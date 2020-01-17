WISC
Winston sets record, No. 15 Spartans top Wisconsin 67-55

  • AP
  • Jan 17, 2020

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston threw a lob from the right wing over the middle of the lane and Xavier Tillman dunked the basketball, breaking a record that stood for two decades.

Winston had six points, and his four assists gave him the Big Ten record for career assists as No. 15 Michigan State beat Wisconsin 67-55 Friday night.

''It was a special night,'' he said.

The Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) stayed in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and bounced back from a 71-42 loss at Purdue.

Winston connected with Tillman to give him four assists in the game and 817 in his career. Former Spartan Mateen Cleaves, who attended the game, ended his national championship-winning career with 816 assists in 2000 and was happy to have his mark surpassed by Winston.

''He's so selfless and he puts everybody first,'' Cleaves said. ''When you have that mindset, good things always happen. Trust me, I am totally happy turning over the keys to Cassius. I think it's fantastic.

''Here, we're family. I'm Cassius' biggest fan.''

Winston knew Cleaves was pulling for him to have the record.

''A lot of times in these situations, you probably want that forever,'' Winston said. ''But it was never like that. He was rooting for me the whole time.''

The Badgers (11-7, 4-3) trailed the entire game, but went on a 13-0 run with Nate Reuvers scoring 11 points to cut their deficit to six points early in the second half. They went on another run late in the game to make the final score look relatively respectable after trailing by as much as 25 points.

''When we were down, we ended up coming back and kept fighting,'' Reuvers said. ''If we can take away some of their runs and be better defensively the next time we play them, we can definitely beat them.''

Reuvers scored 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting and Kobe King had 10 points for the Badgers.

Michigan State pulled away in the second with balanced scoring and stingy defense, building a 63-39 lead.

Tillman had 15 points and nine rebounds, Gabe Brown and Aaron Henry scored 13 points apiece and reserve Rocket Watts added 11 points.

Winston had his lowest scoring total in nearly two years and was 3 of 12 overall, going 0 for 3 on 3-pointers, and his teammates picked up the slack.

''I didn't really show up, but they held it down,'' Winston said.

PIVOTAL PLAYER

Henry had five rebounds, three assists and a steal to go along with his scoring.

''They got some production from other places, but Aaron Henry was the one who impressed me by creating something out of nothing at times,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers shot poorly early and didn't recover, making just 36% of their shots and just 4 of 19 3-pointers.

''We settled for jump shots,'' Gard said. ''We settled too much for contested jump shots.''

Michigan State: Winston can get back to playing his game after looking like he was forcing passes to get Cleaves' record out of the way. The reigning All-America and Big Ten player of the year had more turnovers (five) than assists (four) against Wisconsin.

''What I'm trying to clean up is the turnovers,'' Izzo said. ''He's just too good to do that.''

HE SAID IT

''I'll be glad when he graduates and is done,'' Gard said, referring to Winston.

MOTOR CITY MICROWAVE

Izzo said Watts, a freshman guard from Detroit, can create his own offense off the dribble perhaps as well as anyone he has coached.

''He can get his shot off,'' Izzo said. ''He can get separation, maybe as good. ... He reminds me of a Sam Vincent back in the day.

''As he continues to figure it out and continues to practice, he's going to be what the doctor ordered. We're going to need him.''

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Michigan State: Plays at Indiana on Thursday night.

