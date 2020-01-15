|
20:00
Jumpball received by Houston
19:38
+2
Fabian White Jr. made jump shot
0-2
19:12
+2
Feron Hunt made layup
2-2
18:50
+3
Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
2-5
18:26
Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:24
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
18:19
Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Ethan Chargois
18:06
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:04
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
17:51
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:49
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
17:39
Lost ball turnover on Chris Harris Jr., stolen by Isiaha Mike
17:31
Ethan Chargois missed layup
17:29
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
17:18
Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Kendric Davis
17:09
+2
Feron Hunt made layup, assist by Kendric Davis
4-5
16:56
+2
DeJon Jarreau made jump shot, assist by Fabian White Jr.
4-7
16:32
+3
Feron Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
7-7
16:06
Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
16:04
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
15:56
Feron Hunt missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.
15:54
Defensive rebound by Houston
15:41
Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
15:39
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
15:29
Tyson Jolly missed layup
15:27
Offensive rebound by SMU
15:20
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:18
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
14:58
Traveling violation turnover on Nate Hinton
14:42
+2
Kendric Davis made jump shot
9-7
14:19
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:17
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
13:58
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:56
Offensive rebound by Kendric Davis
13:47
Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Fabian White Jr.
13:38
+2
DeJon Jarreau made driving layup, assist by Nate Hinton
9-9
13:15
Kendric Davis missed jump shot
13:13
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
13:09
Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by DeJon Jarreau
13:09
Shooting foul on Kendric Davis
13:09
+1
Marcus Sasser made 1st of 2 free throws
9-10
13:09
+1
Marcus Sasser made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-11
12:50
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:48
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
12:40
DeJon Jarreau missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt
12:38
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
12:23
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:21
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
12:21
+2
Isiaha Mike made layup
11-11
12:02
+3
Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Gorham
11-14
11:36
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot
11:34
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
11:27
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
11:25
Defensive rebound by SMU
11:25
Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.
11:09
+2
Feron Hunt made layup, assist by Kendric Davis
13-14
10:49
+2
Caleb Mills made jump shot
13-16
10:28
+2
Kendric Davis made layup
15-16
10:28
Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.
10:28
Kendric Davis missed free throw
10:28
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
10:18
Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Feron Hunt
10:16
Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
10:05
+2
Nate Hinton made dunk, assist by Quentin Grimes
15-18
10:05
Shooting foul on Everett Ray
10:05
Nate Hinton missed free throw
10:05
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
9:57
Personal foul on Brison Gresham
9:41
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham
9:39
Offensive rebound by SMU
9:36
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot
9:34
Offensive rebound by Everett Ray
9:19
+2
Emmanuel Bandoumel made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendric Davis
17-18
8:57
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:55
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
8:54
Jumpball received by SMU
8:41
Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Quentin Grimes
8:33
+2
Quentin Grimes made driving layup
17-20
8:11
Feron Hunt missed jump shot
8:09
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
7:50
+3
Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brison Gresham
17-23
7:25
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed layup
7:23
Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham
7:17
+3
Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
17-26
6:56
Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:54
Defensive rebound by Houston
6:34
Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:32
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
6:29
Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.
6:13
Shooting foul on Brison Gresham
6:13
+1
Feron Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws
18-26
6:13
Feron Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:13
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
6:04
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
6:02
Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
5:56
Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:54
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
5:54
Personal foul on Nate Hinton
5:32
Feron Hunt missed jump shot
5:30
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
5:25
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot
5:23
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
5:23
Traveling violation turnover on Tyson Jolly
5:08
Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:06
Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
4:56
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:54
Offensive rebound by Houston
4:54
Personal foul on Tyson Jolly
4:49
Quentin Grimes missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt
4:47
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
4:47
Kendric Davis missed layup, blocked by DeJon Jarreau
4:45
Offensive rebound by SMU
4:37
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:35
Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
4:18
+2
Fabian White Jr. made layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau
18-28
3:48
Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.
3:48
Kendric Davis missed free throw
3:48
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
3:31
+2
Nate Hinton made driving layup
18-30
3:08
+2
Isiah Jasey made layup, assist by Ethan Chargois
20-30
2:40
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
2:38
Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
2:34
DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
2:32
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
2:24
Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Quentin Grimes
2:12
DeJon Jarreau missed layup
2:10
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
1:55
Jumpball received by Houston
1:55
Lost ball turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Nate Hinton
1:42
Traveling violation turnover on Nate Hinton
1:21
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed layup
1:19
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
1:09
Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:07
Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
50.0
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
48.0
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
42.0
Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel
34.0
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
32.0
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
16.0
CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot
14.0
Defensive rebound by Houston
3.0
Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly
3.0
+1
Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws
20-31
3.0
Caleb Mills missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3.0
Defensive rebound by CJ White
0.0
End of period
