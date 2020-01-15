KANSAS
OKLA

No Text

Moss scores 20 points, No. 6 Kansas beats Oklahoma 66-52

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Isaiah Moss made the transition from reserve to starter look easy.

The graduate transfer scored 20 points in his first start for Kansas and helped the sixth-ranked Jayhawks beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Tuesday night.

Moss stepped in for leading scorer Devon Dotson, who sat out with a hip injury, and made 6 of 11 3-pointers. Moss was well prepared to move into the starting five - he had started every game he played in the previous two seasons at Iowa.

''We learned in shootaround that Devon wasn't going to play,'' Moss said. ''Devon is a big part of our offense. So we knew that all the guards would have to step up. We did that tonight. I felt like I got some momentum going hitting some early shots and just felt comfortable tonight.''

Udoka Azubuike had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Marcus Garrett added 15 points for the Jayhawks (13-3, 3-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a loss to Baylor last Saturday.

It wasn't pretty, but Kansas coach Bill Self was fine with that. His Jayhawks overcame a sluggish first half to shoot 50% from the field after the break.

''We scored 66 points and it felt like we were on fire tonight,'' Self said. ''That's how hard it is to score in this league. It could be a first one to 60 and I know that's not very exciting to everyone. That is the type of grind-out game that the NCAA Tournament games typically are.''

Kristian Doolittle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2), but he made just 5 of 18 shots. De'Vion Harmon scored 13 points and Brady Manek added 10 points for the Sooners.

Oklahoma shot 31% from the field, including 8 of 29 from 3-point range.

''I thought we did a great job defending OU's scorers on the perimeter,'' Self said. ''That was probably the biggest thing for us.''

Oklahoma struggled to deal with Azubuike, a 7-foot, 255-pound center.

''We knew we had a mismatch with them inside,'' Azubuike said. ''They have a bunch of guys who like to shoot the ball. So we had to move our feet and get out on them. Our bigs are what make us go.''

The Sooners had won home games against the Jayhawks the previous two years, and it looked like they might get another one. Kansas led 28-27 at the break after a back-and-forth first half.

Kansas controlled the early part of the second half, but a 3-pointer by Doolittle cut Kansas' lead to 49-45. Garrett answered with a 3-pointer, and then Azubuike dunked to put Kansas in control for good.

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger and the Sooners couldn't find any answers in their second straight loss.

''There are no shortcuts to making the improvements we need to make,'' he said. ''I like a lot of the looks we had, but we obviously need even better looks. I thought we went through a stretch in the second half where they simply rebounded the ball better than us. We were looking, searching through a list of things.''

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks were solid without their scoring leader. Dotson averages 18 points per game, but the No. 2 scorer heading into the game was Azubuike with 12.6.

Oklahoma: The Sooners became too dependent on the 3-point shot, taking nearly half their shots from beyond the arc. They couldn't find scoring elsewhere when outside shots weren't falling, going 11 for 33 inside the 3-point line. Oklahoma could have used a win against a highly ranked team.

OUT OF RETIREMENT

Top Daug returned as an Oklahoma mascot on Tuesday after being retired for 15 years. The mascot is most associated with Oklahoma's run of success under coach Billy Tubbs starting in the mid-1980s. Top Daug was retired in 2004 and was brought back once, for a men's game in 2008 as a part of a 1988 Final Four reunion.

STAT LINES

Oklahoma had just five turnovers, and no Sooner player had more than one.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Visits Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Hosts TCU on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Dotson
1 G
J. Bieniemy
24 G
37.5 Min. Per Game 37.5
10.5 Pts. Per Game 10.5
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
47.8 Field Goal % 55.6
33.3 Three Point % 50.0
66.7 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 2 De'Vion Harmon made jump shot 10.0
+ 2 Marcus Garrett made layup 16.0
+ 3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Brady Manek 49.0
  Ochai Agbaji missed jump shot 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike 1:16
  Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:18
+ 3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 1:30
  Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike 1:52
  Brady Manek missed jump shot 1:54
+ 1 Christian Braun made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:08
Team Stats
Points 66 52
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 19-62 (30.6%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 8-29 (27.6%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 46 32
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 35 22
Team 2 3
Assists 12 10
Steals 4 6
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 10 4
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
I. Moss G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
K. Doolittle F
13 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 6 Kansas 13-3 283866
home team logo Oklahoma 11-5 272552
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Kansas 13-3 77.8 PPG 41.2 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Oklahoma 11-5 74.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
4
I. Moss G 8.3 PPG 1.9 RPG 0.6 APG 42.7 FG%
11
D. Harmon G 8.5 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.1 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
4
I. Moss G 20 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
11
D. Harmon G 13 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
43.9 FG% 30.6
42.1 3PT FG% 27.6
57.1 FT% 66.7
Kansas
Starters
I. Moss
U. Azubuike
M. Garrett
O. Agbaji
D. McCormack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Moss 20 4 1 7/13 6/11 0/0 1 38 0 0 0 1 3
U. Azubuike 16 14 1 7/10 0/0 2/2 3 32 1 3 4 3 11
M. Garrett 15 5 5 5/12 1/2 4/8 1 38 0 0 1 1 4
O. Agbaji 7 5 3 3/11 1/4 0/0 2 38 1 0 1 1 4
D. McCormack 4 3 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 2 0 3
Starters
I. Moss
U. Azubuike
M. Garrett
O. Agbaji
D. McCormack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Moss 20 4 1 7/13 6/11 0/0 1 38 0 0 0 1 3
U. Azubuike 16 14 1 7/10 0/0 2/2 3 32 1 3 4 3 11
M. Garrett 15 5 5 5/12 1/2 4/8 1 38 0 0 1 1 4
O. Agbaji 7 5 3 3/11 1/4 0/0 2 38 1 0 1 1 4
D. McCormack 4 3 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
T. Enaruna
C. Braun
S. De Sousa
M. Lightfoot
C. Teahan
E. Elliott
D. Dotson
J. Wilson
M. Jankovich
D. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Enaruna 2 4 1 1/3 0/0 0/2 1 11 1 0 2 2 2
C. Braun 2 6 1 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 26 1 1 0 1 5
S. De Sousa 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jankovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 44 12 25/57 8/19 8/14 11 200 4 4 10 9 35
Oklahoma
Starters
K. Doolittle
D. Harmon
B. Manek
J. Bieniemy
A. Reaves
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Doolittle 13 10 2 5/18 2/7 1/1 4 34 1 1 1 2 8
D. Harmon 13 0 0 5/11 3/7 0/0 2 38 2 0 0 0 0
B. Manek 10 7 0 4/16 2/7 0/0 1 37 0 2 1 3 4
J. Bieniemy 6 4 4 2/4 1/2 1/2 2 34 0 0 0 0 4
A. Reaves 4 3 3 1/9 0/5 2/4 1 33 2 0 1 0 3
Starters
K. Doolittle
D. Harmon
B. Manek
J. Bieniemy
A. Reaves
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Doolittle 13 10 2 5/18 2/7 1/1 4 34 1 1 1 2 8
D. Harmon 13 0 0 5/11 3/7 0/0 2 38 2 0 0 0 0
B. Manek 10 7 0 4/16 2/7 0/0 1 37 0 2 1 3 4
J. Bieniemy 6 4 4 2/4 1/2 1/2 2 34 0 0 0 0 4
A. Reaves 4 3 3 1/9 0/5 2/4 1 33 2 0 1 0 3
Bench
J. Hill
K. Kuath
A. Williams
R. Streller
A. Garang
V. Iwuakor
K. Casey
R. Issanza
B. Seacat
C. Merritt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hill 4 5 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 13 0 1 0 2 3
K. Kuath 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 1 1 0 0 0
A. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Garang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Iwuakor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Issanza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Seacat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Merritt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 29 10 19/62 8/29 6/9 13 200 6 5 4 7 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores