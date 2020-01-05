Santos-Silva scores 26 to lift VCU past George Mason 72-59
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Marcus Santos-Silva tied his career high with a season-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and VCU beat George Mason 72-59 on Sunday.
De'Riante Jenkins scored 13 points for the Rams (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Mike'L Simms added 11.
VCU put together a 12-2 run late in the first half, highlighted by Simms and Jenkins hitting 3-pointers, that helped produce a 33-22 halftime lead. Santos-Silva scored the first eight points in a 10-2 surge midway through the second half for a 57-39 lead and George Mason never threatened.
VCU went 18 of 18 from the foul line, 12 in the second half, and had a 40-25 rebounding advantage.
Javon Greene had 13 points for the Patriots (11-3, 0-1), Xavier Johnson added 12 and Justin Kier 11.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|12.5
|Pts. Per Game
|12.5
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|36.6
|39.6
|Three Point %
|33.3
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|Defensive rebound by Vince Williams
|20.0
|Justin Kier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|32.0
|KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 2
|Xavier Johnson made layup
|1:07
|Lost ball turnover on Vince Williams, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|1:11
|+ 3
|Justin Kier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller
|1:38
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|1:42
|Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:44
|Lost ball turnover on Hason Ward, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|1:54
|Offensive rebound by Hason Ward
|1:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|59
|Field Goals
|24-53 (45.3%)
|21-57 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-18 (100.0%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|25
|Offensive
|9
|3
|Defensive
|27
|19
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|13
|10
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|VCU 12-3
|71.9 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|13.6 APG
|George Mason 11-3
|69.6 PPG
|44.1 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|M. Santos-Silva F
|12.4 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|1.1 APG
|60.2 FG%
|
23
|J. Greene G
|12.5 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.7 APG
|37.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Santos-Silva F
|26 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|J. Greene G
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Santos-Silva
|26
|12
|0
|10/14
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|27
|0
|2
|2
|6
|6
|D. Jenkins
|13
|6
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|6/6
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|M. Simms
|11
|2
|0
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Hyland
|5
|6
|2
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|I. Vann
|4
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|23
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|6
|3
|6
|1/5
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|21
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|V. Williams
|3
|4
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Douglas
|2
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|K. Curry
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|H. Ward
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. McAllister
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Crowfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Henderson VI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|36
|13
|24/53
|6/17
|18/18
|18
|199
|6
|7
|17
|9
|27
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Johnson
|12
|2
|1
|5/7
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|35
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Kier
|11
|5
|1
|4/12
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|G. Calixte
|3
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|14
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|G. Mar
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Haidara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Konnor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|22
|10
|21/57
|6/24
|11/15
|17
|200
|8
|3
|13
|3
|19
