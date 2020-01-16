BOISE
Scottie scores 21, Air Force holds off Boise State 85-78

  • Jan 16, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Lavelle Scottie had 21 points as Air Force defeated Boise State 85-78 on Wednesday night.

Scottie hit 9 of 12 shots.

A.J. Walker had 18 points for Air Force (9-9, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Ryan Swan added 17 points and three assists. Sid Tomes had 11 points for the Falcons.

Abu Kigab had 20 points for the Broncos (11-8, 3-4). Derrick Alston Jr. added 16 points. Alex Hobbs had 13 points.

Air Force led throughout the final 38 minutes of the game but rarely by double-digits. In the final 1 minute and 8 seconds, Boise State's Kigab made two 3-pointers and Alston made another but the Broncos were only able to draw as close as six points, 79-73, with 44 seconds remaining. Air Force hit 8 of 8 free throws in the final minute - four by Tomes and two each by Swan and Walker.

Air Force plays Colorado State at home on Saturday. Boise State plays Utah State at home on Saturday.

1st Half
BOISE Broncos 34
AF Falcons 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boise State  
19:31   Lost ball turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Ryan Swan  
19:19   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
19:06 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 3-0
18:42 +3 Ryan Swan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 3-3
18:21   Abu Kigab missed layup  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
18:07   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
17:58 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 3-5
17:35   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
17:17   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  
17:17 +1 A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 3-6
17:17 +1 A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-7
16:53   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
16:33   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by RayJ Dennis  
16:18 +2 Abu Kigab made layup 5-7
15:52 +3 Ryan Swan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 5-10
15:26 +2 Abu Kigab made hook shot 7-10
15:16 +2 Ryan Swan made layup 7-12
15:16   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  
15:16 +1 Ryan Swan made free throw 7-13
15:05 +2 Alex Hobbs made floating jump shot 9-13
14:43   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
14:32   Offensive foul on Marcus Dickinson  
14:32   Turnover on Marcus Dickinson  
14:15 +2 Sid Tomes made layup, assist by Ryan Swan 9-15
13:49   Offensive foul on RJ Williams  
13:49   Turnover on RJ Williams  
13:41   Ryan Swan missed hook shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
13:21 +2 RJ Williams made layup 11-15
12:59   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
12:46   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
12:21   Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
11:55 +2 Alex Hobbs made layup, assist by RJ Williams 13-15
11:42 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan 13-18
11:16   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
11:09   Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson  
11:03 +2 Caleb Morris made layup 13-20
10:45   Personal foul on Caleb Morris  
10:36   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
10:15 +2 Keaton Van Soelen made layup, assist by Caleb Morris 13-22
9:58   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
9:35   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
9:19 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made layup 15-22
8:55 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ameka Akaya 15-25
8:37 +3 Max Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 18-25
8:19   Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
8:03   Ameka Akaya missed layup  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
8:01   Keaton Van Soelen missed tip-in  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
7:59   Personal foul on Max Rice  
7:59 +1 Ameka Akaya made 1st of 2 free throws 18-26
7:59 +1 Ameka Akaya made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-27
7:46   Offensive foul on Max Rice  
7:46   Turnover on Max Rice  
7:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force  
6:56   Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
6:43   Traveling violation turnover on LeSean Brown  
6:32   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
6:10 +2 Sid Tomes made layup 18-29
5:55 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 21-29
5:27 +2 A.J. Walker made layup 21-31
5:15 +3 Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 24-31
4:42 +2 A.J. Walker made floating jump shot 24-33
4:24   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
4:01   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
3:48 +2 Alex Hobbs made hook shot 26-33
3:34   Turnover on Keaton Van Soelen  
3:14   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
2:44   Ryan Swan missed jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
2:37 +2 Alex Hobbs made layup, assist by RayJ Dennis 28-33
2:23   Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
2:11   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
1:56 +2 A.J. Walker made layup 28-35
1:39 +2 Robin Jorch made layup, assist by RayJ Dennis 30-35
1:39   Shooting foul on Ryan Swan  
1:39 +1 Robin Jorch made free throw 31-35
1:23 +2 Lavelle Scottie made hook shot 31-37
58.0 +3 Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 34-37
37.0   Personal foul on Riley Abercrombie  
37.0 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 1st of 2 free throws 34-38
37.0   Lavelle Scottie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Riley Abercrombie  
18.0   Traveling violation turnover on Riley Abercrombie  
19.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Boise State  
18.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Boise State  
18.0 +1 Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 34-39
18.0 +1 Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-40
18.0 +1 Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
18.0 +1 Caleb Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-42
2.0   Ryan Swan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BOISE Broncos 44
AF Falcons 43

