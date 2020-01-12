BOISE
Feagin, No. 7 SDSU beat Boise State 83-65 to stay undefeated

  • AP
  • Jan 12, 2020

SAN DIEGO (AP) KJ Feagin scored 16 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 7 San Diego State played its best home game all season, opening with a 23-9 outburst and beating Boise State 83-65 Saturday night.

Yanni Wetzell added 20, Malachi Flynn 19 and Matt Mitchell 10 for the Aztecs (17-0, 6-0 Mountain West), who remained one of two unbeaten teams (Auburn).

SDSU continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time before finishing a school-record 34-3.

RJ Williams scored 16 for Boise State (11-7, 3-3).

The Aztecs gave the sellout crowd at Viejas Arena plenty to cheer about. Feagin made three 3-pointers and Flynn had two in the first 7 minutes to open a 23-9 lead.

BSU pulled within eight points on Williams' slam dunk, but the Aztecs answered with an 18-2 run to blow it open.

Feagin made consecutive shots for a 33-19 lead, Jordan Schakel drained a 3 and Wetzell had a layup. Flynn and Wetzell made impressive shots on consecutive possessions for a 45-21 lead. Flynn dribbled between his legs, stepped back and hit a long 3. Wetzell made a post-up hook.

Feagin matched his season high of 13 with more than 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. He had 16 points in helping SDSU take a 48-25 halftime lead. His previous season high was against Grand Canyon on Nov. 13.

BIG PICTURE

Boise State: The Broncos had beaten the Aztecs two of their four visits to Viejas Arena. They never had a lead Saturday.

San Diego State: The Aztecs remain without Nathan Mensah, who missed his fourth straight game with a respiratory ailment. The Aztecs did get Aguek Arop back from a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Boise State: Plays at Air Force on Wednesday night.

San Diego State: Plays at Fresno State on Tuesday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Alston Jr.
21 G
M. Flynn
22 G
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
43.6 Field Goal % 44.9
34.8 Three Point % 42.9
82.7 Free Throw % 80.6
  Lost ball turnover on Max Rice, stolen by Trey Pulliam 3.0
  Defensive rebound by RJ Williams 19.0
  Trey Pulliam missed layup, blocked by Riley Abercrombie 21.0
+ 1 RJ Williams made free throw 50.0
  Shooting foul on Keshad Johnson 50.0
+ 2 RJ Williams made layup 50.0
  Offensive rebound by RJ Williams 50.0
  Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Max Rice 1:10
  Caleb Giordano missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
+ 1 RayJ Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
Team Stats
Points 65 83
Field Goals 23-48 (47.9%) 31-59 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 29
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 22 22
Team 1 3
Assists 12 17
Steals 1 8
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 18 9
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
R. Williams F
16 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
K. Feagin G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Boise State 11-7 254065
home team logo 7 San Diego State 17-0 483583
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 11-7 78.1 PPG 37.9 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 7 San Diego State 17-0 75.4 PPG 41.3 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
23
R. Williams F 11.8 PPG 8.3 RPG 0.6 APG 61.5 FG%
10
K. Feagin G 7.2 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.3 APG 33.9 FG%
Top Scorers
23
R. Williams F 16 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
10
K. Feagin G 23 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
47.9 FG% 52.5
30.0 3PT FG% 47.4
68.4 FT% 85.7
Boise State
Starters
R. Dennis
D. Alston Jr.
J. Jessup
A. Kigab
R. Jorch
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dennis 10 3 2 2/3 2/2 4/4 2 21 0 0 3 0 3
D. Alston Jr. 9 1 3 4/9 0/3 1/3 2 34 0 0 3 0 1
J. Jessup 7 1 4 2/12 1/7 2/2 2 32 0 0 1 0 1
A. Kigab 5 4 0 2/6 1/3 0/3 4 24 1 2 4 1 3
R. Jorch 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 2 0
San Diego State
Starters
K. Feagin
Y. Wetzell
M. Flynn
M. Mitchell
J. Schakel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Feagin 23 3 1 9/16 5/7 0/0 0 35 0 0 0 0 3
Y. Wetzell 20 5 4 9/12 0/0 2/3 3 31 1 0 1 2 3
M. Flynn 19 3 6 7/11 3/5 2/2 2 33 2 0 2 1 2
M. Mitchell 10 7 1 3/5 0/1 4/4 2 27 1 0 2 0 7
J. Schakel 7 2 1 1/6 1/4 4/4 4 27 2 0 0 0 2
NCAA BB Scores