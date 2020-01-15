CREIGH
GTOWN

Hoyas beat No. 25 Creighton behind Yurtseven's double-double

  AP
  Jan 15, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) After a slow start to league play in the always physical Big East, Georgetown’s prized newcomer Omer Yurtseven broke out and carried the Hoyas.

Yurtseven had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 19 points and Georgetown beat No. 25 Creighton 83-80 on Wednesday night.

The Hoyas (12-6, 2-3 Big East) went on a 13-2 run after Yurtseven's putback with 13:02 left in the game and never looked back as coach Patrick Ewing picked up his first win over the Bluejays in five tries.

“I think the best is still yet to come,” Ewing said about Yurtseven.

“He had a pretty good game. He made some mistakes, but I’m a tough man to please. I see the potential in him and I see where he could be.”

Yurtseven - an N.C. State transfer who sat out last season - leads Georgetown with averages of 16.5 points and 9.7 rebounds but had seen his numbers dip in league play.

“My focus was just that I had to do my part and trust my teammates to do theirs,” Yurtseven said.

The Hoyas shot 51.7% for the game and went 18 for 32 (56.3%) in the second half.

Georgetown, a 3-point favorite, snapped a five-game losing streak to Creighton and beat a ranked opponent for the second time this season.

Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays (13-5, 2-3) with 20 points while Denzel Mahoney added 19 off the bench. Creighton lost for the first time this season when scoring at least 70 points (12-1).

Creighton trailed by as many as nine at 70-61 but used an 8-0 run capped off by Mitch Ballock's 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 70-69.

Georgetown never let Creighton take the lead as McClung twice hit mid-range jumpers and made three of four from the line down the stretch.

“He was a load in there. He's physical,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “I think he's as skilled a post player as there is in this league. His presence was too much for us to overcome.”

Georgetown held a 41-29 advantage on the glass to make up for a big difference in 3-point shooting. Creighton made 13 of 32 shots from deep while the Hoyas were just 5 for 15. Zegarowski only connected from deep, making 6 of 11 3-pointers and finishing 6 for 15 overall.

Yursteven had his ninth double-double of the season and second in a Big East game.

Jagan Mosely added 13 points while Jahvon Blair had 12 for Georgetown.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: Ranked for the first time since also appearing at No. 25 on Jan. 8, 2017, the Bluejays trailed for most of the second half in falling to under .500 in the conference. Their stay in the AP Top 25 could be short.

Georgetown: The Hoyas have won both conference games at home while scoring more than 80 points and have lost all three on the road while scoring less than 70.

AILING ALLEN

With 19 seconds left, Hoyas guard Terrell Allen checked out and collapsed near the end of the Hoyas bench. Ewing said that both Allen and McClung had been sick and hadn’t practiced in three days.

“He said he was nauseous,” Ewing said about Allen. “He got an IV after the game. He’s feeling better.”

Allen finished with 10 points and five assists in 26 minutes.

40 STRONG

With Allen and McClung under the weather and Georgetown already short-handed, having lost four transfers during the season, Mosely played the entire game. The senior guard was 4 for 6 from the field and had four rebounds four assists and a steal. Ewing called him the team MVP afterward.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Returns home to host Providence on Saturday. The Bluejays swept the Friars last season, including a 76-70 overtime win in Omaha.

