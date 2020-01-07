Robbins scores 20 as Drake holds off Loyola-Chicago, 65-62
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Liam Robbins scored 20 points, many on key buckets, as Drake stretched its home win streak to nine games, defeating Loyola-Chicago 65-62 on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Robbins with 15:48 remaining. Drake led 43-41 at the time and a dunk by Robbins eight minutes later gave the Bulldogs a 58-48 lead.
A jumper by Robbins gave the Bulldogs a 65-60 lead with 1:27 to go and the Bulldogs held on despite not scoring in the final minute.
Anthony Murphy had 11 points and seven rebounds for Drake (12-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 10 points and six rebounds. Roman Penn had 10 assists for the Bulldogs but committed seven turnovers.
Tate Hall had 15 points for the Ramblers (10-6, 2-1). Cameron Krutwig added 14 points and four assists. Keith Clemons had 13 points and five steals.
Drake plays at Valparaiso on Saturday. Loyola has a home game against Evansville on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.7
|Min. Per Game
|28.7
|12.1
|Pts. Per Game
|12.1
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|58.8
|Field Goal %
|50.8
|0.0
|Three Point %
|48.1
|76.8
|Free Throw %
|77.1
|Defensive rebound by Drake
|0.0
|Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|11.0
|Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|19.0
|Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 2
|Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Keith Clemons
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|51.0
|Liam Robbins missed layup
|53.0
|Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|65
|Field Goals
|25-57 (43.9%)
|26-54 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-13 (46.2%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|42
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|14
|27
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|11
|4
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|6
|17
|Fouls
|9
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 10-6
|69.9 PPG
|32.6 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Drake 12-4
|71.8 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|T. Hall G
|13.4 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.1 APG
|45.8 FG%
|
21
|L. Robbins F
|13.1 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|0.6 APG
|52.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Hall G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|L. Robbins F
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|46.2
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hall
|15
|4
|0
|5/11
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Krutwig
|14
|7
|4
|7/15
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|33
|3
|1
|2
|5
|2
|K. Clemons
|13
|1
|4
|5/11
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|34
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Williamson
|8
|3
|1
|3/10
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|A. Uguak
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/5
|0
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hall
|15
|4
|0
|5/11
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Krutwig
|14
|7
|4
|7/15
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|33
|3
|1
|2
|5
|2
|K. Clemons
|13
|1
|4
|5/11
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|34
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Williamson
|8
|3
|1
|3/10
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|A. Uguak
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/5
|0
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kennedy
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Pipkins
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Agunanne
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Welch
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Wojcik
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Skokna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kaifes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ismail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|19
|11
|25/57
|6/21
|6/13
|9
|200
|11
|3
|6
|5
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Robbins
|20
|9
|2
|9/15
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|7
|1
|5
|4
|A. Murphy
|11
|7
|0
|4/6
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|D. Wilkins
|10
|6
|2
|4/12
|0/7
|2/2
|1
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|J. Jackson
|9
|1
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Penn
|2
|5
|10
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|7
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Robbins
|20
|9
|2
|9/15
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|7
|1
|5
|4
|A. Murphy
|11
|7
|0
|4/6
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|D. Wilkins
|10
|6
|2
|4/12
|0/7
|2/2
|1
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|J. Jackson
|9
|1
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Penn
|2
|5
|10
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|7
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sturtz
|9
|5
|1
|4/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|N. Thomas
|4
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Ernst
|0
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilipovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Djamgouz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Samake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yesufu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|37
|17
|26/54
|9/23
|4/6
|10
|200
|4
|7
|17
|10
|27
-
RIDER
QUINN61
80
Final
-
HOU
TEMPLE78
74
Final
-
FLA
SC81
68
Final
-
TENN
MIZZOU69
59
Final
-
18UVA
BC53
60
Final
-
PURCH
CORN68
100
Final
-
PROV
MARQET81
80
Final/OT
-
WMICH
AKRON69
84
Final
-
20PSU
RUT61
72
Final
-
MIAMI
13LVILLE58
74
Final
-
MIAOH
BGREEN76
78
Final
-
BUFF
BALLST68
88
Final
-
EMICH
OHIO68
74
Final
-
JOHNWA
BROWN53
79
Final
-
NILL
CMICH67
68
Final
-
11OHIOST
12MD55
67
Final
-
TOLEDO
KENTST77
84
Final
-
SFLA
ECU59
62
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA60
68
Final
-
VALPO
SILL50
63
Final
-
MOST
ILLST67
63
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE59
57
Final
-
4BAYLOR
22TXTECH57
52
Final
-
VATECH
CUSE67
63
Final
-
16NOVA
CREIGH64
59
Final
-
14UK
UGA78
69
Final
-
MISS
TEXAM47
57
Final
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE62
65
Final
-
IOWA
NEB70
76
Final
-
UTAHST
AF60
79
Final
-
FRESNO
NMEX64
78
Final