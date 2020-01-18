NEVADA
Wetzell, No. 7 SDSU beat Nevada 68-55 to remain undefeated

  • Jan 18, 2020

SAN DIEGO (AP) San Diego State home basketball games are starting to feel like they did back in the Kawhi Leonard era, when a packed Viejas Arena rocked and the Aztecs reached the Sweet 16 for the first time.

This time, it's a trio of transfers leading the No. 7 Aztecs back into national prominence. New Zealander Yanni Wetzell stepped up with 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds Saturday night for SDSU, which got hot in the second half and beat Nevada 68-55 to remain the nation's only undefeated team.

The Aztecs pulled within one of the best opening streak in school history, a 20-0 run led by Leonard in 2010-11. That team finished a school-best 34-3.

With fellow big man Nathan Mensah missing his sixth straight game with a respiratory ailment, Wetzell had his best game with SDSU.

''I was just that much more extra aggressive,'' said Wetzell, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt. ''We were down a couple at half and I knew that as a fifth-year senior I had to step up and try to lead these guys a little. I was just trying to be as aggressive as I can on the boards.''

Wetzell's only mistake, it seemed, was an inadvertent tip-in that gave Nevada its only points during a 17-2 Aztecs run in the second half.

''Technically he had 19 points; just two for the other team,'' SDSU coach Brian Dutcher cracked.

Malachi Flynn scored 14 points for San Diego State (19-0, 8-0 Mountain West), and Jordan Schakel had 12. Matt Mitchell added 11 points.

Trailing 35-33 at halftime, SDSU changed up its ball-screen defense and staggered Nevada to send a charge through Viejas Arena.

''Proud of our effort, proud of the the way the guys hang in there,'' Dutcher said. ''The crowd was incredible. I mean, I can't imagine a team coming in here and being comfortable playing in this noise. They can't hear their coaches, they're trying to call timeout, they can't hear them calling timeout. It's just a great home-court advantage when this building is full and rocking the way it is.''

Jalen Harris, the Mountain West's second-leading scorer, had 16 of his 19 points in the first half for Nevada (11-8, 4-3), which withered offensively in the second half. Jazz Johnson scored 13.

''It's always been a great environment,'' said Nevada coach Steve Alford, who is familiar with the Aztecs from his days coaching at New Mexico. ''They do such a great job and have a great student section. So, as far as home courts, it's a very difficult place to come in and play.

''I thought the players did a good job starting out the second half and the crowd got behind that and kind of accelerated things and we didn't handle that very well.''

Nevada shot 14.7% in the second half and 28.1% for the game.

SDSU trailed 35-33 at halftime, but grabbed control in the opening minutes of the second half. Wetzell fed Schakel for a 3, Mitchell had a reverse layup and Flynn made a layup for a 40-35 lead, forcing Alford to take a timeout and firing up the crowd.

Nevada tied it at 40 when Johnson made a layup and then hit a 3.

But SDSU quickly jumped to an eight-point lead on Mitchell's bucket off a rebound, a free throw by KJ Feagin, a corner 3 by Mitchell and a jumper by Wetzell.

SDSU shut down the Wolf Pack after that.

It was just the second time this season SDSU trailed at halftime.

''The energy was a little different, but luckily we're an older group so we regathered and regrouped and came out aggressive in the second half,'' Wetzell said.

Wetzell said SDSU changed its ball-screen coverage.

''Instead of corralling the guard, we started to drop back and kind of gave up the mid-range shot for those guys,'' he said. ''They started missing a few, so that's when we started getting a run and had a hot streak in the middle there.''

Nevada, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the MWC, went 7 for 13 from behind the arc in the first half. The Wolf Pack trailed by two when Zane Meeks and Harris made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 28-24 with 5:42 to go.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aztecs could move into the top five for the first time since February 2014, when they were headed to the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: Alford, Nevada's first-year coach, remains two wins shy of 600 for his career. He also has coached at Missouri State, Iowa, New Mexico and UCLA.

SDSU: The Aztecs extended the nation's longest winning streak to 19. They are the 11th team since the start of the 2010-11 season to open a season 19-0. The previous 10 teams all reached the NCAA Tournament, and four advanced to the Elite Eight.

UP NEXT

Nevada hosts UNLV on Wednesday night.

