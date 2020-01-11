CUSE
UVA

No Text

Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT

  • AP
  • Jan 11, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Buddy Boeheim and Syracuse had had enough of close losses.

After losing to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech by a combined five points in their previous two games, the Orange entered overtime with a vengeance on Saturday and beat No. 18 Virginia 63-55.

“Losing the last two games, we didn't want to feel that same feeling,” Boeheim said after he scored nine of his 14 points in the extra period. “We knew it came down to the last five, six minutes just like the other games.”

Syracuse hit its first four shots in the extra period, the first three from 3-point territory, and scored 20 points in the period after managing just 19 in the second half. Boeheim hit the third of those three consecutive 3s for the Orange (9-7, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and added another when he made a desperate heave from well behind the 3-point line to beat the shot clock late in the extra period, boosting the Orange lead to 57-49 with 1:18 remaining.

It was a much different ending for the son of Orange coach Jim Boeheim, who told his son to just keep shooting after he missed 10 of his first 11 shots.

“He's one of the best shooters in the country,” the elder Boeheim said.

Elijah Hughes, who scored 18 points, hit the first 3 of the overtime for the Orange and freshman Joe Girard, who scored 19, hit the second.

The shots were similar to ones they'd missed in regulation, coach Boeheim said, with the only difference being that in the overtime, they went in.

“For us to win we have to make those shots,” the coach said. "We got one lucky one, but that's OK.”

Jay Huff had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia (11-4, 3-2), which lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark each added 13 points for the Cavaliers.

“We couldn't come up with key stops, whether they made some tough shots or we made some breakdowns. It was a little bit of both,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said.

The Cavaliers had a scoreless stretch of seven minutes in the second half and trailed by only 36-35 before Braxton Key put Virginia in front. Neither team scored in the final 1:20 of regulation, sending it to the extra period tied at 43, but the Orange hit their first four shots of overtime to take command.

“It was just a tremendous, gritty effort,” coach Boeheim said.

PARITY?

“The ACC, at least with a lot of the teams, it's just whoever is ready to play and plays the best with most of the games,” Bennett said. “It looks like there's some teams at the top that have a little bit of luxury to not be on their game and still be successful, but a lot of teams have to fight to play well to get victories.”

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange scored just 34 points in their first game against the Cavaliers, which was the season-opener for both teams. Syracuse started Saturday averaging 73.7 points and hasn't scored fewer than 54 in a game since the opener. They had 43 at the end of regulation at Virginia.

Virginia: The Cavaliers' inconsistency on offense was on full display in the second half when they didn't score for nearly 3 minutes, then scored 12 consecutive points in about 3 1/2 minutes to take a 35-30 lead. Immediately thereafter, they went 7 minutes without a point.

UP NEXT

Syracuse returns home to face Boston College on Wednesday night.

Virginia goes on the road to face No. 10 Florida State on Wednesday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Hughes
33 F
B. Key
2 G
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
44.2 Field Goal % 48.5
41.1 Three Point % 23.5
77.0 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes 19.0
  Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Buddy Boeheim made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Buddy Boeheim missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Kihei Clark 24.0
+ 3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 28.0
+ 1 Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Braxton Key 36.0
+ 3 Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 39.0
+ 3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
Team Stats
Points 63 55
Field Goals 20-61 (32.8%) 21-67 (31.3%)
3-Pointers 12-30 (40.0%) 7-31 (22.6%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 44 47
Offensive 11 14
Defensive 28 30
Team 5 3
Assists 11 15
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
J. Girard III G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
30
J. Huff F
16 PTS, 10 REB
12OTT
away team logo Syracuse 9-7 24192063
home team logo 18 Virginia 11-4 20231255
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Syracuse 9-7 73.7 PPG 38.9 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo 18 Virginia 11-4 55.7 PPG 37.6 RPG 10.8 APG
Key Players
11
J. Girard III G 11.9 PPG 2.3 RPG 4.0 APG 37.1 FG%
30
J. Huff F 8.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 0.8 APG 58.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Girard III G 19 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
30
J. Huff F 16 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
32.8 FG% 31.3
40.0 3PT FG% 22.6
73.3 FT% 54.5
Syracuse
Starters
J. Girard III
E. Hughes
B. Boeheim
M. Dolezaj
B. Sidibe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Girard III 19 6 3 5/14 5/11 4/4 4 40 2 0 3 0 6
E. Hughes 18 9 2 7/20 4/9 0/0 0 45 2 0 6 0 9
B. Boeheim 14 1 0 5/17 3/10 1/2 0 43 0 0 0 0 1
M. Dolezaj 7 11 5 1/4 0/0 5/7 4 41 2 2 1 6 5
B. Sidibe 4 9 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 5 27 1 0 1 5 4
Starters
J. Girard III
E. Hughes
B. Boeheim
M. Dolezaj
B. Sidibe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Girard III 19 6 3 5/14 5/11 4/4 4 40 2 0 3 0 6
E. Hughes 18 9 2 7/20 4/9 0/0 0 45 2 0 6 0 9
B. Boeheim 14 1 0 5/17 3/10 1/2 0 43 0 0 0 0 1
M. Dolezaj 7 11 5 1/4 0/0 5/7 4 41 2 2 1 6 5
B. Sidibe 4 9 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 5 27 1 0 1 5 4
Bench
Q. Guerrier
H. Washington
J. Edwards
S. Belbey
R. Braswell
J. Carey
B. Paul
J. Ajak
B. Goodine
C. LaValle
N. Giancola
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Guerrier 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 4 18 0 0 1 0 2
H. Washington 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
J. Edwards 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Braswell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ajak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LaValle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Giancola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 39 11 20/61 12/30 11/15 17 225 7 2 12 11 28
Virginia
Starters
J. Huff
M. Diakite
K. Clark
B. Key
K. Stattmann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Huff 16 10 0 7/12 0/0 2/7 4 41 0 2 4 8 2
M. Diakite 13 8 0 5/13 1/3 2/2 4 37 0 1 2 2 6
K. Clark 13 6 9 4/14 3/9 2/2 3 45 1 0 4 0 6
B. Key 7 11 1 3/11 1/5 0/0 3 39 4 0 1 2 9
K. Stattmann 0 4 4 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 24 0 0 4 0 4
Starters
J. Huff
M. Diakite
K. Clark
B. Key
K. Stattmann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Huff 16 10 0 7/12 0/0 2/7 4 41 0 2 4 8 2
M. Diakite 13 8 0 5/13 1/3 2/2 4 37 0 1 2 2 6
K. Clark 13 6 9 4/14 3/9 2/2 3 45 1 0 4 0 6
B. Key 7 11 1 3/11 1/5 0/0 3 39 4 0 1 2 9
K. Stattmann 0 4 4 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 24 0 0 4 0 4
Bench
T. Woldetensae
F. Caffaro
J. McKoy
C. Morsell
S. Hauser
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
C. Coleman
K. Shedrick
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Woldetensae 6 3 0 2/9 2/9 0/0 1 26 1 0 0 2 1
F. Caffaro 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. McKoy 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
C. Morsell 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
S. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shedrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 44 15 21/67 7/31 6/11 18 225 6 3 15 14 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores