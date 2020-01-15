MIAMI
Funderburk leads NC State past Miami 80-63; Bryce returns

  • Jan 15, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) D.J. Funderburk is developing into a consistent scoring threat inside for North Carolina State. It's a good timing, too, with the Wolfpack getting season-leading scorer C.J. Bryce back from injury to hopefully go on a run in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Funderburk had 19 points to lead an offense that shot 64% after halftime in the Wolfpack's 80-63 win against Miami on Wednesday night, while Bryce eased back into action after missing four games while being in the concussion protocol.

''I was glad to get C.J. back, not just because he's our leading scorer but it's good to have him in the locker room,'' coach Kevin Keatts said, adding: ''We needed some senior leadership on and off the court.''

There were plenty of positives for the Wolfpack (12-5, 3-3 ACC), who went ahead for good with a 10-0 run to close the first half then stretched that lead past double figures on the way to turning this one into a rout.

Funderburk, a 6-foot-10 junior, earned his first start of the season in what Keatts said was a reward for strong recent play. He has now scored in double figures for seven straight games, adding eight rebounds while going 8 of 11 from the foul line against the Hurricanes (10-6, 2-4).

Then there was Bryce, a 6-5 senior who was averaging 16.1 points when he took an inadvertent hit to the face from teammate Manny Bates during a pregame shootaround in December.

Bryce had six points in about 21 minutes of work, checking in at the first media timeout.

''As soon as it happened, I had a headache for a couple of days,'' Bryce said. ''I had light sensitivity, sound sensitivity, even me being in the gym during practice and the buzzer going off was really loud., and it messed with my head a little bit. I'm feeling back to 100% and ready to build off this.''

Chris Lykes scored 20 points to lead Miami, which made just 8 of 27 shots (29.6%) in the opening half. That included going the last 5-plus minutes before the break without a basket, allowing N.C. State to take control a 33-25 halftime lead that would only grow.

''We couldn't stop them,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. ''We're not a very good defensive team, haven't been all year long. When the big guys get in foul trouble, we've got no resistance at the rim.''

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes were cold early and didn't warm up much until after N.C. State had asserted control of the game. It didn't help that Miami also made just 3 of 16 tries from 3-point range and had 15 turnovers, while Larranaga pointed to his frontcourt's early foul trouble dealing with the Wolfpack's Funderburk and Bates up front.

''Once you can't stop a team defensively ... and they get the confidence that they can basically just execute whatever they want, it becomes very, very hard,'' Larranaga said.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack got a strong bounce-back performance after a weekend loss at Virginia Tech, N.C. State's second league loss in three games since the turn of the new year.

BRYCE'S LOOKS

Bryce didn't attempt a shot in the first half before connecting on a pullup jumper from the foul line with 12:10 left. Minutes later, he lost defender Harlond Beverly with a behind-the-back dribble and hit another jumper just shy of the midway point of the second half. There was also a transition layup off a turnover at the 7:28 mark.

TIP-INS

Kameron McGusty arrived slightly ahead of Lykes as the Hurricanes' leading scorer (15.4) but finshed with two points on 1-for-9 shooting. ... N.C. State's Devon Daniels added 15 points, including a 3-pointer off a feed from Bryce at the 3:24 mark that pushed the lead to 75-55. ... N.C. State made 18 of 28 shots in the second half. ... Bryce also had five assists. ... Rodney Miller and D.J. Vasiljevic each had 16 points for Miami.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes host No. 9 Florida State on Saturday.

N.C. State: Clemson, fresh off wins against North Carolina and No. 3 Duke, visits the Wolfpack on Saturday.

1st Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 25
NCST Wolfpack 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
19:35 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk, assist by Kameron McGusty 2-0
19:14   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
19:02   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
18:53   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:53 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
18:53 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:40 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 4-2
18:23   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:11 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic 6-2
17:57   Braxton Beverly missed jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
17:37   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
17:37   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:37 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-2
17:28   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
17:09   Traveling violation turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic  
16:55 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 7-4
16:55   Shooting foul on Chris Lykes  
16:55 +1 Markell Johnson made free throw 7-5
16:47   Bad pass turnover on Kameron McGusty  
16:37   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
16:21   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by NC State  
15:55 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 7-7
15:38   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
15:23   Chris Lykes missed layup  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
15:04   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
14:49   Lost ball turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Markell Johnson  
14:41   Markell Johnson missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
14:39   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
14:25   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
14:18   Chris Lykes missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
14:08 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup 9-7
14:02   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
13:49   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
13:49   Offensive foul on C.J. Bryce  
13:49   Turnover on C.J. Bryce  
13:28 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 12-7
13:28   Shooting foul on Braxton Beverly  
13:28 +1 Chris Lykes made free throw 13-7
13:04 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 13-9
12:34   Shooting foul on Danny Dixon  
12:34 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws 14-9
12:34   Sam Waardenburg missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
12:22   Jericole Hellems missed layup  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
12:20   Personal foul on Danny Dixon  
12:00   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
11:44   Devon Daniels missed layup  
11:42   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
11:40 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 14-11
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes  
11:06   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
11:01   Braxton Beverly missed layup, blocked by Harlond Beverly  
10:59   Offensive rebound by NC State  
10:48   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
10:17   Harlond Beverly missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
10:15   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
10:09   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
10:07   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
9:52   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Pat Andree  
9:35 +3 Pat Andree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Funderburk 14-14
9:15 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot 17-14
8:55   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Pat Andree  
8:53   Shooting foul on Sam Waardenburg  
8:53 +1 Pat Andree made 1st of 2 free throws 17-15
8:53   Pat Andree missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
8:24   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
8:10 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 17-17
7:47   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
7:45   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
7:45 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
7:45 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-17
7:25   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Rodney Miller Jr.  
7:08   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
6:59   Pat Andree missed jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by NC State  
6:57   Personal foul on Harlond Beverly  
6:44   D.J. Funderburk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Offensive rebound by NC State  
6:33 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 19-19
6:08   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
5:56 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 21-19
5:40   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
5:27   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
5:27 +1 Manny Bates made 1st of 2 free throws 21-20
5:27 +1 Manny Bates made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
5:14 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 23-21
4:56   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by NC State  
4:38 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 23-23
4:11   Rodney Miller Jr. missed jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
4:03   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
3:52   Lost ball turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Isaiah Wong  
3:52   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
3:52 +1 Isaiah Wong made 1st of 2 free throws 24-23
3:52 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
3:34 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jericole Hellems 25-26
3:19   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Markell Johnson  
3:04   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
2:39   Isaiah Wong missed layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
2:37   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
2:29 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 25-29
2:06   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
1:54   Personal foul on Harlond Beverly  
1:54 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 25-30
1:54   D.J. Funderburk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
1:35   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot, blocked by Markell Johnson  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
1:12 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 25-32
1:07   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot, blocked by Jericole Hellems  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
54.0   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
41.0   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
39.0   Personal foul on Isaiah Wong  
39.0 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 25-33
39.0   Jericole Hellems missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
9.0   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Devon Daniels  
1.0   D.J. Funderburk missed dunk  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 38
NCST Wolfpack 47

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made layup 27-33
19:12   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
18:54   Dejan Vasiljevic missed layup  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
18:46   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
18:46 +1 Chris Lykes made 1st of 2 free throws 28-33
18:46 +1 Chris Lykes made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-33
18:37 +3 D.J. Funderburk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 29-36
18:19   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Markell Johnson  
18:12   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
18:10   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:10   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:10 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 29-37
18:10 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-38
17:45   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Miller Jr., stolen by Markell Johnson  
17:38   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
17:36   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
17:33   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
17:33 +1 Chris Lykes made 1st of 2 free throws 30-38
17:33 +1 Chris Lykes made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-38
17:12 +2 Manny Bates made dunk, assist by Devon Daniels 31-40
16:46   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
16:36 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 33-40
16:18 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 33-43
15:55   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
15:50 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 35-43
15:36   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
15:19   Personal foul on Manny Bates  
15:01   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
15:01 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 1st of 3 free throws 36-43
15:01 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 2nd of 3 free throws 37-43
15:01 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3rd of 3 free throws 38-43
14:40   Personal foul on Chris Lykes  
14:33 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 38-46
14:04   Sam Waardenburg missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by NC State  
13:45 +2 Jericole Hellems made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 38-48
13:28 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot 40-48
13:05   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
12:55   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot, blocked by C.J. Bryce  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
12:52   Bad pass turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Devon Daniels  
12:50 +2 Jericole Hellems made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 40-50
12:50   Shooting foul on Chris Lykes  
12:50   Jericole Hellems missed free throw  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
12:34   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
12:25   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Sam Waardenburg  
12:23   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
12:21   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
12:21   Isaiah Wong missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:21   Isaiah Wong missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:21   Isaiah Wong missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
12:21