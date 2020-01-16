|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UCLA
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Chris Smith missed jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry
|
|
19:18
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
3-0
|
18:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry
|
|
18:59
|
|
+1
|
Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-1
|
18:59
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry
|
|
18:42
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva
|
6-1
|
18:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Wills
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
David Singleton missed jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Jalen Hill missed layup
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones
|
|
17:52
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis
|
9-1
|
17:40
|
|
+3
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hill
|
9-4
|
17:15
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Oscar da Silva
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Jones
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Jalen Hill missed hook shot, blocked by Lukas Kisunas
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Smith
|
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
Tyger Campbell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hill
|
9-7
|
15:19
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made layup
|
11-7
|
14:57
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Daejon Davis made layup
|
13-7
|
14:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Singleton
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Daejon Davis missed free throw
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jules Bernard
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. made dunk, assist by Prince Ali
|
13-9
|
13:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by Tyger Campbell
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell missed layup, blocked by Daejon Davis
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac White
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Isaac White missed layup, blocked by Cody Riley
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas
|
|
13:24
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made layup
|
15-9
|
13:01
|
|
|
Prince Ali missed layup
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|
|
12:53
|
|
+1
|
Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-9
|
12:53
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jake Kyman, stolen by Tyrell Terry
|
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
18-9
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. made hook shot
|
18-11
|
12:06
|
|
|
Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by UCLA
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Hill
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Oscar da Silva
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. made jump shot
|
18-13
|
10:47
|
|
|
Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
David Singleton missed layup
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill
|
|
10:23
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill made dunk
|
18-15
|
10:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaac White
|
|
10:23
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Hill made free throw
|
18-16
|
10:07
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Smith
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Smith
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Chris Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Bryce Wills
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Smith
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
David Singleton made jump shot
|
18-18
|
9:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake Kyman
|
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Daejon Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-18
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-18
|
9:01
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Singleton
|
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
James Keefe made layup, assist by Daejon Davis
|
22-18
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Chris Smith made dunk, assist by Cody Riley
|
22-20
|
7:32
|
|
|
Daejon Davis missed layup
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Alex Olesinski
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cody Riley
|
|
7:20
|
|
+3
|
David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
22-23
|
6:58
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Daejon Davis
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley made jump shot, assist by Chris Smith
|
22-25
|
6:13
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Singleton
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Jake Kyman made jump shot, assist by David Singleton
|
22-27
|
5:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Olesinski
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Oscar da Silva
|
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Alex Olesinski made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell
|
22-29
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made jump shot
|
24-29
|
4:06
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cody Riley
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis
|
26-29
|
3:34
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell missed jump shot
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daejon Davis
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Smith
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Oscar da Silva
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stanford
|
|
2:22
|
|
+3
|
Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot
|
29-29
|
1:58
|
|
|
Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Olesinski
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire
|
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill made dunk, assist by Tyger Campbell
|
29-31
|
1:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Tyger Campbell
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell missed layup
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Tyrell Terry made layup, assist by Daejon Davis
|
31-31
|
1:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by Daejon Davis
|
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Daejon Davis made layup
|
33-31
|
38.0
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyger Campbell
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire missed free throw
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|