California holds off Washington State 73-66
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Matt Bradley turned a bad week of practice into the best game of his California career and a much-needed win for the Golden Bears.
Bradley scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and California held off a late surge to beat Washington State 73-66 on Thursday night for the Golden Bears' first win in nearly a month.
Paris Austin added 17 points and Grant Anticevich scored 12 to help the California (7-8, 1-1 Pac-12) end a four-game losing streak.
''This felt good,'' Bradley said after his second career double-double. ''Coach (Mark Fox) got on me. I noticed I was getting a little too comfortable. He led me to be uncomfortable this week and it showed.''
Bradley shot 10 of 14 and had a one-handed fast break dunk off a pass from Joel Brown that put the Bears ahead by 13 early in the second half..
The Cougars, who rallied from 11 down to beat UCLA in overtime last week, nearly came back again.
Elleby had five points as part of a 7-0 run then Williams scored four points to spark a 9-0 run.
Williams made two free throws with 55.9 seconds left to pull Washington State within 69-66.
Bradley followed with his second 3-pointer of the night then made one of two free throws with 17.6 seconds left after Isaac Bonton missed a 3-point attempt.
''Matt has taken, I think unfairly, a lot of responsibility for some of our losses,'' Fox said. ''It's not all on him. But you love the fact the guy that's arguably one of your best players is taking that much responsibility. I did not like how he practiced and so we had some great moments. He's a great kid so he responded.''
CJ Elleby had 22 points and nine rebounds for Washington State (10-6, 1-2). Noah Williams scored 16.
It was first-year Washington State coach Kyle Smith's first game since being publicly reprimanded by the Pac-12 for comments he made to the media questioning the officiating during Washington State's loss to USC on Jan. 2.
ROUGH START
California turned the ball over 10 of the first 17 times it had possession, and trailed by 14 before going on a 25-5 run over the final 7:43 of the first half. Austin scored eight points during the run, which was aided by a flagrant foul call against Williams.
''I didn't like the feel of our team in shootaround today so I was a little concerned. Unfortunately I was right,'' Fox said. ''We had a lot of errors offensively. It just took us a while to calm down.''
BIG PICTURE
Washington State: The Cougars got off to a slow start in the second half and trailed by 13 before making a run. Elleby was forced to shoulder much of the scoring, much like he has all season.
California: The Bears need any win they can get and this was a nice bounce back for Fox's team after they dropped their Pac-12 opener against Stanford. Bradley had his best game yet and has scored in double figures in every game this season but one.
DOC IS IN THE HOUSE
NBA legend and Hall of Famer Julius Erving was in attendance and watched the game from the upper reaches of Haas Pavilion. Erving's son, Jules, is a third-year walk-on junior on the team who has played in two games this season.
''It's been a nerve-wracking experience,'' Julius Erving said. ''He's a walk-on, he's on the taxi squad, so his personal expectations were higher than the results.''
It was the elder Erving's first game at the Berkeley campus this season and came while many students are still on break.
''It feels like a practice right now,'' Erving said of the crowd. ''It's still the holidays. The kids aren't back in school, so it doesn't have the normal feel. Usually they turn out.''
Jules Erving wasn't the only player in the arena with a famous father.
Washington State's DJ Rodman's father, Dennis, is also in the Hall of Fame and was a member of five NBA championship teams. California's D.J. Thorpe is the son of former NBA All-Star Otis Thorpe.
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars take a short trip across the San Francisco bay to play at Stanford on Saturday.
California: The Bears play Washington at Haas Pavilion on Saturday.
