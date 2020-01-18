LSU
MISS

No Text

Smart scores 20, LSU beats Ole Miss to stay unbeaten in SEC

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) LSU guard Skylar Mays is not surprised the Tigers are the only unbeaten team in Southeastern Conference play.

''I'm not surprised because of the work we put in and the way we've executed at the end of games,'' the senior guard said after the Tigers rallied in the final seven minutes Saturday to defeat Mississippi 80-76.

''I'm really proud of our guys and the trust we have in each other.''

Javonte Smart scored 20 points as LSU (13-4, 5-0) converted 24 of 27 free throws (88.9%), including two apiece by Marlon Taylor and Mays in the final 24 seconds to complete the comeback. Emmitt Williams scored 17 points while Mays and Taylor had 15 and 13 points, respectively.

''We keep it close and find a way to win at the end,'' LSU coach Will Wade said.''That's been our pattern. This one is a really good road win, especially with the tremendous night that (Ole Miss guard) Breein Tyree had.''

Tyree had a career-high 36 points for Ole Miss (9-8, 0-4), including a layup for a 67-61 lead with 6:57 left before the decisive rally by LSU.

Tyree finished 12 of 20 from the field with four assists and three rebounds.

Blake Hinson scored 13 points and Khadim Sy added 10 points for Mississippi.

Tyree was 9 of 9 from the free-throw line but the Rebels finished a season-worst 9 of 19 (47%), including seven consecutive misses to open the second half. Ironically, Ole Miss went into the game leading the SEC in free throw percentage, hitting 45 of 53 (85%) in conference play, before cooling off against the Tigers.

''Obviously free throws are the difference in the game,'' Mississippi coach Kermit Davis said. ''We came into the game leading the league and we missed some that could have stretched our lead early in the second half. It's disappointing.''

LSU shot 24 of 57 (42%) from the field, including 8 of 21 (38%) from 3-point range, including four by Smart. Ole Miss was 29 of 65 (45%) from the field, 9 of 23 (39%) from 3, but could not overcome the poor free throw shooting and a 47-31 rebounding edge by the Tigers.

''We just have to keep chipping away at it and keep working,'' Mays said. ''It's the start we wanted and every win on the road is big.''

BIG PICTURE

LSU: Opportunity keeps knocking for the league-leading Tigers, with three of the next four games at home. Throw in a road date with Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and LSU is in position to pad its NCAA Tournament resume and likely return to the Top 25 poll by the end of the month.

Ole Miss: January has included injuries, illness or suspensions that sidelined three starters for at least one game and not coincidentally, the Rebels are 0-5. To complicate matters, three of the next four games are on the road, with a home date with No. 4 Auburn as the exception.

UP NEXT

LSU: Host Florida on Tuesday.

Ole Miss: Visits Tennessee on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
LSU Tigers 36
MISS Rebels 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LSU  
19:43   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
19:29   Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson  
19:04   Lost ball turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by KJ Buffen  
18:47   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
18:28   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
18:23   Devontae Shuler missed layup  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
18:16 +2 Khadim Sy made jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 0-2
18:03   Javonte Smart missed layup  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
17:49 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 0-5
17:33   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Offensive rebound by LSU  
17:31   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
17:14 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 2-5
17:00 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 2-7
16:36   Marlon Taylor missed jump shot  
16:34   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
16:29 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 4-7
16:20 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 4-9
16:07   Traveling violation turnover on Javonte Smart  
15:49   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
15:23   Skylar Mays missed layup  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
15:23   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Emmitt Williams  
15:17 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 6-9
15:03   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
14:41   Skylar Mays missed jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
14:32   Trendon Watford missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
14:28   Shooting foul on Skylar Mays  
14:28 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 6-10
14:28 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
14:17   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
14:11   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
14:02   Personal foul on Austin Crowley  
13:59   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
13:59 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
13:59 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-11
13:49   Carlos Curry missed dunk, blocked by Marlon Taylor  
13:47   Defensive rebound by James Bishop  
13:38   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
13:26   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
13:08   James Bishop missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
12:56 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 8-13
12:45   Offensive foul on Darius Days  
12:45   Turnover on Darius Days  
12:31   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Crowley  
12:15 +2 Emmitt Williams made hook shot 10-13
12:15   Shooting foul on Carlos Curry  
12:15 +1 Emmitt Williams made free throw 11-13
11:57 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 11-16
11:40   Bad pass turnover on Darius Days, stolen by Breein Tyree  
11:33 +2 Breein Tyree made dunk 11-18
11:24   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
11:24 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 12-18
11:24   Skylar Mays missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
11:03 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 12-21
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by Austin Crowley  
10:35   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by LSU  
10:34   Personal foul on Carlos Curry  
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Darius Days, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
10:02   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
9:53 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 14-21
9:28   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Emmitt Williams  
9:20 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Days 17-21
9:07   Blake Hinson missed layup, blocked by Marlon Taylor  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
8:59 +2 Blake Hinson made layup 17-23
8:50 +2 Skylar Mays made dunk, assist by Trendon Watford 19-23
8:36   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
8:26   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
8:18 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 22-23
7:54 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams 22-25
7:34   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
7:32   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
7:32 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 23-25
7:32 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-25
7:11   Bryce Williams missed layup  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
7:05 +2 Khadim Sy made layup 24-27
6:57   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
6:57 +1 Marlon Taylor made 1st of 3 free throws 25-27
6:57 +1 Marlon Taylor made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-27
6:57 +1 Marlon Taylor made 3rd of 3 free throws 27-27
6:51   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
6:41 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 29-27
6:20   Khadim Sy missed hook shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
6:13   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
5:57 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 29-30
5:38   Emmitt Williams missed dunk  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
5:36   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
5:07   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
5:02   Blake Hinson missed layup  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
4:49   Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
4:36 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 32-30
4:05   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
3:50   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Offensive rebound by LSU  
3:48   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
3:48   Marlon Taylor missed free throw  
3:48   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
3:23   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
3:03   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
2:36 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Austin Crowley 32-32
2:36   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
2:36   KJ Buffen missed free throw  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
2:20   Offensive foul on Skylar Mays  
2:20   Turnover on Skylar Mays  
2:04   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
1:53   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
1:31 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Blake Hinson 32-34
1:07   Offensive foul on Trendon Watford  
1:07   Turnover on Trendon Watford  
45.0   Breein Tyree missed layup, blocked by Emmitt Williams  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
35.0   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
35.0 +1 Javonte Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 33-34
35.0 +1 Javonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-34
20.0   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
20.0   Devontae Shuler missed free throw  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
20.0   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
20.0 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 35-34
20.0 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-34
8.0 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 36-36
0.0   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  

2nd Half
LSU Tigers 44
MISS Rebels 40

Time Team Play Score
19:45   KJ Buffen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
19:30   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
19:26   Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Breein Tyree  
19:26   Personal foul on Skylar Mays  
19:00 +2 KJ Buffen made jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 36-38
18:42   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
18:32 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 36-41
18:04   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
17:57 +2 Emmitt Williams made jump shot 38-41
17:51   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
17:49   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
17:49   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
17:49   KJ Buffen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:49   KJ Buffen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
17:22   Marlon Taylor missed layup  
17:20   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
17:13 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Taylor 41-41
16:54 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Khadim Sy 41-43
16:54   Shooting foul on Javonte Smart  
16:54   KJ Buffen missed free throw  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
16:41   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
16:37   Shooting foul on Javonte Smart  
16:38   Devontae Shuler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:38   Devontae Shuler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
16:29 +3 Aundre Hyatt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 44-43
16:07   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen  
15:47 +3 Marlon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 47-43
15:34   Antavion Collum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
15:13   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
15:07 +3 Aundre Hyatt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 50-43
14:46 +2 Khadim Sy made hook shot, assist by Breein Tyree 50-45
14:26 +2 Marlon Taylor made dunk, assist by Skylar Mays 52-45
14:08   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
14:08   Austin Crowley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:08   Austin Crowley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
13:53 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by Skylar Mays 54-45
13:37 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 54-47
13:25 +2 Skylar Mays made jump shot 56-47
13:08   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
12:54   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
12:52   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
12:52   Marlon Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws