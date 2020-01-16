STNFRD
Stanford beats UCLA 74-59 for 1st win at Pauley in 15 years

  • Jan 16, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Tyrell Terry scored a career-high 24 points and Pac-12-leading Stanford defeated UCLA 74-59 on Wednesday night for the Cardinal's first victory at Pauley Pavilion since 2004-05.

Stanford (15-2, 4-0 Pac-12) has won three in a row and eight of nine. The Cardinal is the only undefeated team in league play and is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2003-04.

Fellow freshman Spencer Jones added 14 points for Stanford, which was playing its first Pac-12 road game of the season.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points and Jalen Hill added 14 with 12 rebounds for the Bruins (8-9, 1-3), who are mired in their second three-game skid of the season. They had won 13 straight home games against the Cardinal dating to 2005-06.

UCLA closed within one early in the second half on a layup by Jaquez. But the Bruins got no closer.

Stanford launched a 12-2 run, including seven in a row, to go up 50-39. Hill's offensive foul gave the ball back to the Cardinal and UCLA coach Mick Cronin was left shaking his head and smiling.

Stanford's Oscar da Silva was held to six points with four fouls. He came in averaging a team-high 16.5.

Cronin was called for a technical late in the game that led to two free throws by Terry. The Cardinal freshman scored 13 straight points, capped by a 3-pointer that beat the shot clock and extended Stanford's lead to 71-52.

The Cardinal raced to an 18-9 lead to open the game, making 7 of 10 field goals while the Bruins missed seven of their first 10.

But UCLA turned things around quickly, putting together runs of 9-0 and 11-0 to take its first lead, 29-22. The Bruins made six consecutive field goals during one stretch of the 20-4 spurt in which seven different players scored. David Singleton had five points.

Stanford regrouped and outscored UCLA 11-2 to end the half leading 33-31.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal is getting strong production from its youngsters despite da Silva's foul trouble. Terry came in averaging 15.3 points and had a career night.

UCLA: The Bruins also lost three straight games to conclude non-conference play in December, and now they're in the same downward spiral a scant two weeks later. They've lost two straight games giving up 74 points.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Visits Southern California on Saturday in the midst of a three-game road trip.

UCLA: Hosts California on Sunday to close their only three-game homestand of league play.

---

1st Half
STNFRD Cardinal 33
UCLA Bruins 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCLA  
19:41   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
19:18 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 3-0
18:58   Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry  
18:59 +1 Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
18:59   Tyger Campbell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
18:42 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva 6-1
18:26   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
18:06   David Singleton missed jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
17:58   Jalen Hill missed layup  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
17:52 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 9-1
17:40 +3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hill 9-4
17:15   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:05   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
16:58   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
16:34   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Jones  
16:22   Jalen Hill missed hook shot, blocked by Lukas Kisunas  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
15:58   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
15:38 +3 Tyger Campbell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hill 9-7
15:19 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 11-7
14:57   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith  
14:41 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 13-7
14:41   Shooting foul on David Singleton  
14:41   Daejon Davis missed free throw  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
14:13   Traveling violation turnover on Jules Bernard  
14:05   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
14:01 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made dunk, assist by Prince Ali 13-9
13:49   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by Tyger Campbell  
13:41   Tyger Campbell missed layup, blocked by Daejon Davis  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
13:24   Isaac White missed layup, blocked by Cody Riley  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
13:24 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 15-9
13:01   Prince Ali missed layup  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
12:53   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
12:53 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 16-9
12:53   Tyrell Terry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
12:36   Lost ball turnover on Jake Kyman, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
12:32 +2 Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Tyrell Terry 18-9
12:21 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made hook shot 18-11
12:06   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
11:55   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
11:46   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Hill  
11:27   Traveling violation turnover on Oscar da Silva  
11:14 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made jump shot 18-13
10:47   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
10:25   David Singleton missed layup  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
10:23 +2 Jalen Hill made dunk 18-15
10:23   Shooting foul on Isaac White  
10:23 +1 Jalen Hill made free throw 18-16
10:07   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
9:53   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
9:40   Chris Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Bryce Wills  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
9:33 +2 David Singleton made jump shot 18-18
9:15   Shooting foul on Jake Kyman  
9:15 +1 Daejon Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 19-18
9:15 +1 Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
9:01   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith  
8:52   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
8:41   Personal foul on David Singleton  
8:21 +2 James Keefe made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 22-18
8:03 +2 Chris Smith made dunk, assist by Cody Riley 22-20
7:32   Daejon Davis missed layup  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
7:26   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Alex Olesinski  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
7:20 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot 22-23
6:58   Traveling violation turnover on Daejon Davis  
6:34 +2 Cody Riley made jump shot, assist by Chris Smith 22-25
6:13   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
5:57 +2 Jake Kyman made jump shot, assist by David Singleton 22-27
5:43   Personal foul on Alex Olesinski  
5:24   Traveling violation turnover on Oscar da Silva  
4:55 +2 Alex Olesinski made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 22-29
4:30 +2 Bryce Wills made jump shot 24-29
4:06   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Riley  
3:49 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 26-29
3:34   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
3:22   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
3:16   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
2:53   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
2:46   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
2:22 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot 29-29
1:58   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Alex Olesinski  
1:56   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
1:51 +2 Jalen Hill made dunk, assist by Tyger Campbell 29-31
1:38   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Tyger Campbell  
1:31   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
1:25 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 31-31
1:05   Lost ball turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by Daejon Davis  
1:01 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 33-31
38.0   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
32.0   Personal foul on Tyger Campbell  
32.0   Jaiden Delaire missed free throw  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
3.0   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STNFRD Cardinal 41
UCLA Bruins 28

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
19:32   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
19:25   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Hill  
19:06   Daejon Davis missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
19:04   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
18:52   Jalen Hill missed layup  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:42 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot 36-31
18:17 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made dunk, assist by Tyger Campbell 36-33
17:47   Bryce Wills missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
17:43 +2 Spencer Jones made layup 38-33
17:30   Offensive foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:30   Turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:12   Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Jalen Hill  
17:11   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
16:49   Jumpball received by UCLA  
16:41   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
16:31   Offensive foul on Bryce Wills  
16:31   Turnover on Bryce Wills  
16:15   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
16:13   Personal foul on James Keefe  
16:11 +2 Jalen Hill made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 38-35
15:47   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
15:25 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup, assist by Tyger Campbell 38-37
14:59   Daejon Davis missed layup  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
14:47   Jalen Hill missed layup  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
14:39   Shooting foul on Jake Kyman  
14:39 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 39-37
14:39 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-37
14:18   Jake Kyman missed jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
14:10 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup, assist by Spencer Jones 42-37
13:47   Jalen Hill missed jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
13:28 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Kisunas 45-37
13:09   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
13:09 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 45-38
13:09 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-39
12:52 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup, assist by Spencer Jones 47-39
12:39   Offensive foul on Jalen Hill  
12:39   Turnover on Jalen Hill  
12:20   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by Jalen Hill  
12:20   Personal foul on Daejon Davis  
12:11   Offensive foul on Jalen Hill  
12:11   Turnover on Jalen Hill  
11:59 +2 Lukas Kisunas made dunk, assist by Tyrell Terry 49-39
11:48   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
11:28   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
11:28   Shooting foul on David Singleton  
11:28 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 1st of 2 free throws 50-39
11:28   Jaiden Delaire missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
11:05   Jaiden Delaire missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Alex Olesinski  
10:56 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Olesinski 50-42
10:37   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
10:07   Alex Olesinski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
9:41 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup, assist by Jaiden Delaire 52-42
9:26 +2 Jalen Hill made layup, assist by David Singleton 52-44
8:59   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
8:46   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith  
8:30   Shooting foul on Jake Kyman  
8:30 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 53-44
8:30 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-44
8:02   Jake Kyman missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
7:54 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup, assist by Bryce Wills 56-44
7:33   Traveling violation turnover on Jules Bernard  
7:16   Jaiden Delaire missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
7:10 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 58-44
7:03   Shooting foul on Jaiden Delaire  
7:03 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 58-45
7:03 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-46
6:51   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
6:51   Bryce Wills missed free throw  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
6:36   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
6:19   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
6:19 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 59-46
6:19 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-46
6:05   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
6:05   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed free throw