GATECH
BC

No Text

Wright leads Georgia Tech's inside force in win over BC

  • AP
  • Jan 11, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Georgia Tech’s big men heard the pregame message and took care of things in the paint against Boston College.

Moses Wright scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to a 71-52 victory over BC on Saturday night.

James Banks III and Jordan Usher each added 13 points for Georgia Tech (8-8, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had lost three of its last five games.

“One of our keys to this game was to impose our will,” the 6-foot-10 Banks said. “That’s what we were doing, imposing our will on the boards and blocking shots and, of course, dominating down low.”

Georgia Tech owned a 42-18 advantage with points in the paint. Wright, a 6-foot-9 forward, had his sixth double-double this season.

“We’ve been pretty good in the red zone,’’ Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner said. “I call the red zone the paint.”

CJ Felder led the Eagles (9-7, 3-2) with 13 points. BC shot just 30% (17 of 57). Steffon Mitchell scored 10 with 11 boards.

“We shot the ball poorly the whole night,” BC coach Jim Christian said. “On top of the basket, open 3s, right from the first five minutes of the game. … We got the ball in spots where we needed it, probably 80 percent of our possessions the ball was in a spot where you could make plays. We just couldn’t make a shot.”

The Yellow Jackets led 31-23 at halftime and used a 6-0 spurt early in the second half to push their lead to 40-27, capped by Bubba Parham’s 3-pointer from the top of the key. They pushed it to 16 points on Usher’s three-point play with 12:24 to play.

Georgia Tech continually frustrated the Eagles, switching from man-to-man to a 1-3-1 zone defense that had BC looking flustered.

The Yellow Jackets opened a 56-38 edge on Jose Alvarado’s 3 from the top with just over eight minutes to play.

BC never threatened in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets came into the game last in the conference and 334th nationally in 3-point shooting, hitting only 5.1 per game, but with their tough defense and inside play of Banks they are a different kind of tough matchup with 3-pointers flying around college basketball.

“We’re shooting the ball better now, but we’ve never been a team that’s going to live and die with 3s,” Pastner said. “We’ve tried, saying we need to be able to do a better job in the red zone or the paint. We did a nice job today.”

Boston College: Missing point guard Derryck Thornton for the second straight game, the Eagles showed an inability to get penetration for easier looks. Coming off an upset win over No. 18 Virginia in its last game, BC had a chance to build momentum going into a three-game road trip.

“I don’t think a lot of guys played with the confidence they did the game before,” Christian said.

NEW LOOK

Banks changed his sneakers, switching to his Adidas fluorescent green pair after one of his blue ones broke and started to play much better. He had Georgia Tech’s final three baskets of the half when the Yellow Jackets outscored BC 12-6 over the final 4 minutes.

“I don’t think Adidas is looking for me like that,” Banks said, smiling when asked if he should reach out to former Duke star Zion Williamson, who busted a Nike sneaker last year in what became a big national story.

“I’m not sure if I’ll get a new one in the mail,” Banks said, joking.

ROUGH HALF

The Eagles went 6 ½ minutes without a basket in the first half and ended up shooting just 30% (8 of 27) overall and 2 of 10 on 3-pointers before halftime.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Boston College: At Syracuse on Wednesday.

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Devoe
S. Mitchell
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
6.9 Pts. Per Game 6.9
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
27.3 Field Goal % 44.7
20.0 Three Point % 22.7
77.8 Free Throw % 51.6
+ 1 Chris Herren Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Chris Herren Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Asanti Price 17.0
+ 2 Evan Cole made dunk 30.0
  Offensive rebound by Evan Cole 31.0
  Shembari Phillips missed driving layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Evan Cole 58.0
  Steffon Mitchell missed free throw 58.0
  Personal foul on Khalid Moore 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell 59.0
  Shembari Phillips missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
Team Stats
Points 71 52
Field Goals 27-53 (50.9%) 17-57 (29.8%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 3-18 (16.7%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 40 34
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 30 21
Team 2 1
Assists 18 8
Steals 4 9
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
M. Wright F
18 PTS, 10 REB
home team logo
0
C. Felder F
13 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Georgia Tech 8-8 314071
home team logo Boston College 9-7 232952
Silvio O. Conte Forum Chestnut Hill, MA
Silvio O. Conte Forum Chestnut Hill, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia Tech 8-8 67.3 PPG 39.3 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Boston College 9-7 65.9 PPG 37.6 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
5
M. Wright F 13.3 PPG 8.1 RPG 0.9 APG 54.0 FG%
0
C. Felder F 5.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.7 APG 37.4 FG%
Top Scorers
5
M. Wright F 18 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
0
C. Felder F 13 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
50.9 FG% 29.8
33.3 3PT FG% 16.7
72.2 FT% 68.2
Georgia Tech
Starters
M. Wright
J. Banks III
J. Usher
J. Alvarado
M. Devoe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wright 18 10 0 8/12 0/0 2/4 3 31 0 0 2 1 9
J. Banks III 13 5 1 5/7 0/0 3/4 4 29 0 4 2 1 4
J. Usher 13 6 2 5/7 0/1 3/3 0 25 0 0 3 1 5
J. Alvarado 9 5 8 2/7 2/4 3/4 1 34 1 1 1 2 3
M. Devoe 9 2 3 3/11 1/4 2/3 1 32 2 0 3 1 1
Starters
M. Wright
J. Banks III
J. Usher
J. Alvarado
M. Devoe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wright 18 10 0 8/12 0/0 2/4 3 31 0 0 2 1 9
J. Banks III 13 5 1 5/7 0/0 3/4 4 29 0 4 2 1 4
J. Usher 13 6 2 5/7 0/1 3/3 0 25 0 0 3 1 5
J. Alvarado 9 5 8 2/7 2/4 3/4 1 34 1 1 1 2 3
M. Devoe 9 2 3 3/11 1/4 2/3 1 32 2 0 3 1 1
Bench
B. Parham
E. Cole
S. Phillips
K. Moore
D. Didenko
A. Price
S. Medlock
M. Rice
K. Sjolund
C. Boyd
N. Broadway
J. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Parham 5 6 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 5 27 1 0 2 0 6
E. Cole 4 3 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 2 1
S. Phillips 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Didenko 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Price 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sjolund - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Broadway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 38 18 27/53 4/12 13/18 18 200 4 5 14 8 30
Boston College
Starters
C. Felder
S. Mitchell
J. Heath
Ja. Hamilton
J. Rishwain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Felder 13 7 0 3/12 0/0 7/8 2 35 2 1 1 4 3
S. Mitchell 10 11 1 4/8 0/2 2/6 4 37 3 2 0 3 8
J. Heath 9 2 3 2/10 1/3 4/6 1 39 1 0 0 0 2
Ja. Hamilton 8 3 1 4/10 0/4 0/0 5 28 2 0 2 1 2
J. Rishwain 3 7 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 25 1 0 2 2 5
Starters
C. Felder
S. Mitchell
J. Heath
Ja. Hamilton
J. Rishwain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Felder 13 7 0 3/12 0/0 7/8 2 35 2 1 1 4 3
S. Mitchell 10 11 1 4/8 0/2 2/6 4 37 3 2 0 3 8
J. Heath 9 2 3 2/10 1/3 4/6 1 39 1 0 0 0 2
Ja. Hamilton 8 3 1 4/10 0/4 0/0 5 28 2 0 2 1 2
J. Rishwain 3 7 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 25 1 0 2 2 5
Bench
Ja. Hamilton
C. Herren Jr.
L. Kraljevic
K. Williams
D. Thornton
N. Popovic
M. DiLuccio
M. Ashton-Langford
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
W. Tabbs
A. Kenny
J. Noel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Hamilton 7 2 1 3/10 1/5 0/0 1 22 0 0 3 2 0
C. Herren Jr. 2 1 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
L. Kraljevic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 2 0 0
D. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Popovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ashton-Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Tabbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kenny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 33 8 17/57 3/18 15/22 14 200 9 3 10 12 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores