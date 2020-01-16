AUBURN
BAMA

No Text

Lewis, Alabama hand No. 4 Auburn its first loss, 83-64

  • AP
  • Jan 16, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Nate Oats and Alabama had two achievements to celebrate: a huge win and knocking rival Auburn from the dwindling ranks of the unbeaten.

Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and the Crimson Tide easily handled the fourth-ranked Tigers with an 83-64 rout on Wednesday night.

''We've been needing this signature win,'' said Oats, the Tide's first-year coach. ''We were close a few times. If we're going to make a run and try to play in the NCAA Tournament, you've got to get these signature wins.

''It's good to get that monkey off our back.''

All the better when it comes against your much-hyped in-state rival.

The Crimson Tide (9-7, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) led wire-to-wire. The Tigers (15-1, 3-1) had a miserable shooting night and left No. 7 San Diego State (18-0) as the nation's last unbeaten team.

''To be able to beat a good team in Alabama on their floor you've got to be very good, and we didn't even come close,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

It was the Tide's first win over a Top 5 team since a 79-57 home defeat of then-No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 30, 2017. This one was largely one-sided, too.

Lewis scored 17 points in the second half for Alabama. He was 8 of 14 from the field and made 8 of 9 free throws.

Herbert Jones had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Reese scored 13 points and James Bolden had 11 for the Tide.

Auburn, which had won 27 of 28 games dating back to last season's Final Four run, gave up a season high in points while scoring its season low.

Isaac Okoro led the Tigers with 13 points. Austin Wiley had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Jamal Johnson also scored 10.

Auburn closed within 50-47 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Johnson midway through the second half, but the comeback attempt fizzled from there.

Alabama had some bulletin board material after Auburn's Anfernee McLemore said before the season that Coleman Coliseum was one of his favorite places to play because ''I like seeing all the fans disappointed when we win.''

''Of course we used it as motivation,'' Jones said, ''an opposing player saying our gym was his favorite place to play.''

Added Oats: ''We made sure that quote was on the screen, the last thing they saw before they went out.''

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Missed its first 10 3-point attempts and finished making just 20 of 63 shots (31.7%). The Tigers shot 25% from 3-point range (7 of 28) and made 17 of 30 foul shots.

''They did a good job contesting shots at the rim,'' Wiley said. ''We didn't finish good at all tonight.''

Alabama: Has won seven of its last 10 games after starting 0-2 against ranked teams. The Tide gave the fans a huge reason to cheer in the first season for Oats, who said it might have been his team's best defensive performance.

SAMIR STRUGGLES

Auburn's leading scorer, Samir Doughty, failed to score for nearly the first 23 minutes and wound up fouling out. He missed his first seven shots with six turnovers before hitting a basket with 17:10 left. Doughty finished with six points, 10 below his average, on 2-of-11 shooting.

FOUL FESTIVAL

The teams were whistled for a combined 54 fouls. Auburn point guard J'Von McCormick also fouled out. Alabama made the Tigers pay with a 29-of-37 foul shooting performance.

UP NEXT

Auburn visits Florida, which has won three of its first four SEC games, on Saturday.

