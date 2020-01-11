OKLA
Bolton, Haliburton lead Iowa State romp past Oklahoma, 81-68

  • AP
  • Jan 11, 2020

AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State coach Steve Prohm planned to change his starting lineup and give his bench more playing time in Saturday night’s 81-68 win over Oklahoma.

Both moves proved to be productive.

"I wanted to give the bench a chance to play, see if they could give us a spark, and they did,” Prohm said.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones (8-7, 1-2 Big 12) with 23 points and his less-used teammates provided a much-needed boost throughout, outscoring the Sooners’ backups, 28-13 - including 18-0 in the first half.

Iowa State reserve Tre Jackson scored a career-high 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting from beyond the arc and fellow backup Terrence Lewis added 10 points.

Jackson hadn’t made more than one 3-pointer in a game since hitting two in a 104-89 win over Alabama on Nov. 28 in the Bahamas.

“My confidence is always high,” Jackson said. “I’m going to keep on shooting any time I get the ball.

Tyrese Haliburton chipped in 15 points and a game-high eight assists for Iowa State, which was coming off a 26-point home loss to Kansas on Wednesday.

“We had to come together,” said Bolton, who also had six assists. “We just had to stay together as a team and keep fighting.”

The Cyclones closed the first half on a 12-0 run capped by a 30-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Haliburton to take a 42-25 lead.

Iowa State then used a 9-0 spurt early in the second half to build a 26-point lead and the Sooners never cut the deficit to single digits.

“We didn't respond like you have to respond against a team that's playing hard, playing well and making shots,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said.

Brady Manek led the Sooners with 17 points and Kristian Doolittle added 14 points and five rebounds.

The Cyclones outscored the Sooners 15-0 in fast break points and 32-9 in points off turnovers.

Oklahoma didn’t secure a single offensive rebound in the first half while falling behind by 17 points. The Sooners finished with a season-low three offensive boards.

“It hopefully shows that when we compete on the defensive end – we gave up three offensive rebounds the whole game and that's terrific,” Prohm said. “And we really should have had those three. So that was huge.”

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners haven’t won at Hilton Coliseum to 2011, so the outcome was familiar. But they missed a prime opportunity to start 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2013 and were out-rebounded, 35-25.

Iowa State: The Cyclones desperately needed a win, especially at home, after losing 79-53 to Kansas on Wednesday. Iowa State sped up its substitution pattern to spread minutes out more freely and it paid off.

HE SAID IT

“We've got to learn from it. That's the way the Big 12 is. You're going to have 18 battles during the course of the year; every one's a unique one. You've got to brush it off, get better and learn from it. We've got a lot to learn from this one, that's for sure.” - Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger

STAR WATCH

Doolittle, who entered the game averaging 17.3 points and nine rebounds, finished with fewer than 19 points for just the second time in the past seven games. His five rebounds were his second-lowest total in a game this season.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday.

Iowa State: Plays at No. 4 Baylor on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Bieniemy
T. Haliburton
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
5.0 Pts. Per Game 5.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
57.1 Field Goal % 47.1
50.0 Three Point % 36.4
100.0 Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Carter Boothe 15.0
  De'Vion Harmon missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 De'Vion Harmon made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Shooting foul on Carter Boothe 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Oklahoma 22.0
  Carter Boothe missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
+ 2 Zion Griffin made dunk 1:20
  Offensive rebound by Zion Griffin 1:18
  Nate Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Hill 1:21
Team Stats
Points 68 81
Field Goals 21-44 (47.7%) 32-67 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 25 35
Offensive 3 11
Defensive 20 21
Team 2 3
Assists 9 17
Steals 6 9
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 10 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
B. Manek F
17 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
45
R. Bolton G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 11-4 254368
home team logo Iowa State 8-7 423981
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma 11-4 74.4 PPG 41.6 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo Iowa State 8-7 78.2 PPG 38.1 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
35
B. Manek F 14.4 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.9 APG 44.8 FG%
45
R. Bolton G 14.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.7 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
35
B. Manek F 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
45
R. Bolton G 23 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
47.7 FG% 47.8
40.9 3PT FG% 37.5
70.8 FT% 71.4
Oklahoma
Starters
B. Manek
K. Doolittle
A. Reaves
J. Bieniemy
A. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Manek 17 4 0 6/7 5/6 0/0 2 35 0 2 0 0 4
K. Doolittle 14 5 3 4/10 1/4 5/5 0 35 2 0 1 0 5
A. Reaves 12 5 2 3/7 0/2 6/10 1 33 2 0 6 1 4
J. Bieniemy 10 4 2 4/8 2/5 0/0 0 36 1 0 3 0 4
A. Williams 2 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 0
Iowa State
Starters
R. Bolton
T. Haliburton
G. Conditt IV
P. Nixon
M. Jacobson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bolton 23 2 6 10/17 3/8 0/0 2 32 1 0 2 0 2
T. Haliburton 15 5 8 6/10 3/6 0/0 3 33 3 0 4 2 3
G. Conditt IV 8 4 0 3/6 0/0 2/3 2 23 1 1 1 3 1
P. Nixon 4 4 1 2/7 0/3 0/0 1 22 2 0 1 0 4
M. Jacobson 3 4 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 1 3
