Hurricanes withstand late rally by Pittsburgh to win 66-58

  • AP
  • Jan 12, 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) The Miami Hurricanes squandered a lead of 16-0, so they built an even bigger one - and nearly blew that.

Kameron McGusty scored 19 points and freshman Harlond Beverly came to the rescue off the bench as Miami withstood a late rally by streaky Pittsburgh and won 66-58 Sunday night.

The Panthers had scoring runs of 18-2 in the first half and 17-3 in the second half but never led. After falling behind 46-26 with 14 minutes left they cut the deficit to 51-47, but Miami let them get no closer.

''It was about being poised and calm, and understanding we've got a lead, so let's take smart shots and play hard defense,'' McGusty said. ''It was a real fun game to play in.''

The Hurricanes (10-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat Pittsburgh for the seventh time in a row. The Panthers (11-5, 2-3) failed to build on their victory Wednesday at North Carolina, which ended a 22-game road losing streak in the ACC.

''It was a disappointing loss for us,'' coach Jeff Capel said. ''We had an amazing opportunity coming off a big win, and we didn't have the maturity level necessary as a group to move on to the next play. Until we learn that in our program, we won't become the consistently good program we're striving to become.''

Hurricanes point guard Chris Lykes, their leading scorer this season, scored 12 points but fouled out with eight minutes remaining. That left Beverly to run the offense.

''I was so mad at him in the first half,'' coach Jim Larranaga said, ''because we called a play and he didn't run it, and turned it over instead. Had Chris Lykes not gotten in foul trouble, there's a very good chance he doesn't get back into the game. Then he goes out there and plays like a veteran.''

Beverly finished with six points, five assists and two blocked shots. Twice he fed Sam Waardenburg for big baskets down the stretch.

''Coach was already unhappy, so I couldn't play any worse,'' Beverly said. ''I just went in there and tried to play my best, didn't force anything and I feel like I did a good job.''

Waardenburg finished with 10 rebounds. DJ Vasiljevic scored 13 points for the Hurricanes, who shot 52 percent.

Trey McGowens had 18 points and seven assists for the Panthers, but Justin Champagnie shot 3 for 16, and Xavier Johnson went 1 for 5 with four turnovers.

Pitt shot 36% , including 3 for 16 from 3-point range.

STREAKS

Miami raced to a 16-0 lead, allowed the Panthers to pull even at 18 and then rebuilt the lead to 20. The Hurricanes made four of their last five shots over the final 3:28 to seal the win.

''The way we started each half is not worthy of winning,'' Capel said. ''The basketball gods don't reward you for that.''

The Panthers committed four turnovers and missed their first seven shots to fall behind early. They made six consecutive shots during their 18-2 spurt, but otherwise went 2 for 21 in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Waardenburg and Vasiljevic played 40 minutes for the Hurricanes, who have only eight healthy scholarship players.

Pittsburgh: Bad shooting nights have been a bugaboo for the Panthers, who are 9-1 when they make more than 39%.

DONATIONS

Valiljevic is donating $5 for every 3-pointer he makes in conference play to aid wildfire relief in his native Australia.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh plays host to No. 13 Louisville on Tuesday. The Panthers lost 64-46 when the teams met Dec. 6.

Miami plays at North Carolina State on Wednesday. The Hurricanes won the last time they played there two years ago.

---

---

Key Players
T. McGowens
K. McGusty
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
42.4 Field Goal % 46.0
45.5 Three Point % 36.5
81.8 Free Throw % 73.2
+ 2 Au'Diese Toney made reverse layup, assist by Trey McGowens 7.0
+ 1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Justin Champagnie 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg 18.0
  Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr. 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown 31.0
  Rodney Miller Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Terrell Brown 31.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Murphy 32.0
Team Stats
Points 58 66
Field Goals 23-64 (35.9%) 27-51 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 34
Offensive 14 5
Defensive 18 22
Team 2 7
Assists 11 14
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
T. McGowens G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
23
K. McGusty G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Pittsburgh 11-5 223658
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 10-5 313566
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Pittsburgh 11-5 66.7 PPG 39.1 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 10-5 73.2 PPG 36.2 RPG 10.9 APG
Key Players
2
T. McGowens G 12.9 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.0 APG 42.6 FG%
23
K. McGusty G 15.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.9 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. McGowens G 18 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
23
K. McGusty G 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
35.9 FG% 52.9
18.8 3PT FG% 25.0
81.8 FT% 60.0
Pittsburgh
Starters
T. McGowens
R. Murphy
J. Champagnie
X. Johnson
E. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. McGowens 18 3 7 6/16 1/3 5/5 2 39 1 0 3 0 3
R. Murphy 9 4 0 4/12 1/5 0/0 2 36 0 0 1 1 3
J. Champagnie 8 11 0 3/16 0/4 2/2 2 38 3 1 1 6 5
X. Johnson 4 2 3 1/5 0/2 2/2 3 24 1 0 4 1 1
E. Hamilton 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
T. Brown
A. Toney
K. Chukwuka
S. George
A. Starzynski
C. Aiken Jr.
I. Horton
O. Ezeakudo
A. Coulibaly
G. Drumgoole Jr.
K. Marshall
C. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brown 10 4 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 3 26 0 1 0 2 2
A. Toney 9 5 1 4/7 1/2 0/2 0 23 0 0 0 3 2
K. Chukwuka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ezeakudo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coulibaly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Drumgoole Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 32 11 23/64 3/16 9/11 13 200 5 2 9 14 18
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
K. McGusty
D. Vasiljevic
C. Lykes
R. Miller Jr.
S. Waardenburg
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McGusty 19 3 1 8/12 3/7 0/0 1 37 0 1 3 0 3
D. Vasiljevic 13 1 1 4/10 3/9 2/2 1 40 1 0 1 0 1
C. Lykes 12 2 4 5/7 0/2 2/2 5 19 0 0 4 0 2
R. Miller Jr. 7 7 0 3/6 0/0 1/3 0 36 1 2 0 1 6
S. Waardenburg 7 10 3 3/9 0/4 1/1 1 40 0 2 2 2 8
Bench
H. Beverly
I. Wong
K. Stone
N. Brooks
D. Gak
W. Herenton
A. Walker
F. Gkogkos
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Beverly 6 1 5 3/5 0/2 0/0 3 18 1 2 3 0 1
I. Wong 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 1 10 0 0 1 2 1
K. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Gkogkos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 27 14 27/51 6/24 6/10 12 200 3 7 14 5 22
NCAA BB Scores