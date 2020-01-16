UNLV puts six in double figures, tops San Jose State 98-87
LAS VEGAS (AP) Marvin Coleman led a balanced attack with 17 points and Cheikh Mbacke Dion had a double-double and UNLV raced past San Jose State 98-87 on Wednesday night.
Bryce Hamilton and Amauri Hardy had 16 points apiece and Jonah Antonio hit five 3-pointers and scored 15, all in the second half. Mbacke Dio had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (10-1, 5-1 Mountain West Conference), who have won six of their last seven games. Coleman and Hardy, who scored 13 points after the break, had eight assists apiece.
Seneca Knight scored a career-high 30 points for the Spartans (6-13, 2-5), who were outrebounded 45-23 and let UNLV shoot 55%.
Antonio's 3-pointer 3 1/2 minutes into the second half gave UNLV a 48-38 lead and started a 12-2 run. Antonio had another three in the 2 1/2 surge.
San Jose State whittled the deficit to 10 near the midway point but a 9-0 restored the comfortable margin.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|
|Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|19:30
|
|Personal foul on Nick Blair
|19:14
|
|Ralph Agee missed jump shot
|19:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|19:01
|
|Amauri Hardy missed jump shot
|18:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|18:56
|
|+2
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup
|32-40
|18:31
|
|Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
|18:23
|
|Shooting foul on Ralph Agee
|18:23
|
|+1
|Donnie Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws
|32-41
|18:23
|
|+1
|Donnie Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32-42
|18:08
|
|Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman
|18:08
|
|+1
|Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|33-42
|18:08
|
|+1
|Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34-42
|17:51
|
|Donnie Tillman missed layup
|17:49
|
|Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|17:49
|
|Personal foul on Christian Anigwe
|17:43
|
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed hook shot
|17:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
|17:28
|
|+2
|Eduardo Lane made hook shot
|36-42
|17:20
|
|Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman
|17:10
|
|Eduardo Lane missed layup
|17:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|17:02
|
|+3
|Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy
|36-45
|16:49
|
|+2
|Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Eduardo Lane
|38-45
|16:41
|
|Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|16:33
|
|+3
|Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman
|38-48
|16:14
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Omari Moore
|15:56
|
|+2
|Donnie Tillman made layup
|38-50
|15:41
|
|5-second inbounding violation turnover on Eduardo Lane
|15:26
|
|+3
|Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy
|38-53
|15:10
|
|+3
|Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey
|41-53
|14:57
|
|Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|14:41
|
|+2
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy
|41-55
|14:29
|
|Zach Chappell missed layup, blocked by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|14:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|14:13
|
|Donnie Tillman missed jump shot
|14:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|14:06
|
|+2
|Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
|41-57
|13:49
|
|Shooting foul on Bryce Hamilton
|13:49
|
|+1
|Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-57
|13:49
|
|+1
|Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43-57
|13:38
|
|Jonah Antonio missed jump shot
|13:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|13:32
|
|Bad pass turnover on Amauri Hardy
|13:08
|
|Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Richard Washington
|13:02
|
|Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|13:03
|
|Personal foul on Jonah Antonio
|12:53
|
|Ralph Agee missed jump shot
|12:51
|
|Offensive rebound by San Jose State
|12:37
|
|+2
|Christian Anigwe made dunk, assist by Ralph Agee
|45-57
|12:20
|
|+3
|Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton
|45-60
|12:08
|
<