20:00
Jumpball received by Boise State
19:31
Lost ball turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Ryan Swan
19:19
A.J. Walker missed jump shot
19:17
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
19:06
+3
Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis
3-0
18:42
+3
Ryan Swan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes
3-3
18:21
Abu Kigab missed layup
18:19
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
18:07
Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:07
Offensive rebound by Air Force
17:58
+2
Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker
3-5
17:35
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:33
Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen
17:17
Shooting foul on Robin Jorch
17:17
+1
A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
3-6
17:17
+1
A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
3-7
16:53
Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot
16:51
Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
16:33
Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by RayJ Dennis
16:18
+2
Abu Kigab made layup
5-7
15:52
+3
Ryan Swan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes
5-10
15:26
+2
Abu Kigab made hook shot
7-10
15:16
+2
Ryan Swan made layup
7-12
15:16
Shooting foul on Robin Jorch
15:16
+1
Ryan Swan made free throw
7-13
15:05
+2
Alex Hobbs made floating jump shot
9-13
14:43
Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot
14:41
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
14:32
Offensive foul on Marcus Dickinson
14:32
Turnover on Marcus Dickinson
14:15
+2
Sid Tomes made layup, assist by Ryan Swan
9-15
13:49
Offensive foul on RJ Williams
13:49
Turnover on RJ Williams
13:41
Ryan Swan missed hook shot
13:39
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
13:21
+2
RJ Williams made layup
11-15
12:59
A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:57
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
12:46
Abu Kigab missed jump shot
12:44
Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris
12:21
Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:19
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
11:55
+2
Alex Hobbs made layup, assist by RJ Williams
13-15
11:42
+3
Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan
13-18
11:16
RJ Williams missed jump shot
11:14
Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
11:09
Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson
11:03
+2
Caleb Morris made layup
13-20
10:45
Personal foul on Caleb Morris
10:36
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:34
Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce
10:15
+2
Keaton Van Soelen made layup, assist by Caleb Morris
13-22
9:58
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:56
Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen
9:35
Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:33
Defensive rebound by Boise State
9:19
+2
Derrick Alston Jr. made layup
15-22
8:55
+3
Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ameka Akaya
15-25
8:37
+3
Max Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
18-25
8:19
Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
8:03
Ameka Akaya missed layup
8:01
Offensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen
8:01
Keaton Van Soelen missed tip-in
7:59
Offensive rebound by Ameka Akaya
7:59
Personal foul on Max Rice
7:59
+1
Ameka Akaya made 1st of 2 free throws
18-26
7:59
+1
Ameka Akaya made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-27
7:46
Offensive foul on Max Rice
7:46
Turnover on Max Rice
7:16
Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force
6:56
Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:54
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
6:43
Traveling violation turnover on LeSean Brown
6:32
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:30
Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen
6:10
+2
Sid Tomes made layup
18-29
5:55
+3
Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs
21-29
5:27
+2
A.J. Walker made layup
21-31
5:15
+3
Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs
24-31
4:42
+2
A.J. Walker made floating jump shot
24-33
4:24
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:22
Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
4:01
Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:59
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
3:48
+2
Alex Hobbs made hook shot
26-33
3:34
Turnover on Keaton Van Soelen
3:14
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:12
Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen
2:44
Ryan Swan missed jump shot
2:42
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
2:37
+2
Alex Hobbs made layup, assist by RayJ Dennis
28-33
2:23
Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:21
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
2:11
Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:09
Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
1:56
+2
A.J. Walker made layup
28-35
1:39
+2
Robin Jorch made layup, assist by RayJ Dennis
30-35
1:39
Shooting foul on Ryan Swan
1:39
+1
Robin Jorch made free throw
31-35
1:23
+2
Lavelle Scottie made hook shot
31-37
58.0
+3
Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
34-37
37.0
Personal foul on Riley Abercrombie
37.0
+1
Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws
34-38
37.0
Lavelle Scottie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
37.0
Defensive rebound by Riley Abercrombie
18.0
Traveling violation turnover on Riley Abercrombie
19.0
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Boise State
18.0
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Boise State
18.0
+1
Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws
34-39
18.0
+1
Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-40
18.0
+1
Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws
34-41
18.0
+1
Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-42
2.0
Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot
1.0
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
0.0
End of period