Alabama hosts Missouri on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
AUBURN Tigers 27
BAMA Crimson Tide 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Auburn  
19:55   Samir Doughty missed layup  
19:53   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
19:44   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
19:11   Austin Wiley missed layup  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
18:56 +2 Herbert Jones made layup 0-2
18:40   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
18:27 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 0-5
18:07   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:48 +2 Austin Wiley made layup 2-5
17:47 +2 Herbert Jones made dunk 2-7
17:34 +2 J'Von McCormick made jump shot 4-7
17:21 +2 Alex Reese made dunk 4-9
17:01   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Wiley  
16:55   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
16:45   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
16:32 +2 Allen Flanigan made jump shot 6-9
16:24   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
16:15   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
16:00   Offensive foul on J'Von McCormick  
16:00   Turnover on J'Von McCormick  
15:29   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
15:25   Bad pass turnover on Herbert Jones, stolen by Anfernee McLemore  
15:21   Personal foul on John Petty Jr.  
15:18   Bad pass turnover on Allen Flanigan  
14:59   Lost ball turnover on Galin Smith  
14:51   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
14:46 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made dunk 6-11
14:21   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kira Lewis Jr.  
14:19   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
14:11   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
13:57   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty  
13:56   Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr.  
13:44   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
13:42   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
13:42 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
13:42 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-11
13:35   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Austin Wiley  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
13:31   Offensive foul on Allen Flanigan  
13:31   Turnover on Allen Flanigan  
13:27   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
13:14   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
13:03   Herbert Jones missed layup  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
12:56   Shooting foul on Galin Smith  
12:56 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 9-11
12:56 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
12:42   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
12:30   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Wiley  
12:24   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Devan Cambridge  
12:16   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Okoro, stolen by Alex Reese  
12:05   Alex Reese missed layup  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
12:03 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 10-13
12:01   Personal foul on Javian Davis  
12:01   Austin Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:01 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-13
11:54   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
11:35   Offensive foul on Devan Cambridge  
11:35   Turnover on Devan Cambridge  
11:15   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
10:50   Samir Doughty missed layup  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
10:23   Bad pass turnover on Javian Davis  
10:13   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
10:06   Danjel Purifoy missed layup  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
9:55   John Petty Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Anfernee McLemore  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
9:53   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
9:53   Devan Cambridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:53   Devan Cambridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:53   Devan Cambridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:53   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
9:38 +2 Alex Reese made layup 11-15
9:16   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
9:05   John Petty Jr. missed layup  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
8:58   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
8:48 +2 Jaden Shackelford made jump shot 11-17
8:28   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
8:14   Personal foul on Jamal Johnson  
8:10 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden Shackelford 11-20
7:55   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
7:47   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
7:47   Herbert Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:47 +1 Herbert Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-21
7:47 +1 Herbert Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-21
7:32   Shooting foul on Alex Reese  
7:32   Allen Flanigan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:32 +1 Allen Flanigan made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-21
7:32 +1 Allen Flanigan made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-21
7:31   Personal foul on Jamal Johnson  
7:31   John Petty Jr. missed free throw  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
7:16 +2 Isaac Okoro made layup 14-21
6:49   James Bolden missed layup, blocked by Jamal Johnson  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
6:46 +2 Isaac Okoro made layup 16-21
6:46   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
6:46 +1 Isaac Okoro made free throw 17-21
6:18 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 17-23
6:05   Turnover on Samir Doughty  
5:53 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 17-25
5:38   Anfernee McLemore missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
5:25   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
4:56   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
4:48   James Bolden missed layup, blocked by Allen Flanigan  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
4:41   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
4:14   Traveling violation turnover on Allen Flanigan  
4:02   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
3:54 +3 James Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javian Davis 17-28
3:45   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
3:23   Bad pass turnover on Jaden Shackelford  
3:14 +2 Isaac Okoro made layup 19-28
2:55 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 19-31
2:32 +3 Jamal Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 22-31
2:05   John Petty Jr. missed jump shot  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
2:04   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
2:04 +1 Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 22-32
2:04   Javian Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
1:51   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty  
1:47 +2 John Petty Jr. made layup, assist by Alex Reese 22-34
1:20   Samir Doughty missed layup  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
1:15   Austin Wiley missed tip-in  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
1:14   Personal foul on Alex Reese  
1:14   Austin Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:14   Austin Wiley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:14   Austin Wiley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:14   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
1:07   Personal foul on Jamal Johnson  
1:07 +1 John Petty Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22-35
1:07 +1 John Petty Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-36
48.0 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot 25-36
36.0   Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Isaac Okoro  
30.0 +2 Isaac Okoro made dunk 27-36
4.0   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
AUBURN Tigers 37
BAMA Crimson Tide 47

Time Team Play Score
19:57   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by John Petty Jr.  
19:49 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup, assist by John Petty Jr. 27-38
19:38   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
19:30   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
19:28   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
19:24 +2 Austin Wiley made tip-in 29-38
19:05   Offensive foul on Alex Reese  
19:05   Turnover on Alex Reese  
19:00 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 32-38
18:47   James Bolden missed layup  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:30   Offensive foul on Austin Wiley  
18:30   Turnover on Austin Wiley  
18:18   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Isaac Okoro  
18:16   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
18:10   Offensive foul on Samir Doughty  
18:10   Turnover on Samir Doughty  
17:53   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:33   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
17:26 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup, assist by John Petty Jr. 32-40
17:26   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
17:26