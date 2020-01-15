BC
Syracuse defense stymies Boston College to rout the Eagles

  • Jan 15, 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) It was way back in the 20th century, the 1996-97 season to be precise, when Syracuse lost its first three conference games at home as a member of the Big East.

The Orange was in no mood to make history Wednesday night, routing Boston College 76-50 for its first Atlantic Coast Conference win in four tries in the Carrier Dome.

Buddy Boeheim scored 22 points, Marek Dolezaj had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Syracuse defense held Boston College to 33% from the field en route to the easy win.

''We didn't talk about it (not winning at home),'' Dolezaj said. ''We just want to win. We didn't think about it. That's just how it is. We just need to focus a little better at home and win here. It's frustrating, 100%, not defending your home court. You want to win every single game at home.''

Syracuse (10-7, 3-3 ACC) went on a 29-8 run over the final 10 minutes of the first half to take control of the game.

Boeheim scored 15 of his points in the first half, outscoring the entire BC team. Syracuse, not normally a running team, scored 24 fast-break points in the game.

Elijah Hughes had 19 points and five assists for the Orange. Joe Girard chipped in with 12.

''I thought our offense was good, our movement was good,'' said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who had the rare luxury of giving his bench significant minutes. ''I thought our defense was really good the first half. We were able to get the defense going and that was the difference. Overall, I thought it was a solid game for us.''

The Eagles (9-8, 3-3 ACC) were just 5 of 27 from the field in the first half and 0 for 14 from beyond the arc. BC, who shoots just 30% from 3-point range, missed its first 18 3s until Julian Rishwain connected from long range with 13:43 remaining in the game.

''We're not shooting the ball, man. I think we're 3 for our last 32 from 3 in our last two games (2 for 24), something crazy like that, going into halftime,'' BC coach Jim Christian said. ''There's not much you can do if you can't put the ball in the basket. We just have to get out of it.

''We're not a good shooting team and they're a good defensive team. We knew what they were doing. It's not like they came out and surprised us. We had some shots you've got to make. We didn't,'' Christian added.

BC was 20 of 61 for the game and 6 for 30 from 3.

C.J. Felder and Jairus Hamilton each scored nine for the Eagles. Felder had nine rebounds.

Hughes, who took a hard fall in the first half but returned to have his usual solid game, said the Orange is picking up a bit of steam with two straight wins after two tough losses.

''We had two rough losses at home and that hurt,'' he said. ''It seems like a roller coaster, just up and down. Our confidence is up and we're feeling good.''

The Eagles missed their first nine shots of the game and didn't hit their first field goal until Jared Hamilton scored on a jumper eight minutes in. But they trailed just 6-3 as the Orange was almost as cold, opening the contest going 2 of 9.

''I thought it was real important to win at home,'' Buddy Boeheim said. ''The three losses we've had here really hurt. We want to be able to defend the home court because I feel the Dome is the best place to play in college basketball.''

A Jay Heath layup brought the Eagles to within four at 9-5 with 10:22 to go in the first 20 minutes but then the Orange got hot, outscoring the Eagles 29-8 the rest of the first half to take a 38-13 lead into intermission, Syracuse's largest halftime lead since joining the ACC.

RUSTY:

Derryck Thornton, BC's leading scorer, returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two games. He was just 2 of 7 and 0 for 4 from 3.

HEY, GOOD BUDDY:

Boeheim was 9 of 17 from the field and 4 for 7 from 3, another solid effort for the sophomore guard.

ONE STEP FORWARD, TWO STEPS BACK:

After upsetting Virginia, BC has suffered consecutive big losses.

SURVIVING THE FALL:

Elijah Hughes, who came out midway through the first half, said he didn't think his injury was ''anything major, just a hard fall.'' Syracuse better hope so.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: Coach Jim Christian said he didn't think his team ''has competed as hard as we're capable of competing'' in the last two games. With consecutive road games coming up, the Eagles will have to shoot their way out of their funk.

Syracuse: The Orange has four winnable games coming up and must take advantage to have a glimmer of hope to make the NCAA Tournament. Right now, it's still a long shot.

UP NEXT

The Eagles go for a season sweep Sunday at Wake Forest.

Syracuse will attempt to avenge a home loss against Virginia Tech when they meet the Hokies Saturday in Blacksburg, Virginia.

1st Half
BC Eagles 13
CUSE Orange 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
19:34   Elijah Hughes missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
19:10   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
18:56   CJ Felder missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
18:23   Shot clock violation turnover on Syracuse  
17:57   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
17:46   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
17:24   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
17:24   CJ Felder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:24 +1 CJ Felder made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
17:18 +2 Joseph Girard III made layup 1-2
17:18   Shooting foul on Derryck Thornton  
17:18 +1 Joseph Girard III made free throw 1-3
16:57   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
16:43   Traveling violation turnover on Joseph Girard III  
16:14   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
16:08   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
15:55   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
15:47   Out of bounds turnover on Bourama Sidibe  
15:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Boston College  
15:00   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
14:33   CJ Felder missed layup  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
14:27 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 1-6
14:10   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
14:00   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
13:53   Offensive foul on Jared Hamilton  
13:53   Turnover on Jared Hamilton  
13:39   Offensive foul on Buddy Boeheim  
13:39   Turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
13:24   Julian Rishwain missed jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
13:17   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
13:12   Offensive foul on Elijah Hughes  
13:12   Turnover on Elijah Hughes  
12:48   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
12:32   Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell  
12:29   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
12:19   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
12:02 +2 Steffon Mitchell made jump shot 3-6
11:28   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
11:15   Quincy Guerrier missed jump shot, blocked by Steffon Mitchell  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
11:00   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
10:53   Lost ball turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
10:48 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 3-9
10:36   Out of bounds turnover on Jairus Hamilton  
10:28   Lost ball turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Jay Heath  
10:28 +2 Jay Heath made layup 5-9
10:00   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
10:00 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 5-10
10:00 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-11
9:44   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
9:29   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
9:21   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
9:11 +2 CJ Felder made jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 7-11
8:36   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
8:29   Personal foul on Jesse Edwards  
8:24   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
8:15   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
7:59 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 7-14
7:25   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
7:16 +2 Buddy Boeheim made driving layup 7-16
7:01   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
6:54 +2 Buddy Boeheim made driving layup 7-18
6:39   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
6:31   Buddy Boeheim missed layup, blocked by Jairus Hamilton  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
6:18   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot, blocked by Jesse Edwards  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
6:01   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
5:51 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Howard Washington 7-21
5:28 +2 Jairus Hamilton made dunk, assist by CJ Felder 9-21
5:09   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
5:09 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 9-22
5:09 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-23
4:41   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
4:32 +2 CJ Felder made dunk 11-23
4:20   Shooting foul on Jared Hamilton  
4:20 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 11-24
4:20 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-25
4:12   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Offensive rebound by Kamari Williams  
4:10   Shooting foul on Jesse Edwards  
4:10   Steffon Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:10 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-25
3:54 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 12-28
3:35   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
3:23 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 12-30
3:04   Lost ball turnover on Jared Hamilton, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
3:04 +2 Elijah Hughes made dunk 12-32
2:45   CJ Felder missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Howard Washington  
2:30   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
2:19 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Elijah Hughes 12-34
2:02   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
1:52 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup, assist by Howard Washington 12-36
1:34   Kicked ball violation on Syracuse  
1:24   Personal foul on Howard Washington  
1:24 +1 Jay Heath made 1st of 2 free throws 13-36
1:24   Jay Heath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
58.0   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
48.0   Lost ball turnover on Luka Kraljevic, stolen by Howard Washington  
41.0 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot, assist by Howard Washington 13-38
28.0   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
3.0   Howard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BC Eagles 37
CUSE Orange 38

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:50   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
19:24   Marek Dolezaj missed layup  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
19:13   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
19:02   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
18:44 +2 Buddy Boeheim made driving layup 13-40
18:17 +2 Jairus Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 15-40
18:06   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
17:51   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
17:44 +2 CJ Felder made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 17-40
17:28   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
17:27   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
17:14 +2 Buddy Boeheim made turnaround jump shot 17-42
16:56   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
16:49   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
16:49 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 17-43
16:49 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-44
16:36 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot 19-44
16:13 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 19-46
16:00   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
15:50 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup 19-48
15:32 +2 Jared Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 21-48
15:03   Out of bounds turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
14:52   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
14:39   Lost ball turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
14:22 +2 CJ Felder made layup, assist by Derryck Thornton 23-48
14:04   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
13:54 +2 Quincy Guerrier made dunk 23-50
13:42 +3 Julian Rishwain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Hamilton 26-50
13:31 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Elijah Hughes 26-52
13:14   CJ Felder missed layup, blocked by Quincy Guerrier  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
13:05   Kicked ball violation on Boston College  
12:55   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot, blocked by Derryck Thornton  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
12:33   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot, blocked by Marek Dolezaj  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
12:21 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 26-55
12:09 +2 Jared Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 28-55
11:58   Bad pass turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Julian Rishwain  
11:52 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup, assist by Julian Rishwain 30-55
11:28 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 30-57
11:07   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
10:54   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot, blocked by Marek Dolezaj  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
10:54   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
10:54 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup 32-57
10:37   Traveling violation turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
10:15 +3 Julian Rishwain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Hamilton 35-57
9:43 +2 Marek Dolezaj made jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 35-59
9:20 +3 Chris Herren Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Rishwain 38-59
8:59   Personal foul on Julian Rishwain  
8:49   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
8:44 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 38-62
8:18   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Buddy Boeheim  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
8:03   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
7:51   CJ Felder missed layup  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
7:47   Personal foul on Julian Rishwain  
7:27 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 38-65
7:06 +3 Jared Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Kraljevic 41-65
6:50   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
6:37   Bad pass turnover on Chris Herren Jr., stolen by Marek Dolezaj  
6:22   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
6:22 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 41-66
6:22 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-67
6:09   Chris Herren Jr. missed jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Brycen Goodine  
5:46 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 41-69
5:27   Personal foul on Brycen Goodine  
5:12 +3 Chris Herren Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 44-69
4:56   Lost ball turnover on Howard Washington, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
4:51