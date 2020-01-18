CUSE
VATECH

No Text

Boeheim's 26 lead Syracuse past Virginia Tech, 71-69

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Virginia Tech fans were having a great time giving Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim a hard time after one of his first shots hit nothing on Saturday.

''Airball! Airball!'' the crowd jeered the next few times he touched the ball.

Boeheim silenced them quickly, scoring 18 consecutive Syracuse points in a personal 18-5 first-half run that turned a 14-10 deficit into a 28-19 lead, sending the Orange on the way to their third straight victory, 71-69.

Boeheim's first basket was a 3-pointer, ''and then I was able to just get in a groove from there, get to the lane and make plays.'' he said. ''... Once I got in a rhythm, my teammates were finding me and that was a lot of fun, winning.''

Boeheim finished with five 3-pointers, one from well behind the line, and 26 points for the Orange (11-7, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who avenged a 67-63 loss to the Hokies on their floor 11 days ago.

The Orange led by as many as 16 in the first half, but had to hang on as the Hokies got within a point three times in the final two minutes.

Wabissa Bede had a chance to tie it when he scored and was fouled with 40 seconds left, but he missed the free throw. After the Orange had a shot-clock violation, the Hokies (13-5, 4-3) called a timeout with 7.4 seconds left trailing 70-69. Landers Nolley, who scored 13, missed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key and Marek Dolezaj rebounded, preserving the victory.

''We made the wrong play,'' Hokies coach Mike Young said of Nolley's shot. ''That's on Mike Young. That's not on my team. ... I've got to do a better job of putting them in place.''

Orange coach Jim Boeheim was pleased with the final sequence.

''I just didn't want to get anything where they're going to the basket and you've got a foul situation there,'' he said.

He also was pleased with the job his team did slowing Nolley, a five-time league rookie of the week already who is averaging 18 points. In each game, he's managed just 13 while missing 21 of 30 shots and 20 of 24 3-point tries.

''He got some good looks but we were pushing up on him pretty good, making him a little off balance,'' the coach said.

Nahiem Alleyne made five 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Hokies. Jalen Cone added 14 points, all in the first half.

Elijah Hughes added 17 points and Dolezaj had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Orange, who won at Virginia a week ago and then at home against Boston College.

''Confidence,'' Hughes said of the difference in the the team during the winning streak. ''We just feel really good. Guys are playing really well.''

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Boeheim made six shots in a row during his 18-point string for the Orange, including three 3-pointers, one from about 25 feet. It was Boeheim who also hit a 3-pointer from about 30 feet to beat the shot clock in Syracuse's overtime victory at Virginia a week earlier.

Virginia Tech: Cone, a freshman, didn't appear to have any jitters in his first career start. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the second with 16:32 left in the half, causing the Orange to call a timeout. Cone is now 34 for 61 (55.7%) on the season from 3-point territory. ... The Hokies had just seven turnovers, but two came immediately after they pulled within 55-53 with 8:32 remaining.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange are again on the road, playing at Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies stay home and welcome North Carolina on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CUSE Orange 36
VATECH Hokies 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
19:42 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Marek Dolezaj 2-0
19:19 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 2-3
18:59 +2 Marek Dolezaj made turnaround jump shot 4-3
18:43   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
18:34   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
18:03   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:45 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 4-5
17:20   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:10   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
17:07 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 4-8
16:42   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
16:32 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 4-11
16:14 +2 Quincy Guerrier made hook shot 6-11
16:03   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
15:56   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
15:44 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 8-11
15:28   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
15:13   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
14:47   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
14:45   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
14:25 +3 Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 8-14
14:00   Elijah Hughes missed turnaround jump shot  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
13:57   Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
13:51   Personal foul on Landers Nolley II  
13:43   Personal foul on Hunter Cattoor  
13:32 +2 Howard Washington made jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 10-14
13:11   Isaiah Wilkins missed jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Howard Washington  
13:01 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy Guerrier 13-14
12:35   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
12:24 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 15-14
12:02   Kicked ball violation on Syracuse  
11:53   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
11:39 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 17-14
11:20 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 17-17
11:03   Offensive foul on Buddy Boeheim  
11:03   Turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
10:52   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
10:46   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
10:24 +2 Buddy Boeheim made driving layup 19-17
10:04 +2 Jalen Cone made floating jump shot 19-19
9:54   Elijah Hughes missed hook shot  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
9:46 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy Guerrier 22-19
9:30   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
9:22 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 25-19
9:06   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
8:52   Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
8:43   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
8:28   Isaiah Wilkins missed layup, blocked by Marek Dolezaj  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
8:14   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Wilkins, stolen by Quincy Guerrier  
7:46 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Howard Washington 28-19
7:34   Isaiah Wilkins missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
7:17   Howard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
7:06   Jalen Cone missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
6:50   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
6:36   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
6:12   Shooting foul on Jalen Cone  
6:12 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 29-19
6:12 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-19
5:58   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
5:40   Shooting foul on Quincy Guerrier  
5:40 +1 P.J. Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 30-20
5:40   P.J. Horne missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
5:15 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Buddy Boeheim 32-20
4:48   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cone, stolen by Joseph Girard III  
4:45 +2 Joseph Girard III made layup 34-20
4:33   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
4:05 +2 Marek Dolezaj made hook shot 36-20
3:51 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 36-23
3:30   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
3:07 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot, assist by Jalen Cone 36-25
2:41   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
2:38   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
2:38   P.J. Horne missed free throw  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
2:25   Elijah Hughes missed turnaround jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
1:58   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
1:34   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
1:25   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
1:13 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 36-28
54.0   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by P.J. Horne  
47.0   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
21.0   Elijah Hughes missed turnaround jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
7.0   Tyrece Radford missed driving layup  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
0.0   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CUSE Orange 35
VATECH Hokies 41

Time Team Play Score
19:30   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
19:16 +2 Marek Dolezaj made jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 38-28
18:43   Jalen Cone missed floating jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
18:15   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
18:07   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:55   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
17:55 +1 P.J. Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 38-29
17:55   P.J. Horne missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
17:43 +2 Joseph Girard III made floating jump shot 40-29
17:16   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
17:16 +1 Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws 40-30
17:16 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-31
16:57   Shooting foul on Tyrece Radford  
16:57 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 41-31
16:57 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-31
16:30 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 42-34
16:15 +2 Joseph Girard III made turnaround jump shot 44-34
16:03   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
15:55 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 47-34
15:41 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 47-37
15:15   Traveling violation turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
15:11   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
14:49 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 49-37
14:23 +3 Wabissa Bede made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 49-40
14:01   Elijah Hughes missed floating jump shot  
13:59   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
13:49   Marek Dolezaj missed tip-in  
13:47   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
13:37   P.J. Horne missed layup, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
13:22   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
13:20   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
13:02 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 49-43
12:48   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
12:43   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
12:34   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Wilkins, stolen by Marek Dolezaj  
12:18 +2 Buddy Boeheim made driving layup 51-43
11:56 +2 Wabissa Bede made jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 51-45
11:36   Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
11:30   Personal foul on Tyrece Radford  
11:24 +2 Marek Dolezaj made jump shot 53-45
11:07 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 53-48
10:47   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
10:45   Lost ball turnover on Joseph Girard III  
10:45   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
10:38 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 53-51
10:18   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
9:56   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
9:46   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
9:17   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
9:11   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
9:04   Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II  
8:50 +2 Elijah Hughes made turnaround jump shot 55-51
8:50   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
8:50   Elijah Hughes missed free throw  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
8:33 +2 Wabissa Bede made jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 55-53
8:12   Howard Washington missed driving layup, blocked by Landers Nolley II  
8:10   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
7:59   Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
7:45 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 57-53
7:25   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Howard Washington  
7:02 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 59-53
6:35   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
6:25   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
6:02   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
5:48 +2 P.J. Horne made layup, assist by Wabissa Bede 59-55
5:27 +2 Quincy Guerrier made driving layup 61-55
5:27   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
5:27 +1 Quincy Guerrier made free throw 62-55
5:18 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 62-58
5:00 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot 65-58
4:40   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
4:36   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
4:15   Quincy Guerrier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
4:09   Shooting foul on Jalen Cone  
4:09 +1 Buddy Boeheim made 1st of 2 free throws 66-58
4:09   Buddy Boeheim missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
3:58   Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Quincy Guerrier  
3:51   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
3:25 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made fade-away jump shot