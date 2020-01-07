LOYCHI
DRAKE

No Text

Robbins scores 20 as Drake holds off Loyola-Chicago, 65-62

  • AP
  • Jan 07, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Liam Robbins scored 20 points, many on key buckets, as Drake stretched its home win streak to nine games, defeating Loyola-Chicago 65-62 on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Robbins with 15:48 remaining. Drake led 43-41 at the time and a dunk by Robbins eight minutes later gave the Bulldogs a 58-48 lead.

A jumper by Robbins gave the Bulldogs a 65-60 lead with 1:27 to go and the Bulldogs held on despite not scoring in the final minute.

Anthony Murphy had 11 points and seven rebounds for Drake (12-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 10 points and six rebounds. Roman Penn had 10 assists for the Bulldogs but committed seven turnovers.

Tate Hall had 15 points for the Ramblers (10-6, 2-1). Cameron Krutwig added 14 points and four assists. Keith Clemons had 13 points and five steals.

Drake plays at Valparaiso on Saturday. Loyola has a home game against Evansville on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
C. Krutwig
R. Penn
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
12.1 Pts. Per Game 12.1
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
58.8 Field Goal % 50.8
0.0 Three Point % 48.1
76.8 Free Throw % 77.1
  Defensive rebound by Drake 0.0
  Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig 11.0
  Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson 19.0
  Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Keith Clemons 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak 51.0
  Liam Robbins missed layup 53.0
  Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Roman Penn 1:09
Team Stats
Points 62 65
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 26-54 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 6-13 (46.2%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 20 42
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 14 27
Team 1 5
Assists 11 17
Steals 11 4
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 6 17
Fouls 9 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
T. Hall G
15 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
21
L. Robbins F
20 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 10-6 342862
home team logo Drake 12-4 382765
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 10-6 69.9 PPG 32.6 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Drake 12-4 71.8 PPG 36.6 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
24
T. Hall G 13.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.1 APG 45.8 FG%
21
L. Robbins F 13.1 PPG 5.8 RPG 0.6 APG 52.5 FG%
Top Scorers
24
T. Hall G 15 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
21
L. Robbins F 20 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
43.9 FG% 48.1
28.6 3PT FG% 39.1
46.2 FT% 66.7
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
T. Hall
C. Krutwig
K. Clemons
L. Williamson
A. Uguak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hall 15 4 0 5/11 2/6 3/4 0 34 1 0 0 0 4
C. Krutwig 14 7 4 7/15 0/1 0/0 0 33 3 1 2 5 2
K. Clemons 13 1 4 5/11 2/5 1/2 1 34 5 0 2 0 1
L. Williamson 8 3 1 3/10 2/8 0/0 1 35 0 2 0 0 3
A. Uguak 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/5 0 22 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
M. Kennedy
J. Pipkins
F. Agunanne
T. Welch
P. Wojcik
J. Baughman
B. Skokna
W. Alcock
C. Kaifes
B. Norris
S. Ismail
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kennedy 3 1 1 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 17 1 0 0 0 1
J. Pipkins 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0
F. Agunanne 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 1
T. Welch 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
P. Wojcik 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Skokna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kaifes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Norris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ismail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 19 11 25/57 6/21 6/13 9 200 11 3 6 5 14
Drake
Starters
L. Robbins
A. Murphy
D. Wilkins
J. Jackson
R. Penn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Robbins 20 9 2 9/15 2/2 0/0 2 31 1 7 1 5 4
A. Murphy 11 7 0 4/6 2/3 1/2 1 23 0 0 1 0 7
D. Wilkins 10 6 2 4/12 0/7 2/2 1 36 2 0 3 0 6
J. Jackson 9 1 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 1 33 0 0 1 0 1
R. Penn 2 5 10 1/7 0/2 0/0 3 32 1 0 7 2 3
Bench
G. Sturtz
N. Thomas
B. Ernst
C. Gholson
S. Jones
A. Pilipovic
T. Murphy
O. Djamgouz
N. Ferguson
A. Barrett
I. Samake
J. Yesufu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sturtz 9 5 1 4/4 1/1 0/0 0 22 0 0 1 1 4
N. Thomas 4 0 1 1/5 1/3 1/2 2 14 0 0 2 0 0
B. Ernst 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 2 2
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilipovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Djamgouz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Samake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yesufu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 37 17 26/54 9/23 4/6 10 200 4 7 17 10 27
NCAA BB Scores