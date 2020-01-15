IOWAST
No. 2 Baylor wins 13th in a row 68-55 over Iowa State

  • Jan 15, 2020

WACO, Texas (AP) Davion Mitchell took the inbound pass for No. 2 Baylor at the end of the first half, quickly worked his way down the court and stopped just short of the 3-point line on the right wing and got fouled, just as he expected.

Mitchell made all three of his free throws with less than a second remaining, then made two 3-pointers early in the second half as the Bears started stretching their lead on way to their 13th win in a row, 68-55 over Iowa State on Wednesday night.

“I kind of knew he was going to foul me because I was moving so fast,” said Mitchell, who finished with 17 points and six assists. "And I knew he was going to be behind me. He was thinking I was going to get a layup, so I knew if I stopped he was going to run right into me."

And Cyclones freshman Tre Jackson did just that.

“Our first 20 minutes were really good, we competed,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “Last play of the first half ... I told our guys let's move on, learn from it, we'll move forward. The second half, man, we just didn't compete.”

The free throws, which came after Mitchell took an inbound pass with four seconds remaining, gave Baylor (14-1, 4-0 Big 12) a 30-25 halftime lead. After the Bears made only 1-of-11 3-pointers in the first half, Mitchell hit from long range in the first minute of the second half. Another less than two minutes later made it 38-25.

“In the first half, we weren’t in our groove but our defense kept us there,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “In the second half, we were able to have the offense come around and get some separation. A team like Iowa State who leads the conference in scoring, you don’t want to be in a situation where you’re in a one or two-possession game because they can score quick."

Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon both had nine points for Iowa State (8-8, 1-3), which entered the game averaging 78.4 points a game.

Jared Butler had 19 points for the Bears, whose only loss came against Washington in Alaska the first week of the season. They had road wins last week against at No. 23 Texas Tech and No. 6 Kansas, that win at Allen Fieldhouse being their first ever there.

Freddie Gillespie had 14 points and 11 rebounds, his sixth double-double this season for Baylor. Mark Vital had 11 points.

Mitchell had a go-ahead layup with 4:02 left in the first half after Iowa State's last lead, and then grabbed a defensive rebound and passed to Butler for a 3-pointer.

“That's the great thing,” Drew said, “everybody contributes."

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones have always struggled in Waco, losing seven in a row and 15 of the 17 trips there. Nixon got all of his points in a span of just over three minutes in the second half. The Cyclones never got closer than 11 after Mitchell's first 3 in the second half.

Baylor: The Bears have held five consecutive high major opponents to their season lows. Iowa State was only two above its previous low of 53.

HOLDING DOWN HALIBURTON

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton finished 2-of-12 shooting and had only six points, 10 below his season average. He still had eight rebounds and nine assists.

“You can only hope to limit him. You know he's going to do a good positive things,” Drew said. “The key is he doesn't have those triple-double nights against you. ... We just tried to make everything as contested as possible."

ONLY 4-0

Baylor is the only team that got through the first four Big 12 games without a loss. The Bears' overall winning streak is the second-longest in the country behind San Diego State's 17 in a row. Auburn was 15-0 before losing Wednesday night.

“We have a group of guys that learn from experiences and are humble enough to take coaching and apply it in the game and realize each game is important,” Butler said.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays another game against a Top 25 team in Texas, at No. 23 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Baylor plays three of its next four games on the road, starting Saturday at Oklahoma State and a stretch that ends with their Jan. 29 game at Iowa State.

