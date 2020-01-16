VANDY
Whitt Jr. scores 30 to lead Arkansas past Vanderbilt 75-55

  • AP
  • Jan 16, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Jimmy Whitt Jr. raised both arms in the air and flashed three fingers on his left half and a zero on the right to the Arkansas bench.

Whitt's career-best 30 points helped the Razorbacks to a 75-55 win against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. The senior graduate transfer from SMU scored in a variety of ways that included inside dunks and a mid-range jump shot. He also attempted his first 3-pointer of the season at the end of the first half that drew iron but did not fall. It was one of his few misses on the night.

''I think scoring is more of a rhythm,'' said Whitt, who hit 6 of his first 7 shot attempts. ''When you can come out and hit your first couple of shots, you see it go in and you get your confidence. You sort of get into that zone early and that helped me see a couple of shots go in early.''

Whitt scored 17 points in the first half to help Arkansas (14-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) take a 34-28 halftime lead.

Vanderbilt, which has lost 23 straight SEC games, was able to hang close early in the second half. The Commodores (8-8, 0-3) trailed 37-33 after Saben Lee completed a three-point play with 17:24 left. Lee led the Commodores with 17 points, all in the second half.

Arkansas sophomore Isaiah Joe, who scored 34 points against Ole Miss on Saturday, was held scoreless in the first half. But he drained back-to-back 3-pointers to give Arkansas a 43-33 lead, and Whitt added a dunk to complete an 8-0 run and the Razorbacks were never seriously threatened the rest of the second half.

''Jimmy was just so good tonight finding open gaps against their defense,'' said Arkansas first-year coach Eric Musselman. ''He's a tough matchup for the opposition. They have to decide if they want to play a taller guy on him or match him up with a guard. When a taller guy is on him, he does a great job of being able to use his quickness.''

Whitt's scoring helped the Razorbacks overcome an off night from Mason Jones, who scored just one point. Whitt is the third Arkansas player to score 30 in a game this season, along with Joe and Jones.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas' win likely doesn't do much for its RPI against a struggling Vanderbilt, which is without one of the SEC's top scorers in Aaron Nesmith, who suffered a stress fracture in his foot last week. Nesmith was averaging 23 points per game.

BENCH BONANZA

Arkansas got big point production off the bench as Reggie Chaney scored 14 points and had two assists. Chaney was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor and 2-of-2 at the free-throw line.

THEY SAID IT

''I just lost the leading scorer in the SEC (Nesmith) and that was just a game ago,'' Vanderbilt first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse said. ''We are adjusting to that a little bit, but we're learning a lot about the rest of our roster, too. A guy that wasn't even on our team last semester started tonight for us.'' That player, freshman Braelee Albert, played 19 minutes and scored three points.

TIP INS

Scottie Pippen Jr., wearing bright neon yellow sneakers, scored 11 for Vanderbilt. . Whitt's previous career high was 24 points twice this season. . Arkansas out-rebounded Vanderbilt 38-30 and forced 16 turnovers while committing just 7.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores will host Tennessee on Saturday.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks will host No. 10 Kentucky on Saturday.

