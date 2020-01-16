TEXAS
OKLAST

No Text

Hepa, Ramey help Texas beat Oklahoma State 76-64

  • AP
  • Jan 16, 2020

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Courtney Ramey was pulled from the starting lineup for several games, and while his minutes remained about the same, he still didn’t like it. But instead of sulking, he worked harder, played better and has returned to his role of starting guard.

Ramey had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Kamaka Hepa scored 13 of his career-high 15 points in the second half, to help lead Texas to a 76-64 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Texas coach Shaka Smart is impressed with the way Ramey responded, including his 11 points and season-high eight assists in last Saturday’s 64-50 victory over Kansas State.

“He was terrific,” Smart said. “Just his spirit, it’s two games in a row now where he’s really impacted us with an infectious spirit, especially in practice.

"He had a rough stretch there in December where he wasn’t quite himself, in practice, in games, but I give him a lot of credit. When he was taken out of the lineup, he looked at himself in the mirror and said, ‘Okay, I need to be better and here are some areas where I need to be better.’ I think he’s responded well.”

Andrew Jones also had 14 points, Jase Febres scored 13 and Matt Coleman III added 10 for Texas (12-4, 2-2 Big 12), which won its second in a row after going 1-3 in its previous four.

“It’s about building on the good things you do,” Smart said. “I think for our team, understanding that two games in a row now, it’s been far from perfect, but our players have to drive who we are and what we’re about on the floor, and that starts on the defensive end.”

Freshman Kalib Boone set new career highs with 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Oklahoma State (9-7, 0-4), which is now 2-7 in its last nine and one of two remaining teams (Kansas State) without a win in Big 12 play.

“We got some correctable errors there, so that’s encouraging,” said Cowboys coach Mike Boynton. “I’m encouraged that our kids are in a positive frame of mind, believing that they can get this thing turned around. I do believe that we’re getting better. It’s hard to really see positives when you’re losing, though, if we’re being honest. There’s a lot of fight in there. I like what I see in terms of the progress of a lot of our young guys.”

Coming off the win over Kansas State in which they held the Wildcats to just 23 points and 30% shooting in the second half, Texas continued its defensive excellence Wednesday.

Oklahoma State shot just 33.3% in the first half (10 of 30) and 40.3% (25 of 62) overall.

“I think our calling card today was our defense,” Ramey said. “We played with a lot of effort, we played physical. They got a couple of good looks but we limited those. I think these last two games are who we want to be. I think it’s who we have to be to contend in this league.”

This marked the fourth straight game in which the Cowboys experienced shooting issues, all losses. They had scored 50 points or fewer in each of their three previous outings, shooting 30.2% or less from the floor in each contest.

After connecting on just three 3-pointers on 39 attempts over the last two games combined, the Cowboys, who average 28.5% on the season, managed to knock down six 3s on 15 attempts on Wednesday.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: After leading by around 10 points for most of the first half, the Longhorns saw their lead shrink to 33-29 early in the second half. But a 12-0 run over the next three-plus minutes pushed the Texas advantage back into double digits. Part of that run included two 3-pointers, as the Longhorns made 15 of 32 from beyond the arc (46.9%) overall. After connecting on 10 of 23 on 3s (43.5%) in their previous game against Kansas State, Texas is now 5-1 in six games this season when hitting double-digit 3s.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys’ shooting woes continued as they fell behind early and seemed to be chasing the game all evening. Texas jumped to a 15-4 lead over the first eight minutes as Oklahoma State shot just 2 of 12 from the floor. While the Cowboys battled back to pull to within 18-15 with 7:10 remaining in the opening half, the Longhorns scored the next eight points to restore a double-digit lead and kept their advantage around that mark for the next six-plus minutes. Several times over the rest of the night they managed to get to within four or six points, but the Cowboys couldn’t get any closer.

TIP-INS

Oklahoma State leading scorer Lindy Waters, who entered the day averaging 12.0 points per game but had zero in the Cowboys’ last game, a 52-40 loss at TCU last Saturday, didn’t score until nearly seven minutes into the second half. After going 0 for 8 from the field against TCU, Waters ended up with nine points (on 3-of-9 shooting) and four rebounds. … Texas, which led the entire game from wire-to-wire, recorded a season-high 11 blocked shots, while Oklahoma State had just two. … Oklahoma State’s bench outscored the Longhorns’ reserves 32-18. … The teams were even in rebounds, 36-36.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns return home to face No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The path doesn’t get any easier for the Cowboys, who remain home to host No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
TEXAS Longhorns 31
OKLAST Cowboys 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
19:37   Traveling violation turnover on Thomas Dziagwa  
19:13 +2 Jericho Sims made jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 2-0
18:50   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
18:40   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
18:29   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
18:22   Jase Febres missed jump shot, blocked by Yor Anei  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Jase Febres  
18:14   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
18:04   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Jericho Sims  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
17:45 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 5-0
17:18   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
17:10   Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Ramey  
16:41   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot, blocked by Jericho Sims  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
16:41 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 5-2
16:20   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
16:11   Traveling violation turnover on Avery Anderson III  
15:57   Traveling violation turnover on Jericho Sims  
15:36   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
15:23   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
15:14   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
15:02   Bad pass turnover on Jase Febres  
14:37 +2 Avery Anderson III made jump shot 5-4
14:21 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jericho Sims 8-4
14:13   Lost ball turnover on Avery Anderson III, stolen by Kai Jones  
14:11   Offensive foul on Kai Jones  
14:11   Turnover on Kai Jones  
13:52   Hidde Roessink missed jump shot, blocked by Kai Jones  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
13:42   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
13:34   Chris Harris Jr. missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
13:21 +2 Andrew Jones made jump shot 10-4
13:01   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
12:50   Personal foul on Lindy Waters III  
12:41   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
12:32 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kai Jones 13-4
12:18   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Will Baker  
12:15 +2 Andrew Jones made dunk, assist by Will Baker 15-4
12:01 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 15-7
11:40   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
11:30   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
11:15   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
11:13   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
10:57   Shooting foul on Jericho Sims  
10:57 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 15-8
10:57   Kalib Boone missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
10:34 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 18-8
10:27   Traveling violation turnover on Avery Anderson III  
10:18   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
10:12   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot, blocked by Avery Anderson III  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
10:00   Lindy Waters III missed layup  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
9:47   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
9:38   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
9:27   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
9:17   Kalib Boone missed layup  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
9:08 +2 Keylan Boone made layup 18-10
9:03   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
8:55   Traveling violation turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
8:46   Keylan Boone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
8:35 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keylan Boone 18-13
8:07   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
7:44   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
7:42   Personal foul on Keylan Boone  
7:26   Bad pass turnover on Kamaka Hepa, stolen by Kalib Boone  
7:10 +2 Kalib Boone made layup, assist by Keylan Boone 18-15
6:58   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Likekele  
6:39 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 21-15
6:17   Offensive foul on Lindy Waters III  
6:17   Turnover on Lindy Waters III  
6:00 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 24-15
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Matt Coleman III  
5:46   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
5:27 +2 Kamaka Hepa made layup, assist by Matt Coleman III 26-15
5:11   Avery Anderson III missed jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
5:03   Kalib Boone missed jump shot, blocked by Kamaka Hepa  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
4:48   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
4:38   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
4:23 +2 Keylan Boone made layup, assist by Kalib Boone 26-17
4:03 +3 Kai Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jase Febres 29-17
3:53   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
3:41   Avery Anderson III missed jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
3:12   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
2:56   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
2:50   Kalib Boone missed layup  
2:48   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
2:48   Shooting foul on Courtney Ramey  
2:48 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 29-18
2:48   Kalib Boone missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
2:26   Kai Jones missed jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
2:06   Kalib Boone missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
1:36   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
1:31 +2 Avery Anderson III made dunk 29-20
1:10   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
1:10 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 30-20
1:10 +1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-20
56.0 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made jump shot 31-22
27.0   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
20.0 +3 Chris Harris Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 31-25
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXAS Longhorns 45
OKLAST Cowboys 39

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
19:32 +2 Kamaka Hepa made dunk 33-25
19:07   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot, blocked by Jericho Sims  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
19:05   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
18:46   Jericho Sims missed layup  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
18:35 +2 Kalib Boone made jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 33-27
18:09   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
17:54   Personal foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
17:54   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
17:46 +2 Cameron McGriff made dunk 33-29
17:28 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 35-29
17:09   Personal foul on Jase Febres  
17:06   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
17:04   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot, blocked by Kai Jones  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
16:52   Kai Jones missed layup  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
16:29   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
16:29 +2 Jase Febres made dunk, assist by Andrew Jones 37-29
16:09   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
15:52 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 40-29
15:34   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
15:13 +3 Kamaka Hepa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 43-29
14:50   Lost ball turnover on Lindy Waters III  
14:42 +2 Kamaka Hepa made dunk, assist by Jase Febres 45-29
14:29   Avery Anderson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Hidde Roessink  
14:27   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
14:17   Shooting foul on Jase Febres  
14:17 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 45-30
14:17 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-31
13:54 +2 Jase Febres made jump shot, assist by Kamaka Hepa 47-31
13:31   Hidde Roessink missed dunk, blocked by Kai Jones  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
13:18   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
13:11 +2 Lindy Waters III made layup 47-33
13:02 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 50-33
12:50 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 50-35
12:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Texas  
12:37   Turnover on Texas  
12:37 +1 Lindy Waters III made free throw 50-36
12:31   Shooting foul on Keylan Boone  
12:31   Kai Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:31 +1 Kai Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-36
12:31 +1 Kai Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-36
12:18 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Anderson III 51-39
12:02   Personal foul on Avery Anderson III  
11:53   Offensive foul on Kai Jones  
11:53   Turnover on Kai Jones  
11:38 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 51-41
11:14   Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Avery Anderson III  
11:01   Kalib Boone missed layup  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
10:59 +2 Kalib Boone made layup 51-43
10:40   Personal foul on Kalib Boone  
10:31   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Jase Febres  
10:14   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
10:06   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
9:58 +2 Kalib Boone made dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele 51-45
9:30   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
9:21   Isaac Likekele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
8:58 +3 Kamaka Hepa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jericho Sims 54-45
8:44   Shooting foul on Jase Febres  
8:44   Isaac Likekele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:44 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-46
8:30   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
8:24   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
8:24 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 54-47