San Diego State hosts Wyoming on Tuesday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
NEVADA Wolf Pack 35
SDGST Aztecs 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
19:44   Yanni Wetzell missed layup, blocked by Johncarlos Reyes  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
19:34   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris  
19:18   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
19:16   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
18:53 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robby Robinson 3-0
18:20   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
18:18   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
18:18   Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
18:14   Shooting foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
18:14 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
18:14   Matt Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
18:12   Jumpball received by Nevada  
18:00   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
17:58 +2 Jalen Harris made dunk 5-1
17:40   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
17:30   Robby Robinson missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
17:22 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 5-4
17:06 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 8-4
16:50 +3 Yanni Wetzell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 8-7
16:35   Offensive foul on K.J. Hymes  
16:35   Turnover on K.J. Hymes  
16:14   Traveling violation turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
15:56   Personal foul on KJ Feagin  
15:39   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
15:27 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 8-10
15:12   Offensive foul on Jazz Johnson  
15:12   Turnover on Jazz Johnson  
15:03   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
14:48   Offensive foul on Lindsey Drew  
14:48   Turnover on Lindsey Drew  
14:35   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
14:14   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris  
13:58   Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by K.J. Hymes  
13:48 +2 K.J. Hymes made dunk, assist by Jalen Harris 10-10
13:31 +3 Yanni Wetzell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 10-13
13:12   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by KJ Feagin  
13:08 +2 KJ Feagin made layup 10-15
12:38   K.J. Hymes missed layup  
12:38   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
12:38   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
12:38 +1 K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws 11-15
12:38 +1 K.J. Hymes made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-15
12:30   Personal foul on Zane Meeks  
12:20 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 12-18
12:02 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 15-18
12:02   Shooting foul on Malachi Flynn  
12:02   Jazz Johnson missed free throw  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
11:39   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
11:35   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
11:27   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
11:00   Yanni Wetzell missed tip-in  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
11:00   Shooting foul on KJ Feagin  
11:00 +1 Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
11:00 +1 Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
10:43   Aguek Arop missed jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
10:41   Aguek Arop missed layup, blocked by Robby Robinson  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
10:35   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
10:24   Jalen Harris missed layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
10:08 +2 Trey Pulliam made floating jump shot 17-20
9:50   Traveling violation turnover on Lindsey Drew  
9:30   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
9:19 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robby Robinson 20-20
9:01 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 20-22
8:38   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
8:36   Flagrant foul on Joel Mensah  
8:36 +1 Robby Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-22
8:36 +1 Robby Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
8:32   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
8:13 +2 Trey Pulliam made jump shot 22-24
7:57   Nisre Zouzoua missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
7:56   Personal foul on Joel Mensah  
7:56   Robby Robinson missed free throw  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
7:34   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
7:16   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
6:49   Bad pass turnover on Trey Pulliam  
6:29 +3 Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 25-24
6:05   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
5:44 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 28-24
5:26   Shooting foul on Jazz Johnson  
5:26 +1 Jordan Schakel made 1st of 3 free throws 28-25
5:26 +1 Jordan Schakel made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-26
5:26 +1 Jordan Schakel made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-27
4:57   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
4:43   Offensive foul on Yanni Wetzell  
4:43   Turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
4:18   Bad pass turnover on Zane Meeks, stolen by Trey Pulliam  
4:11   Yanni Wetzell missed layup  
4:09   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
3:55   Personal foul on Zane Meeks  
3:55 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 28-28
3:55 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
3:37 +2 Jalen Harris made driving layup 30-29
3:15   Trey Pulliam missed floating jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
3:11   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Hymes  
2:52 +2 Yanni Wetzell made hook shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 30-31
2:37   Jalen Harris missed layup, blocked by Matt Mitchell  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
2:07   Malachi Flynn missed driving layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Jazz Johnson  
1:48   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
1:35 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made floating jump shot 32-31
1:14   Lost ball turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Robby Robinson  
1:04 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robby Robinson 35-31
34.0 +2 Yanni Wetzell made hook shot 35-33
2.0   Robby Robinson missed jump shot, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEVADA Wolf Pack 20
SDGST Aztecs 35

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 35-36
19:26   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
19:17 +2 Matt Mitchell made reverse layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 35-38
18:59   Jalen Harris missed layup  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
18:52 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 35-40
18:52   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
18:52   Malachi Flynn missed free throw  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
18:32   Lindsey Drew missed floating jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
18:24   KJ Feagin missed layup  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
18:01   Robby Robinson missed layup  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
17:55   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
17:37   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
17:29 +2 Jazz Johnson made driving layup 37-40
17:13   KJ Feagin missed layup  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
17:06   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
16:55   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
16:28   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
16:15   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
16:07 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 40-40
15:43   Yanni Wetzell missed layup  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
15:41 +2 Matt Mitchell made dunk 40-42
15:17   Lindsey Drew missed layup, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
15:15   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
15:13   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by KJ Feagin  
15:11   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
15:11   KJ Feagin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:11 +1 KJ Feagin made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-43
14:58   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
14:50   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
14:41   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
14:27 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 40-46
13:57   Jalen Harris missed layup  
13:55   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
13:32 +2 Yanni Wetzell made jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 40-48
13:06   Jazz Johnson missed jump shot  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
13:04 +2 Nevada made tip-in 42-48
12:49   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
12:49 +1 Malachi Flynn made free throw 42-49
12:49 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-50
12:26   Zane Meeks missed reverse layup  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
12:25   Personal foul on K.J. Hymes  
12:06   Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn  
12:04   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
11:44   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
11:32   Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn  
11:20   Personal foul on Aguek Arop  
11:10   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
10:56 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell 42-52
10:56   Shooting foul on Nisre Zouzoua  
10:56 +1 Yanni Wetzell made free throw 42-53
10:37   Lost ball turnover on Jazz Johnson  
10:30   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