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 25
BAYLOR Bears 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
19:43 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 0-2
19:27   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
19:25   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
19:08 +2 George Conditt IV made driving layup, assist by Rasir Bolton 2-2
18:45   Jumpball received by Iowa State  
18:43   Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by George Conditt IV  
18:25   Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
18:13   MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
18:11   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
18:11   Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:09   Mark Vital missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
18:02   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
17:25   Mark Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
17:23   Personal foul on Tristan Clark  
17:13   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
16:56   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
16:36 +2 George Conditt IV made driving dunk, assist by Rasir Bolton 4-2
16:03   MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
15:48   Tyrese Haliburton missed floating jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
15:42 +2 Mark Vital made driving dunk, assist by Davion Mitchell 4-4
15:27   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
15:11   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
15:11   Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:11 +1 Mark Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
14:57   Rasir Bolton missed driving layup, blocked by Davion Mitchell  
14:55   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
14:50   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
14:42   George Conditt IV missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
14:34   Lost ball turnover on MaCio Teague, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
14:25   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
14:17   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
14:06   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
13:52   Jared Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Tre Jackson  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
13:43   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
13:21 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot, assist by Terrence Lewis 6-5
13:04   Personal foul on Terrence Lewis  
13:05 +2 Devonte Bandoo made turnaround jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 6-7
12:45   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
12:38   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
12:39   Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:39 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-8
12:21   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
11:50   Jared Butler missed driving layup  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:42 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk 6-10
11:36 +2 Rasir Bolton made driving layup 8-10
11:06 +2 Freddie Gillespie made driving layup, assist by Mark Vital 8-12
10:46   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
10:33   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
10:25   Offensive foul on George Conditt IV  
10:25   Turnover on George Conditt IV  
10:14 +2 Davion Mitchell made jump shot 8-14
10:02 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jackson 11-14
9:38   Mark Vital missed driving layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
9:12   Rasir Bolton missed floating jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
9:06   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
8:59   Devonte Bandoo missed dunk  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
8:46   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
8:44 +2 Michael Jacobson made dunk, assist by George Conditt IV 13-14
8:14   Freddie Gillespie missed hook shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
7:48   George Conditt IV missed driving layup  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
7:34   Matthew Mayer missed driving layup  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
7:32   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
7:32   Personal foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
7:33 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 1st of 2 free throws 13-15
7:33   Devonte Bandoo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
7:20   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Jared Butler  
7:16   Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
6:56   Tre Jackson missed floating jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
6:39   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
6:30   Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Bandoo  
6:08 +3 Zion Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 16-15
5:48   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
5:40   Shooting foul on Matthew Mayer  
5:39   Rasir Bolton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:40   Rasir Bolton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:22   Jared Butler missed driving layup  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
5:20 +2 Mark Vital made dunk 16-17
5:00   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Mark Vital  
4:34   Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Michael Jacobson  
4:26 +2 Zion Griffin made driving layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 18-17
4:02 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 18-19
3:49   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
3:40 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 18-22
3:14   Prentiss Nixon missed driving layup  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
3:14 +2 Michael Jacobson made dunk 20-22
3:12   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
3:12 +1 Michael Jacobson made free throw 21-22
2:53   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
2:53 +1 Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
2:53 +1 Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
2:38   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
2:23   Offensive foul on Davion Mitchell  
2:23   Turnover on Davion Mitchell  
2:02   Lost ball turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Mark Vital  
1:50 +2 Mark Vital made driving layup, assist by Jared Butler 21-26
1:50   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
1:50   Mark Vital missed free throw  
1:50   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
1:35   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
1:02 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 24-26
37.0   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Flo Thamba  
32.0   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
32.0 +1 Flo Thamba made 1st of 2 free throws 24-27
32.0   Flo Thamba missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
7.0   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
3.0   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
3.0   Rasir Bolton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3.0 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-27
1.0   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
1.0 +1 Davion Mitchell made 1st of 3 free throws 25-28
1.0 +1 Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-29
1.0 +1 Davion Mitchell made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 30
BAYLOR Bears 38

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
19:17   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
19:17 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 25-33
19:04   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
18:51   Offensive foul on Davion Mitchell  
18:51   Turnover on Davion Mitchell  
18:40   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
18:27 +2 Freddie Gillespie made driving layup, assist by MaCio Teague 25-35
18:27   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
18:27   Freddie Gillespie missed free throw  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
17:57   Shot clock violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
17:36 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 25-38
17:23   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
17:04   Mark Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:02   Personal foul on George Conditt IV  
16:52 +2 Jared Butler made driving layup 25-40
16:41 +2 George Conditt IV made driving layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 27-40
16:45   Shooting foul on Davion Mitchell  
16:45 +1 George Conditt IV made free throw 28-40
16:23 +2 Mark Vital made driving layup 28-42
16:07   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
16:04   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
15:44   MaCio Teague missed jump shot  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:35   Offensive foul on MaCio Teague  
15:35   Turnover on MaCio Teague  
15:25   Rasir Bolton missed floating jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:12   MaCio Teague missed driving layup  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:07 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk 28-44
14:55   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
14:49   Terrence Lewis missed jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
14:37   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
14:34 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 28-47
14:16 +2 Zion Griffin made jump shot 30-47
13:55   Matthew Mayer missed driving layup, blocked by Zion Griffin  
13:54   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
13:39   Shot clock violation turnover on Baylor  
13:16   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
13:09   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
13:09 +1 Tristan Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 30-48
13:09   Tristan Clark missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
12:53 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 32-48
12:30 +2 Jared Butler made driving layup 32-50
12:09 +2 Terrence Lewis made driving layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 34-50
11:45 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 34-53
11:24   Michael Jacobson missed layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
11:12   Tristan Clark missed driving layup, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
10:50 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 37-53
10:23  