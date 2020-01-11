Scott leads Cincinnati over UCF 68-54
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Tre Scott recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Cincinnati to a 68-54 win over Central Florida on Saturday.
Keith Williams had 16 points and six rebounds for Cincinnati (10-6, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Chris Vogt added 13 points and Jarron Cumberland had six assists.
Collin Smith had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Knights (9-7, 0-4), who have now lost five straight games. Brandon Mahan added 13 points and Ceasar DeJesus had 12.
The Bearcats have won three of their last four games and have outscored opponents by 44 points in the second half of the last two games.
Cincinnati plays Memphis on the road on Thursday. Central Florida plays Tulane on the road on Tuesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.9
|Min. Per Game
|28.9
|9.3
|Pts. Per Game
|9.3
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|49.2
|Field Goal %
|38.7
|20.0
|Three Point %
|26.3
|60.7
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|+ 2
|Brandon Mahan made dunk
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|17.0
|Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|38.0
|Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|+ 2
|Jarron Cumberland made layup
|47.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Tony Johnson Jr.
|1:09
|+ 1
|Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:14
|+ 1
|Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:14
|Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.
|1:14
|Lost ball turnover on Darin Green Jr., stolen by Tre Scott
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|54
|Field Goals
|27-54 (50.0%)
|19-45 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|1-9 (11.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-9 (88.9%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|22
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|22
|16
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|17
|9
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|20
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 10-6
|73.3 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|14.6 APG
|UCF 9-7
|70.3 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|K. Williams G
|12.1 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.9 APG
|41.2 FG%
|
35
|C. Smith F
|13.5 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|2.1 APG
|48.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Williams G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|C. Smith F
|19 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|11.1
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|16
|6
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|7/7
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|T. Scott
|14
|11
|4
|7/14
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|33
|4
|1
|2
|3
|8
|C. Vogt
|13
|3
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|25
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Ja. Cumberland
|6
|3
|7
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|M. Adams-Woods
|3
|1
|5
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|16
|6
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|7/7
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|T. Scott
|14
|11
|4
|7/14
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|33
|4
|1
|2
|3
|8
|C. Vogt
|13
|3
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|25
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Ja. Cumberland
|6
|3
|7
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|M. Adams-Woods
|3
|1
|5
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Cumberland
|9
|1
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. McNeal
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Diarra
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Harvey
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Sorolla
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davenport
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|30
|17
|27/54
|6/16
|8/9
|20
|200
|6
|3
|12
|8
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|19
|9
|4
|5/14
|0/0
|9/15
|2
|38
|2
|1
|3
|1
|8
|B. Mahan
|13
|2
|0
|5/9
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|C. DeJesus
|12
|0
|2
|5/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|40
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|M. Milon
|4
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Diggs
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|19
|9
|4
|5/14
|0/0
|9/15
|2
|38
|2
|1
|3
|1
|8
|B. Mahan
|13
|2
|0
|5/9
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|C. DeJesus
|12
|0
|2
|5/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|40
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|M. Milon
|4
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Diggs
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Bertz
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Green Jr.
|2
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Ingram
|0
|4
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|21
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|T. Johnson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|20
|9
|19/45
|1/9
|15/21
|13
|200
|5
|2
|14
|4
|16
-
SC
TENN52
55
2nd 1:20 SECN
-
CAMP
RADFRD36
41
2nd 14:46
-
GMASON
LSALLE30
23
2nd 19:31 ESP+
-
ILLST
INDST26
33
2nd 18:04
-
HOLY
BUCK31
39
2nd 18:08
-
FORD
STBON28
40
2nd 16:04 ESP+
-
DEL
TOWSON24
44
2nd 19:16
-
NCST
VATECH33
40
2nd 20:00
-
13LVILLE
ND36
29
2nd 18:04 ESPN
-
DTROIT
YOUNG28
30
2nd 19:10
-
CHARLS
WMMARY27
39
2nd 19:40
-
SAMFORD
CHATT30
41
2nd 19:43
-
LAMON
GAST32
37
2nd 19:43 ESP+
-
STJOES
DAVID31
33
1st 4:51 NBCS
-
DENVER
WILL0
3
1st 19:44
-
MAINE
ALBANY0
3
1st 19:09
-
CSTCAR
TXARL0
0
1st 19:27
-
FIU
RICE5
7
1st 16:28 ESP+
-
OKLAST
TCU17
24
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
CREIGH
XAVIER32
27
1st 0.0 FOX
-
SMU
ECU38
27
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
RI
VCU35
28
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
NCCU
DELST44
29
1st 0.0
-
WISC
20PSU31
22
1st 0.0 BTN
-
GTOWN
16NOVA66
80
Final
-
CINCY
UCF68
54
Final
-
BAMA
14UK67
76
Final
-
TULANE
TEMPLE65
51
Final
-
RUT
ILL51
54
Final
-
11OHIOST
IND54
66
Final
-
UGA
5AUBURN60
82
Final
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN67
74
Final
-
UMASS
15DAYTON60
88
Final
-
4BAYLOR
3KANSAS67
55
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO83
74
Final
-
UVM
UMBC74
50
Final
-
LAFAY
LOYMD65
62
Final
-
ARMY
BU59
81
Final
-
WAGNER
ROBERT62
94
Final
-
OAK
CLEVST0
0130.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
EILL
MOREHD0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
3:28pm ESP+
-
CMICH
KENTST0
0157.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm
-
MERMAK
CCTST0
0132.5 O/U
+6.5
3:30pm
-
TEXAM
VANDY0
0128 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm SECN
-
DRAKE
VALPO0
0141 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
HOU
TULSA0
0136 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
SAMHOU
CARK0
0155 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm
-
NIOWA
MOST0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
USM
TXSA0
0147.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY0
0133.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
CUSE
18UVA0
0114 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESPN
-
NORFLK
HOW0
0138.5 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
MARQET
SETON0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
FAU
NTEXAS0
0128 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
DUQ
GWASH0
0135.5 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
1GONZAG
LOYMRY0
0142.5 O/U
+18.5
4:00pm ATSN
-
MOUNT
BRYANT0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
NCWILM
ELON0
0135 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
EVAN
LOYCHI0
0130 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
SIUE
EKY0
0149 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
VMI
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
-19
4:00pm
-
COPPST
BCU0
0154 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
LALAF
GASOU0
0148.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
MORGAN
FAMU0
0139.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
FGC
STETSON0
0122.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
DREXEL
JMAD0
0152 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
ODU
CHARLO0
0116 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
NAVY0
0126.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
UMES0
0131 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
NEB
NWEST0
0145 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm BTN
-
NEBOM
SDAK0
0148 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
CLEM
UNC0
0135 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
EMICH
NILL0
0122 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
FDU
LIU0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm
-
NWST
MCNSE0
0155 O/U
-7
4:30pm
-
TXAMCC
ABIL0
0130.5 O/U
-8
4:30pm
-
TROY
ARKST0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
NJTECH
UNF0
0147 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
NICHST
SELOU0
0139.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
COLOST
SJST0
0145.5 O/U
+6.5
5:00pm
-
NALAB
LPSCMB0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
APPST
TEXST0
0131 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
MERCER
WCAR0
0153.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
JVILLE
LIB0
0117.5 O/U
-16
5:00pm
-
BELMONT
TNMART0
0157.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm
-
PEAY
JAXST0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
TNST
SEMO0
0142.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
NORL
UIW0
0142 O/U
+5
5:15pm
-
NCASHV
CHARSO0
0149 O/U
PK
5:30pm
-
BING
MASLOW0
0151 O/U
-7.5
5:30pm
-
SALAB
ARKLR0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
GATECH
BC0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
STLOU
RICH0
0134 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
LONGWD
HAMP0
0147.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
WASHST
STNFRD0
0134 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm PACN
-
22TXTECH
17WVU0
0129.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
ARK
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU0
0146 O/U
+5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
AF
NMEX0
0153 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
UMKC
NMEXST0
0128 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
IDST
NAU0
0136 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
JACKST
ALCORN0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
GRAM
STHRN0
0137 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
MILW
WISGB0
0155 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
SDAKST
IPFW0
0143 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
ARKPB
ALAM0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
UNLV
WYO0
0123.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm ATSN
-
CIT
WOFF0
0153.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UOP0
0135 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
GWEBB
WINTHR0
0145 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WMICH
TOLEDO0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
FURMAN0
0133 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
AMER
LEHIGH0
0141 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NH
STNYBRK0
0136.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA0
0147.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
NEVADA
UTAHST0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
PORTST
MONST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
WASH
CAL0
0130.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm PACN
-
OKLA
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
CALBPTST
GC0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
WAKE
2DUKE0
0146 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA0
0142 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESPU
-
CSFULL
UCRIV0
0125.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MRSHL
UAB0
0137 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
CHIST
TEXPA0
0145 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
LAMAR
HOUBP0
0160.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
SILL
BRAD0
0124.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
MISSST
LSU0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NDAK
ORAL0
0152.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
KSTATE
TEXAS0
0122.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0151.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm
-
FLA
MIZZOU0
0129 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm SECN
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0134.5 O/U
+11.5
8:30pm
-
MVSU
ALST0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0132.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
BYU0
0138.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
CSN
CPOLY0
0144.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
USC
UCLA0
0139 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0145 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
BOISE
7SDGST0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0140 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
USD0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
WEBER
SACST0
0119.5 O/U
-5
10:05pm
-
ARIZST
9OREG0
0142 O/U
-10
10:30pm PACN