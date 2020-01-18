IOWAST
TXTECH

Edwards strong again, No. 23 Texas Tech tops Iowa St. 72-52

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) The two highest-scoring games of Kyler Edwards' career came at a good time for Texas Tech.

The sophomore guard scored 22 points coming off a career high, and the No. 23 Red Raiders pulled away from Iowa State in the second half of a 72-52 victory Saturday.

Edwards was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, making two during an 18-2 second-half run, after scoring 24 points in a victory at Kansas State that stopped a two-game skid.

The first of those two losses, to No. 2 Baylor, ended a 15-game home winning streak for the Red Raiders (12-5, 3-2 Big 12). It's the second time this season Texas Tech had a good answer for a losing streak, after it beat then-No. 1 Louisville last month to halt a three-game slide.

''There hasn't been some kind of magical moment,'' coach Chris Beard said of Edwards. ''He hasn't, like, come out to practice and had a certain kind of headband on or a new pair of shoes. He just works. It's two back-to-back games. Let's try to get to three, four, five, six.''

The Cyclones (8-9, 1-4) missed their first 15 attempts from 3-point range and finished 3 of 22. Iowa State, second in the Big 12 in points per game coming in, was held to 55 or fewer points for the third time in five league games.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 13 points for Iowa State, and Michael Jacobson had 10.

''It's frustrating,'' said Haliburton, who was 1 of 5 from 3 while Prentiss Nixon missed all seven of his attempts. ''Obviously, we care a lot about this program, for each other and how we're performing right now isn't the best to our ability.''

Davide Moretti had 17 points and was 3 of 6 from long range, making 2 of 3 in the second half. Edwards made all three of his shots from long range in the second half, when the Red Raiders were 6 of 12 from deep.

Terrence Shannon scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting as Texas Tech finished 54% from the field while Iowa State shot just 36% in a second straight loss to a ranked team in Texas. The Cyclones fell to the Bears 68-55 on Wednesday.

''I think if you look at every game, there's like four- or five-minute stretches, middle of the second half today, start of the second half at Baylor, we compete,'' Jacobson said, ''and then for whatever reason everyone just shuts off.''

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones remained perfect with their trend of the outcome hinging on each team's shooting percentage. Iowa State dropped to 0-9 when the other team shoots better. The Cyclones are 8-0 when they have the edge from the field.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders still haven't lost consecutive home games in four seasons under Beard. The loss to the Bears was the first on Texas Tech's court since Iowa State's 68-64 victory last January.

PROHM'S TECHNICAL

The Cyclones pulled within two points early in the second half and were down six when they were called for goaltending on a missed layup by Texas Tech's leading scorer, freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey, who was held to seven points.

Replay showed a defender's hand hitting the rim on an attempt to block Ramsey's layup, but Iowa State coach Steve Prohm exploded on the sideline. He was called for a technical foul, and Moretti made both free throws in the middle of a 12-2 run.

TURNOVER FEST

Each team had nine turnovers in a sloppy first 10 minutes, and the Cyclones finished with a season-high 20. Iowa State had four straight turnovers during Texas Tech's 18-2 run, which pushed a 50-40 lead to a 68-42 cushion. It was just the second time this season the Cyclones have had more turnovers than their opponent.

''I think we locked in,'' Moretti said. ''We were connected, I think, and played more aggressive than them. That's what I felt.''

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The Cowboys are the only team without a Big 12 win.

Texas Tech: At TCU on Tuesday.

---

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 21
TXTECH Red Raiders 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
19:26   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
19:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
19:09   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
18:58   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:47   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Chris Clarke  
18:30 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 0-3
18:07   Offensive foul on Michael Jacobson  
18:07   Turnover on Michael Jacobson  
17:50   Turnover on Chris Clarke  
17:34   Offensive foul on George Conditt IV  
17:34   Turnover on George Conditt IV  
17:19   Chris Clarke missed layup  
17:15   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
17:13 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup 0-5
17:06   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
16:59   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
16:56   Michael Jacobson missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
16:54   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
16:35   Lost ball turnover on TJ Holyfield  
16:35 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup 2-5
16:35   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
16:35   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:35 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
16:29   Lost ball turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Avery Benson  
16:01 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 2-8
16:01   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
16:01 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made free throw 2-9
15:48   Offensive foul on Michael Jacobson  
15:48   Turnover on Michael Jacobson  
15:25   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Clarke  
15:25   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:04 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made dunk 2-11
14:51   Traveling violation turnover on Solomon Young  
14:37   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
14:29   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
14:02   Offensive foul on Kyler Edwards  
14:02   Turnover on Kyler Edwards  
13:39   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
13:28   Lost ball turnover on Kevin McCullar, stolen by Solomon Young  
13:21   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Kevin McCullar  
12:48   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
12:38   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
12:26 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Tre Jackson 4-11
11:57   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield  
11:19   Turnover on Tre Jackson  
11:19   Traveling violation turnover on Davide Moretti  
11:06 +2 Rasir Bolton made driving layup 6-11
10:35   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
10:33   Offensive foul on Rasir Bolton  
10:33   Turnover on Rasir Bolton  
10:15   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
10:09 +2 Kyler Edwards made dunk 6-13
9:51   Personal foul on Kyler Edwards  
9:37 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot 8-13
9:18   Out of bounds turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
9:03 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made dunk, assist by Tre Jackson 10-13
8:51 +2 Chris Clarke made turnaround jump shot 10-15
8:35   Tre Jackson missed driving layup  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
8:23 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 12-15
8:23   Shooting foul on Chris Clarke  
8:23 +1 Rasir Bolton made free throw 13-15
8:01 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 13-17
7:34   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jackson  
7:23   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
7:08   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
6:57 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 13-20
6:41   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
6:27   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
6:03   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
5:53   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
5:46   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
5:33   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Lewis, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
5:14 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 13-22
5:04 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot 15-22
4:36   Bad pass turnover on Kevin McCullar  
4:18   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
4:06 +2 Michael Jacobson made dunk 17-22
3:55 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 17-25
3:22   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
3:20   Personal foul on Chris Clarke  
3:02   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
2:44   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
2:42   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
2:40   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
2:24   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
2:15 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made floating jump shot 19-25
1:45   Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti  
1:26   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
1:13   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr., stolen by Tre Jackson  
58.0 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 21-25
30.0   Chris Clarke missed jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
3.0   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
1.0   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
1.0 +1 TJ Holyfield made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
1.0 +1 TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
1.0   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 31
TXTECH Red Raiders 45

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Tre Jackson made layup, assist by Rasir Bolton 23-27
19:18   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
19:15   Prentiss Nixon missed layup, blocked by Kyler Edwards  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
19:08 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 25-27
18:41   Shooting foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
18:41 +1 Kyler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 25-28
18:41 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
18:15   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
17:52   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
17:41 +2 Michael Jacobson made hook shot 27-29
17:21   Personal foul on Michael Jacobson  
17:10 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot 27-31
17:01   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
16:43   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
16:32 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 27-33
16:32   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Iowa State  
16:32 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 27-34
16:32 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
16:09   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
16:09 +1 George Conditt IV made 1st of 2 free throws 28-35
16:09 +1 George Conditt IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-35
15:51   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
15:50 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 29-38
15:33   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:33   George Conditt IV missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:33   George Conditt IV missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
15:12 +3 Avery Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 29-41
14:49   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
14:22   Avery Benson missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
14:17   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
14:10   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
14:10 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-41
14:10 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-41
13:45   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Clarke  
13:25   George Conditt IV missed reverse layup  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Avery Benson  
13:13   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
12:58   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
12:57   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Avery Benson  
12:20 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made driving layup 31-43
12:08 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 34-43
11:40   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
11:33 +2 Terrence Lewis made layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 36-43
11:04   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
11:04 +1 Kyler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 36-44
11:04 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-45
10:48   Offensive foul on Michael Jacobson  
10:48   Turnover on Michael Jacobson  
10:27 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 36-48
10:04   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
10:04 +1 Terrence Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 37-48
10:04 +1 Terrence Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-48
9:37 +2 Davide Moretti made floating jump shot 38-50
9:26 +2 Rasir Bolton made jump shot 40-50
9:07   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
9:00 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin McCullar 40-52
8:52   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
8:29   Personal foul on George Conditt IV  
8:29 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 40-53
8:29 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-54
8:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State  
7:43   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
7:33   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by TJ Holyfield  
7:30 +2 Davide Moretti made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 40-56
7:14   Lost ball turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
7:10 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made dunk, assist by Kevin McCullar 40-58
7:03   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Lewis  
6:40 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 40-61
5:59   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Davide Moretti  
5:52 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 40-64
5:35   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
5:27 +2 Terrence Lewis made dunk 42-64
5:05   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
5:06   Kyler Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  