Rose leads Temple to upset of No. 16 Wichita State

  • AP
  • Jan 16, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Temple put the clamps on Wichita State.

Quinton Rose scored 19 points and the Owls used a strong defensive performance to upset No. 16 Wichita State 65-53 on Wednesday night.

Jake Forrester and Monty Scott each chipped in 11 points for the Owls (10-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak while defeating a ranked opponent for the 13th consecutive season.

''Coach always wants us to be aggressive and pressure the ball,'' Scott said. ''We do that against every team, but we knew today playing a ranked team we had to be more aggressive than usual.''

James Echenique scored 20 points and Jamarius Burton added 16 for the Shockers (15-2, 3-1), who had won nine straight.

The Owls, under first-year coach Aaron McKie, shut down the Shockers. They held Wichita State to a season-low in points while forcing them to shoot 30.2% (19-for-63) from the field and 14.3% (3-for-21) from 3-point range.

''We wanted those guys to feel us all game long; it's tiring,'' McKie said. ''Our guys were active. We wanted to push their offense out some. We forced them to have to do something different offensively.''

Shockers leading scorer Erik Stevenson went scoreless, missing eight shots and five from 3-point range. Tyson Etienne, who entered tops in the conference with 37 3-pointers made, also was scoreless and missed three 3-point tries.

''They do a really good job of getting those guys shots, and we were well aware of that,'' McKie said. ''We wanted to use our length and athleticism against those guys, make them put it on the floor and play in a crowd.''

The Owls opened the second half on an 11-0 run over the first 4:06, going up 37-32 on Nate Pierre-Louis' jumper with 15:54 left. Wichita State missed all four of its field-goal attempts, and Temple forced the Shockers into four turnovers during the stretch.

''They turned it up in the second half and we remained in our slumber,'' Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said.

Temple, helped by getting in the bonus with nearly 11 minutes left, kept control from that point. The Owls went up by as many as 10, 55-45, on Forrester's layup with 4:26 left. Temple's defense kept the Owls in control, and they clinched the win on Rose's driving layup that made it 61-53 with 1:39 remaining.

''We played with desperation, almost,'' Rose said.

The Shockers jumped to an early lead behind consecutive Burton 3-pointers and were up by as many as nine, 21-12, after a pair of Echenique free throws with 9:53 left in the first half.

The Owls got as close as within 28-26 on Rose's second straight two-point jumper with 3:02 left before intermission. But the Shockers scored the final two buckets of the period, on layups by Trey Wade and Morris Udeze, to lead 32-26 at the break.

But the Shockers couldn't get on track after halftime.

''When those guys turned (Burton's) water off, no one else could make a shot,'' Marshall said.

PRESS-URE

After falling behind early, Temple used a 1-2-2 three-quarter court press to limit Wichita State's offense for much of the first half to close the gap.

''It helped us out a lot,'' Rose said. ''We slowed them down.''

The Owls didn't use much press in the second half but didn't need to after wearing down the Shockers in the opening 20 minutes.

''Our guys were active,'' McKie said. ''We wanted to push their offense out some. We forced them to have to do something different offensively.''

NOT AGAIN

Marshall knows the Shockers need to shake this performance from their system - and quickly.

''I hope we can figure it out,'' he said. ''We have to play better than this Saturday (against Houston) or we'll lose again.''

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers still are in first place in the conference and will try to get back on track on Saturday against Houston.

Temple: The Owls avoided falling into a last-place tie with Central Florida in the 12-team league. They'll try to pull out of the middle of the pack on Saturday at SMU.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Host Houston on Saturday.

Temple: At SMU on Saturday.

1st Half
WICHST Shockers 32
TEMPLE Owls 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
19:47   Trey Wade missed jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Temple  
19:24 +3 Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
19:07 +2 Jaime Echenique made jump shot, assist by Trey Wade 2-3
18:45   Offensive foul on Jake Forrester  
18:45   Turnover on Jake Forrester  
18:31 +2 Jaime Echenique made jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 4-3
18:17 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 4-5
17:55 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 6-5
17:48   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
17:28   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Quinton Rose  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:17 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 6-7
16:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Wichita State  
16:28   Personal foul on Trey Wade  
16:17   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
15:57 +3 Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wade 9-7
15:43   Bad pass turnover on Jake Forrester, stolen by Jamarius Burton  
15:37   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
15:28 +3 Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wade 12-7
15:20   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
15:20 +1 Jake Forrester made 1st of 2 free throws 12-8
15:20 +1 Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-9
14:58   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by De'Vondre Perry  
14:53   Traveling violation turnover on Alani Moore II  
14:38   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
14:24   Josh Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
14:14   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
13:57   Arashma Parks missed jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
13:41 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 15-9
13:21   Bad pass turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis, stolen by Grant Sherfield  
13:15 +2 Grant Sherfield made layup 17-9
12:57   Monty Scott missed layup  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
12:43   Kicked ball violation on Temple  
12:30   Tyson Etienne missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Temple  
12:16   Lost ball turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Tyson Etienne  
12:12   Tyson Etienne missed layup, blocked by De'Vondre Perry  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
12:05   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
11:48 +2 Arashma Parks made jump shot 17-11
11:33   Morris Udeze missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
11:31   Shooting foul on Morris Udeze  
11:19   Arashma Parks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:19 +1 Arashma Parks made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-12
11:10   Traveling violation turnover on Dexter Dennis  
10:49   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
10:37   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
10:23   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
10:27   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
10:23 +2 Jaime Echenique made jump shot 19-12
10:10   Lost ball turnover on Jake Forrester  
9:53   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
9:53 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 20-12
9:53 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-12
9:43   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
9:31   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Temple  
9:01 +2 De'Vondre Perry made layup 21-14
8:40   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Quinton Rose  
8:35   Shooting foul on Grant Sherfield  
8:35 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 21-15
8:35 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-16
8:16   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:08   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
7:56   Shooting foul on De'Vondre Perry  
7:56 +1 Grant Sherfield made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
7:56   Grant Sherfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
7:38 +2 Damion Moore made layup, assist by Monty Scott 22-18
7:27   Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
7:19   Monty Scott missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
6:51   Erik Stevenson missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Temple  
6:26   Traveling violation turnover on Damion Moore  
6:19   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
6:07   Lost ball turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Quinton Rose  
6:07 +2 Quinton Rose made dunk, assist by Arashma Parks 22-20
5:37 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 24-20
5:19 +2 J.P. Moorman II made jump shot 24-22
5:04 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 26-22
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Tyson Etienne  
4:37   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
4:37 +1 Dexter Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
4:37 +1 Dexter Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
4:17   Kicked ball violation on Wichita State  
4:14 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 28-24
3:53   Tyson Etienne missed jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
3:46   Offensive foul on Arashma Parks  
3:46   Turnover on Arashma Parks  
3:19   Traveling violation turnover on Morris Udeze  
3:04 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 28-26
2:32   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
2:22   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
1:57   Morris Udeze missed jump shot  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
1:52 +2 Trey Wade made layup 30-26
1:33   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
1:24 +2 Morris Udeze made layup, assist by Tyson Etienne 32-26
1:05   Damion Moore missed jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
54.0   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by J.P. Moorman II  
46.0   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
32.0   Traveling violation turnover on Quinton Rose  
10.0   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
1.0   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Half
WICHST Shockers 21
TEMPLE Owls 39

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
19:39   Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:39 +1 Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-27
19:29   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by J.P. Moorman II  
19:22   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Temple  
19:18 +2 J.P. Moorman II made fade-away jump shot 32-29
19:03   Trey Wade missed fade-away jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:56   Offensive foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:56   Turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:44   Turnover on Wichita State  
18:38   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Temple  
18:36   Personal foul on Erik Stevenson  
18:29   Quinton Rose missed driving layup  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
18:19   Jamarius Burton missed layup, blocked by Jake Forrester  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:11 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made dunk 32-31
17:51   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:41   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
17:40   Personal foul on Dexter Dennis  
17:37   Alani Moore II missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
17:29   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
17:20   Erik Stevenson missed layup, blocked by Jake Forrester  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:19   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
17:17   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
16:56   Personal foul on Arashma Parks  
16:54   Jaime Echenique missed hook shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
16:46   Alani Moore II missed jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
16:27   Bad pass turnover on Dexter Dennis, stolen by Quinton Rose  
16:25   Flagrant foul on Erik Stevenson  
16:25 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 32-32
16:25 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-33
16:07 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot 32-35
16:06   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
15:56 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made jump shot 32-37
15:23 +2 Grant Sherfield made floating jump shot 34-37
15:10   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
14:51   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:40   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Dexter Dennis  
14:11   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
13:57 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 34-39
13:32   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
13:25 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup 36-39
13:03   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
12:54   Jamarius Burton missed layup, blocked by De'Vondre Perry  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
12:52   Personal foul on Arashma Parks  
12:49   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
12:47   Personal foul on Monty Scott  
12:33   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
12:33   Morris Udeze missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:33 +1 Morris Udeze made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-39
12:14 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 37-42
12:02   Morris Udeze missed hook shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
11:55   Offensive foul on Damion Moore  
11:55   Turnover on Damion Moore  
11:34   Shooting foul on Damion Moore  
11:34   Morris Udeze missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:34   Morris Udeze missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Jamarius Burton  
11:19   Out of bounds turnover on Erik Stevenson  
11:10   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08