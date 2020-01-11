Joe sparks late Arkansas rally to beat Mississippi, 76-72
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Isaiah Joe put on a clinic about finishing strong and Arkansas coach Eric Musselman loved the results Saturday as the Razorbacks rallied late to defeat Mississippi 76-72,
''Isaiah put on a show shooting wise,'' Musselman said. ''But around the eight-minute mark we changed up the defense and it really made a difference on four of their possessions. We also got some shots with a player we wanted.''
Joe was that player, finishing with 34 points, 26 in the second half, including 14 in the final seven minutes as the Razorbacks (13-2, 2-1 Southeastern) wiped out a 60-51 deficit.
Joe's most important play came on the defensive end with a steal to preserve a 72-70 lead with 17 seconds remaining. Ole Miss was forced to foul Joe and the sophomore guard converted both free throws for an insurmountable four-point advantage.
''We had to finish out at the end and that's what we did,'' Joe said. ''Once you get in a rhythm, you sort of find yourself. My teammates were able to find me.''
Mason Jones scored 13 points and added nine assists with six rebounds while Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 11 points while the Razorbacks converted 14 of 14 from the free throw line in the second half. The Razorbacks were 23 of 56 (41 percent) from the field and 22 of 27 (82%) from the free throw line.
Breein Tyree scored 27 points for Ole Miss (9-6, 0-2), but the Rebels went 2 of 8 from the field with two turnovers in the final four minutes. Blake Hinson scored 13 points, KJ Buffen had 12 points and 10 rebounds while Devontae Shuler had 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
''I thought we played well for about 35 minutes,'' Mississippi coach Kermit Davis said. ''We just did a poor job of getting to Joe late. He's a good player and made a big steal at the end.''
The Rebels finished 22 of 54 (41%) from the field, but struggled at 3-point range, managing only 3 of 13 (23%). Ole Miss was 25 of 26 (96%) from the free throw line and out rebounded Arkansas 40-28.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: NCAA Tournament resumes are built by road wins and the Razorbacks added Ole Miss to an impressive list that includes Georgia Tech and Indiana. Joe drilled consecutive 3-point shots in a 30-second span to ignite the comeback in the final seven minutes. Arkansas scored 21 points off 16 Ole Miss turnovers.
''We had Whitt and Joe make free throws under pressure at the end and we got 21 points off turnovers. I thought that was the turning point of the game, Musselman said.
Ole Miss: The Rebels have struggled to score and it was apparent in the final seven minutes, managing only two baskets. The Rebels have shot less than 41 percent in three consecutive games and answers must be found immediately since three of the next four games are on the road before closing January at home with No. 5 Auburn.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: Hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Razorbacks host four of the remaining five games in January.
Ole Miss: Visits Florida on Tuesday. Florida is coached by Michael White, a four-year starter at point guard on three NCAA Tournament teams for the Rebels in the 1990s.
Isaiah Joe scored 34 points and added a game-saving steal before converting a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining as Arkansas rallied to defeat Mississippi 76-72 on Saturday.
Arkansas (13-2, 2-1 Southeastern) wiped out a 60-51 deficit with seven minutes remaining. Joe scored 28 second half points including 14 in the decisive stretch run. The clinching steal preserved a 72-70 lead, forcing an Ole Miss foul, converted with free throws by Joe for an insurmountable 74-70 cushion.
Mason Jones scored 13 points and added nine assists with six rebounds while Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 11 points as the Razorbacks converted 14 of 14 from the free throw line in the second half. The Razorbacks were 23 of 56 (41 percent) from the field and 22 of 27 (82%) from the free throw line.
Breein Tyree scored 27 points for Ole Miss (9-6, 0-2), but the Rebels went 2 of 8 from the field with two turnovers in the final four minutes.
Blake Hinson scored 13 points, KJ Buffen had 12 points and 10 rebounds while Devontae Shuler had 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Rebels finished 22 of 54 (41%) from the field, but struggled at 3-point range, managing only 3 of 13 (23%). Ole Miss was 25 of 26 (96%) from the free throw line and out rebounded Arkansas 40-28.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: NCAA Tournament resumes are built by road wins and the Razorbacks added Ole Miss to an impressive list that includes Georgia Tech and Indiana. Arkansas scored 21 points off 16 Ole Miss turnovers. Joe drilled consecutive 3-point shots in a 30-second span to ignite the comeback in the final seven minutes.
Ole Miss: The Rebels have struggled to score and it was apparent in the final seven minutes, managing only two baskets. The Rebels have shot less than 41 percent in three consecutive games and answers must be found immediately since three of the next four games are on the road before closing January at home with No. 5 Auburn.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: Hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Razorbacks host four of the remaining five games in January.
Ole Miss: Visits Florida on Tuesday. Florida is coached by Michael White, a four-year starter at point guard on three NCAA Tournament teams for the Rebels in the 1990s.
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|37.0
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|45.5
|Three Point %
|33.3
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|62.2
|Offensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|1.0
|Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Breein Tyree
|8.0
|+ 2
|Breein Tyree made layup
|12.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on KJ Buffen
|17.0
|Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by Isaiah Joe
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|72
|Field Goals
|23-56 (41.1%)
|22-54 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|3-13 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|22-27 (81.5%)
|25-26 (96.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|40
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|23
|29
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|13
|6
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|18
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|41.1
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|81.5
|FT%
|96.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Joe
|34
|4
|2
|11/18
|7/13
|5/5
|0
|39
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|M. Jones
|13
|6
|9
|3/12
|1/4
|6/6
|2
|38
|3
|0
|4
|0
|6
|J. Whitt Jr.
|11
|3
|0
|2/9
|0/0
|7/8
|3
|39
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|D. Sills
|9
|3
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Bailey
|8
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Joe
|34
|4
|2
|11/18
|7/13
|5/5
|0
|39
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|M. Jones
|13
|6
|9
|3/12
|1/4
|6/6
|2
|38
|3
|0
|4
|0
|6
|J. Whitt Jr.
|11
|3
|0
|2/9
|0/0
|7/8
|3
|39
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|D. Sills
|9
|3
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Bailey
|8
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cylla
|1
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Harris
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Chaney
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Notae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Iyiola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vanover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|28
|13
|23/56
|8/20
|22/27
|18
|200
|7
|4
|10
|5
|23
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Hunter
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Miller Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Crowley
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Joiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McKay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Collum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|38
|6
|22/54
|3/13
|25/26
|24
|200
|5
|4
|15
|9
|29
-
NEVADA
UTAHST65
77
2nd 59.0 CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL58
61
OT 1.0 PACN
-
ARKPB
ALAM40
47
2nd 6:48
-
PVAM
TEXSO38
45
2nd 15:42
-
FLA
MIZZOU58
81
2nd 5:37 SECN
-
MURYST
TNTECH46
39
2nd 15:51
-
MVSU
ALST17
35
1st 7:05
-
LATECH
UTEP40
31
2nd 15:30 ESP+
-
PORT
BYU28
44
1st 2:08
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0
1st 19:44
-
USC
UCLA5
5
1st 15:57 ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
5
1st 15:49
-
PEPPER
USD4
4
1st 15:47
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0
1st 19:58
-
BOISE
7SDGST7
17
1st 14:27
-
CSN
CPOLY2
4
1st 18:40
-
WEBER
SACST2
4
1st 16:50
-
RUT
ILL51
54
Final
-
11OHIOST
IND54
66
Final
-
UGA
5AUBURN60
82
Final
-
GTOWN
16NOVA66
80
Final
-
BAMA
14UK67
76
Final
-
CINCY
UCF68
54
Final
-
TULANE
TEMPLE65
51
Final
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN67
74
Final
-
UMASS
15DAYTON60
88
Final
-
WAGNER
ROBERT62
94
Final
-
SC
TENN55
56
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO83
74
Final
-
UVM
UMBC74
50
Final
-
ARMY
BU59
81
Final
-
LAFAY
LOYMD65
62
Final
-
4BAYLOR
3KANSAS67
55
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER77
65
Final
-
FORD
STBON44
64
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD63
68
Final
-
SAMFORD
CHATT67
105
Final
-
DEL
TOWSON68
84
Final
-
RI
VCU65
56
Final
-
GMASON
LSALLE76
63
Final
-
ILLST
INDST52
65
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK60
75
Final
-
NCCU
DELST66
68
Final
-
SMU
ECU68
71
Final
-
LAMON
GAST62
84
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY56
67
Final
-
DTROIT
YOUNG67
69
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU40
52
Final
-
13LVILLE
ND67
64
Final
-
NCST
VATECH58
72
Final
-
WISC
20PSU58
49
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID83
89
Final/OT
-
MAINE
ALBANY70
76
Final
-
FIU
RICE78
92
Final
-
DENVER
WILL80
86
Final
-
OAK
CLEVST68
55
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL82
77
Final
-
EILL
MOREHD66
69
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY69
50
Final
-
MERMAK
CCTST58
46
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST73
79
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD78
71
Final
-
COLG
NAVY70
63
Final
-
FGC
STETSON66
62
Final/OT
-
LALAF
GASOU51
71
Final
-
ODU
CHARLO47
53
Final
-
SIUE
EKY72
78
Final
-
COPPST
BCU80
85
Final
-
VMI
ETNST55
61
Final
-
USM
TXSA70
80
Final
-
NCWILM
ELON63
80
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT67
65
Final
-
DUQ
GWASH66
61
Final
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY62
77
Final
-
1GONZAG
LOYMRY87
62
Final
-
DRAKE
VALPO61
66
Final
-
HOU
TULSA61
63
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI44
78
Final
-
MARQET
SETON55
69
Final
-
FAU
NTEXAS58
81
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST80
57
Final
-
NORFLK
HOW71
63
Final
-
CUSE
18UVA63
55
Final/OT
-
SAMHOU
CARK82
89
Final
-
NCAT
UMES91
53
Final
-
MORGAN
FAMU68
77
Final
-
EMICH
NILL68
71
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAK81
91
Final
-
CLEM
UNC79
76
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
ABIL56
68
Final
-
FDU
LIU70
84
Final
-
NWST
MCNSE76
85
Final
-
NEB
NWEST57
62
Final
-
COLOST
SJST81
70
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST71
67
Final
-
APPST
TEXST57
82
Final
-
NJTECH
UNF78
66
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB37
54
Final
-
MERCER
WCAR71
79
Final
-
NICHST
SELOU69
58
Final
-
NALAB
LPSCMB82
69
Final
-
TROY
ARKST68
76
Final/OT
-
NORL
UIW70
73
Final
-
TNST
SEMO75
73
Final
-
BELMONT
TNMART85
78
Final
-
SALAB
ARKLR52
43
Final
-
BING
MASLOW66
85
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO71
69
Final
-
AF
NMEX78
84
Final
-
ARK
MISS76
72
Final
-
UMKC
NMEXST71
74
Final
-
WKY
MTSU69
53
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD62
88
Final
-
22TXTECH
17WVU54
66
Final
-
IDST
NAU71
67
Final
-
STLOU
RICH74
58
Final
-
GATECH
BC71
52
Final
-
LONGWD
HAMP80
83
Final
-
GRAM
STHRN61
56
Final
-
JACKST
ALCORN76
65
Final
-
GWEBB
WINTHR95
99
Final/3OT
-
NH
STNYBRK48
73
Final
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA80
81
Final
-
AMER
LEHIGH73
82
Final
-
NCGRN
FURMAN86
73
Final
-
WMICH
TOLEDO59
67
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW70
61
Final
-
SANFRAN
UOP79
75
Final
-
UNLV
WYO78
69
Final/OT
-
MILW
WISGB87
80
Final
-
CIT
WOFF71
73
Final
-
MRSHL
UAB50
61
Final
-
NDAK
ORAL73
88
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAS50
64
Final
-
MISSST
LSU59
60
Final
-
LAMAR
HOUBP102
92
Final
-
SILL
BRAD48
67
Final
-
OKLA
IOWAST68
81
Final
-
CHIST
TEXPA63
87
Final
-
WAKE
2DUKE59
90
Final
-
CSFULL
UCRIV59
65
Final
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA67
66
Final
-
CALBPTST
GC61
57
Final
-
PORTST
MONST77
76
Final
-
ARIZST
9OREG0
0142 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm PACN