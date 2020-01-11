CINCY
UCF

No Text

Scott leads Cincinnati over UCF 68-54

  • Jan 11, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Tre Scott recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Cincinnati to a 68-54 win over Central Florida on Saturday.

Keith Williams had 16 points and six rebounds for Cincinnati (10-6, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Chris Vogt added 13 points and Jarron Cumberland had six assists.

Collin Smith had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Knights (9-7, 0-4), who have now lost five straight games. Brandon Mahan added 13 points and Ceasar DeJesus had 12.

The Bearcats have won three of their last four games and have outscored opponents by 44 points in the second half of the last two games.

Cincinnati plays Memphis on the road on Thursday. Central Florida plays Tulane on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Scott
D. Ingram
12 G
28.9 Min. Per Game 28.9
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
49.2 Field Goal % 38.7
20.0 Three Point % 26.3
60.7 Free Throw % 70.6
+ 2 Brandon Mahan made dunk 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan 17.0
  Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre Scott 38.0
  Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
+ 2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 47.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Tony Johnson Jr. 1:09
+ 1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:14
+ 1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 1:14
  Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr. 1:14
  Lost ball turnover on Darin Green Jr., stolen by Tre Scott 1:17
Team Stats
Points 68 54
Field Goals 27-54 (50.0%) 19-45 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 1-9 (11.1%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 22
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 22 16
Team 4 2
Assists 17 9
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 0 0
2
K. Williams G
16 PTS, 6 REB
35
C. Smith F
19 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Cincinnati 10-6 264268
home team logo UCF 9-7 292554
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Cincinnati 10-6 73.3 PPG 40.7 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo UCF 9-7 70.3 PPG 41.9 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
2
K. Williams G 12.1 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.9 APG 41.2 FG%
35
C. Smith F 13.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.1 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
K. Williams G 16 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
35
C. Smith F 19 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
50.0 FG% 42.2
37.5 3PT FG% 11.1
88.9 FT% 71.4
Cincinnati
Starters
K. Williams
T. Scott
C. Vogt
Ja. Cumberland
M. Adams-Woods
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Williams 16 6 0 4/10 1/3 7/7 1 35 1 0 1 3 3
T. Scott 14 11 4 7/14 0/1 0/0 4 33 4 1 2 3 8
C. Vogt 13 3 0 6/10 0/0 1/2 4 25 0 1 4 2 1
Ja. Cumberland 6 3 7 3/4 0/1 0/0 3 33 0 1 3 0 3
M. Adams-Woods 3 1 5 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
Ja. Cumberland
C. McNeal
M. Diarra
Z. Harvey
J. Sorolla
J. Koz
S. Martin
P. Toyambi
R. Banks
J. Davenport
A. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Cumberland 9 1 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 0 1
C. McNeal 3 3 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 0 3
M. Diarra 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 1 0 2
Z. Harvey 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Sorolla 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davenport - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 30 17 27/54 6/16 8/9 20 200 6 3 12 8 22
UCF
Starters
C. Smith
B. Mahan
C. DeJesus
M. Milon
A. Diggs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smith 19 9 4 5/14 0/0 9/15 2 38 2 1 3 1 8
B. Mahan 13 2 0 5/9 1/3 2/2 2 32 0 1 1 0 2
C. DeJesus 12 0 2 5/7 0/1 2/2 1 40 0 0 4 0 0
M. Milon 4 2 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 28 0 0 0 0 2
A. Diggs 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
F. Bertz
D. Green Jr.
D. Ingram
T. Johnson Jr.
S. Mobley
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
M. Bol
I. Doumbia
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Bertz 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 0 1
D. Green Jr. 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 10 0 0 2 1 0
D. Ingram 0 4 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 21 2 0 3 2 2
T. Johnson Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
S. Mobley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 20 9 19/45 1/9 15/21 13 200 5 2 14 4 16
NCAA BB Scores