 3 1 2
J. Miller 11 3 3 4/10 0/1 3/4 4 32 0 0 0 1 2
J. Hartwell II 7 1 1 3/10 1/7 0/0 0 25 1 0 0 0 1
J. Oduro 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 1 1 0 1
A. Wilson 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 13 0 1 0 0 2
Starters
J. Greene
J. Miller
J. Hartwell II
J. Oduro
A. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Greene 13 3 4 3/11 2/5 5/6 3 28 3 0 3 1 2
J. Miller 11 3 3 4/10 0/1 3/4 4 32 0 0 0 1 2
J. Hartwell II 7 1 1 3/10 1/7 0/0 0 25 1 0 0 0 1
J. Oduro 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 1 1 0 1
A. Wilson 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 13 0 1 0 0 2
Bench
X. Johnson
J. Kier
G. Calixte
G. Mar
I. Boyd
J. Tempchin
J. Douglas-Stanley
B. Haidara
M. McCray
C. Konnor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Johnson 12 2 1 5/7 0/1 2/3 1 35 2 0 4 0 2
J. Kier 11 5 1 4/12 3/9 0/0 1 28 1 0 2 0 5
G. Calixte 3 5 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 14 1 1 3 1 4
G. Mar 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
I. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Douglas-Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haidara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Konnor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 22 10 21/57 6/24 11/15 17 200 8 3 13 3 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores