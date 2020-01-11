Tennessee ekes out 56-55 victory over South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) On an afternoon when making a basket seemed as difficult as climbing a mountain, it’s only fitting that a defensive play decided the game.
John Fulkerson drew a game-clinching charge from A.J. Lawson with 1.4 seconds left to preserve Tennessee’s 56-55 victory over South Carolina on Saturday. Fulkerson also had 15 points and 10 rebounds, but his defensive stand in the closing seconds was the play of the day.
“You had to make a game-winning play,” Fulkerson said. “Somebody had to stop the ball. I saw one of my teammates in the back and I figured everybody else was matched up to a man, so you just try to put yourself in a winning position to make a play.”
Tennessee (10-5, 2-1 SEC) led 56-53 and had possession in the final minute, but Lawson stole the ball from Santiago Vescovi and hit a pair of free throws with 36.5 seconds left to cut the lead to 56-55.
Jordan Bowden missed a 3-pointer on the Vols’ next possession, but the ball went out of bounds off South Carolina with 10.4 seconds left. Tennessee then missed a desperation attempt as the shot clock expired, giving South Carolina (8-7, 0-2) one last chance that ended when Lawson drove into the lane and charged into Fulkerson.
“That’s more a play where you give their guy credit rather than (put) our guy at fault, “ South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. “Fulkerson ... made a heck of a play there, getting in front of him and taking that charge.”
Vescovi scored 13 points and Josiah-Jordan James added 10 for Tennessee. Maik Kostsar had 17 points and Jermaine Couisnard had 15 off the bench for South Carolina, which fell to 3-1 in true road games.
Tennessee found a way to win despite shooting just 25.9% (14 of 54) from the floor and 19.4% (6 of 31) from 3-point range. South Carolina shot just 32.8% (20 of 61) overall and 15.4% (2 of 13) from beyond the arc.
Vols coach Rick Barnes said after the game that “there’s not a better defensive coach in the country” than Martin.
The difference came at the foul line.
Tennessee shot 22 of 28 on free-throw attempts, including 14 of 16 in the second half. South Carolina went 7 of 15 in the second half and 13 of 22 for the game. The Gamecocks have made an SEC-low 61.4% of their free throws this season.
“We feel against South Carolina you’ve got to try to get to the line 25-plus times if you can,” Barnes said. “If not, they’re just going to manhandle you, if you don’t drive the ball hard and try to get fouls on them because they’re going to challenge every bounce, they’re going to reach.”
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: The Gamecocks didn’t get nearly enough from Lawson and Bolden, two of their three leading scorers. Lawson entered the day with a team-high 15.2 points per game, but he had just four points Saturday and missed all seven of his field-goal attempts. Bolden was averaging 9.6 points but had just two Saturday and shot 0 for 5. South Carolina had numerous opportunities to tie or take the lead in the closing minutes but couldn’t capitalize. The Gamecocks should get some encouragement from the performance of Couisnard, who matched a career high with his 16-point performance after missing one game with a back strain.
Tennessee: The Vols won despite committing 19 turnovers, but they still need Bowden to break out of his slump. He shot 1 of 17 overall and 1 of 12 from 3-point range Saturday. He has shot 9 of 54 overall and 5 of 33 from beyond the arc over his last four games.
QUOTABLE
“It was an ugly win,” James said, “but it was a win.”
LONG DROUGHTS
Tennessee went nearly 10 ½ minutes without a basket during one stretch in the first half. Tennessee erased an eight-point deficit and took the lead for good by going on a 14-2 run in the second half when South Carolina went over six minutes without a basket.
UP NEXT
South Carolina hosts No. 14 Kentucky on Wednesday.
Tennessee visits Georgia on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|7.1
|Ast. Per Game
|7.1
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|52.7
|Field Goal %
|31.0
|Three Point %
|23.4
|57.5
|Free Throw %
|74.6
|Full timeout called
|1.0
|Turnover on AJ Lawson
|1.0
|Offensive foul on AJ Lawson
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
|6.0
|Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Tennessee
|10.0
|Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden
|36.0
|Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by AJ Lawson
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|56
|Field Goals
|20-61 (32.8%)
|14-54 (25.9%)
|3-Pointers
|2-13 (15.4%)
|6-31 (19.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-22 (59.1%)
|22-28 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|42
|Offensive
|13
|9
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|9
|6
|Assists
|9
|10
|Steals
|12
|5
|Blocks
|8
|11
|Turnovers
|18
|19
|Fouls
|29
|22
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 8-7
|69.4 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Tennessee 10-5
|67.1 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|M. Kotsar F
|10.3 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.6 APG
|51.7 FG%
|
10
|J. Fulkerson F
|11.1 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.5 APG
|65.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Kotsar F
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|J. Fulkerson F
|15 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|25.9
|
|
|15.4
|3PT FG%
|19.4
|
|
|59.1
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Couisnard
|15
|2
|2
|6/17
|2/7
|1/4
|3
|24
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Hannibal
|5
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|13
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|T. Moss
|2
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. McCreary
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W. Leveque
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Frink
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|38
|9
|20/61
|2/13
|13/22
|29
|200
|12
|8
|18
|13
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Fulkerson
|15
|10
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|5/5
|3
|37
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|S. Vescovi
|13
|3
|3
|2/6
|2/6
|7/8
|4
|22
|1
|0
|7
|0
|3
|J. James
|10
|6
|0
|4/7
|2/2
|0/0
|5
|29
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|J. Bowden
|6
|5
|2
|1/17
|1/12
|3/4
|1
|33
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Y. Pons
|4
|7
|2
|0/7
|0/5
|4/6
|3
|30
|0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Fulkerson
|15
|10
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|5/5
|3
|37
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|S. Vescovi
|13
|3
|3
|2/6
|2/6
|7/8
|4
|22
|1
|0
|7
|0
|3
|J. James
|10
|6
|0
|4/7
|2/2
|0/0
|5
|29
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|J. Bowden
|6
|5
|2
|1/17
|1/12
|3/4
|1
|33
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Y. Pons
|4
|7
|2
|0/7
|0/5
|4/6
|3
|30
|0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Pember
|5
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O. Nkamhoua
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|3
|0/5
|0/4
|1/2
|3
|19
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D. Gaines
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Bailey Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jancek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Maze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|36
|10
|14/54
|6/31
|22/28
|22
|200
|5
|11
|19
|9
|27
-
PEAY
JAXST61
63
2nd 1:53
-
NALAB
LPSCMB78
67
2nd 1:13
-
TROY
ARKST61
64
OT 4:07
-
NICHST
SELOU66
58
2nd 22.0
-
MERCER
WCAR63
70
2nd 1:46
-
NORL
UIW54
60
2nd 5:35
-
TNST
SEMO61
68
2nd 8:24
-
BELMONT
TNMART74
69
2nd 2:04
-
SALAB
ARKLR36
31
2nd 9:01
-
NCASHV
CHARSO59
59
2nd 9:00
-
BING
MASLOW51
65
2nd 9:18
-
WKY
MTSU38
21
1st 1:32 CBSSN
-
22TXTECH
17WVU31
37
1st 17.0 ESPN
-
LONGWD
HAMP7
9
1st 14:43
-
JACKST
ALCORN20
15
1st 7:08
-
GRAM
STHRN13
24
1st 7:05
-
STLOU
RICH31
31
1st 0.0
-
ARK
MISS27
33
1st 0.0 SECN
-
WASHST
STNFRD18
46
1st 0.0 PACN
-
IDST
NAU31
26
1st 0.0
-
AF
NMEX34
37
1st 0.0
-
GATECH
BC31
23
1st 0.0
-
UMKC
NMEXST33
42
1st 0.0
-
RUT
ILL51
54
Final
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN67
74
Final
-
UGA
5AUBURN60
82
Final
-
GTOWN
16NOVA66
80
Final
-
BAMA
14UK67
76
Final
-
11OHIOST
IND54
66
Final
-
TULANE
TEMPLE65
51
Final
-
CINCY
UCF68
54
Final
-
UMASS
15DAYTON60
88
Final
-
ARMY
BU59
81
Final
-
SC
TENN55
56
Final
-
4BAYLOR
3KANSAS67
55
Final
-
WAGNER
ROBERT62
94
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO83
74
Final
-
UVM
UMBC74
50
Final
-
LAFAY
LOYMD65
62
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY56
67
Final
-
ILLST
INDST52
65
Final
-
GMASON
LSALLE76
63
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD63
68
Final
-
LAMON
GAST62
84
Final
-
SMU
ECU68
71
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK60
75
Final
-
NCCU
DELST66
68
Final
-
FORD
STBON44
64
Final
-
SAMFORD
CHATT67
105
Final
-
13LVILLE
ND67
64
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU40
52
Final
-
DTROIT
YOUNG67
69
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER77
65
Final
-
DEL
TOWSON68
84
Final
-
RI
VCU65
56
Final
-
NCST
VATECH58
72
Final
-
WISC
20PSU58
49
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID83
89
Final/OT
-
MAINE
ALBANY70
76
Final
-
OAK
CLEVST68
55
Final
-
FIU
RICE78
92
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL82
77
Final
-
DENVER
WILL80
86
Final
-
EILL
MOREHD66
69
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY69
50
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST73
79
Final
-
MERMAK
CCTST58
46
Final
-
NORFLK
HOW71
63
Final
-
VMI
ETNST55
61
Final
-
COLG
NAVY70
63
Final
-
ODU
CHARLO47
53
Final
-
FGC
STETSON66
62
Final/OT
-
MOUNT
BRYANT67
65
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD78
71
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU51
71
Final
-
COPPST
BCU80
85
Final
-
SIUE
EKY72
78
Final
-
NCWILM
ELON63
80
Final
-
CUSE
18UVA63
55
Final/OT
-
EVAN
LOYCHI44
78
Final
-
1GONZAG
LOYMRY87
62
Final
-
MARQET
SETON55
69
Final
-
DUQ
GWASH66
61
Final
-
FAU
NTEXAS58
81
Final
-
DRAKE
VALPO61
66
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST80
57
Final
-
USM
TXSA70
80
Final
-
HOU
TULSA61
63
Final
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY62
77
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK82
89
Final
-
NCAT
UMES91
53
Final
-
MORGAN
FAMU68
77
Final
-
EMICH
NILL68
71
Final
-
NEB
NWEST57
62
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL56
68
Final
-
FDU
LIU70
84
Final
-
CLEM
UNC79
76
Final/OT
-
NWST
MCNSE76
85
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAK81
91
Final
-
COLOST
SJST81
70
Final
-
APPST
TEXST57
82
Final
-
NJTECH
UNF78
66
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB37
54
Final
-
ARKPB
ALAM0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
MILW
WISGB0
0155 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
UNLV
WYO0
0123.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ATSN
-
SANFRAN
UOP0
0134.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CIT
WOFF0
0153.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
SDAKST
IPFW0
0144 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
WMICH
TOLEDO0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
AMER
LEHIGH0
0142 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
GWEBB
WINTHR0
0145 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
FURMAN0
0133 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA0
0147.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
NH
STNYBRK0
0136 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA0
0142 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESPU
-
NEVADA
UTAHST0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL0
0130.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm PACN
-
OKLA
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
PORTST
MONST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
WAKE
2DUKE0
0146 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCRIV0
0125.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
MISSST
LSU0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
UAB0
0138 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
CALBPTST
GC0
0148.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
LAMAR
HOUBP0
0160.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SILL
BRAD0
0124.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
NDAK
ORAL0
0152.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
KSTATE
TEXAS0
0122.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
CHIST
TEXPA0
0145 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0151.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm
-
FLA
MIZZOU0
0129 O/U
+2
8:30pm SECN
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0134.5 O/U
+11.5
8:30pm
-
MVSU
ALST0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0132.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
BYU0
0138.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
CSN
CPOLY0
0144.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
USC
UCLA0
0139 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0145 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
BOISE
7SDGST0
0134.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0140 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
USD0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
WEBER
SACST0
0120.5 O/U
-5
10:05pm
-
ARIZST
9OREG0
0142 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm PACN