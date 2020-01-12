WICHST
UCONN

No Text

No. 23 Wichita State holds off UConn 89-86 in 2 OTs

  • AP
  • Jan 12, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) No. 23 Wichita State blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation, but came back to beat UConn 89-86 in two overtimes on Sunday.

Jaime Echenique led four Wichita State players in double figures with 19 points before fouling out. Dexter Dennis and Erik Stevenson each scored 16 for the Shockers (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference), who have won nine straight games.

Christian Vital scored 25 points for UConn (10-6, 1-3).

Wichita State seemed to have the game in hand, leading 69-60 with just over a minute left after a pair of free throws from Stevenson.

But the Huskies' pressing defense forced several turnovers including a shot-clock violation that gave the Huskies the ball down 69-66 with just over 10 seconds left.

Sidney Wilson's 3-pointer from the left baseline tied the game at 69, and he blocked Dennis' shot to force overtime.

A free throw from UConn's Josh Carlton sent the game into a second overtime.

Tyson Etienne opened the second extra period with a three-point play and Wichita State never gave the lead back.

UConn had a chance to tie it, but Morris Udeze drew a charge on Alterique Gilbert and Vital missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left.

The Shockers were playing only their second true road game of the season. They previously won at Oklahoma State.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State lost at UConn last January 26, 80-60. Since then, the Shockers are 29-5.

UConn played without forward Tyler Polley, who suffered a knee injury in practice on Friday and will miss the remainder of the season. UConn said the junior tore the ACL and medial meniscus in his left knee. He is scheduled to undergo surgery this coming Friday. Polley started every game this season. He averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds and scored 19 points with a career-high 11 rebounds Wednesday in a win over Tulane.

UP NEXT

Wichita State finishes its two-game East Coast swing on Wednesday at Temple.

UConn also travels to Philadelphia for a game on Saturday against Villanova.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Sherfield
52 G
A. Akok
23 F
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
4.0 Pts. Per Game 4.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
26.3 Field Goal % 20.0
25.0 Three Point % 0.0
85.7 Free Throw % 50.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton 2.0
  Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Akok Akok 11.0
  Jamarius Burton missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Jamarius Burton missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Alterique Gilbert 11.0
  Turnover on Alterique Gilbert 16.0
  Offensive foul on Alterique Gilbert 16.0
+ 1 Grant Sherfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Grant Sherfield made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Christian Vital 26.0
Team Stats
Points 89 86
Field Goals 32-75 (42.7%) 26-68 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 29-42 (69.0%)
Total Rebounds 48 48
Offensive 10 18
Defensive 28 25
Team 10 5
Assists 16 9
Steals 10 10
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 18 19
Fouls 28 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
J. Echenique C
19 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
1
C. Vital G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12OT2OTT
away team logo 23 Wichita State 15-1 353481289
home team logo Connecticut 10-6 30398986
XL Center Hartford, CT
XL Center Hartford, CT
Team Stats
away team logo 23 Wichita State 15-1 76.8 PPG 42.4 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Connecticut 10-6 71.3 PPG 41.3 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
21
J. Echenique C 9.5 PPG 4.9 RPG 0.5 APG 48.6 FG%
1
C. Vital G 13.5 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.7 APG 37.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
J. Echenique C 19 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
1
C. Vital G 25 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
42.7 FG% 38.2
31.6 3PT FG% 26.3
79.2 FT% 69.0
Wichita State
Starters
J. Echenique
E. Stevenson
J. Burton
T. Etienne
T. Wade
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Echenique 19 8 0 8/15 0/1 3/4 5 37 1 2 5 1 7
E. Stevenson 16 6 3 4/9 2/4 6/6 5 28 1 0 1 0 6
J. Burton 13 2 3 6/13 0/2 1/3 3 38 3 0 1 1 1
T. Etienne 8 4 2 2/7 1/3 3/3 1 40 3 0 2 2 2
T. Wade 6 3 4 3/8 0/3 0/0 4 21 0 0 0 1 2
Starters
J. Echenique
E. Stevenson
J. Burton
T. Etienne
T. Wade
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Echenique 19 8 0 8/15 0/1 3/4 5 37 1 2 5 1 7
E. Stevenson 16 6 3 4/9 2/4 6/6 5 28 1 0 1 0 6
J. Burton 13 2 3 6/13 0/2 1/3 3 38 3 0 1 1 1
T. Etienne 8 4 2 2/7 1/3 3/3 1 40 3 0 2 2 2
T. Wade 6 3 4 3/8 0/3 0/0 4 21 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
D. Dennis
G. Sherfield
M. Udeze
A. Midtgaard
N. Fernandes
B. Bush
J. Herrs
T. Busse
D. Gordon
J. Bilau
I. Bear-Chandler
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dennis 16 7 0 5/13 3/4 3/3 2 30 0 1 2 3 4
G. Sherfield 8 4 4 3/9 0/2 2/3 4 38 1 0 5 1 3
M. Udeze 3 4 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 12 0 0 0 1 3
A. Midtgaard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Fernandes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 1 2 0 0
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bear-Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 38 16 32/75 6/19 19/24 28 250 10 4 18 10 28
Connecticut
Starters
C. Vital
J. Bouknight
A. Gilbert
J. Carlton
A. Akok
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vital 25 5 1 8/17 1/5 8/8 4 45 5 0 2 1 4
J. Bouknight 16 6 1 6/12 0/2 4/5 4 33 2 1 3 1 5
A. Gilbert 14 6 3 5/11 2/4 2/4 4 45 1 2 5 1 5
J. Carlton 13 12 3 3/10 0/0 7/13 4 38 1 1 4 7 5
A. Akok 2 7 0 0/5 0/3 2/4 2 33 0 0 0 3 4
Starters
C. Vital
J. Bouknight
A. Gilbert
J. Carlton
A. Akok
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vital 25 5 1 8/17 1/5 8/8 4 45 5 0 2 1 4
J. Bouknight 16 6 1 6/12 0/2 4/5 4 33 2 1 3 1 5
A. Gilbert 14 6 3 5/11 2/4 2/4 4 45 1 2 5 1 5
J. Carlton 13 12 3 3/10 0/0 7/13 4 38 1 1 4 7 5
A. Akok 2 7 0 0/5 0/3 2/4 2 33 0 0 0 3 4
Bench
S. Wilson
I. Whaley
J. Gaffney
B. Adams
T. Aiyegbusi
T. Polley
R. Cole
M. Garry
R. Springs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Wilson 12 4 0 4/8 2/3 2/3 5 25 1 2 2 3 1
I. Whaley 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/3 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Gaffney 2 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 11 0 0 2 0 0
B. Adams 0 3 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 2 1
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Polley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Garry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Springs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 43 9 26/68 5/19 29/42 25 250 10 6 19 18 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores