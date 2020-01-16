SJST
UNLV puts six in double figures, tops San Jose State 98-87

  • Jan 16, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Marvin Coleman led a balanced attack with 17 points and Cheikh Mbacke Dion had a double-double and UNLV raced past San Jose State 98-87 on Wednesday night.

Bryce Hamilton and Amauri Hardy had 16 points apiece and Jonah Antonio hit five 3-pointers and scored 15, all in the second half. Mbacke Dio had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (10-1, 5-1 Mountain West Conference), who have won six of their last seven games. Coleman and Hardy, who scored 13 points after the break, had eight assists apiece.

Seneca Knight scored a career-high 30 points for the Spartans (6-13, 2-5), who were outrebounded 45-23 and let UNLV shoot 55%.

Antonio's 3-pointer 3 1/2 minutes into the second half gave UNLV a 48-38 lead and started a 12-2 run. Antonio had another three in the 2 1/2 surge.

San Jose State whittled the deficit to 10 near the midway point but a 9-0 restored the comfortable margin.

1st Half
SJST Spartans 32
UNLV Rebels 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UNLV  
19:39 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made alley-oop shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 0-2
19:07 +2 Brae Ivey made jump shot 2-2
19:07   Shooting foul on Jonah Antonio  
19:07   Brae Ivey missed free throw  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
18:39   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
18:26   Christian Anigwe missed layup  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
18:15   Bad pass turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
18:03   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
17:51   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
17:28   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
17:28 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
17:28   Seneca Knight missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
17:12 +2 Nick Blair made layup, assist by Cheikh Mbacke Diong 3-4
16:59 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ralph Agee 6-4
16:43 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Blair 6-7
16:15   Omari Moore missed jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
16:06   Shooting foul on Omari Moore  
16:06   Marvin Coleman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:06 +1 Marvin Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-8
15:55   Seneca Knight missed floating jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
15:38 +2 Amauri Hardy made driving layup 6-10
15:20   Ralph Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
14:53   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
14:42   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed hook shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
14:29   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
14:06 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made alley-oop shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 6-12
13:46   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
13:30   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
13:25   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
13:13   Bad pass turnover on Brae Ivey, stolen by Donnie Tillman  
13:06   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on San Jose State  
13:06   Amauri Hardy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:06 +1 Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-13
12:50 +2 Vitaliy Shibel made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy 6-15
12:34   Shooting foul on Amauri Hardy  
12:34   Seneca Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:34 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-15
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Donnie Tillman, stolen by Richard Washington  
12:12   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
11:53   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
11:40 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Donnie Tillman 7-17
11:06   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
11:06 +1 Ralph Agee made 1st of 2 free throws 8-17
11:06 +1 Ralph Agee made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-17
10:46   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
10:35   Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
10:09   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
9:45   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
9:45 +1 Donnie Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 9-18
9:45 +1 Donnie Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-19
9:33   Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
9:25   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Hamilton, stolen by Zach Chappell  
9:18 +2 Zach Chappell made layup 11-19
9:04   Bad pass turnover on Donnie Tillman, stolen by Christian Anigwe  
8:58 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 14-19
8:28   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
8:15   Shooting foul on Seneca Knight  
8:15 +1 Nick Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
8:15 +1 Nick Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-21
7:46   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
7:35   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
7:26   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
7:26 +1 Nick Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 14-22
7:26   Nick Blair missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
7:13   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
7:13 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 15-22
7:13 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
6:47   Personal foul on Trey Smith  
6:47 +1 Marvin Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws 16-23
6:47 +1 Marvin Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
6:38 +2 Seneca Knight made driving layup 18-24
6:32   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman  
6:03 +2 Ralph Agee made layup, assist by Brae Ivey 20-24
5:57   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
5:57 +1 Marvin Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
5:57 +1 Marvin Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
5:36   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
5:33   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
5:33   Christian Anigwe missed free throw  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
5:21   Shooting foul on Christian Anigwe  
5:21 +1 Donnie Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
5:21 +1 Donnie Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-28
5:04   Personal foul on Donnie Tillman  
5:04 +1 Christian Anigwe made 1st of 2 free throws 21-28
5:04   Christian Anigwe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
4:53   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Hamilton, stolen by Trey Smith  
4:38 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 24-28
4:26   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
4:18   Brae Ivey missed layup  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
4:12 +2 Christian Anigwe made dunk 26-28
4:00   Personal foul on Trey Smith  
4:00 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 26-29
4:00 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-30
3:36   Lost ball turnover on Christian Anigwe, stolen by Bryce Hamilton  
3:18   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
3:16   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
3:12   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe  
3:12   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
2:53 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 26-32
2:38   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
2:38 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 27-32
2:38 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-32
2:19   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
2:01 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Anigwe 31-32
1:49 +2 Marvin Coleman made driving layup 31-34
1:36   Seneca Knight missed layup  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
1:29 +2 Bryce Hamilton made dunk, assist by Donnie Tillman 31-36
1:00   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
45.0   Shooting foul on Brae Ivey  
45.0 +1 Donnie Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 31-37
45.0 +1 Donnie Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-38
34.0   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
34.0   Seneca Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
34.0 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-38
6.0   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
0.0   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SJST Spartans 55
UNLV Rebels 60

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
19:30   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
19:14   Ralph Agee missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
19:01   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
18:56 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup 32-40
18:31   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
18:23   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
18:23 +1 Donnie Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 32-41
18:23 +1 Donnie Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-42
18:08   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
18:08 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 33-42
18:08 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-42
17:51   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
17:49   Personal foul on Christian Anigwe  
17:43   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed hook shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
17:28 +2 Eduardo Lane made hook shot 36-42
17:20   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman  
17:10   Eduardo Lane missed layup  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
17:02 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 36-45
16:49 +2 Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Eduardo Lane 38-45
16:41   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
16:33 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 38-48
16:14   Traveling violation turnover on Omari Moore  
15:56 +2 Donnie Tillman made layup 38-50
15:41   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Eduardo Lane  
15:26 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 38-53
15:10 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey 41-53
14:57   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Offensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
14:41 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy 41-55
14:29   Zach Chappell missed layup, blocked by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:13   Donnie Tillman missed jump shot  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
14:06 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 41-57
13:49   Shooting foul on Bryce Hamilton  
13:49 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 42-57
13:49 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-57
13:38   Jonah Antonio missed jump shot  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
13:32   Bad pass turnover on Amauri Hardy  
13:08   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Richard Washington  
13:02   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
13:03   Personal foul on Jonah Antonio  
12:53   Ralph Agee missed jump shot  
12:51   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
12:37 +2 Christian Anigwe made dunk, assist by Ralph Agee 45-57
12:20 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 45-60
12:08