--
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Kareem South
|8.0
|CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Matt Bradley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Jaylen Shead
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|19.0
|Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 3
|Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 1
|Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|+ 1
|Noah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Personal foul on Matt Bradley
|56.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|73
|Field Goals
|19-49 (38.8%)
|26-51 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|21-28 (75.0%)
|17-20 (85.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|33
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|17
|27
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|16
|Fouls
|22
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Washington St. 10-6
|72.1 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|11.3 APG
|California 7-8
|65.4 PPG
|37 RPG
|9.3 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|C. Elleby F
|19.2 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|1.6 APG
|41.6 FG%
|
20
|M. Bradley G
|17.7 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|45.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Elleby F
|22 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|M. Bradley G
|26 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|85.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Elleby
|22
|9
|2
|6/17
|4/9
|6/8
|4
|38
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|J. Pollard
|11
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|5/7
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|I. Bonton
|10
|2
|4
|3/6
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Kunc
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Elleby
|22
|9
|2
|6/17
|4/9
|6/8
|4
|38
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|J. Pollard
|11
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|5/7
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|I. Bonton
|10
|2
|4
|3/6
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Kunc
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Williams
|16
|3
|0
|5/8
|0/2
|6/6
|4
|23
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Shead
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D. Rodman
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|R. Rapp
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Henson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cannon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Markovetskyy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sonneborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Chatfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Olesen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|23
|10
|19/49
|7/25
|21/28
|22
|200
|5
|2
|12
|6
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|26
|10
|4
|10/14
|2/4
|4/5
|3
|39
|0
|0
|5
|1
|9
|G. Anticevich
|12
|3
|2
|4/12
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|38
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|J. Brown
|7
|5
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. South
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|L. Thiemann
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|26
|10
|4
|10/14
|2/4
|4/5
|3
|39
|0
|0
|5
|1
|9
|G. Anticevich
|12
|3
|2
|4/12
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|38
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|J. Brown
|7
|5
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. South
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|L. Thiemann
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Austin
|17
|1
|3
|6/8
|0/0
|5/5
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|6
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|24
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Thorpe
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Kuany
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris-Dyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Klonaras
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|32
|12
|26/51
|4/12
|17/20
|22
|200
|2
|2
|16
|5
|27
-
DREXEL
TOWSON73
89
Final
-
LATECH
TXSA73
89
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG60
61
Final
-
NCWILM
WMMARY63
79
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY71
76
Final
-
21MEMP
23WICHST67
76
Final
-
MOUNT
MERMAK61
64
Final
-
WAGNER
SFTRPA62
80
Final
-
FGC
UNF74
89
Final
-
NJTECH
JVILLE52
68
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT52
78
Final
-
STPETE
SIENA58
61
Final
-
SACHRT
FDU77
75
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON73
65
Final
-
MSV
CLMB56
86
Final
-
DTROIT
CLEVST59
64
Final
-
LALAF
GAST52
90
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU56
67
Final
-
PURDUE
19MICH78
84
Final/2OT
-
NALAB
LIB52
63
Final
-
CCTST
LIU78
90
Final
-
DEL
JMAD80
76
Final
-
EILL
EKY74
77
Final
-
KENSAW
LPSCMB73
85
Final
-
MRSHL
MTSU79
75
Final
-
PEAY
TNTECH75
62
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD77
83
Final
-
APPST
TXARL56
66
Final
-
UMKC
TEXPA64
76
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NEAST74
72
Final
-
CSTCAR
TEXST66
78
Final
-
WKY
UAB62
72
Final
-
FIU
NTEXAS56
74
Final
-
NDAKST
ORAL73
79
Final
-
FAU
RICE81
76
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB59
75
Final
-
BELMONT
SEMO89
64
Final
-
TNST
TNMART74
87
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER65
64
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST71
55
Final
-
WASH
STNFRD55
61
Final
-
24ARIZ
9OREG73
74
Final/OT
-
USM
UTEP64
76
Final
-
MURYST
JAXST72
68
Final
-
MINN
8MICHST58
74
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST54
93
Final
-
MNTNA
EWASH90
63
Final
-
MONST
IDAHO71
68
Final
-
HAWAII
CSFULL75
69
Final
-
1GONZAG
USD94
50
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV65
59
Final
-
NAU
SACST57
64
Final
-
WASHST
CAL66
73
Final
-
BYU
MARYCA84
87
Final/OT
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN61
80
Final
-
ARIZST
OREGST82
76
Final