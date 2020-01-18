MIZZOU
Petty's 20 points leads Alabama past Missouri 88-74

  • Jan 18, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama made 3-pointers early, overcame foul trouble late and took advantage of Missouri's shooting struggles everywhere but the free throw line.

John Petty scored 20 points and Alex Reese and Jaden Shackelford each had 17 to lead the Crimson Tide to an 88-74 victory over Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers made all 31 free throw attempts, the most a Southeastern Conference team has taken without a miss.

''That's a pretty crazy stat,'' Alabama coach Nate Oats said. ''For us to still win by 14 when they set an SEC record for number of free throws made 100 percent, that speaks a lot to what else we were doing well, because we didn't do a very good job keeping them off the free throw line.''

The Tide (10-7, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) built a 12-point second-half lead and then withstood challenges to punctuate a week that included handing No. 4 Auburn its first loss. The final margin was the game's biggest.

Missouri (9-8, 1-4) pulled to within three points several times, the last on Reed Nikko's basket with 6:34 left. That was as close as the Tigers could come despite all that success at the line.

The league's previous high for free throw perfection came when Florida made all 27 attempts against Tennessee in 1994.

''I told the guys I'm happy that they did that,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''I'm very impressed with that, because we spend so much time as a staff on really driving the ball. A lot of stuff we got at the rim. We made the free throws. That's not easy. They did that.''

Petty scored nine points down the stretch for the Tide. He and Reese each made four 3-pointers with Petty's biggest a quick one from the top of the key late.

''Coach gives us the green light to shoot 3s in transition if we're open,'' Petty said. ''I really just walked up and I saw (the defender's) feet within the 3-point line and I shot it with confidence.''

Herb Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Alabama. Kira Lewis scored 10 points and had seven assists but also turned it over six times.

Dru Smith led Missouri with 18 points and six rebounds. Mark Smith scored 15. Kobe Brown and Xavier Pinson each added 11 points.

The style played mostly in Alabama's favor in a matchup of the nation's No. 4 scoring offense for the Tide and the SEC's top defensive team. The Tigers, who came in allowing 59.7 points per game, gave up a season-high.

They hadn't given up more than 77 in a game.

Petty went scoreless for the first nine minutes and then hit three 3-pointers over the next 2:07 for the Tide. He got hot again late, scoring on a drive, two free throws, a 3-pointer and a jumper.

The Tigers went a span of 10 minutes, 47 seconds in between baskets in the first half. Pinson snapped the drought with a layup he turned into a three-point play after a foul.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Missed 10 straight shots in the first half but the Tigers did hit all 21 free throw attempts. Shot 31% (19 of 61) from the field.

Alabama: Finished off a big week after Wednesday's 83-64 romp over No. 4 Auburn. Made 11 3-pointers in the first half before cooling off with two after the half.

FREEBIES Pinson went to the foul line nine times for Missouri and Dru Smith seven. Eight players hit free throws for the Tigers.

FOUL TROUBLES

Lewis picked up his fourth foul with 9:48 left on his second charge. Fellow guard James Bolden fouled out 42 seconds later, followed not long after by Herbert Jones getting No. 4.

''We went a few minutes there without (Lewis),'' Oats said. ''Kira's not one that typically picks up a lot of fouls. I was hoping he could finish the game without picking that fifth one up. He was smart. He had some maturity about him playing with four fouls.''

UP NEXT

Missouri: Hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Alabama: Visits Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
MIZZOU Tigers 40
BAMA Crimson Tide 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Alabama  
19:44   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
19:34   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
19:16   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
18:57 +3 Mark Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 3-0
18:42 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 3-3
18:23 +2 Dru Smith made driving layup 5-3
18:11   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
18:11 +1 Alex Reese made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
18:11   Alex Reese missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
17:59   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Alabama  
17:42   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
17:33   Shooting foul on John Petty Jr.  
17:33 +1 Mitchell Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 6-4
17:33 +1 Mitchell Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
17:12   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
17:02   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
16:56   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
16:50   Bad pass turnover on Mark Smith, stolen by Jaylen Forbes  
16:43   Turnover on John Petty Jr.  
16:29   Javon Pickett missed layup  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
16:22   Personal foul on Kobe Brown  
16:02 +2 Alex Reese made jump shot 7-6
15:39   Traveling violation turnover on Tray Jackson  
15:24 +2 Javian Davis made layup, assist by James Bolden 7-8
15:09   Traveling violation turnover on Kobe Brown  
14:56   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
14:47   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
14:27   Jaden Shackelford missed layup  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
14:12   Reed Nikko missed hook shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
14:06 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made floating jump shot 7-10
13:47   Personal foul on James Bolden  
13:35   Shooting foul on Javian Davis  
13:36 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 8-10
13:36 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
13:19   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
13:14 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bolden 9-13
12:52   Shooting foul on Javian Davis  
12:52 +1 Tray Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 10-13
12:52 +1 Tray Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-13
12:21   Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama  
12:02   Tray Jackson missed driving layup  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
11:51 +3 James Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden Shackelford 11-16
11:31   Lost ball turnover on Reed Nikko, stolen by Jaden Shackelford  
11:25   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
11:22   Shooting foul on Jaden Shackelford  
11:22 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
11:22 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-16
10:59   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
10:51 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 13-19
10:19   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
10:12   Dru Smith missed layup, blocked by Galin Smith  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
10:12   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
10:12 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 14-19
10:12 +1 Reed Nikko made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-19
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
9:28   Mark Smith missed layup  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
9:26   Personal foul on Mark Smith  
9:14 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 15-22
8:57   Xavier Pinson missed driving layup  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
8:44 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Reese 15-25
8:26   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
8:26 +1 Torrence Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-25
8:26 +1 Torrence Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-25
8:12   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
7:58   Dru Smith missed floating jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
7:51   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
7:44   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
7:44   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Xavier Pinson  
7:40 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 19-25
7:40   Shooting foul on James Bolden  
7:40 +1 Xavier Pinson made free throw 20-25
7:25   Kira Lewis Jr. missed driving layup  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
7:16 +2 Kobe Brown made reverse layup 22-25
6:56   Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson  
6:56   John Petty Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:56   John Petty Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
6:39   Torrence Watson missed reverse layup, blocked by John Petty Jr.  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
6:33   Herbert Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
6:22   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Herbert Jones  
6:19   Bad pass turnover on Herbert Jones, stolen by Dru Smith  
6:02   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
5:54 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made reverse layup 22-27
5:23   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
4:56 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden Shackelford 22-30
4:39 +3 Torrence Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett 25-30
4:29   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
4:26   Shooting foul on Torrence Watson  
4:26 +1 Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws 25-31
4:26 +1 Jaden Shackelford made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-32
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by Herbert Jones  
4:08 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup, assist by Herbert Jones 25-34
4:09   Shooting foul on Javon Pickett  
4:09 +1 Jaden Shackelford made free throw 25-35
3:55   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
3:55 +1 Mark Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
3:55 +1 Mark Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
3:29 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 27-38
3:07   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
2:57 +3 Mark Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett 30-38
2:37 +3 Jaylen Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 30-41
2:26   Personal foul on Jaylen Forbes  
2:25 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 31-41
2:26 +1 Reed Nikko made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-41
2:12 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 32-44
1:50 +2 Dru Smith made layup 34-44
1:50   Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
1:50 +1 Dru Smith made free throw 35-44
1:38   Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Dru Smith  
1:26   Javon Pickett missed layup  
1:24   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
1:11   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
1:01   Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
1:01 +1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-44
1:01 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-44
41.0 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 37-47
26.0 +2 Kobe Brown made driving layup 39-47
26.0   Shooting foul on Jaylen Forbes  
26.0 +1 Kobe Brown made free throw 40-47
2.0   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Mark Smith  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIZZOU Tigers 34
BAMA Crimson Tide 41

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Dru Smith made hook shot 42-47
19:19 +2 Jaden Shackelford made driving layup 42-49
19:20   Shooting foul on Javon Pickett  
19:20 +1 Jaden Shackelford made free throw 42-50
19:06   Mitchell Smith missed layup  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
18:55 +2 Alex Reese made layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 42-52
18:45   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
18:37   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
18:30   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
18:18   Out of bounds turnover on Mark Smith  
18:03   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
18:03 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 42-53
18:03 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-54
17:53   Bad pass turnover on Mark Smith, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
17:47   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Dru Smith  
17:38 +2 Kobe Brown made layup, assist by Dru Smith 44-54
17:25 +2 Herbert Jones made dunk, assist by John Petty Jr. 44-56
17:10   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
17:08   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
17:02   Dru Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Kira Lewis Jr.  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
16:45   Javian Davis missed dunk, blocked by Javon Pickett  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
16:40   Offensive foul on Javon Pickett  
16:40   Turnover on Javon Pickett  
16:26   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
15:58   Bad pass turnover on Reed Nikko, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
15:55   Offensive foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
15:54   Turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
15:54   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Alabama  
15:55 +1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-56
15:55 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-56
15:39   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
15:32 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reed Nikko 49-56
15:25   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
15:25   Herbert Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:25 +1 Herbert Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-57
15:05   Reed Nikko missed dunk, blocked by Herbert Jones  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
14:50 +2