Georgetown: The Hoyas host Marquette on Saturday in their annual Gray Out game. The two schools split their series last season with both winning on the other team’s home court.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
CREIGH Bluejays 37
GTOWN Hoyas 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Creighton  
19:45   Shooting foul on Terrell Allen  
19:44 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:44 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
19:24   Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
19:10   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
18:57 +3 Mac McClung made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 2-3
18:34   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
18:17   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
18:17 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws 2-4
18:17 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
18:03   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Bishop  
17:48   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
17:41   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
17:31   Kelvin Jones missed layup, blocked by Omer Yurtseven  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
17:16   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
17:08 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 5-5
16:59 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Mac McClung 5-7
16:50 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 7-7
16:50   Shooting foul on Mac McClung  
16:50 +1 Damien Jefferson made free throw 8-7
16:38 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 8-9
16:11   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
15:51 +2 Jamorko Pickett made layup 8-11
15:32   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Zegarowski  
15:21 +2 Jamorko Pickett made layup 8-13
15:03 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 11-13
14:33 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mac McClung 11-16
14:09 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot 14-16
13:52   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
13:46   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
13:34   Traveling violation turnover on Kelvin Jones  
13:24   Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
13:18 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Denzel Mahoney 16-16
13:04   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
12:52   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
12:34   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
12:11   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:58   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
11:38   Terrell Allen missed layup  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
11:18   Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab  
11:18 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 17-16
11:18 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-16
11:06   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Mac McClung  
11:04   Traveling violation turnover on Mac McClung  
10:53 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup 20-16
10:29   Shooting foul on Mitch Ballock  
10:27 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
10:27 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
10:16   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
10:02   Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney  
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung  
9:42   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
9:31   Offensive foul on Mac McClung  
9:31   Turnover on Mac McClung  
9:11   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
8:58   Offensive foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
8:58   Turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander  
8:47 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 20-20
8:29 +2 Shereef Mitchell made layup 22-20
8:29   Shooting foul on George Muresan  
8:29   Shereef Mitchell missed free throw  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
8:11   George Muresan missed layup, blocked by Kelvin Jones  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander, stolen by Omer Yurtseven  
7:57 +2 Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Omer Yurtseven 22-22
7:42   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
7:35   Jahvon Blair missed layup  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
7:24 +2 Omer Yurtseven made dunk 22-24
7:15   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
7:02 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 25-24
6:35   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
6:24 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 27-24
6:11 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 27-27
5:44   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
5:35   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
5:28 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock 29-27
5:07   Lost ball turnover on George Muresan, stolen by Mitch Ballock  
4:55 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 31-27
4:37   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
4:36   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
4:36   Jahvon Blair missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:36 +1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-28
4:22   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Mac McClung  
4:04   Shooting foul on Damien Jefferson  
4:04 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 31-29
4:04 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-30
3:47   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair  
3:23   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
3:15   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Mac McClung  
3:04 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot 31-32
2:52 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 34-32
2:28   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
2:05   Bad pass turnover on Mitch Ballock  
1:43 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 34-34
1:33 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 37-34
1:25   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
1:00   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot, blocked by Omer Yurtseven  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
55.0   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
47.0 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup 37-36
36.0   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
5.0   Omer Yurtseven missed dunk  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
0.0   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CREIGH Bluejays 43
GTOWN Hoyas 47

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
19:47   Jamorko Pickett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:47 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-37
19:33   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
19:22   Shooting foul on Mac McClung  
19:22 +1 Kelvin Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
19:22   Kelvin Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
19:07   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
18:54   Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
18:54 +1 Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws 38-38
18:54   Mac McClung missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
18:30 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup 40-38
18:08   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
17:48 +2 Damien Jefferson made jump shot 42-38
17:30 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 42-40
17:18   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
17:12   Bad pass turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
17:03 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 45-40
16:41 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 45-42
16:26   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
16:16 +2 Jagan Mosely made dunk, assist by Jamorko Pickett 45-44
15:51   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
15:38   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
15:26 +2 Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Mac McClung 45-46
15:24   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
15:24 +1 Terrell Allen made free throw 45-47
15:05   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
14:50 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot 45-49
14:40 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 47-49
14:25   Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
14:17   Bad pass turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander  
14:05 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup 47-51
13:47   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
13:25   Terrell Allen missed layup  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
13:16   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Mac McClung  
13:06   Mac McClung missed layup  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
13:00 +2 Omer Yurtseven made layup 47-53
12:52   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
12:40   Offensive foul on Jagan Mosely  
12:40   Turnover on Jagan Mosely  
12:30   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
12:26 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shereef Mitchell 50-53
12:11 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mac McClung 50-56
11:57   Mitch Ballock missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
11:43 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk 52-56
11:46   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
11:32 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 54-56
11:09   Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:05   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
11:05   Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:05 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-56
10:44 +2 Jamorko Pickett made jump shot 55-58
10:17   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
9:53 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 55-60
9:40   Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab  
9:40 +1 Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws 56-60
9:40 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-60
9:22