1st Half
VANDY Commodores 28
ARK Razorbacks 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arkansas  
19:43   Adrio Bailey missed layup  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
19:31   Traveling violation turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
19:17   Shooting foul on Ejike Obinna  
19:17 +1 Adrio Bailey made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:17 +1 Adrio Bailey made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:00   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
18:45   Adrio Bailey missed layup  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
18:36   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
18:35 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 2-2
18:35   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
18:35   Maxwell Evans missed free throw  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:18   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
17:57   Traveling violation turnover on Ejike Obinna  
17:38 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup, assist by Desi Sills 2-4
17:18 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 5-4
16:59 +2 Desi Sills made layup, assist by Mason Jones 5-6
16:39   Ejike Obinna missed layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
16:27 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 5-8
15:59   Turnover on Ejike Obinna  
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Adrio Bailey  
15:22   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
15:08 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup, assist by Isaiah Joe 5-10
14:56 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 8-10
14:37 +2 Reggie Chaney made dunk, assist by Desi Sills 8-12
14:19   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
14:04   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
13:22   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
13:13 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made layup 10-12
13:12 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 12-12
13:12   Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
13:13 +1 Maxwell Evans made free throw 13-12
13:00   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
12:48 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made layup 15-12
12:27   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
12:17   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Wright, stolen by Desi Sills  
12:11   Desi Sills missed layup  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
12:07 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made dunk 15-14
11:46   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
11:18   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
11:02 +2 Dylan Disu made dunk 17-14
10:51   Personal foul on Saben Lee  
10:33 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made dunk, assist by Reggie Chaney 17-16
10:02   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
9:53   Shooting foul on Saben Lee  
9:53 +1 Reggie Chaney made 1st of 2 free throws 17-17
9:53 +1 Reggie Chaney made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
9:42   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
9:31 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 17-20
9:09 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup 19-20
8:53   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
8:34   Matthew Moyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
8:28 +2 Desi Sills made driving layup 19-22
8:03   Maxwell Evans missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
7:57   Personal foul on Jordan Wright  
7:41 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made turnaround jump shot 19-24
7:18   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
7:10   Shooting foul on Braelee Albert  
7:10   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:10 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
6:59   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
6:57   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
6:57   Ejike Obinna missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:57   Ejike Obinna missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
6:39   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
6:29   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
5:59   Maxwell Evans missed jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
5:55   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
5:28   Desi Sills missed floating jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Isaiah Joe  
5:05   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
4:53   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
4:53 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
4:53   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
4:37 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 20-27
4:19   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
4:17   Personal foul on Oton Jankovic  
4:17   Adrio Bailey missed free throw  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
3:52   Traveling violation turnover on Oton Jankovic  
3:33 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 20-29
3:07   Traveling violation turnover on Saben Lee  
2:46   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
2:39 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup, assist by Saben Lee 22-29
2:39   Shooting foul on Isaiah Joe  
2:39 +1 Maxwell Evans made free throw 23-29
2:27   Traveling violation turnover on Mason Jones  
2:15   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
2:01 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 26-29
1:38   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
1:31   Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
1:24 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Joe 26-32
1:04   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
56.0   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
56.0 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 27-32
56.0 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-32
31.0   Isaiah Joe missed jump shot  
29.0   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
25.0   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
23.0   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
18.0 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot, assist by Reggie Chaney 28-34
2.0   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Wright  
1.0   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VANDY Commodores 27
ARK Razorbacks 41

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk, assist by Saben Lee 30-34
19:33   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
19:31   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
19:21   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Dylan Disu  
19:21 +1 Adrio Bailey made 1st of 2 free throws 30-35
19:21   Adrio Bailey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:15   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
19:00   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
19:00   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
18:41   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
18:39   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
18:25   Shooting foul on Ejike Obinna  
18:25   Adrio Bailey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:25   Adrio Bailey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
18:12   Adrio Bailey missed layup  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
18:01   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Desi Sills  
17:55 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 30-37
17:24 +2 Saben Lee made dunk, assist by Maxwell Evans 32-37
17:24   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
17:24 +1 Saben Lee made free throw 33-37
17:10   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
16:57   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
16:48 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot 33-40
16:27   Ejike Obinna missed jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
16:15   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
16:12 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 33-43
15:49   Out of bounds turnover on Ejike Obinna  
15:26   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
15:20   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee  
15:04 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made dunk, assist by Mason Jones 33-45
14:46   Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
14:46 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 34-45
14:46 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-45
14:27 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Joe 35-47
14:11   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
14:00   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
13:58   Personal foul on Jordan Wright  
13:51 +2 Desi Sills made layup 35-49
13:43   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
13:14   Shooting foul on Saben Lee  
13:14   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:14 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-50
12:57 +2 Saben Lee made layup 37-50
12:47 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made dunk, assist by Jalen Harris 37-52
12:33   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
12:23   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
12:23   Jordan Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:23 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-52
12:10   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
11:57   Offensive foul on Ejike Obinna  
11:57   Turnover on Ejike Obinna  
11:47 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 38-55
11:23 +3 Braelee Albert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 41-55
11:09   Offensive foul on Reggie Chaney  
11:09   Turnover on Reggie Chaney  
11:03   Ejike Obinna missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
10:41   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
10:33 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup 41-57
10:25 +2 Saben Lee made layup 43-57
10:12 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup, assist by Mason Jones 43-59
9:52   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
9:35   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones  
9:08   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
