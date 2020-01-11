AF
Lyle scores 20 as New Mexico holds off Air Force 84-78

  • Jan 11, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) JaQuan Lyle scored 20 points with four assists before fouling out to lead New Mexico to an 84-78 victory over Air Force on Saturday night.

But two big blocks from the Lobos' Zane Martin and Corey Manigault in the closing minutes when Air Force trailed by just three helped the Lobos (15-3, 4-1 Mountain West Conference) secure the victory.

''These guys in those moments have made big plays all year long when the game has been in the balance,'' New Mexico coach Paul Weir said. ''We just seem to make big plays.''

While those plays were pivotal it was indicative of the difference between the lineups, Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said.

''I thought it was a good college basketball game,'' he said. ''Two teams played their hearts out and competed. The difference was their length and their athleticism. A couple of times, we had it to three in the second half, one possession. Their size and length is something you can't duplicate. They're a very good basketball team.''

The Falcons (8-9, 2-3) got a season-high 26 points and nine boards from Lavelle Scottie, but he had little help inside as the Lobos held a 44-36 scoring advantage in the paint. Caleb Morris had 12 points for Air Force, but it took him 13 shots to get there.

It's the 11th straight time the Lobos have beaten Air Force in Albuquerque and they are 13-0 at home this season.

Air Force's Ryan Swan, who had success shutting down prior big men, came up exposed by the Lobos' insiders as Manigault was uncontested most of the game inside to finish with 16 points and six rebounds and Carlton Bragg, still getting his legs back after a three-game suspension, had 11 points and seven boards.

A goal coming into the game for the Lobos was to stifle the Air Force deep game and they succeed, limited the Falcons to 8-for-28 shooting on 3-pointers.

''Their length bothered us and pushed us out,'' Pilipovich said. ''We took some 3s that were deeper than we normally take and that was due to them. They were bigger at all five positions and their guards are big. They forced us away a little bit and that was definitely a factor.

The Lobos outscored Air force by eight points from the free-throw line and also enjoyed a 26-7 advantage on fast-break points.

Weir said he'd like to take credit, but he had to hand it to the players.

''These guys just find ways to win and they have all year long,'' he said. ''It's a testament to our players, they're resiliency. When you get in those moments, I think we all have psychological things going on. Our confidence. Our stress. Can we make a winning play?''

BIG PICTURE

Air Force: The loss renders the Falcons upset of Utah State immaterial as they remain in the middle of the conference standing

New Mexico: The Lobos' win keeps them among the conference leaders, and leaves them one loss behind the San Diego State, which they host on Jan. 29.

FOULED OUT

A turning point could have occurred when New Mexico team leader Lyle fouled out with 3:45 remaining.

''In a weird way, I'm kind of happy it happened because it forced everyone to realize that life does go on a little bit,'' Weir said. ''He was the loudest on the bench. He was coaching. He was in every time out, trying to help us, trying to win the game. It says a lot about his leadership that it doesn't always have to be on the court.''

Pilipovich said he thought that could have proved to be the difference.

''He's good player,'' Pilipovich said of Lyle. '' He's a really good player. I thought we got one of their best players, if not their best player, out of the game., then it helps us down the stretch. But we just didn't overcome it.''

UP NEXT

Air Force: The Falcons are at home Jan. 15 against Boise State

New Mexico: The Lobos are at Colorado State on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
L. Scottie
J. Lyle
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
44.3 Field Goal % 47.8
35.3 Three Point % 37.9
70.7 Free Throw % 77.7
  Defensive rebound by New Mexico 4.0
  Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Carlton Bragg Jr. 0.0
+ 2 Carlton Bragg Jr. made dunk, assist by Zane Martin 5.0
+ 3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris 13.0
+ 1 Vante Hendrix made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Vante Hendrix made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Sid Tomes 18.0
+ 2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Chris Joyce 32.0
Team Stats
Points 78 84
Field Goals 30-71 (42.3%) 30-52 (57.7%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 10 3
Defensive 18 28
Team 5 4
Assists 17 14
Steals 9 9
Blocks 0 10
Turnovers 15 20
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
12
L. Scottie F
26 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
5
J. Lyle G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Air Force 8-9 344478
home team logo New Mexico 15-3 374784
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 8-9 76.8 PPG 34.4 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo New Mexico 15-3 80.4 PPG 40.8 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
12
L. Scottie F 14.1 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.8 APG 44.2 FG%
5
J. Lyle G 17.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 5.1 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
12
L. Scottie F 26 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
5
J. Lyle G 20 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
42.3 FG% 57.7
28.6 3PT FG% 35.3
71.4 FT% 72.0
Air Force
Starters
L. Scottie
C. Morris
A. Walker
R. Swan
S. Tomes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Scottie 26 9 1 10/22 0/2 6/7 2 33 2 0 2 4 5
C. Morris 12 4 5 5/13 1/4 1/1 3 33 3 0 3 0 4
A. Walker 11 1 3 4/8 3/5 0/0 3 29 1 0 1 0 1
R. Swan 10 7 2 3/8 1/4 3/4 2 34 2 0 0 4 3
S. Tomes 5 0 0 2/8 1/5 0/0 5 17 1 0 2 0 0
Bench
C. Joyce
K. Van Soelen
M. Taylor
L. Brown
A. Kinrade
A. Akaya
N. Rene
I. Monson
S. Banks
S. Pierre-Louis
D. Nelson
C. Murphy
N. Jackson
C. Haut
C. Vander Zwaag
A. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Joyce 6 4 2 3/8 0/5 0/0 4 20 0 0 4 1 3
K. Van Soelen 5 3 0 2/2 1/1 0/2 2 16 0 0 0 1 2
M. Taylor 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
L. Brown 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 2 0 0
A. Kinrade 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Akaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Pierre-Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vander Zwaag - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 28 17 30/71 8/28 10/14 22 200 9 0 15 10 18
New Mexico
Starters
J. Lyle
Z. Martin
C. Manigault
V. Jackson
M. Maluach
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lyle 20 2 4 7/11 2/5 4/8 5 28 1 1 5 0 2
Z. Martin 18 2 5 7/12 0/3 4/6 0 32 2 3 2 0 2
C. Manigault 16 6 2 5/6 1/1 5/6 3 29 3 3 6 0 6
V. Jackson 5 2 0 2/8 1/4 0/0 1 25 1 0 3 0 2
M. Maluach 4 8 3 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 33 0 0 0 2 6
Bench
C. Bragg Jr.
V. Hendrix
T. Percy
J. Caldwell
K. McGee
J. Arroyo
C. Patterson
D. Headdings
K. Wegscheider
E. Kuac
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bragg Jr. 11 7 0 5/7 0/0 1/1 3 25 2 3 3 1 6
V. Hendrix 10 4 0 3/4 2/3 2/2 1 26 0 0 1 0 4
T. Percy 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 31 14 30/52 6/17 18/25 16 200 9 10 20 3 28
NCAA BB Scores