---

1st Half
WISC Badgers 20
MICHST Spartans 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:43 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 0-2
19:11   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
19:02 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Aaron Henry 0-4
18:35   Kobe King missed jump shot  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
18:24 +2 Nate Reuvers made layup, assist by Kobe King 2-4
18:10   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:06   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
18:02   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
18:02 +1 Aaron Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
18:02 +1 Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
17:42   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:25   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry  
17:03   Kobe King missed layup  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:33   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
16:33 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 2-7
16:33   Xavier Tillman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
16:08   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
15:59   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
15:33   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
15:26 +2 Gabe Brown made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 2-9
15:26   Shooting foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
15:27 +1 Gabe Brown made free throw 2-10
15:11   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
15:08   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
14:59   Micah Potter missed jump shot  
14:57   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
14:34   Kobe King missed jump shot  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
14:30   Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier  
14:30 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 3-10
14:30   Nate Reuvers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
14:12 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 3-12
13:44   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Brad Davison  
13:28 +2 Brad Davison made layup 5-12
13:04   Rocket Watts missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
12:56   Cassius Winston missed layup  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
12:40   Micah Potter missed layup  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
12:15   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
11:57   Bad pass turnover on Micah Potter  
11:44   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
11:44   Lost ball turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Tyler Wahl  
11:13   D'Mitrik Trice missed layup  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
11:04 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 5-15
10:44   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Julius Marble  
10:26   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
10:18 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made layup 7-15
10:00   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Brown, stolen by D'Mitrik Trice  
9:50 +2 Trevor Anderson made layup 9-15
9:50   Shooting foul on Foster Loyer  
9:50   Trevor Anderson missed free throw  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
9:50   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
9:31 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 9-18
9:16   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
8:51   Malik Hall missed layup, blocked by Aleem Ford  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
8:44 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 9-21
8:24   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
8:02   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
7:36   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
7:24 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 12-21
7:10   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
7:06 +2 Malik Hall made layup 12-23
6:44   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
6:32   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Tillman  
6:21   Lost ball turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Aaron Henry  
6:04   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston  
5:38 +2 Kobe King made layup 14-23
5:19 +2 Marcus Bingham Jr. made turnaround jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 14-25
4:55   Traveling violation turnover on Kobe King  
4:45   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Nate Reuvers  
4:41   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
4:45   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
4:10 +2 Xavier Tillman made hook shot, assist by Rocket Watts 14-27
3:56 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 16-27
3:46   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
3:38   Kobe King missed jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
3:14 +2 Gabe Brown made jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 16-29
2:48 +2 Nate Reuvers made turnaround jump shot 18-29
2:38 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 18-31
2:10   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
1:54   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
1:36   Lost ball turnover on Trevor Anderson, stolen by Gabe Brown  
1:29 +2 Xavier Tillman made alley-oop shot, assist by Rocket Watts 18-33
1:08   Nate Reuvers missed layup  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
1:06   Personal foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
1:05   Nate Reuvers missed dunk, blocked by Thomas Kithier  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
44.0   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
33.0 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 20-33
5.0 +2 Aaron Henry made layup, assist by Thomas Kithier 20-35

2nd Half
WISC Badgers 35
MICHST Spartans 32

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
19:42 +2 Aaron Henry made layup 20-37
19:31   Lost ball turnover on Kobe King, stolen by Cassius Winston  
19:27 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 20-39
19:05 +2 Nate Reuvers made hook shot, assist by Brad Davison 22-39
18:44   Xavier Tillman missed hook shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
18:19   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice  
18:01   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
17:54   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
17:44   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
17:42   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
17:36   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
17:19 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 25-39
17:09   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed alley-oop shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
16:59 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 28-39
16:40   Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
16:29   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
16:11   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry  
16:03 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 30-39
15:50   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
15:41 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 33-39
15:17   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
14:57   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
14:47 +2 Malik Hall made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 33-41
14:47   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
14:47 +1 Malik Hall made free throw 33-42
14:24   Lost ball turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Malik Hall  
14:12 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 33-44
13:41   Micah Potter missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
13:28   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Micah Potter  
13:14   Micah Potter missed jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
13:00   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
13:00   Xavier Tillman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:00 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-45
12:46   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
12:29 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot, assist by Foster Loyer 33-47
12:08 +2 Kobe King made jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 35-47
11:49 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot 35-50
11:30   Shooting foul on Rocket Watts  
11:30 +1 Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws 36-50
11:30 +1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-50
11:20 +2 Rocket Watts made layup, assist by Xavier Tillman 37-52
10:49   Kobe King missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
10:34 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot 37-55
10:14 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 39-55
9:55   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
9:55 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 39-56
9:55   Xavier Tillman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
9:36   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
9:24 +2 Foster Loyer made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 39-58
9:08   Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
8:59 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Foster Loyer 39-61
8:32   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Julius Marble  
8:17   Xavier Tillman missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
8:07   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
8:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan State  
7:47   Kobe King missed layup, blocked by Gabe Brown  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
7:40 +2 Gabe Brown made alley-oop shot, assist by Foster Loyer 39-63
7:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Michigan State  
7:40 +1 Brad Davison made free throw 40-63
7:18 +2 Kobe King made layup 42-63
6:51   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
6:48   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
6:34   Kobe King missed layup  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
6:30   Traveling violation turnover on Tyler Wahl  
6:23 +2 Xavier Tillman made alley-oop shot, assist by Cassius Winston 42-65
6:01   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
5:44 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup 42-67
5:27   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
5:20   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
4:59   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
4:45 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 44-67
4:45   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman