FSU
MIAMI

No Text

No. 9 Florida State rallies past Miami in OT, 83-79

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton admits he was worried when his team trailed Miami by nine points with five minutes to go Saturday.

His players: not so much.

''We hated to put that stress on coach,'' M.J. Walker said. ''But it's the ACC. I love it.''

The No. 9-ranked Seminoles forced 24 turnovers, including three in a row in overtime, and rallied Saturday to earn their ninth consecutive victory by beating Miami 83-79.

''I was very proud of the way our guys maintained their composure.,'' Hamilton said. ''When Miami went up nine, I was probably the only one who was really concerned. Our players kept saying, `We can win this game.'''

Sophomore Devin Vassell set a career high for the second consecutive game by leading Florida State with 23 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists. His two free throws with six seconds left sealed the win.

Walker played only 23 minutes because of foul trouble but scored 19 points, all in the second half, Malik Osborne's three-point play with 2:25 left in overtime put the Seminoles ahead to stay.

''A four-point victory in my mind is an ACC blowout,'' Hamilton said.

Florida State (16-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which began the day tied with No. 3 Duke for the league lead, beat Miami for the fourth time in a row. The Hurricanes (10-7, 2-5 ACC) lost in league play at home for the third time.

''We did everything it took to win the game except win,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. ''We did a very, very nice job. We weren't able to close.''

Chris Lykes had 24 points but also six turnovers for the Hurricanes. Their turnover total was a season high.

The Seminoles won despite shooting 42 percent and committing 16 turnovers. They compensated by scoring 21 points off takeaways.

''The last few minutes we got some deflections and steals. That's who we are,'' Hamilton said. ''During that stretch we were able to turn it up a notch or two, and that really made a difference in the game.''

Not that Florida State's characteristically strong defense wasn't stout from the start. The Hurricanes had to call a timeout when they were trapped on the game's first possession. They blew a dunk, threw up air balls and had 10 shots blocked.

But Miami stayed in the game early with a strong defensive effort of its own. DJ Vasiljevic sank a 3-pointer and then scored on a breakaway to give the Hurricanes their biggest lead with 5:20 remaining, 65-56.

''We came to the huddle and the fans were screaming and frantic, but we all said, `We've been in this situation before. We'll get this win,''' Vassell said. ''We knew we had to turn it up on defense. We started more pressure on them and getting out in transition - playing our way.''

Walker's three free throws cut the spread to 65-61, and his 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in regulation tied it at 69.

ANOTHER STREAK

The Seminoles have won nine consecutive overtime games, including two this season. Their last OT loss came against Iowa in December 2016.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: Hamilton said he has heard talk that the league isn't as strong as usual - and figures his team's place in the standings reinforces that perception.

''People say that because we're not one of the tradition-rich programs - blue bloods or whatever they call them - the fact we're in this position, something must be wrong,'' Hamilton said. ''If the same traditionally successful programs are not in the position they've always been, the conference must be down.

''I'm not going to tell you what I think about that. I might get fined.''

Miami: The addition of freshman Anthony Walker to the rotation gave the Hurricanes more depth. Walker, who sat out the past two games because Larranaga was unhappy with his effort, played 13 minutes and had three rebounds.

Even so, three Hurricanes played more than 40 minutes.

UP NEXT

Seminoles: Return home to play Notre Dame on Saturday. They are 2-3 against the Fighting Irish in the past three years.

Hurricanes: Play Tuesday at Duke, which won 95-62 when the teams met Jan. 4. It was Larranaga's worst home loss in nine years at Miami.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
FSU Seminoles 31
MIAMI Hurricanes 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
19:30   Sam Waardenburg missed jump shot  
19:30   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
19:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)  
19:09   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
18:50   Offensive foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:50   Turnover on Raiquan Gray  
18:39 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:22 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup, assist by Devin Vassell 2-3
18:05   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
17:48   Kameron McGusty missed floating jump shot, blocked by M.J. Walker  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
17:46   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
17:40 +2 Kameron McGusty made jump shot, assist by Sam Waardenburg 2-5
17:14   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
17:07   Malik Osborne missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
17:00   Bad pass turnover on Devin Vassell, stolen by Chris Lykes  
16:55   Chris Lykes missed layup, blocked by Trent Forrest  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
16:38   Dominik Olejniczak missed alley-oop shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
16:17   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Anthony Polite  
16:10 +2 Devin Vassell made layup, assist by Anthony Polite 4-5
16:02 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 4-8
15:39   Bad pass turnover on Devin Vassell, stolen by Kameron McGusty  
15:27 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 4-10
15:10 +3 Rayquan Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 7-10
15:10   Jumpball received by Florida State  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic, stolen by Patrick Williams  
14:30   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Polite  
14:15   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Patrick Williams  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
14:06   Patrick Williams missed layup  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
13:43   Personal foul on Rayquan Evans  
13:42   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
13:38   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
13:38   Rayquan Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:38 +1 Rayquan Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
13:29   Shooting foul on Nathanael Jack  
13:29 +1 Anthony Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 8-11
13:29 +1 Anthony Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-12
13:19   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
12:53   Anthony Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
12:46   Lost ball turnover on Nathanael Jack  
12:36   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
12:33   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
12:27   Lost ball turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Devin Vassell  
12:22   Offensive foul on Patrick Williams  
12:22   Turnover on Patrick Williams  
12:12   Chris Lykes missed driving layup, blocked by Devin Vassell  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
12:08   Anthony Walker missed dunk  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
12:00   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes  
11:25 +2 Trent Forrest made floating jump shot, assist by Patrick Williams 10-12
10:58   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
10:42   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
10:29   Shooting foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
10:29   Malik Osborne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:29 +1 Malik Osborne made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
10:12   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Wong  
9:57   Offensive foul on Patrick Williams  
9:57   Turnover on Patrick Williams  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Anthony Polite  
9:33   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
9:25   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
9:18   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
9:03   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Devin Vassell  
9:03   Personal foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
8:52 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 13-12
8:38   Harlond Beverly missed driving layup, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
8:28   Trent Forrest missed layup, blocked by Chris Lykes  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
8:20 +3 Harlond Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 13-15
8:03   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Harlond Beverly  
7:53 +2 Kameron McGusty made driving layup 13-17
7:31   Rayquan Evans missed floating jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
7:06   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
6:59   Chris Lykes missed driving layup  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
6:50   Anthony Walker missed dunk  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
6:51   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
6:51   Devin Vassell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:51 +1 Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-17
6:37   Anthony Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
6:34   Sam Waardenburg missed dunk  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
6:30   Personal foul on Anthony Walker  
6:21   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
6:10   Lost ball turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic, stolen by Anthony Polite  
6:01 +2 Devin Vassell made dunk, assist by Rayquan Evans 16-17
5:51 +2 Chris Lykes made floating jump shot 16-19
5:36 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wyatt Wilkes 19-19
5:02   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
5:02   Kameron McGusty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:02 +1 Kameron McGusty made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-20
4:42 +2 Trent Forrest made layup, assist by Rayquan Evans 21-20
4:29   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Trent Forrest  
4:22   Trent Forrest missed floating jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
4:22   Personal foul on Trent Forrest  
4:22   Sam Waardenburg missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:22 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
3:56   Rayquan Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
3:33 +2 Sam Waardenburg made layup, assist by Kameron McGusty 21-23
3:26 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot 24-23
3:05 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron McGusty 24-26
2:51   Anthony Polite missed driving layup  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
2:43 +2 Chris Lykes made driving layup 24-28
2:16 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 27-28
1:54 +2 Harlond Beverly made driving layup 27-30
1:40   Wyatt Wilkes missed driving layup  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
1:08   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
1:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)  
46.0   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
37.0   Devin Vassell missed dunk  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
29.0   Sam Waardenburg missed dunk  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
29.0 +2 Devin Vassell made layup 29-30
29.0   Personal foul on Malik Osborne  
29.0   Chris Lykes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
29.0   Chris Lykes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
1.0 +2 Trent Forrest made driving layup 31-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FSU Seminoles 38
MIAMI Hurricanes 39

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Dejan Vasiljevic missed layup  
19:51   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
19:43   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
19:41   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
19:17   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
19:11 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup 31-32
18:54 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 34-32
18:43   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Lykes  
18:38   Traveling violation turnover on M.J. Walker  
18:14   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:10   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Miller Jr., stolen by Raiquan Gray  
18:09   Personal foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
17:57   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
17:44   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
17:34   Trent Forrest missed layup, blocked by Chris Lykes  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
17:18 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Forrest 36-32
17:01 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron McGusty 36-35
16:35   Personal foul on Chris Lykes  
16:14   M.J. Walker missed layup  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
15:56   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
15:34   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
15:26   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
15:24   Personal foul on Patrick Williams  
15:02 +2 Kameron McGusty made layup 36-37
14:50   Shooting foul on Sam Waardenburg  
14:50 +1 Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 37-37
14:50 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-37
14:37 +2 Kameron McGusty made layup, assist by Harlond Beverly 38-39
14:37   Shooting foul on M.J. Walker  
14:37   Kameron McGusty missed free throw  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
14:11   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
14:10   Personal foul on Malik Osborne  
13:57 +2 Kameron McGusty made layup 38-41
13:34   Shooting foul on Harlond Beverly  
13:34 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 39-41
13:34 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
13:30   Offensive foul on Harlond Beverly  
13:30   Turnover on Harlond Beverly  
13:18   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Sam Waardenburg  
13:13 +2 Sam Waardenburg made dunk 40-43
12:58 +2 M.J. Walker made jump shot 42-43
12:51   Bad pass turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Anthony Polite  
12:39 +2 Anthony Polite made dunk 44-43
12:39   Personal foul on Rayquan Evans  
12:19   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
12:09   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
11:58 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 44-46
11:47 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 47-46
11:37   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Walker, stolen by Anthony Polite  
11:16   Rayquan Evans missed jump shot, blocked by Anthony Walker  
11:14