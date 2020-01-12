Feagin, No. 7 SDSU beat Boise State 83-65 to stay undefeated
SAN DIEGO (AP) KJ Feagin scored 16 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 7 San Diego State played its best home game all season, opening with a 23-9 outburst and beating Boise State 83-65 Saturday night.
Yanni Wetzell added 20, Malachi Flynn 19 and Matt Mitchell 10 for the Aztecs (17-0, 6-0 Mountain West), who remained one of two unbeaten teams (Auburn).
SDSU continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time before finishing a school-record 34-3.
RJ Williams scored 16 for Boise State (11-7, 3-3).
The Aztecs gave the sellout crowd at Viejas Arena plenty to cheer about. Feagin made three 3-pointers and Flynn had two in the first 7 minutes to open a 23-9 lead.
BSU pulled within eight points on Williams' slam dunk, but the Aztecs answered with an 18-2 run to blow it open.
Feagin made consecutive shots for a 33-19 lead, Jordan Schakel drained a 3 and Wetzell had a layup. Flynn and Wetzell made impressive shots on consecutive possessions for a 45-21 lead. Flynn dribbled between his legs, stepped back and hit a long 3. Wetzell made a post-up hook.
Feagin matched his season high of 13 with more than 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. He had 16 points in helping SDSU take a 48-25 halftime lead. His previous season high was against Grand Canyon on Nov. 13.
BIG PICTURE
Boise State: The Broncos had beaten the Aztecs two of their four visits to Viejas Arena. They never had a lead Saturday.
San Diego State: The Aztecs remain without Nathan Mensah, who missed his fourth straight game with a respiratory ailment. The Aztecs did get Aguek Arop back from a shoulder injury.
UP NEXT
Boise State: Plays at Air Force on Wednesday night.
San Diego State: Plays at Fresno State on Tuesday night.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|43.6
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|34.8
|Three Point %
|42.9
|82.7
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|Lost ball turnover on Max Rice, stolen by Trey Pulliam
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|19.0
|Trey Pulliam missed layup, blocked by Riley Abercrombie
|21.0
|+ 1
|RJ Williams made free throw
|50.0
|Shooting foul on Keshad Johnson
|50.0
|+ 2
|RJ Williams made layup
|50.0
|Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|50.0
|Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Max Rice
|1:10
|Caleb Giordano missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|+ 1
|RayJ Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|83
|Field Goals
|23-48 (47.9%)
|31-59 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|29
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|22
|22
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|1
|8
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|18
|9
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boise State 11-7
|78.1 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|12.8 APG
|7 San Diego State 17-0
|75.4 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|R. Williams F
|11.8 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|0.6 APG
|61.5 FG%
|
10
|K. Feagin G
|7.2 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|3.3 APG
|33.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Williams F
|16 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|K. Feagin G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.9
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Dennis
|10
|3
|2
|2/3
|2/2
|4/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. Alston Jr.
|9
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Jessup
|7
|1
|4
|2/12
|1/7
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Kigab
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/3
|4
|24
|1
|2
|4
|1
|3
|R. Jorch
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Feagin
|23
|3
|1
|9/16
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Y. Wetzell
|20
|5
|4
|9/12
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Flynn
|19
|3
|6
|7/11
|3/5
|2/2
|2
|33
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Mitchell
|10
|7
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|J. Schakel
|7
|2
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|4/4
|4
|27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
