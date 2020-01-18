IND
NEB

Indiana builds big second-half lead, beats Nebraska 82-74

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) It took a second-half spurt to build a 19-point lead and then tough defense during an eight-minute scoring drought for Indiana to collect a rarity on Saturday night, an 82-74 Big Ten Conference road win over Nebraska.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead Indiana (14-4, 4-3). Joey Brunk had 16 points and Justin Smith finished with 15.

Going into Saturday, there had been only six Big Ten conference road wins, which, Indiana coach Archie Miller said, made the win at Nebraska important.

''It's very, very hard to win in this league on the road. ... To be able to come out with one tonight is really, really important for us moving forward. ... The Big Ten's going to be one of the more jumbled leagues I'm sure until somebody can start to get a few of these. And hold serve at home,'' Miller said.

Cam Mack scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half for Nebraska (7-11, 2-5).

Up 46-41 at half, Indiana opened the second period with a 16-2 run, scoring six straight to take a 52-41 lead on Brunk's jumper with 17:53 remaining, and stretched the lead to 62-43 on Smith's 3-pointer with 15:02 left.

Nebraska came storming back with a 13-2 run of its own, cutting the Hoosier lead to 70-62 on Mack's free throws with 8:03 remaining. Both teams then struggled to score with Indiana missing shots and Nebraska turning the ball over.

Brunk scored three straight, including the Hoosiers' first basket in 8:07, that stretched the lead to 73-62 with 4:45 left. Nebraska cut the deficit to six twice in the final minute, both on Thorir Thorbjarnarson layups. But a pair of Jackson-Davis free throws with 27 seconds left sealed the Indiana win.

Thorbjarnarson finished with 13 points for the Cornhuskers. Dachon Burke added 12 points and Haanif Cheatam had 10.

''They got up on us early,'' Jackson-Davis said. We kind of weathered the storm. Then we punched them in the mouth a little bit and they came right back, but I'm glad we found a way at the end to get the job done.''

The Cornhuskers used an 11-0 run to take a nine-point lead midway through the first half. Indiana countered with a 22-6 spurt to go up eight on Jackson-Davis's layup with 2:25 left in the half and led by five at intermission.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said his young, inexperienced team hasn't yet learned how to battle through the tough stretches in which they fall too far behind to make up the difference and win games.

''We just aren't deep enough, talented enough right now to fight through those stretches,'' Hoiberg said. ''We certainly showed that we're capable, but the overall consistency needs to get better.''

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Indiana was scheduled to fly into Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday evening, but didn't arrive until 11 a.m. Saturday because of the winter storm that caused flights to be cancelled across the middle of the country.

''I just try not to think about it,'' Jackson-Davis said. ''We just always have to come in with the same mindset and just play. Legs were a little tired in the beginning, but we found a way, just adrenaline started kicking in. We were good.''

Nebraska: Nebraska lost its third straight Big Ten Conference game and face one of the toughest schedules in the country for the remainder of the season, with six games left against ranked opponents.

UP NEXT

Indiana hosts No. 15 Michigan State on Thursday.

Nebraska travels to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

1st Half
IND Hoosiers 46
NEB Cornhuskers 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana  
19:44 +2 Joey Brunk made reverse layup, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 2-0
19:19   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:09   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
18:45 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 2-3
18:29 +2 Rob Phinisee made finger-roll layup 4-3
18:15 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made hook shot 4-5
17:52   Justin Smith missed layup  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
17:48   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
17:48 +1 Cam Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
17:48   Cam Mack missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:22 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Smith 7-6
17:01 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made finger-roll layup 7-8
17:01   Shooting foul on Aljami Durham  
17:02   Dachon Burke Jr. missed free throw  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
16:47   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
16:30 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup, assist by Cam Mack 7-10
16:13   Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
16:09   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Devonte Green  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
16:06   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
15:35   Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana  
15:22   Traveling violation turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
15:08   Shooting foul on Cam Mack  
15:08 +1 Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 8-10
15:08 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
14:43   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
14:35   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
14:28 +2 Justin Smith made dunk 11-10
14:16   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
14:16 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 1st of 2 free throws 11-11
14:17 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
14:07   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
14:07 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 12-12
14:07   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
14:03 +2 Justin Smith made tip-in 14-12
13:40   Kevin Cross missed layup, blocked by Race Thompson  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
13:36 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 14-15
13:24   Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
13:07 +2 Cam Mack made floating jump shot 14-17
12:58   Devonte Green missed floating jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
12:51 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 14-20
12:27   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
12:19 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 14-23
12:03 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 17-23
11:40   Bad pass turnover on Dachon Burke Jr., stolen by Rob Phinisee  
11:29   Bad pass turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
11:20 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Cam Mack 17-25
11:01   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
10:55   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
10:36   Shooting foul on Aljami Durham  
10:36 +1 Cam Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 17-26
10:36   Cam Mack missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:11 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 20-26
9:53   Offensive foul on Kevin Cross  
9:53   Turnover on Kevin Cross  
9:38   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
9:32   Charlie Easley missed layup, blocked by Rob Phinisee  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
9:30   Shooting foul on Jerome Hunter  
9:30 +1 Charlie Easley made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
9:30 +1 Charlie Easley made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-28
9:17   Personal foul on Charlie Easley  
9:10 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by Armaan Franklin 22-28
8:57   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
8:45   Traveling violation turnover on Armaan Franklin  
8:22   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
8:14   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
8:03   Cam Mack missed layup  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
7:54   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee  
7:40   Traveling violation turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
7:21 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armaan Franklin 25-28
7:05   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
6:51 +2 Joey Brunk made alley-oop shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 27-28
6:41 +2 Cam Mack made floating jump shot 27-30
6:21 +3 Armaan Franklin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Brunk 30-30
6:04   Yvan Ouedraogo missed hook shot, blocked by Joey Brunk  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
5:54 +2 Armaan Franklin made layup 32-30
5:41   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
5:41 +1 Cam Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 32-31
5:41 +1 Cam Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-32
5:27   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
5:17   Cam Mack missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:12   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:07   Shooting foul on Kevin Cross  
5:07   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:07 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-32
4:51   Matej Kavas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
4:43 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made reverse layup 33-34
4:33 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armaan Franklin 36-34
4:12   Matej Kavas missed layup, blocked by Justin Smith  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
4:03   Armaan Franklin missed jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
3:56   Haanif Cheatham missed reverse layup  
3:54   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
3:50   Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Green  
3:33   Dachon Burke Jr. missed finger-roll layup  
3:31   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
3:26   Justin Smith missed alley-oop shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
3:17 +2 De'Ron Davis made hook shot 38-34
3:01   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
2:47 +2 Justin Smith made driving layup 40-34
2:35   Kevin Cross missed floating jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
2:27 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Devonte Green 42-34
2:02 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 42-37
1:38   Armaan Franklin missed jump shot, blocked by Cam Mack  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
1:27   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
1:09 +2 De'Ron Davis made jump shot, assist by Justin Smith 44-37
57.0 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 44-40
56.0   Shooting foul on Devonte Green  
56.0   Cam Mack missed free throw  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
31.0   Personal foul on Cam Mack  
12.0 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made jump shot, assist by Devonte Green 46-40
4.0   Personal foul on Armaan Franklin  
4.0 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
4.0   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IND Hoosiers 36
NEB Cornhuskers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:31   Lost ball turnover on Joey Brunk  
19:23   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
19:14 +2 Joey Brunk made floating jump shot 48-41
18:57   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
18:54   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Armaan Franklin  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
18:52   Jumpball received by Indiana  
18:40 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made hook shot 50-41
18:24   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
18:21   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
18:03   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
17:55 +2 Joey Brunk made jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 52-41
17:35 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made driving layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham 52-43
17:25 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Joey Brunk 54-43
17:01   Offensive foul on Kevin Cross  
17:01   Turnover on Kevin Cross  
16:39   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
16:37   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
16:37 +2 Justin Smith made dunk 56-43
16:37   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:37   Justin Smith missed free throw  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
16:30   Personal foul on Rob Phinisee  
16:21   Cam Mack missed jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:12 +3 Armaan Franklin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 59-43
15:50   Personal foul on Armaan Franklin  
15:34   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
15:04 +3 Justin Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Green 62-43
14:53   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
14:45   Justin Smith missed layup  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
14:37 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 62-46
14:13   Joey Brunk missed jump shot  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
14:11   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
14:01 +2 Justin Smith made layup, assist by Armaan Franklin 64-46
13:49 +3 Charlie Easley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 64-49
13:25 +2 Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 66-49
13:07   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
12:54 +2 Joey Brunk made alley-oop shot, assist by Devonte Green 68-49
12:40 +3 Charlie Easley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 68-52
12:17   Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
12:06   Cam Mack missed layup  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
12:04   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
11:57 +2 Haanif Cheatham made driving layup 68-54
11:57   Shooting foul on Jerome Hunter  
11:57   Haanif Cheatham missed free throw