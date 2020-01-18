|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by LSU
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Emmitt Williams missed layup
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by KJ Buffen
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
KJ Buffen missed jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by Devontae Shuler
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler missed layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy made jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson
|
0-2
|
18:03
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed layup
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
|
|
17:49
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree
|
0-5
|
17:33
|
|
|
Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by LSU
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Khadim Sy
|
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Smart made jump shot
|
2-5
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler
|
2-7
|
16:36
|
|
|
Marlon Taylor missed jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
|
16:29
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Williams made layup
|
4-7
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen
|
4-9
|
16:07
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Javonte Smart
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed jump shot
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Skylar Mays missed layup
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Emmitt Williams
|
|
15:17
|
|
+2
|
Skylar Mays made layup
|
6-9
|
15:03
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Skylar Mays missed jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Trendon Watford missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Skylar Mays
|
|
14:28
|
|
+1
|
Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-10
|
14:28
|
|
+1
|
Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-11
|
14:17
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler missed jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Crowley
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khadim Sy
|
|
13:59
|
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-11
|
13:59
|
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-11
|
13:49
|
|
|
Carlos Curry missed dunk, blocked by Marlon Taylor
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Bishop
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
James Bishop missed jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Breein Tyree made jump shot
|
8-13
|
12:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Darius Days
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Darius Days
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Austin Crowley
|
|
12:15
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Williams made hook shot
|
10-13
|
12:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Carlos Curry
|
|
12:15
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Williams made free throw
|
11-13
|
11:57
|
|
+3
|
Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley
|
11-16
|
11:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darius Days, stolen by Breein Tyree
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Breein Tyree made dunk
|
11-18
|
11:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bryce Williams
|
|
11:24
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-18
|
11:24
|
|
|
Skylar Mays missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson
|
|
11:03
|
|
+3
|
Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler
|
12-21
|
10:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by Austin Crowley
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LSU
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Carlos Curry
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darius Days, stolen by Devontae Shuler
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
KJ Buffen missed jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Smart made jump shot
|
14-21
|
9:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Emmitt Williams
|
|
9:20
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Days
|
17-21
|
9:07
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed layup, blocked by Marlon Taylor
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson
|
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Blake Hinson made layup
|
17-23
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Skylar Mays made dunk, assist by Trendon Watford
|
19-23
|
8:36
|
|
|
KJ Buffen missed jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Skylar Mays
|
|
8:18
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays
|
22-23
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams
|
22-25
|
7:34
|
|
|
Emmitt Williams missed layup
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on KJ Buffen
|
|
7:32
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-25
|
7:32
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-25
|
7:11
|
|
|
Bryce Williams missed layup
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy made layup
|
24-27
|
6:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler
|
|
6:57
|
|
+1
|
Marlon Taylor made 1st of 3 free throws
|
25-27
|
6:57
|
|
+1
|
Marlon Taylor made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
26-27
|
6:57
|
|
+1
|
Marlon Taylor made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
27-27
|
6:51
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford made layup
|
29-27
|
6:20
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed hook shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams
|
|
5:57
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree
|
29-30
|
5:38
|
|
|
Emmitt Williams missed dunk
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmitt Williams
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed layup
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt
|
|
4:36
|
|
+3
|
Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart
|
32-30
|
4:05
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by LSU
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Blake Hinson
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Marlon Taylor missed free throw
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Austin Crowley
|
32-32
|
2:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darius Days
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
KJ Buffen missed free throw
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Skylar Mays
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Skylar Mays
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Emmitt Williams missed jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Blake Hinson
|
32-34
|
1:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trendon Watford
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Trendon Watford
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Breein Tyree missed layup, blocked by Emmitt Williams
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Breein Tyree
|
|
35.0
|
|
+1
|
Javonte Smart made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-34
|
35.0
|
|
+1
|
Javonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-34
|
20.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marlon Taylor
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler missed free throw
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on KJ Buffen
|
|
20.0
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-34
|
20.0
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-34
|
8.0
|
|
+2
|
Breein Tyree made jump shot
|
36-36
|
0.0
|
|
|
Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams
|