Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Buddy Boeheim and Syracuse had had enough of close losses.
After losing to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech by a combined five points in their previous two games, the Orange entered overtime with a vengeance on Saturday and beat No. 18 Virginia 63-55.
“Losing the last two games, we didn't want to feel that same feeling,” Boeheim said after he scored nine of his 14 points in the extra period. “We knew it came down to the last five, six minutes just like the other games.”
Syracuse hit its first four shots in the extra period, the first three from 3-point territory, and scored 20 points in the period after managing just 19 in the second half. Boeheim hit the third of those three consecutive 3s for the Orange (9-7, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and added another when he made a desperate heave from well behind the 3-point line to beat the shot clock late in the extra period, boosting the Orange lead to 57-49 with 1:18 remaining.
It was a much different ending for the son of Orange coach Jim Boeheim, who told his son to just keep shooting after he missed 10 of his first 11 shots.
“He's one of the best shooters in the country,” the elder Boeheim said.
Elijah Hughes, who scored 18 points, hit the first 3 of the overtime for the Orange and freshman Joe Girard, who scored 19, hit the second.
The shots were similar to ones they'd missed in regulation, coach Boeheim said, with the only difference being that in the overtime, they went in.
“For us to win we have to make those shots,” the coach said. "We got one lucky one, but that's OK.”
Jay Huff had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia (11-4, 3-2), which lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark each added 13 points for the Cavaliers.
“We couldn't come up with key stops, whether they made some tough shots or we made some breakdowns. It was a little bit of both,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said.
The Cavaliers had a scoreless stretch of seven minutes in the second half and trailed by only 36-35 before Braxton Key put Virginia in front. Neither team scored in the final 1:20 of regulation, sending it to the extra period tied at 43, but the Orange hit their first four shots of overtime to take command.
“It was just a tremendous, gritty effort,” coach Boeheim said.
PARITY?
“The ACC, at least with a lot of the teams, it's just whoever is ready to play and plays the best with most of the games,” Bennett said. “It looks like there's some teams at the top that have a little bit of luxury to not be on their game and still be successful, but a lot of teams have to fight to play well to get victories.”
BIG PICTURE
Syracuse: The Orange scored just 34 points in their first game against the Cavaliers, which was the season-opener for both teams. Syracuse started Saturday averaging 73.7 points and hasn't scored fewer than 54 in a game since the opener. They had 43 at the end of regulation at Virginia.
Virginia: The Cavaliers' inconsistency on offense was on full display in the second half when they didn't score for nearly 3 minutes, then scored 12 consecutive points in about 3 1/2 minutes to take a 35-30 lead. Immediately thereafter, they went 7 minutes without a point.
UP NEXT
Syracuse returns home to face Boston College on Wednesday night.
Virginia goes on the road to face No. 10 Florida State on Wednesday night.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|7.4
|Reb. Per Game
|7.4
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|41.1
|Three Point %
|23.5
|77.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|19.0
|Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Buddy Boeheim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Buddy Boeheim missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Kihei Clark
|24.0
|+ 3
|Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark
|28.0
|+ 1
|Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Braxton Key
|36.0
|+ 3
|Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark
|39.0
|+ 3
|Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|55
|Field Goals
|20-61 (32.8%)
|21-67 (31.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-30 (40.0%)
|7-31 (22.6%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|6-11 (54.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|47
|Offensive
|11
|14
|Defensive
|28
|30
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|J. Girard III G
|11.9 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|4.0 APG
|37.1 FG%
|
30
|J. Huff F
|8.4 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|58.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Girard III G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|J. Huff F
|16 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|31.3
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|22.6
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|54.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Girard III
|19
|6
|3
|5/14
|5/11
|4/4
|4
|40
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|E. Hughes
|18
|9
|2
|7/20
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|45
|2
|0
|6
|0
|9
|B. Boeheim
|14
|1
|0
|5/17
|3/10
|1/2
|0
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Dolezaj
|7
|11
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|41
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|B. Sidibe
|4
|9
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Girard III
|19
|6
|3
|5/14
|5/11
|4/4
|4
|40
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|E. Hughes
|18
|9
|2
|7/20
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|45
|2
|0
|6
|0
|9
|B. Boeheim
|14
|1
|0
|5/17
|3/10
|1/2
|0
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Dolezaj
|7
|11
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|41
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|B. Sidibe
|4
|9
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Guerrier
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|H. Washington
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braswell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ajak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Goodine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. LaValle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Giancola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|39
|11
|20/61
|12/30
|11/15
|17
|225
|7
|2
|12
|11
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Huff
|16
|10
|0
|7/12
|0/0
|2/7
|4
|41
|0
|2
|4
|8
|2
|M. Diakite
|13
|8
|0
|5/13
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|K. Clark
|13
|6
|9
|4/14
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|45
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6
|B. Key
|7
|11
|1
|3/11
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|39
|4
|0
|1
|2
|9
|K. Stattmann
|0
|4
|4
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Huff
|16
|10
|0
|7/12
|0/0
|2/7
|4
|41
|0
|2
|4
|8
|2
|M. Diakite
|13
|8
|0
|5/13
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|K. Clark
|13
|6
|9
|4/14
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|45
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6
|B. Key
|7
|11
|1
|3/11
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|39
|4
|0
|1
|2
|9
|K. Stattmann
|0
|4
|4
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Woldetensae
|6
|3
|0
|2/9
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|F. Caffaro
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. McKoy
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Morsell
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shedrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|44
|15
|21/67
|7/31
|6/11
|18
|225
|6
|3
|15
|14
|30
-
ARKPB
ALAM43
50
2nd 3:59
-
FLA
MIZZOU62
84
2nd 3:59 SECN
-
PVAM
TEXSO44
47
2nd 12:55
-
MURYST
TNTECH53
46
2nd 12:01
-
LATECH
UTEP41
42
2nd 13:12 ESP+
-
MVSU
ALST19
41
1st 4:36
-
USC
UCLA14
11
1st 12:35 ESP2
-
CSN
CPOLY12
10
1st 11:48
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE1
10
1st 15:33
-
LNGBCH
UCSB4
11
1st 12:41
-
HAWAII
UCIRV5
13
1st 14:36
-
PEPPER
USD10
8
1st 12:00
-
BOISE
7SDGST15
25
1st 10:51
-
WEBER
SACST2
6
1st 14:52
-
PORT
BYU30
51
1st 0.0
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN67
74
Final
-
11OHIOST
IND54
66
Final
-
GTOWN
16NOVA66
80
Final
-
RUT
ILL51
54
Final
-
CINCY
UCF68
54
Final
-
BAMA
14UK67
76
Final
-
TULANE
TEMPLE65
51
Final
-
UGA
5AUBURN60
82
Final
-
UMASS
15DAYTON60
88
Final
-
4BAYLOR
3KANSAS67
55
Final
-
LAFAY
LOYMD65
62
Final
-
ARMY
BU59
81
Final
-
UVM
UMBC74
50
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO83
74
Final
-
SC
TENN55
56
Final
-
WAGNER
ROBERT62
94
Final
-
NCST
VATECH58
72
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY56
67
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD63
68
Final
-
FORD
STBON44
64
Final
-
SAMFORD
CHATT67
105
Final
-
DEL
TOWSON68
84
Final
-
GMASON
LSALLE76
63
Final
-
ILLST
INDST52
65
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK60
75
Final
-
NCCU
DELST66
68
Final
-
SMU
ECU68
71
Final
-
LAMON
GAST62
84
Final
-
RI
VCU65
56
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER77
65
Final
-
13LVILLE
ND67
64
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU40
52
Final
-
DTROIT
YOUNG67
69
Final
-
WISC
20PSU58
49
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID83
89
Final/OT
-
OAK
CLEVST68
55
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY70
76
Final
-
DENVER
WILL80
86
Final
-
FIU
RICE78
92
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL82
77
Final
-
EILL
MOREHD66
69
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST73
79
Final
-
MERMAK
CCTST58
46
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY69
50
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD78
71
Final
-
COLG
NAVY70
63
Final
-
FGC
STETSON66
62
Final/OT
-
LALAF
GASOU51
71
Final
-
ODU
CHARLO47
53
Final
-
SIUE
EKY72
78
Final
-
COPPST
BCU80
85
Final
-
VMI
ETNST55
61
Final
-
FAU
NTEXAS58
81
Final
-
NCWILM
ELON63
80
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT67
65
Final
-
DRAKE
VALPO61
66
Final
-
1GONZAG
LOYMRY87
62
Final
-
HOU
TULSA61
63
Final
-
USM
TXSA70
80
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST80
57
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI44
78
Final
-
DUQ
GWASH66
61
Final
-
NORFLK
HOW71
63
Final
-
CUSE
18UVA63
55
Final/OT
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY62
77
Final
-
MARQET
SETON55
69
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK82
89
Final
-
NCAT
UMES91
53
Final
-
MORGAN
FAMU68
77
Final
-
EMICH
NILL68
71
Final
-
NEB
NWEST57
62
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAK81
91
Final
-
CLEM
UNC79
76
Final/OT
-
FDU
LIU70
84
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL56
68
Final
-
NWST
MCNSE76
85
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB37
54
Final
-
COLOST
SJST81
70
Final
-
TROY
ARKST68
76
Final/OT
-
APPST
TEXST57
82
Final
-
MERCER
WCAR71
79
Final
-
NALAB
LPSCMB82
69
Final
-
NICHST
SELOU69
58
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST71
67
Final
-
NJTECH
UNF78
66
Final
-
NORL
UIW70
73
Final
-
TNST
SEMO75
73
Final
-
BELMONT
TNMART85
78
Final
-
BING
MASLOW66
85
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO71
69
Final
-
SALAB
ARKLR52
43
Final
-
22TXTECH
17WVU54
66
Final
-
AF
NMEX78
84
Final
-
ARK
MISS76
72
Final
-
WKY
MTSU69
53
Final
-
UMKC
NMEXST71
74
Final
-
IDST
NAU71
67
Final
-
GATECH
BC71
52
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD62
88
Final
-
STLOU
RICH74
58
Final
-
LONGWD
HAMP80
83
Final
-
GRAM
STHRN61
56
Final
-
JACKST
ALCORN76
65
Final
-
CIT
WOFF71
73
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW70
61
Final
-
MILW
WISGB87
80
Final
-
UNLV
WYO78
69
Final/OT
-
SANFRAN
UOP79
75
Final
-
GWEBB
WINTHR95
99
Final/3OT
-
WMICH
TOLEDO59
67
Final
-
NCGRN
FURMAN86
73
Final
-
AMER
LEHIGH73
82
Final
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA80
81
Final
-
NH
STNYBRK48
73
Final
-
MRSHL
UAB50
61
Final
-
SILL
BRAD48
67
Final
-
LAMAR
HOUBP102
92
Final
-
PORTST
MONST77
76
Final
-
NEVADA
UTAHST70
80
Final
-
CALBPTST
GC61
57
Final
-
CHIST
TEXPA63
87
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAS50
64
Final
-
NDAK
ORAL73
88
Final
-
WASH
CAL58
61
Final/OT
-
MISSST
LSU59
60
Final
-
OKLA
IOWAST68
81
Final
-
WAKE
2DUKE59
90
Final
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA67
66
Final
-
CSFULL
UCRIV59
65
Final
-
ARIZST
9OREG0
0142 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm PACN