No. 21 Buckeyes beat Nebraska, snap 4-game losing streak

  • AP
  • Jan 14, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) C.J. Walker scored 18 points to help No. 21 Ohio State snap a four-game losing streak with a 80-68 win over Nebraska on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) hadn't won since before Christmas, but they took charge early and rolled over the Cornhuskers, whose transfer-heavy lineup is still learning to play together.

Ohio State played typically good defense and finally knocked down some shots, even without suspended guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. available. That put the pressure on guards D.J. Carton and Walker, both of whom played most of the game. Carton finished with 13 points to go along with five assists.

Kaleb Wesson had 13 points and 14 rebounds

Ohio State had started the season 11-1 and was ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 before losing to West Virginia, Wisconsin, Maryland and Indiana in a woeful two-week period. They had failed to score 60 points since beating Kentucky 71-65. They reached that total before the mid-way point of the second half Tuesday during 12-0 run.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson paced Nebraska ( 7-10, 2-4) with 15 points and three players had 10. The Huskers shot 42.4% in losing their second in a row.

Ohio State started the game 0 for 5 shooting but Andre Wesson hit three straight 3-pointers and the Buckeyes took off. They led 38-25 at the half, with Justin Ahrens hitting a long 3 at the buzzer. The Buckeyes shot 55%.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Huskers hoped to come to Columbus and catch Ohio State at the bottom of a slump, but it wasn't going to happen. They shot better in the second half but couldn't keep up with the more polished Buckeyes.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes were reeling and needed a feel-good game like this, even if it was against an over-matched opponent. They seemed to get their shooting eye back after struggling mightily getting the ball in the basket in the past two weeks. Fun fact: Last January's five-game losing streak also ended with a loss to Nebraska.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts Indiana on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Penn State on Saturday.

---

Key Players
C. Mack
3 G
K. Wesson
34 F
27.6 Min. Per Game 27.6
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
32.1 Field Goal % 45.3
10.0 Three Point % 42.9
40.0 Free Throw % 74.8
+ 2 Jervay Green made driving layup 18.0
+ 2 CJ Walker made floating jump shot 25.0
+ 3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Easley 47.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Kaleb Wesson 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson 51.0
  Dachon Burke Jr. missed free throw 51.0
  Personal foul on Kyle Young 51.0
+ 2 Andre Wesson made layup, assist by Kaleb Wesson 1:07
+ 2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup, assist by Cam Mack 1:29
  Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker 1:43
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Young 2:00
Team Stats
Points 68 80
Field Goals 28-66 (42.4%) 30-55 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 35
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 17 27
Team 6 1
Assists 15 17
Steals 2 2
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
T. Thorbjarnarson G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
13
C. Walker G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Nebraska 7-10 254368
home team logo 21 Ohio State 12-5 384280
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Nebraska 7-10 72.8 PPG 39.7 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo 21 Ohio State 12-5 73.4 PPG 43.3 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
34
T. Thorbjarnarson G 7.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.9 APG 50.0 FG%
13
C. Walker G 7.2 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.1 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
34
T. Thorbjarnarson G 15 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
13
C. Walker G 18 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
42.4 FG% 54.5
40.9 3PT FG% 45.5
60.0 FT% 66.7
Nebraska
Starters
T. Thorbjarnarson
Y. Ouedraogo
C. Mack
H. Cheatham
D. Burke Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Thorbjarnarson 15 6 3 5/11 5/8 0/0 2 32 0 0 0 0 6
Y. Ouedraogo 10 5 2 4/8 0/0 2/3 2 30 0 1 2 4 1
C. Mack 10 2 6 5/15 0/4 0/0 4 37 1 2 1 1 1
H. Cheatham 9 3 1 4/10 1/4 0/0 1 30 0 0 1 0 3
D. Burke Jr. 9 4 2 4/11 0/2 1/2 1 27 1 0 2 2 2
Bench
J. Green
K. Cross
M. Kavas
C. Easley
A. Arop
S. Stevenson
D. Walker
D. Banton
J. Piatkowski
B. Porter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Green 10 4 0 4/6 2/3 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 1 3
K. Cross 5 2 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 4 10 0 0 1 1 1
M. Kavas 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
C. Easley 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
A. Arop 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Piatkowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 26 15 28/66 9/22 3/5 15 200 2 3 8 9 17
Ohio State
Starters
C. Walker
K. Wesson
D. Carton
A. Wesson
K. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Walker 18 5 4 7/12 2/3 2/2 2 38 2 0 4 0 5
K. Wesson 13 14 4 5/7 1/2 2/3 4 35 0 2 4 6 8
D. Carton 13 3 5 4/12 2/7 3/4 0 38 0 2 2 0 3
A. Wesson 11 3 3 4/7 3/5 0/0 2 30 0 1 1 0 3
K. Young 10 6 1 5/9 0/2 0/0 2 25 0 2 0 1 5
Bench
E. Liddell
J. Ahrens
D. Hummer
A. Gaffney
I. Diallo
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
L. Muhammad
D. Washington Jr.
H. Hookfin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Liddell 10 2 0 3/5 1/1 3/6 0 14 0 1 0 0 2
J. Ahrens 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 1
D. Hummer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gaffney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 0
I. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Muhammad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Washington Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 34 17 30/55 10/22 10/15 13 200 2 9 12 7 27
