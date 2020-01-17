DAYTON
STLOU

No Text

Crutcher's 3 in OT lifts No. 13 Dayton over Saint Louis

  • AP
  • Jan 17, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Obi Toppin and Trey Landers did all the talking in Dayton's huddle heading into overtime against St. Louis. Jalen Crutcher did the listening.

Crutcher hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and finished with 21 points, lifting No. 13 Dayton to a 78-76 come-from-behind win in the Atlantic 10 Conference showdown Friday night.

Toppin added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton (16-2, 5-0). Ibi Watson scored 17 and Landers 14.

Dayton rallied from a 55-42 deficit with 7:40 left in regulation to win its seventh straight game.

''We told ourselves, we weren't going to give up - and we didn't,'' said Toppin, who missed nine of his first 11 shots and had six points at halftime. ''That's how this team gets it done.''

Javonte Perkins scored 25 points for Saint Louis (14-4, 3-2). Hasahn French added 16 points and 17 rebounds and Jordan Goodwin added 15 points and 13 boards.

Yuri Collins hit two free throws with 6 seconds left in overtime to give the Billikens a 76-75 lead ahead of Crutcher's winner.

The Flyers did not call a time out after Collins' free throws and executed perfectly down the stretch. Toppin set a solid screen to free up Crutcher,

''It takes a lot of confidence and you've got to be poised out on the court,'' Crutcher said. ''My team was looking for me; I felt like I had to come through.''

Toppin, who has at least 20 points in each of his last six games, even suggested that Crutcher change his name to ''Clutch-er,'' for his ability to come through in crunch time.

''He's the best shooter in the country,'' Toppin said.

The Flyers put together a 19-6 run late in the second half to go up 66-61 on a basket by Toppin off a pass from Watson.

Saint Louis, which had a three-game winning streak snapped, missed 17 of 37 free throws. Goodwin scored on a driving layup at the second-half buzzer to force the overtime.

''We had the game going where we wanted it,'' Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said. ''We wasted too many possessions offensively.''

ONLY LOSE TO THE BEST

Both of the Flyers' losses have come against ranked teams in overtime. They fell to No. 6 Kansas 90-84 on Nov. 27, and dropped a 78-76 decision to No. 20 Colorado on Dec. 21.

''We said, not this time,'' Toppin said. ''We're done with overtime losses.''

WIN AND THEY WILL COME

The contest was played before a sellout crowd of 10,007. It was the Billikens' first sellout since the 2014-15 season opener against Southern Illinois.

''A great atmosphere,'' Dayton coach Anthony Grant said.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The comeback win kept the Flyers tied with Duquesne and Saint Bonaventure for the top spot in the Atlantic 10. All three are unbeaten in the conference. Grant was pleased with the way his team performed in its first test in a hostile environment.

Saint Louis: The Billikens proved they belong among the A-10 elite, despite coming up short in their biggest league game of the season.

''We just have to finish,'' Ford said.

UP NEXT

Dayton: Will host St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Saint Louis: Will play at Davidson on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 25
STLOU Billikens 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Dayton  
19:41 +2 Obi Toppin made jump shot 2-0
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
19:23 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 4-0
18:57   Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins  
18:49   Bad pass turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
18:48   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
18:42 +2 Demarius Jacobs made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 4-2
18:17   Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:05 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 4-4
17:54 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup 6-4
17:29 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 6-6
17:11   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:55   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
16:35   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:11   Bad pass turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Trey Landers  
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Hasahn French  
15:57 +2 Hasahn French made layup 6-8
15:42   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
15:22   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
14:55   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
14:37 +3 Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 6-11
14:02   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:50   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
13:36   Offensive foul on Yuri Collins  
13:36   Turnover on Yuri Collins  
13:15   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Yuri Collins  
13:06   Hasahn French missed hook shot, blocked by Obi Toppin  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
12:53   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
12:53   Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 3 free throws  
12:53   Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
12:53   Jordan Goodwin missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
12:49 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 6-13
12:32   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
12:32   Ibi Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:32 +1 Ibi Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
12:17   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
12:17   Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:17 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-14
12:08   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
11:58   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
11:50   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
11:48   Dwayne Cohill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
11:28   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
11:22   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
11:06 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 10-14
10:53 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 10-16
10:39 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 12-16
10:39   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
10:39   Ibi Watson missed free throw  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
10:17   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
10:00   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
9:50 +2 Yuri Collins made layup 12-18
9:31   Lost ball turnover on Jordy Tshimanga, stolen by Javonte Perkins  
9:26   Traveling violation turnover on Hasahn French  
9:04 +2 Jalen Crutcher made jump shot 14-18
8:47 +3 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 14-21
8:38   Obi Toppin missed hook shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
8:36   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
8:14   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
8:03 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 16-21
7:42   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
7:42   Joshua Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:42   Joshua Hightower missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
7:20   Ibi Watson missed layup  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
7:10   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Ibi Watson  
7:03   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
6:53   Jordan Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
6:33   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
6:26 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup 18-21
6:18   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
6:10   Jalen Crutcher missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
6:08   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
6:04   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
5:55 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 20-21
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Ibi Watson  
5:20   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman  
5:07   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
5:02   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
4:54   Ibi Watson missed dunk, blocked by Hasahn French  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
4:47   Offensive foul on Demarius Jacobs  
4:47   Turnover on Demarius Jacobs  
4:36   Offensive foul on Obi Toppin  
4:36   Turnover on Obi Toppin  
4:17 +2 Hasahn French made layup 20-23
4:03   Obi Toppin missed hook shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
3:42   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
3:35   Hasahn French missed tip-in  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
3:31 +2 Hasahn French made tip-in 20-25
3:19   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
3:11 +2 Yuri Collins made layup 20-27
3:11   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
3:11   Yuri Collins missed free throw  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
3:11   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
3:11 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 20-28
3:11 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
2:43   Jordy Tshimanga missed layup, blocked by Jordan Goodwin  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
2:41   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
2:21 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup 20-31
2:00   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
1:54 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 22-31
1:38 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot, assist by Yuri Collins 22-33
1:24   Obi Toppin missed hook shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
1:22   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
1:22   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:22   Saint Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:22   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
1:19   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1:12 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 24-33
49.0   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
43.0   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
43.0 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 25-33
43.0   Obi Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
27.0   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
3.0   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1.0   Obi Toppin missed dunk  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DAYTON Flyers 44
STLOU Billikens 36

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Demarius Jacobs made dunk 25-35
19:19   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
19:19 +1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
19:19 +1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
18:54 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot 27-37
18:31   3-second violation turnover on Obi Toppin  
18:06   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Trey Landers  
17:50   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Hasahn French  
17:34   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
17:23 +2 Trey Landers made jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 29-37
17:02   Jordan Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
16:37   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Demarius Jacobs  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
16:30 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup 31-37
16:15 +2 Demarius Jacobs made jump shot, assist by Terrence Hargrove Jr. 31-39
15:49   Personal foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
15:37 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 34-39
15:17   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
15:17 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 34-40
15:17 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-41
14:59   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
14:57   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
14:58   Personal foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
14:46   Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
14:46 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 35-41
14:46 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-41
14:30   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
14:22   Hasahn French missed layup  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
14:02   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
13:33   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:27 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 36-43
13:15   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
13:09   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
13:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Rodney Chatman  
13:09 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 36-44
13:09 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-45
13:09   Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:09 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-46
12:51   Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Cohill, stolen by Yuri Collins  
12:41   Yuri Collins missed layup  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
12:33 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 36-48
12:25   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
12:22   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
12:02   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Hargrove Jr., stolen by Jhery Matos