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +2 Lavelle Scottie made hook shot 34-44
19:30   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
19:03   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
18:51   Abu Kigab missed layup  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
18:49 +2 Robin Jorch made tip-in 36-44
18:49   Shooting foul on Lavelle Scottie  
18:49   Robin Jorch missed free throw  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
18:34 +2 Lavelle Scottie made layup, assist by Keaton Van Soelen 36-46
18:15 +2 Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup 38-46
17:59   Keaton Van Soelen missed layup  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
17:57   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
17:39 +2 Justinian Jessup made layup 40-46
17:28   Offensive foul on Ryan Swan  
17:28   Turnover on Ryan Swan  
17:13   Lost ball turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Ryan Swan  
17:04   A.J. Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Robin Jorch  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
17:00   Shooting foul on Keaton Van Soelen  
17:00   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:00 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-46
16:35   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
16:23 +3 Abu Kigab made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 44-46
15:59 +2 Ryan Swan made dunk 44-48
15:39   Offensive foul on Robin Jorch  
15:39   Turnover on Robin Jorch  
15:20   Ryan Swan missed layup, blocked by Justinian Jessup  
15:18   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
15:17   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
14:59   Traveling violation turnover on Abu Kigab  
14:39 +2 Ryan Swan made layup 44-50
14:18   Justinian Jessup missed jump shot  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
14:04   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
13:53 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk 46-50
13:46   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
13:39   Abu Kigab missed layup  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
13:30   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by RJ Williams  
13:27   Shooting foul on A.J. Walker  
13:27 +1 Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws 47-50
13:27 +1 Abu Kigab made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-50
13:09   Ameka Akaya missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
12:58   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by A.J. Walker  
12:51 +2 A.J. Walker made layup 48-52
12:23   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
12:09 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ameka Akaya 48-55
11:42 +2 RJ Williams made jump shot 50-55
11:42   Shooting foul on Ameka Akaya  
11:42 +1 RJ Williams made free throw 51-55
11:26 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 51-57
11:13   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
10:52   Traveling violation turnover on Lavelle Scottie  
10:32   Alex Hobbs missed hook shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
10:17   Personal foul on Robin Jorch  
10:13   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
10:11   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
10:07 +2 Caleb Morris made layup, assist by A.J. Walker 51-59
9:43   Shooting foul on Ryan Swan  
9:43 +1 Max Rice made 1st of 2 free throws 52-59
9:43   Max Rice missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Keaton Van Soelen  
9:26   Caleb Morris missed layup  
9:24   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
9:21   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
9:12   Shooting foul on Marcus Dickinson  
9:12   Ryan Swan missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:12 +1 Ryan Swan made 2nd of 3 free throws 52-60
9:12 +1 Ryan Swan made 3rd of 3 free throws 52-61
9:02   Abu Kigab missed layup  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
8:53 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 52-63
8:28   Jumpball received by Boise State  
8:21 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 55-63
8:04 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot, assist by Keaton Van Soelen 55-65
7:54   Personal foul on LeSean Brown  
7:54 +1 Justinian Jessup made 1st of 2 free throws 56-65
7:54 +1 Justinian Jessup made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-65
7:30   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
7:15   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Chris Joyce  
6:52   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
6:39   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
6:32 +2 RJ Williams made dunk 59-65
6:18 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 59-67
5:53   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
5:41   Shooting foul on RJ Williams  
5:41