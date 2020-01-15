SMU
White leads Houston past SMU 71-62

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) Fabian White Jr. recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry Houston to a 71-62 win over SMU on Wednesday night.

Caleb Mills had 15 points for Houston (13-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Nate Hinton added 14 points and nine rebounds. DeJon Jarreau had eight rebounds.

The Cougars have won seven of the last eight games and 11 of their last 13.

SMU scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kendric Davis had 19 points and six assists for the Mustangs (12-4, 2-2). Feron Hunt added 14 points and four blocks. Tyson Jolly had eight rebounds.

Houston takes on No. 16 Wichita State on the road on Saturday. SMU plays Temple at home on Saturday.

---

---

1st Half
SMU Mustangs 20
HOU Cougars 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:38 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot 0-2
19:12 +2 Feron Hunt made layup 2-2
18:50 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 2-5
18:26   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
18:19   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Ethan Chargois  
18:06   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:51   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:39   Lost ball turnover on Chris Harris Jr., stolen by Isiaha Mike  
17:31   Ethan Chargois missed layup  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
17:18   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Kendric Davis  
17:09 +2 Feron Hunt made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 4-5
16:56 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot, assist by Fabian White Jr. 4-7
16:32 +3 Feron Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 7-7
16:06   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
15:56   Feron Hunt missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Houston  
15:41   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
15:29   Tyson Jolly missed layup  
15:27   Offensive rebound by SMU  
15:20   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
14:58   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Hinton  
14:42 +2 Kendric Davis made jump shot 9-7
14:19   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
13:58   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
13:47   Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
13:38 +2 DeJon Jarreau made driving layup, assist by Nate Hinton 9-9
13:15   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
13:13   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by DeJon Jarreau  
13:09   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
13:09 +1 Marcus Sasser made 1st of 2 free throws 9-10
13:09 +1 Marcus Sasser made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-11
12:50   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
12:40   DeJon Jarreau missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
12:23   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
12:21 +2 Isiaha Mike made layup 11-11
12:02 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Gorham 11-14
11:36   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
11:27   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by SMU  
11:25   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
11:09 +2 Feron Hunt made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 13-14
10:49 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 13-16
10:28 +2 Kendric Davis made layup 15-16
10:28   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
10:28   Kendric Davis missed free throw  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
10:18   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Feron Hunt  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
10:05 +2 Nate Hinton made dunk, assist by Quentin Grimes 15-18
10:05   Shooting foul on Everett Ray  
10:05   Nate Hinton missed free throw  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
9:57   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
9:41   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham  
9:39   Offensive rebound by SMU  
9:36   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Everett Ray  
9:19 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendric Davis 17-18
8:57   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
8:54   Jumpball received by SMU  
8:41   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Quentin Grimes  
8:33 +2 Quentin Grimes made driving layup 17-20
8:11   Feron Hunt missed jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
7:50 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brison Gresham 17-23
7:25   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed layup  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
7:17 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 17-26
6:56   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Houston  
6:34   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
6:29   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
6:13   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
6:13 +1 Feron Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws 18-26
6:13   Feron Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
6:04   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
5:56   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
5:54   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
5:32   Feron Hunt missed jump shot  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
5:25   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
5:23   Traveling violation turnover on Tyson Jolly  
5:08   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
4:56   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Houston  
4:54   Personal foul on Tyson Jolly  
4:49   Quentin Grimes missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
4:47   Kendric Davis missed layup, blocked by DeJon Jarreau  
4:45   Offensive rebound by SMU  
4:37   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
4:18 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau 18-28
3:48   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
3:48   Kendric Davis missed free throw  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
3:31 +2 Nate Hinton made driving layup 18-30
3:08 +2 Isiah Jasey made layup, assist by Ethan Chargois 20-30
2:40   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
2:38   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
2:34   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
2:24   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Quentin Grimes  
2:12   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
1:55   Jumpball received by Houston  
1:55   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Nate Hinton  
1:42   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Hinton  
1:21   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed layup  
1:19   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
1:09   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
50.0   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
42.0   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
34.0   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
16.0   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Houston  
3.0   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
3.0 +1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 20-31
3.0   Caleb Mills missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3.0   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SMU Mustangs 42
HOU Cougars 40

Time Team Play Score
19:35 +2 Tyson Jolly made jump shot 22-31
19:12   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
19:03 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 25-31
18:49   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
18:43 +2 Fabian White Jr. made dunk 25-33
18:21 +2 Isiaha Mike made driving layup 27-33
18:04   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Tyson Jolly  
17:55   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
17:47   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
17:36 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup 27-35
17:35   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
17:35 +1 Fabian White Jr. made free throw 27-36
17:19 +2 Feron Hunt made driving layup 29-36
17:06   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
16:58   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
16:50 +3 Ethan Chargois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 32-36
16:25 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 32-38
16:03   Feron Hunt missed layup  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
15:55   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
15:41 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 34-38
15:41   Shooting foul on Caleb Mills  
15:42   Kendric Davis missed free throw  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
15:23 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 34-40
15:03   Tyson Jolly missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
14:54   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
14:54   Chris Harris Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:54 +1 Chris Harris Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-41
14:35 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 37-41
14:04   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
13:49   Lost ball turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by Feron Hunt  
13:45   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Nate Hinton  
13:41   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
13:31 +2 Everett Ray made layup, assist by Isiaha Mike 39-41
13:31   Shooting foul on Caleb Mills  
13:31   Everett Ray missed free throw  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
13:15 +2 Caleb Mills made driving layup 39-43
13:15   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
13:15 +1 Caleb Mills made free throw 39-44
12:49   Shooting foul on Caleb Mills  
12:49 +1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 40-44
12:49 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-44
12:33 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 41-46
12:02   Ethan Chargois missed jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Houston  
12:00   Personal foul on CJ White  
11:45   Chris Harris Jr. missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
11:18 +2 Kendric Davis made turnaround jump shot 43-46
10:59 +3 DeJon Jarreau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 43-49
10:37 +2 Kendric Davis made turnaround jump shot 45-49
10:22   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
10:19 +2 Nate Hinton made dunk 45-51
10:19   Shooting foul on Everett Ray  
10:17 +1 Nate Hinton made free throw 45-52
10:04   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
10:01 +2 Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by Tyson Jolly 47-52
9:43   Fabian White Jr. missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt  
9:41   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
9:38   Out of bounds turnover on Quentin Grimes  
9:22   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
8:55